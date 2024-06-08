Today in High Prairie: June 9, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – June 9, 2024

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

2:30-3:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 11 years & under. Board provided.

3:45 p.m. – Canadian Motorcycle Tourism Stop in HP. Details TBA.

6:30 p.m. – Enilda & District Society for Rec & Culture meets at Enilda Bowling Alley.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 9, 2024

1672 – Peter the Great, Tsar of Russia

1781 – George Stephenson, “Father of Railways”

1791 – John Howard Payne, “Home! Sweet Home!” composer

1812 – Johann G. Galle, Discovered Neptune

1879 – Dudley Digges, Mutiny on the Bounty actor

1910 – Robert Cummings, Dial “M” For Murder actor

1921 – Forrest Bird, Invented first respirators1

1922 – George Axelrod, Bus Stop playwright

1924 – Anthony Britton, Day of the Jackal actor

1931 – Joe Santos, Rockford Files actor

1934 – Donald Duck, Walt Disney character

1939 – Charles Webb, The Graduate actor

1940 – Dick Vitale, US basketball sportscaster

1941 – Jon Lord, Deep Purple keyboardist

1944 – 23 Puppies, Record litter born [foxhound]

1961 – Michael J. Fox, Family Ties actor

1953 – Johnny Depp, Pirates of Caribbean actor

1964 – Gloria Reuben, ER actress

1982 – Andrew Walker, Canadian actor

1986 – Adamo Ruggiero, Canadian actor

This Day in Local History – June 9, 2024

June 9, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports that the old Merner’s Drug Store building was torn down to make room for a new facility. It was one of the oldest buildings in town, having been moved from Grouard 50 years ago when it housed the Canadian Bank of Commerce offices.

June 9, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports bears are a continuing problem in Salt Prairie to farmers.

June 9, 1965: Dr. Jack Chalmers, without previous notice, informs the staff at St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard that the school is now under the High Prairie School Division jurisdiction.

June 9, 1970: Atikameg’s Rosie Thunder, 16, a student at Grouard School, receives an award for placing third in the Canadian Petroleum Association’s essay contest. Her entry was entitled ‘What it Means to Be Me’.

June 9-10, 1975: The Driftpile Bridge is moved onto a new platform. Traffic is tied up for 90 minutes.

June 9, 1978: A drop-in centre for mothers and children is established in the High Prairie United Church hall.

June 9, 1980: High Prairie Recreation Supt. Jim Orchard tells High Prairie town council that its plans on bidding for the 1983 Alberta Summer Games will be hindered because the swimming pool is too small.

June 9, 1983: Albert Clow and Brian Campbell are awarded their black belts at a ceremony at E.W. Pratt High School before regular classes.

June 9, 1986: A head-on collision three kilometres west of Faust claims the life of Patrick Frank Willier, 40, of Faust, and Ralph Peter Wynn, 32, of Red Earth Creek.

June 9, 1991: An oil tanker leaves the road two kilometres north of the Highway 2 turnoff to Grouard after his truck catches the shoulder.

June 9, 1993: Residents initiate a plan to restore the 50-year-old St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church 12 miles north of High Prairie.

June 9, 1994: The Alberta government forms regional health authorities and names Sharon Cox as its first chairman in Region 15 serving High Prairie, Slave Lake and Wabasca. The RHA would later be named Keeweetinok.

June 9, 1994: The I.D. passes a motion no longer recognizing the Faust Community League as the voice in the hamlet.

June 9, 1994: The I.D. begins debating whether or not to incorporate into a municipal district.

June 9, 2001: The E.W. Pratt Chargers place third in the 2A Division at the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association track and field championships in Edmonton.

June 9, 2005: Kalie Anderson and Kyle Noecker are selected as the top junior high school athletes at St. Andrew’s School.

June 9, 2006: The Lesser Slave Lake Regional Police Force is notified it will be disbanded effective Sept. 6.

June 9, 2007: High Prairie’s Shelley Henkel, 11, is thrown from her horse but escapes serious injury because she was wearing a helmet.

June 9, 2008: Peavine Metis Settlement holds a Walk Against Drugs. The walk is an emotional event for Lorna Carifelle, who lost her son, Devin Lee Carifelle, to drugs April 25 at the age of 18 years.

June 9, 2008: High Prairie and area is shocked to hear of the sudden death of George Nichols, 55, at his Salt Prairie home. The long-time oilpatch worker loved fishing and family.

June 9, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes passes a curfew bylaw, designed to give enforcement personnel another tool to work with.

June 9, 2010: Prairie Echo, Salt Prairie Councillor David Marx says the Seal Lake Road must be paved immediately.

June 9, 2011: Shawn Marcoux is presented with the Top Cadet Award at the High Prairie Air Cadet Annual Inspection. Malcolm Gillmor wins the Citizenship Award.

June 9, 2013: Gift Lake’s Donnie Laderoute passes away at the age of 56 years.

June 9, 2014: The Classroom on Wheels Bus visits High Prairie and donates books to the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council.

June 9, 2017: High Prairie Forest Products announces $55 million will be spend on modernizing its High Prairie mill.

This Day in World History – June 9, 2024

68 – Roman Emperor Nero commits suicide, to evade death by flogging.

1456 – 23rd recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1534 – Jacques Cartier first sails into mouth of St. Lawrence River.

1549 – Book of Common Prayer is adopted by the Church of England.

1822 – Charles Graham patents false teeth.

1856 – 500 Mormons leave Iowa City, Iowa, and head west for Salt Lake City.

1869 – Charles E. Hires sells his first root beer.

1891 – French painter Paul Gauguin arrives in Papeete, Tahiti.

1898 – China leases Hong Kong’s new territories to the UK for 99 years.

1910 – A passenger on boat throws bottle & note overboard; found in 1983.

1923 – Brinks unveils 1st armored security vans.

1931 – First rocket-powered aircraft design patented by Robert Goddard.

1934 – First appearance of Donald Duck in a cartoon, “The Wise Little Hen”.

1940 – General Charles de Gaulle’s 1st meeting with Winston Churchill.

1953 – “Milton Berle Show/Texaco Star Theater” last airs on NBC-TV.

1957 – First ascent of Broad Peak [the world’s 12th highest mountain].

1959 – First ballistic missile sub launched.

1972 – 14” of rain in 6 hrs burst Rapid City, SD dam, drowns 237.

1977 – Silver jubilee of QEII of Great Britain celebrated with fireworks.

1978 – Gutenberg’s Bible, the first book using printing press, sells for $2.4M.

1979 – Michael Cairney topples a record row of 169,713 dominoes.

1983 – Margaret Thatcher wins British parliamentary election.

1984 – Donald Duck’s 50th birthday celebrated at Disneyland.

1984 – Polygram’s Hanover Germany plant produces its 10 millionth CD.

1985 – USSR’s Vega 1 deposits lander on surface of Venus.

1989 – “Star Trek V: The Final Frontier” premieres in USA.

1993 – Montreal Canadiens win 24th Stanley Cup; last Canadian team to win.

1997 – British lease on the New Territories in Hong Kong expires.

2006 – Thai king celebrates first of three holidays to mark 60 years on throne.

2013 – Edward Snowden makes identity known as leaker of NSA documents.

2016 – WHO advises delaying pregnancy in areas with the Zika virus.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 9, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you will have all the energy you need to deal with long-term family problems! Indeed, you will probably clash with some of your relatives. But this situation will not cause any serious issues, and you will deal with these circumstances like a pro. You have the ability to get out of any delicate situation you find yourself in today.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You enjoy caring for others and you intervene regularly in their lives to guide them. Ironically, today you are the one who needs advice. You will probably need to get away from it all in order to get a clear view of your own life. You could even decide to make the necessary arrangements for a trip abroad at some point in the future.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – We all have to make compromises in order to live in contemporary society. You may have strong beliefs, but it is difficult to combine your ideals and a social life. Today you may wonder if you are prepared to be edged out of society and fight for your convictions. Shouldn’t you try to find a compromise between life and your ideals?

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You have always felt the need to free yourself from society. You need to feel independent at any cost. You may need to face certain relationship problems at this time. Perhaps you are hesitant to commit either at work or in your personal life. You may ask yourself if your attitude is not in fact revealing a desire to get away from it all. Perhaps you will find the answer today.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may feel annoyed about the attitude of some of your group of friends. Unlike these people, you are very open-minded and you can deal with situations as they arise. Indeed, you have a natural ability to adapt to every situation. Today you will probably have to arbitrate between two people with widely differing opinions.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today, you will be submerged under a lot of emotions. In a way, you will be revisiting your childhood. You may be very edgy. This is a good disposition in which to analyze your life. You will be able to see if everything around you is where you think it belongs. Try to make the most out of this frame of mind.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You really know how to seduce. There is a spark inside of you that spreads naturally to those around you. You have a big reservoir of sensitivity and emotion that could grow today. You might charm new people. Do not forget to recharge your batteries in order to keep your feelings intact in the days to come.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You are a very active person, but today you will probably be disappointed. If you ask those around you to help with your activities, they most likely will not understand your needs. They will wonder why you need to move constantly and why you need to create. The day may seem exhausting and complicated to you.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Nothing much is happening today, yet you seem worried and tense. You will have to use this day to your advantage. Think about your life. You will also think about the needs of your relatives in the years to come and how to attain those goals. You will also be in the best disposition to think about your own family life.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You often need to thrive on personal emotions. Today will be no exception to the rule. For instance, you could try to captivate the attention of people you admire. The only problem is they might not be receptive at first. Try to take your time. You will have other opportunities in the near future.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You should not try to fight the feelings that run through you today. Do not even try to rationalize them. These feelings are probably related to emotions dating back to your childhood. You should not avoid or analyze them. There will be a lot of turmoil welling up inside you. You should try to find some peace and quiet with special someone.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You will be lost in your thoughts today, analyzing your life and relationships. You will be asking yourself if your existence is meeting your standards. You will ponder what to expect from the future and from the people around you. You are in the right frame of mind to make a few life-changing decisions.