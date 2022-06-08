Today in High Prairie: June 9, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – June 9, 2022

9 a.m. – PRJH Track & Field Meet.

3:30 – 5 p.m. – HP Municipal Library CX Energy Lego Program. Call [780] 523-3838 for openings.

4 p.m. – Next Steps Teen at Big Lakes Children’s Centre in HP. Pre-registration required: 780-523-2715.

5 – 7 p.m. – HP Municipal Library Author Visit featuring Jody Sware.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 9, 2022

1672 – Peter the Great, Tsar of Russia

1781 – George Stephenson, “Father of Railways”

1791 – John Howard Payne, “Home! Sweet Home!” composer

1812 – Johann G. Galle, Discovered Neptune

1879 – Dudley Digges, Mutiny on the Bounty actor

1910 – Robert Cummings, Dial “M” For Murder actor

1921 – Forrest Bird, Invented first respirators1

1922 – George Axelrod, Bus Stop playwright

1924 – Anthony Britton, Day of the Jackal actor

1931 – Joe Santos, Rockford Files actor

1934 – Donald Duck, Walt Disney character

1939 – Charles Webb, The Graduate actor

1940 – Dick Vitale, US basketball sportscaster

1941 – Jon Lord, Deep Purple keyboardist

1944 – 23 Puppies, Record litter born [foxhound]

1961 – Michael J. Fox, Family Ties actor

1953 – Johnny Depp, Pirates of Caribbean actor

1964 – Gloria Reuben, ER actress

1982 – Andrew Walker, Canadian actor

1986 – Adamo Ruggiero, Canadian actor

This Day in Local History – June 9, 2022

June 9, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports that Grande Prairie’s Dr. Richard Brown will carry the NDP banner in the June 18 federal election

June 9, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports that the old Merner’s Drug Store building was torn down to make room for a new facility. It was one of the oldest buildings in town, having been moved from Grouard 50 years ago when it housed the Canadian Bank of Commerce offices.

June 9, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports bears are a continuing problem in Salt Prairie to farmers.

June 9, 1965: Dr. Jack Chalmers, without previous notice, informs the staff at St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard that the school is now under the High Prairie School Division jurisdiction.

June 9, 1970: Atikameg’s Rosie Thunder, 16, a student at Grouard School, receives an award for placing third in the Canadian Petroleum Association’s essay contest. Her entry was entitled ‘What it Means to Be Me’.

June 9, 1970: The High Prairie area is under a severe fire restriction order.

June 9-10, 1975: The Driftpile Bridge is moved onto a new platform. Traffic is tied up for 90 minutes.

June 9, 1978: A drop-in centre for mothers and children is established in the High Prairie United Church hall.

June 9, 1980: High Prairie Recreation Supt. Jim Orchard tells High Prairie town council that its plans on bidding for the 1983 Alberta Summer Games will be hindered because the swimming pool is too small.

June 9, 1983: Albert Clow and Brian Campbell are awarded their black belts at a ceremony at E.W. Pratt High School before regular classes.

June 9, 1986: A head-on collision three kilometres west of Faust claims the life of Patrick Frank Willier, 40, of Faust, and Ralph Peter Wynn, 32, of Red Earth Creek.

June 9, 1991: An oil tanker leaves the road two kilometres north of the Highway 2 turnoff to Grouard after his truck catches the shoulder.

June 9, 1993: Residents initiate a plan to restore the 50-year-old St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church 12 miles north of High Prairie.

June 9, 1994: The Alberta government forms regional health authorities and names Sharon Cox as its first chairman in Region 15 serving High Prairie, Slave Lake and Wabasca. The RHA would later be named Keeweetinok.

June 9, 1994: The I.D. passes a motion no longer recognizing the Faust Community League as the voice in the hamlet.

June 9, 1994: The I.D. begins debating whether or not to incorporate into a municipal district.

June 9, 2001: The E.W. Pratt Chargers place third in the 2A Division at the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association track and field championships in Edmonton.

June 9, 2005: Kalie Anderson and Kyle Noecker are selected as the top junior high school athletes at St. Andrew’s School.

June 9, 2006: The Lesser Slave Lake Regional Police Force is notified it will be disbanded effective Sept. 6.

June 9, 2007: High Prairie’s Shelley Henkel, 11, is thrown from her horse but escapes serious injury because she was wearing a helmet.

June 9, 2008: Peavine Metis Settlement holds a Walk Against Drugs. The walk is an emotional event for Lorna Carifelle, who lost her son, Devin Lee Carifelle, to drugs April 25 at the age of 18 years.

June 9, 2008: High Prairie and area is shocked to hear of the sudden death of George Nichols, 55, at his Salt Prairie home. The long-time oilpatch worker loved fishing and family.

June 9, 2009: Erin Cox wins the Premier’s Citizenship Award at the E.W. Pratt High School awards ceremony. Eight Grade 12 students are named to the Honours Club.

June 9, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes gives the Kinuso-Faust Citizens on Patrol program a $1,000 donation.

June 9, 2010: The High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council asks High Prairie town council for municipal tax relief on its properties. Council promises to investigate the matter.

June 9, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes passes a curfew bylaw, designed to give enforcement personnel another tool to work with.

June 9, 2010: Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie Councillor David Marx says the Seal Lake Road must be paved immediately.

June 9, 2011: Shawn Marcoux is presented with the Top Cadet Award at the High Prairie Air Cadet Annual Inspection. Malcolm Gillmor wins the Citizenship Award.

June 9, 2012: The Knights of Columbus holds their annual Children’s Fishing Derby at Winagami Lake Provincial Park. Ty Holmes and Logan L’Abee win in the 10 years and under category while Landon Skyloupsky and Jesse Sylvain win in the 11-17 years category.

June 9, 2013: Gift Lake’s Donnie Laderoute passes away at the age of 56 years.

June 9, 2014: The Classroom on Wheels Bus visits High Prairie and donates books to the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council.

June 9, 2017: High Prairie Forest Products announces $55 million will be spend on modernizing its High Prairie mill.

This Day in World History – June 9, 2022

68 – Roman Emperor Nero commits suicide, to evade death by flogging.

1456 – 23rd recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1534 – Jacques Cartier first sails into mouth of St. Lawrence River.

1549 – Book of Common Prayer is adopted by the Church of England.

1822 – Charles Graham patents false teeth.

1856 – 500 Mormons leave Iowa City, Iowa, and head west for Salt Lake City.

1869 – Charles E. Hires sells his first root beer.

1891 – French painter Paul Gauguin arrives in Papeete, Tahiti.

1898 – China leases Hong Kong’s new territories to the UK for 99 years.

1910 – A passenger on boat throws bottle & note overboard; found in 1983.

1923 – Brinks unveils 1st armored security vans.

1931 – First rocket-powered aircraft design patented by Robert Goddard.

1934 – First appearance of Donald Duck in a cartoon, “The Wise Little Hen”.

1940 – General Charles de Gaulle’s 1st meeting with Winston Churchill.

1953 – “Milton Berle Show/Texaco Star Theater” last airs on NBC-TV.

1957 – First ascent of Broad Peak [the world’s 12th highest mountain].

1959 – First ballistic missile sub launched.

1972 – 14” of rain in 6 hrs burst Rapid City, SD dam, drowns 237.

1977 – Silver jubilee of QEII of Great Britain celebrated with fireworks.

1978 – Gutenberg’s Bible, the first book using printing press, sells for $2.4M.

1979 – Michael Cairney topples a record row of 169,713 dominoes.

1983 – Margaret Thatcher wins British parliamentary election.

1984 – Donald Duck’s 50th birthday celebrated at Disneyland.

1984 – Polygram’s Hanover Germany plant produces its 10 millionth CD.

1985 – USSR’s Vega 1 deposits lander on surface of Venus.

1989 – “Star Trek V: The Final Frontier” premieres in USA.

1993 – Montreal Canadiens win 24th Stanley Cup; last Canadian team to win.

1997 – British lease on the New Territories in Hong Kong expires.

2006 – Thai king celebrates first of three holidays to mark 60 years on throne.

2013 – Edward Snowden makes identity known as leaker of NSA documents.

2016 – WHO advises delaying pregnancy in areas with the Zika virus.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 9, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You will have all the inspiration you need to get to work on some of the problems that have been plaguing your group lately. You will use your pragmatism and tact to efficiently tackle those things that have been making life difficult for the people you love. Help people to stay calm in the anxious atmosphere that could surround all of you today!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your family is encouraging you to reconsider some of your long-term plans. In fact, some of your loved ones’ needs are changing. But the solutions you come up with may not be enough. Just do not panic. You may need to rethink some of your strategies, especially concerning your relationships with the people closest to you!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Without a doubt, your day will have important consequences for the future of your love life. The doubts you may have today, especially concerning your feelings, are likely to push you to think about things before you make any decisions. Should you go back on what you have done or march on with conviction? This is what is at stake right now. Do not be too hasty about things!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are naturally involved in things and bursting with energy. You are also trying to work on how you relate to other people. However, you tend to want to get too involved in their lives at home and work. You even tend to do their work for them sometimes. Try to avoid overworking yourself. Think about how you fit into the group around you!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you may be wondering just how much you should get involved in a certain conflict between family members or in your career. There is a lot of pressure on you to find an answer to this problem. But all you have to do is not take sides and everything should work out fine. You may finally realize it is probably best to just let things happen for once!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You need to cut down on stress and stop getting upset over nothing. Even if up until now you have not been able to figure out what is really bothering you, today you will understand some of the mysteries of your personality, and understand what it is exactly that causes those chronic mood swings of yours. You will see you have nothing to worry about!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Those arrogant types really need to watch out around you. Even if they do not mean you any harm, you head straight to the attack in order to make them understand they do not intimidate you. This constant state of war should calm down a little with the current celestial energy. You may even discover that people can respect and appreciate you even if you are not constantly on the defensive!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This is an important day for you, especially if you are an artist. The work you have already begun is beginning to escape your grasp. It is time to give it a name and its own identity in the world. Of course, it is painful, but you knew it would not belong to you forever. This is your lot in life. You need to accept both the joy and the pain of creation!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Are you an intellectual or a poet, a novelist or a playwright? The celestial energy leaves you alone with your anxieties and questions. You are sure of only one thing – words are the friends you have decided to spend the rest of your life with. This is a kind of dream and challenge that corresponds with your Sagittarius identity. Get to work! You will find your vocation and passion in your writing!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Have you been working yourself too hard and denying yourself many of the pleasures you see others enjoying that you would like to have? Is there a new pair of shoes calling to you from your favourite online store you just can not let yourself buy? Indulge yourself today! You will not regret it. It is important you not confuse an object’s price with its value. Think about it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Perhaps your family is far away and you miss them a lot. You need to realize you can count on your friends. They will be able to prove their love for you and show you that you are as important as the air they breathe. They will also keep people from taking advantage of you on your journey toward the impossible!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – That little child you once were and that you are trying so desperately to forget is still causing you problems! Why do you try so hard to deny that sweet and tender part of you that comes out even in your adult life? You will forget about your faults, imperfections, and complexes more easily if you just remember your childhood fondly, and maybe even smile about it!