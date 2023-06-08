Today in High Prairie: June 9, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 9, 2023

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 9, 2023

1672 – Peter the Great, Tsar of Russia

1781 – George Stephenson, “Father of Railways”

1791 – John Howard Payne, “Home! Sweet Home!” composer

1812 – Johann G. Galle, Discovered Neptune

1879 – Dudley Digges, Mutiny on the Bounty actor

1910 – Robert Cummings, Dial “M” For Murder actor

1921 – Forrest Bird, Invented first respirators1

1922 – George Axelrod, Bus Stop playwright

1924 – Anthony Britton, Day of the Jackal actor

1931 – Joe Santos, Rockford Files actor

1934 – Donald Duck, Walt Disney character

1939 – Charles Webb, The Graduate actor

1940 – Dick Vitale, US basketball sportscaster

1941 – Jon Lord, Deep Purple keyboardist

1944 – 23 Puppies, Record litter born [foxhound]

1961 – Michael J. Fox, Family Ties actor

1953 – Johnny Depp, Pirates of Caribbean actor

1964 – Gloria Reuben, ER actress

1982 – Andrew Walker, Canadian actor

1986 – Adamo Ruggiero, Canadian actor

This Day in Local History – June 9, 2023

June 9, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports that the old Merner’s Drug Store building was torn down to make room for a new facility. It was one of the oldest buildings in town, having been moved from Grouard 50 years ago when it housed the Canadian Bank of Commerce offices.

June 9, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports bears are a continuing problem in Salt Prairie to farmers.

June 9, 1965: Dr. Jack Chalmers, without previous notice, informs the staff at St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard that the school is now under the High Prairie School Division jurisdiction.

June 9, 1970: Atikameg’s Rosie Thunder, 16, a student at Grouard School, receives an award for placing third in the Canadian Petroleum Association’s essay contest. Her entry was entitled ‘What it Means to Be Me’.

June 9-10, 1975: The Driftpile Bridge is moved onto a new platform. Traffic is tied up for 90 minutes.

June 9, 1978: A drop-in centre for mothers and children is established in the High Prairie United Church hall.

June 9, 1980: High Prairie Recreation Supt. Jim Orchard tells High Prairie town council that its plans on bidding for the 1983 Alberta Summer Games will be hindered because the swimming pool is too small.

June 9, 1983: Albert Clow and Brian Campbell are awarded their black belts at a ceremony at E.W. Pratt High School before regular classes.

June 9, 1986: A head-on collision three kilometres west of Faust claims the life of Patrick Frank Willier, 40, of Faust, and Ralph Peter Wynn, 32, of Red Earth Creek.

June 9, 1991: An oil tanker leaves the road two kilometres north of the Highway 2 turnoff to Grouard after his truck catches the shoulder.

June 9, 1993: Residents initiate a plan to restore the 50-year-old St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church 12 miles north of High Prairie.

June 9, 1994: The Alberta government forms regional health authorities and names Sharon Cox as its first chairman in Region 15 serving High Prairie, Slave Lake and Wabasca. The RHA would later be named Keeweetinok.

June 9, 1994: The I.D. passes a motion no longer recognizing the Faust Community League as the voice in the hamlet.

June 9, 1994: The I.D. begins debating whether or not to incorporate into a municipal district.

June 9, 2001: The E.W. Pratt Chargers place third in the 2A Division at the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association track and field championships in Edmonton.

June 9, 2005: Kalie Anderson and Kyle Noecker are selected as the top junior high school athletes at St. Andrew’s School.

June 9, 2006: The Lesser Slave Lake Regional Police Force is notified it will be disbanded effective Sept. 6.

June 9, 2007: High Prairie’s Shelley Henkel, 11, is thrown from her horse but escapes serious injury because she was wearing a helmet.

June 9, 2008: Peavine Metis Settlement holds a Walk Against Drugs. The walk is an emotional event for Lorna Carifelle, who lost her son, Devin Lee Carifelle, to drugs April 25 at the age of 18 years.

June 9, 2008: High Prairie and area is shocked to hear of the sudden death of George Nichols, 55, at his Salt Prairie home. The long-time oilpatch worker loved fishing and family.

June 9, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes passes a curfew bylaw, designed to give enforcement personnel another tool to work with.

June 9, 2010: Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie Councillor David Marx says the Seal Lake Road must be paved immediately.

June 9, 2011: Shawn Marcoux is presented with the Top Cadet Award at the High Prairie Air Cadet Annual Inspection. Malcolm Gillmor wins the Citizenship Award.

June 9, 2013: Gift Lake’s Donnie Laderoute passes away at the age of 56 years.

June 9, 2014: The Classroom on Wheels Bus visits High Prairie and donates books to the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council.

June 9, 2017: High Prairie Forest Products announces $55 million will be spend on modernizing its High Prairie mill.

This Day in World History – June 9, 2023

68 – Roman Emperor Nero commits suicide, to evade death by flogging.

1456 – 23rd recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1534 – Jacques Cartier first sails into mouth of St. Lawrence River.

1549 – Book of Common Prayer is adopted by the Church of England.

1822 – Charles Graham patents false teeth.

1856 – 500 Mormons leave Iowa City, Iowa, and head west for Salt Lake City.

1869 – Charles E. Hires sells his first root beer.

1891 – French painter Paul Gauguin arrives in Papeete, Tahiti.

1898 – China leases Hong Kong’s new territories to the UK for 99 years.

1910 – A passenger on boat throws bottle & note overboard; found in 1983.

1923 – Brinks unveils 1st armored security vans.

1931 – First rocket-powered aircraft design patented by Robert Goddard.

1934 – First appearance of Donald Duck in a cartoon, “The Wise Little Hen”.

1940 – General Charles de Gaulle’s 1st meeting with Winston Churchill.

1953 – “Milton Berle Show/Texaco Star Theater” last airs on NBC-TV.

1957 – First ascent of Broad Peak [the world’s 12th highest mountain].

1959 – First ballistic missile sub launched.

1972 – 14” of rain in 6 hrs burst Rapid City, SD dam, drowns 237.

1977 – Silver jubilee of QEII of Great Britain celebrated with fireworks.

1978 – Gutenberg’s Bible, the first book using printing press, sells for $2.4M.

1979 – Michael Cairney topples a record row of 169,713 dominoes.

1983 – Margaret Thatcher wins British parliamentary election.

1984 – Donald Duck’s 50th birthday celebrated at Disneyland.

1984 – Polygram’s Hanover Germany plant produces its 10 millionth CD.

1985 – USSR’s Vega 1 deposits lander on surface of Venus.

1989 – “Star Trek V: The Final Frontier” premieres in USA.

1993 – Montreal Canadiens win 24th Stanley Cup; last Canadian team to win.

1997 – British lease on the New Territories in Hong Kong expires.

2006 – Thai king celebrates first of three holidays to mark 60 years on throne.

2013 – Edward Snowden makes identity known as leaker of NSA documents.

2016 – WHO advises delaying pregnancy in areas with the Zika virus.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 9, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – There are powerful forces operating now. Whether you realize it or not, you have tremendous control over the direction of these energies. Take control of the situation instead of letting someone else do it for you. You will find other people are more malleable than usual, making them quite willing to move forward in whatever direction you point them.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – If conflict arises in your world, you must keep in mind there is no one else to blame except you. Keeping your sights set on one goal is useful as you concentrate all your energy toward that one thing. At the same time, you may be losing perspective on what is going on around you. Make sure you continue to be a team player by keeping an eye out for the people in the wings.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Life may seem like a great train ride. You have your own little compartment you are striving to keep comfortable and neat. The company you keep is important, as is your proximity to the food car. Be careful you do not get so wrapped up in your own little world that you neglect to pay heed to where the train is headed.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You need to learn an important lesson in follow-through. As you strive for perfection, you may get the feeling that nothing is ever fully completed. Try not to be so hard on yourself. The work you have finished so far is more than likely much better than what most people could ever accomplish. Put the final touches on whatever you are doing and move on.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Be careful about being driven so strongly that you fail to take into consideration the changing environment. Things have probably changed quite a bit since you first set out on this mission. You may have packed for sunshine and suddenly it looks like rain. Put away your sunglasses and take out your umbrella. It is important you adapt to unexpected change.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may be hit with some extreme circumstances that cause you to feel uneasy about continuing along your path. Use this jolt as a reminder that nothing is set in stone. An element of the unexpected can always creep up on you. Deep down, you probably had a feeling this difficult situation was bound to happen eventually.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may feel like you are on a road to adventure and excited about the frontiers you are encountering. Unfortunately, it seems not everyone is as excited about this path as you are. Blows to your ego are apt to hit hard, but try not to let this deter you. This is more than likely a result of other people’s jealousy of your incredible strength and bravery.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There is a tremendously sensitive side to your personality that is tender and extremely vulnerable. Be careful about putting too much of yourself out there now. By opening yourself up so much, you are inviting in trouble. Others might not be that aware of how sensitive you are. Those with strong, boisterous spirits are likely to be abrasive, so protect your emotions.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may be in a difficult position, as a critical part of a pending decision. Your first reaction may be to throw up your hands and leave the decision to someone else. Making a choice is too tough, so you find you would rather not have to make it at all. Unfortunately, it looks like everyone else has the same idea. Deep down, you have an opinion that needs to be heard.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your self-esteem should be strong these days, helping you build more confidence in yourself every day. There may be a glitch in the action today, however, as someone with an extreme perspective on things suddenly steps into the picture. Your emotions may suddenly swing from one end of the spectrum to the other. Do your best to stay calm.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A ray of sunshine is likely to shine on you. Things may have been cloudy lately, making it harder for you to maintain a positive disposition. Today’s news will be uplifting, and you will likely be reminded of all the good times in store for you. Others may feel a bit of stress, but you should be able to see through this and appreciate the benefits of the situation.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Recent hesitation on your part may have suddenly put you in a bind. It may feel like you have reached gridlock and your choices are limited. You can no longer get a solid handle on things. Instead of trying to make a move now, you may have to wait until the dust settles and you can see clearly again. Let the situation release before you add any more friction.