Today in High Prairie: June 8, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – June 8, 2024

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 8, 2024

1921 – Sheila Ryan, Mule Train actress

1921 – Suharto, Second President of Indonesia

1922 – Myron Healey, The Lone Ranger actor

1924 – George Kirby, Pearl Bailey Show comedian

1925 – Eddie Gaedel, 3’7” MLB pinch-hitter [walk]

1927 – Jerry Stiller, Seinfeld actor [Frank]

1933 – Joan Rivers, US comedian/actress

1936 – James Darren, TJ Hooker actor

1942 – Chuck Negron, Three Dog Night singer

1944 – Boz Scaggs, Steve Miller Band rocker

1944 – Don Grady, My Three Sons actor {Robbie]

1951 – Bonnie Tyler, Welsh rocker

1955 – Tim Berners-Lee, Invented World Wide Web

1962 – Nick Rhodes, Duran Duran keyboardist

1966 – Julianna Margulies, ER actress

1969 – David Sutcliffe, Canadian actor

1976 – Lindsay Davenport, US tennis pro

1977 – Kanye West, US rapper/record producer

1985 – Alexandre Despatie, French-Canadian diver

This Day in Local History – June 8, 2024

June 8, 1914: Y.H. Floch, parish priest for the Roman Catholic Mission at Grouard, accuses Grouard police chief Marshall of abusing a halfbreed girl on three occasions including once in the town office. Marshall denies the allegations. At a later trial, he is found not guilty. Marshall resigns after two-thirds of Grouard’s citizens sign a petition asking for his resignation on July 6.

June 8, 1967: The High Prairie Museum board meets and decides to begin the process of registration with the Society’s Act. Leo Hamson is chair.

June 8, 1970: Hilda Becker and Fern Carson are awarded life memberships at the High Prairie Legion Ladies Auxiliary’s final meeting of the year.

June 8, 1972: Don Pasuto hurls a three-hitter to lead the High Prairie Regals to a win over Girouxville in Central Peace Baseball League action.

June 8, 1983: High Prairie town council proceeds on the tax sale of 13 properties owing $178,095.61.

June 8, 1985: Ike Lawrence is inducted into the Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame.

June 8, 1986: The Driftpile Swingers lose their first game but roar back to win seven straight games to win the High Prairie Selects Slo-Pitch Tournament. The High Prairie Angels win four straight and outscore their opposition 44-3 to win the ladies’ title.

June 8, 1987: South Peace News publishes the last edition of The Enterprise.

June 8, 1987: The High Prairie Recreation Board votes to lower the price of swimming for seniors and families. Seniors will pay $1.75 instead of $3 while the family rate drops to $120 from $140.

June 8, 1992: South Peace News wins Best Newspaper in the circulation class 2,000 to 3,499 in Canada.

June 8, 1994: South Peace News reports Ted Kachnic takes over as the new owner of Turbo gas station.

June 8, 1994: South Peace News reports that Julie Calliou is named the MVP of the Grande Prairie Wolves’ badminton team.

June 8, 2005: High Prairie town council passes a tax reduction policy in the hopes of creating a more business friendly environment. The policy calls for a one-year tax break if a property is subdivided for future development or a building is demolished for future development.

June 8, 2007: The High Prairie Sports Palace hosts Northern Lakes College’s 2007 Convocation for 328 graduating students.

June 8, 2010: Town of High Prairie public works Supt. Vernon Walker tells the committee the walking trials need repair because of willow penetration.

June 8, 2010: Sarah Jenkins is honoured with several awards at the E.W. Pratt High School awards ceremony. She wins the Student Dedication Award, Lynn Edwards Sports Award, Annah and Edward Pratt Memorial Award and is named to the Honours Club.

June 8, 2011: A fire at High Prairie’s Carillion yard is caused by human error. An employee places a propane torch in a cabinet which melted a plastic jerry can and caused the fire. A damage estimate is not given.

June 8, 2012: The High Prairie Seed Cleaning Co-op celebrates the grand opening of their new seed plant in the town’s west end. Past plant manager Joe Lizee cuts the ribbon.

June 8, 2012: Margaret Supernault of East Prairie and Patsy Campiou of Faust are awarded Esquao Awards in Edmonton.

June 8, 2016: South Peace News reports that students at Joussard School participate in the annual hamlet cleanup the previous week.

June 8, 2017: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association celebrates the planting of its tulips to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday. However, many of the tulips that sprouted were later eaten by deer.

June 8, 2019: Joseph Paul Courtoreile passes away at the age of 65 years. He was known as “Concrete Joe” for his fine concrete work.

This Day in World History – June 8, 2024

452 – Italy invaded by Attila the Hun.

793 – Vikings from modern-day Norway plunder monastery in England.

1783 – Laki volcano in Iceland begins 8-month eruption, killing 10,000.

1786 – Commercially made ice cream is first advertised [New York City].

1809 – William Hyde Wollaston invents the first reflective goniometer.

1824 – Washing machine patented by Noah Cushing of Quebec.

1869 – Ives W. McGaffey of Chicago patents the first vacuum cleaner.

1887 – Herman Hollerith receives patent for his punch card calculator.

1896 – First car thief; Baron de Zuylen’s Peugeot stolen by his mechanic.

1918 – Nova Aquila, brightest nova since Kepler’s nova of 1604, discovered.

1940 – Discovery of element 93, neptunium, announced.

1942 – Bing Crosby records “Silent Night”.

1949 – Siam changes name to Thailand.

1959 – First official “missile mail” lands in Jacksonville, Florida.

1963 – American Heart Association is first agency to campaign vs cigarettes.

1965 – USSR launches Luna 6; it misses the moon by 99,000 miles.

1968 – James E. Ray, alleged assassin of Martin Luther King Jr., captured.

1969 – “Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” last airs on CBS-TV.

1969 – General Franco closes Spain’s frontier with Gibraltar.

1976 – Bobby Orr signs a five-year contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.

1979 – “The Source,” the first computer public information service, goes on-line.

1984 – “Ghostbusters”, American supernatural comedy film, released.

1988 – Nippon Airways says painting eyeballs on jets cuts bird collisions.

1991 – Victory parade following success in Gulf War in Washington, D.C.

1992 – NY Yankee pitcher Steve Howe is banned from baseball for 7th time.

2001 – Ray Bourque plays the final game in his NHL career.

2004 – Transit of Venus [between Earth & sun] occurs.

2017 – British General Election results in a hung parliament.

2017 – Richard Jones freed after 17 years when look-a-like discovered.

2018 – Supercomputer processes 200,000 trillion calculations per second.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 8, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your family is encouraging you to reconsider some of your long-term plans! In fact, some of your loved ones’ needs are changing. But the solutions you come up with may not be enough. Just do not panic! You may need to rethink some of your strategies, especially concerning your relationships with the people closest to you.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Without a doubt, your day will have important consequences for the future of your love life. The doubts you may have today, especially concerning your feelings, are likely to push you to think about things before you make any decisions. Should you go back on what you have done or march on with conviction? This is what is at stake right now. Do not be too hasty about things!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You are naturally involved in things and bursting with energy! You are also trying to work on how you relate to other people. However, you tend to want to get too involved in their lives at home and work. You even tend to do their work for them sometimes. Try to avoid overworking yourself. Think about how you fit into the group around you.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you may be wondering just how much you should get involved in a certain conflict between family members or in your career. There is a lot of pressure on you to find an answer to this problem. But all you have to do is not take sides and everything should work out fine. You may finally realize it is probably best to just let things happen for once.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You need to cut down on stress and stop getting upset over nothing. Even if up until now you have not been able to figure out what is really bothering you, today you will understand some of the mysteries of your personality, and understand what it is exactly that causes those chronic mood swings of yours. You will see you have nothing to worry about.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Those arrogant types really need to watch out around you. Even if they do not mean you any harm, you head straight to the attack in order to make them understand that do not intimidate you. This constant state of war should calm down a little with the current celestial energy. You may even discover that people can respect and appreciate you even if you are not constantly on the defensive.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is an important day for you, especially if you are an artist. The work you have already begun is beginning to escape your grasp. It is time to give it a name and its own identity in the world. Of course, it is painful, but you knew it would not belong to you forever. This is your lot in life. You need to accept both the joy and the pain of creation.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Are you an intellectual or a poet, a novelist or a playwright? The celestial energy leaves you alone with your anxieties and questions. You are sure of only one thing – words are the friends you have decided to spend the rest of your life with. This is a kind of dream and challenge that corresponds with your Scorpio identity. Get to work! You will find your vocation and passion in your writing.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Have you been working yourself too hard and denying yourself many of the pleasures that you see others enjoying you would like to have? Is there a new pair of shoes calling to you from your favourite online store that you just can not let yourself buy? Indulge yourself today. You will not regret it. It is important you not confuse an object’s price with its value. Think about it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Perhaps your family is far away and you miss them a lot! You need to realize you can count on your friends. They will able to prove their love for you and show you that you are as important as the air they breathe. They will also keep people from taking advantage of you on your journey toward the impossible.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – That little child you once were and that you are trying so desperately to forget is still causing you problems. Why do you try so hard to deny that sweet and tender part of you that comes out even in your adult life? You will forget about your faults, imperfections, and complexes more easily if you just remember your childhood fondly, and maybe even smile about it.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You will have all the inspiration you need to get to work on some of the problems that have been plaguing your group lately. You will use your pragmatism and tact to efficiently tackle those things that have been making life difficult for the people you love. Help people to stay calm in the anxious atmosphere that could surround all of you today.