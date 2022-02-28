Today in High Prairie: March 1, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – March 1, 2022

No listings!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 1, 2022

1810 – Frederic Chopin, Polish/French composer

1904 – Glenn Miller, American bandleader

1914 – Harry Caray, Chicago Cubs sportscaster

1917 – Dinah Shore, American singer

1922 – William Gaines, MAD Magazine publisher

1922 – Yitzhak Rabin, Israeli PM

1927 – Harry Belafonte, American calypso singer

1944 – Roger Daltrey, The Who rocker

1945 – Dirk Benedict, A-Team actor

1947 – Alan Thicke, Growing Pains actor

1954 – Ron Howard, Happy Days actor

1954 – Catherine Bach, Dukes of Hazzard actress

1973 – Jack Davenport, Pirates of Caribbean actor

1978 – Jensen Ackles, Days of our Lives actor

1987 – Kesha, American pop singer

1994 – Justin Bieber, Canadian pop singer

This Day in Local History – March 1, 2022

March 1, 1913: The Grouard News reports Athabasca member J.L. Cote speaks in the Alberta Legislature of the unlimited resources in the north.

March 1, 1914: The first 1,150-foot-long pile bridge at The Narrows near Grouard is torn down due to safety concerns.

March 1, 1915: Grouard town aldermen George J. Johnson and Harry Chritchley both resign. Johnson says he can’t attend meetings; Chritchley cites no reason.

March 1, 1915: J. Largill closes his harness shop in Grouard.

March 1, 1963: Dr. Desmond Pim leaves High Prairie for England where he is taking over a chiropractic practice in the Berkshire town of Reading. Dr. Morris Sweet, of Calgary, takes over his practice.

March 1, 1969: Stella Rimbey and Eva Rutherford celebrate the grand opening of Cut and Sew Fabrics.

March 1, 1969: Tom Lysiak scores once and adds three assists to lead the High Prairie Midgets to a 12-2 win over Manning in Provincial midget play.

March 1, 1971: The Royal Bank reopens after a $100,000 addition is completed with Phil Swan as manager.

March 1, 1972: Northern Alberta Railways applies to discontinue passenger service between Edmonton and Dawson Creek.

March 1, 1974: I.D. 17 residents sent a letter to Alberta Minister of Agriculture Hugh Horner, complaining about the service provided by the local district agriculturist.

March 1, 1978: South Peace News reports that citizens form a joint-use committee, in hopes of coming up with an agreement where the High Prairie Recreation Board and other groups would use all facilities in the community.

March 1, 1980: High Prairie’s No. 3 Wheat Pool elevator closes its office.

March 1, 1981: No one is injured in an accident involving an RCMP cruiser.

March 1, 1984: Steven Matthews scores three goals and Kevin Hopfner and Randy McBride add two goals each as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Valleyview Jets 9-5 to take a 2-0 lead in their NPHL semi-final series.

March 1, 1985: The High Prairie Regals defeat the visiting Manning Comets 7-6 to claim first place in the NPHL standings.

March 1, 1986: Bob Rohloff takes over ownership of the Esso gas station.

March 1, 1987: High Prairie Judo Club members Ian Griffiths, Julie Eriksson, Ben McDonald, Mike Hotson and Karen Cifranic all win medals at the Zone Championship Meet in Beaverlodge.

March 1, 1988: Chuck Blaikie and Leona Crozier open the Kopper Kettle Restaurant next to Adam’s Tire.

March 1, 1988: Robbie Jacobsen records three points as the High Prairie Regals take a 1-0 lead in their NPHL semi-final series defeating the Grimshaw Huskies 7-4.

March 1, 1989: High Prairie Mayor Don Lorencz announces he will not seek re-election and blasts fellow town councillors for being “not there for the good of High Prairie”.

March 1, 1989: Mayor Don Lorencz announces Don MacKay is chosen as the new town manager.

March 1, 1990: Al Hotson opens his mini-mall in the former Pederson’s Hardware building called Trade-Winds Plaza.

March 1, 2002: Vic Roy opens Four-Star Rentals in High Prairie beside Marigold Enterprises.

March 1, 2002: High Prairie’s Dennis Hazen makes headlines across Canada when he chooses to go to prison instead of pay a $3,000 fine for illegally purchasing four walleye.

March 1, 2006: Tolko Industries celebrates going four years without an accident and the Tolko President’s Safety Award for the third straight year at a celebration at its mill west of town.

March 1, 2006: High Prairie Elementary School announces in its monthly Familygram that cell phones are banned at the school from 8:30 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. because of the disruption they cause.

March 1, 2008: Bernie Poloz’s last rock draw hits the mark and gives his rink first place in the High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel. Poloz defeats Brian Bliss 7-6 in the A Event final.

March 1, 2009: High Prairie RCMP are looking for a male and female who robbed the High Prairie Inn at about 9 p.m. The man involved in the incident had a handgun.

March 1, 2009: Bernie Poloz’s rink posts a 3-4 record at the Alberta Masters Curling Championships in High River and fall one game short of qualifying for playoffs.

March 1, 2009: The Smoky River Ski Hill officially opens its chalet.

March 1, 2009: Leo Casavant joins the High Prairie PVR Realty team as an associate.

March 1, 2013: High Prairie Councillor Wayne Forrester resigns citing health issues. It’s the fourth resignation on council in less than seven months.

March 1, 2014: Bernie Poloz’s rink wins the High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel after defeating Jim Zabolotniuk 7-6 in the A Event final. Bert Daly wins the B Event and Mark Zahacy the C Event.

March 1, 2014: The Prairie River Raiders girl’s basketball team defeats the Gift Lake Hurricanes 36-22 to win the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League title in High Prairie. It’s the team’s third straight title.

March 1, 2014: The Prairie River Raiders boy’s basketball team defeats the Gift Lake Hurricanes 89-30 to win the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League title in High Prairie. It’s the team’s second straight title.

March 1, 2014: Norman Sandford Cox passes away at the age of 93 years. He was instrumental in the success and loved rodeo.

March 1, 2017: Random drug testing for Big Lakes County employees will not be part of a new substance abuse policy, council agrees.

This Day in World History – March 1, 2022

1260 – Hulagu Khan, grandson of Genghis, Khan, conquers Damascus.

1516 – Printing is completed of first New Testament in Greek.

1784 – E. Kidner opens first cooking school, in Great Britain.

1864 – Louis Ducos du Hauron patents movie machine [never built].

1872 – Yellowstone becomes world’s first national park.

1873 – Production of the first practical typewriter occurs.

1896 – Henri Becquerel discovers radioactivity.

1912 – Capt. Albert Berry performs first parachute jump from airplane.

1920 – Austria becomes a kingdom again, under Admiral Horthy.

1936 – Boulder [Hoover] Dam fully completed.

1937 – First permanent automobile license plates issued.

1947 – International Monetary Fund begins operation.

1953 – Joseph Stalin suffers a stroke and collapses, dies four days later.

1962 – First Kmart store opens in Garden City, Michigan.

1966 – Venera 3 becomes the first man-made object to impact a planet [Venus].

1968 – NBC’s unprecedented on-air announcement, Star Trek will return.

1970 – End of US commercial whale hunting.

1975 – Colour television transmissions begin in Australia.

1977 – Bank of America adopts the name VISA for its credit cards.

1978 – Charlie Chaplin’s coffin/remains stolen from Swiss cemetery.

1980 – Snow falls in Florida.

1988 – Pontiac announces the end of the Fiero automobile.

1988 – Wayne Gretzky passes Gordie Howe with his record 1,050th assist.

1989 – Ben Johnson’s coach testifies Johnson began using steroids in 1981.

1993 – New expansion NHL team, owned by Disney, is named Mighty Ducks.

2006 – English-language Wikipedia reaches its one millionth article.

2016 – Forbes Richest List released, Bill Gates No. 1 with $75 billion.

2016 – Gene for grey hair [IRF4] discovery announced.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 1, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today could be a strange day where money is concerned. You might not be sure exactly where you stand financially, so it might be a good idea to get all your records together and go over them carefully. This is not a good day for gambling or making investments of any kind. Instead, get whatever information you can on investments that interest you, study them, and make appropriate decisions later.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Unsafe conditions could exist around the house, which may result in accidents if they are not rectified. Some may not be readily apparent, so warn family members to be careful. This is not a good day to do any heavy work around the home. If you are planning major repairs, it might be a good idea to postpone them. This is, however, a good day for planning such repairs, as you can be especially methodical right now.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – One or more of your co-workers could appear to be rather upset or depressed on the job today, and this is likely to affect your own efficiency. Your colleagues in question are not going to be very much into communicating, so it is best just to turn a blind eye and keep on working in spite of the situation. It is going to be tougher than usual, but it is nothing you ca not handle.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Profligate spending in the past may come back to haunt you now with regard to money. There could be blocks in receiving funds you were expecting or an unexpected but necessary expense could come up. It is going to take all your talent for careful planning to work your way around this situation, but take heart. The situation can turn to a positive one in the blink of an eye, and probably will.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Boredom and restlessness may plague you today. You could feel the need to break loose from the ties that bind you to mundane affairs, to run away and seek adventure, although you are not certain what kind of adventure! The walls may be closing around you at home and on the job. You might want to plan some kind of outing for an upcoming weekend in order to give yourself a needed break.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your concentration should be high today. You are likely to be more observant than usual. Do not be surprised if you find yourself noticing people and sensing their thoughts and feelings even more than usual. This is a good day to read, study, attend a class, or otherwise acquire new information. You may discover something new about a subject that really interests you, and you might want to spend the day reading about it.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Worries about money could be uppermost in your mind today. You may have suffered some financial setbacks and wonder how you can muster enough funds to get over the hump. However, help is on the way. An outside source could provide funds to tide you over. Whatever other problems you may have will all be straightened out later. Your own ingenuity and a little help from your friends will probably see you through.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Setbacks on the job might have you a little depressed and worried. Do not worry; all will be well. Think of this as a challenge to overcome. Your natural practicality and efficiency will see you through. Someone is not being totally honest with you. Encourage people around you to open up and communicate a little. What they say may not be all that agreeable, but at least you will be better able to assess the situation.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Sudden events that come to you via TV, newspapers, or the Internet, could shake up long-cherished belief systems today. This could have you feeling momentarily disconcerted and a bit disillusioned. At the same time, this information could open up new doors for you. Your natural curiosity will eventually win out, and you are likely to want to read all you can about whatever is on your mind. New discoveries can be fascinating!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A task you have been working on for a long time could come to a standstill today due to circumstances beyond your control. You are likely to feel quite frustrated, as there seems to be nothing you can do to speed things up. Do not agonize over this, however; it will get going again. The best thing you can do is find something else to work on until the blockages have been released.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Be prepared today. A longtime dream regarding your career may finally become a reality. At first you might not believe it, fighting the news in order to avoid possible disappointment. Do not fall into this trap; it creates negative energy, which can get in your way. You have worked hard to be where you are, and you are not likely to stop advancing. Accept your accolades, thank everyone, and then move on.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You tend to be your own worst critic, and today you are more likely to be that way. Recent setbacks on the job might find you harbouring doubts about your own capabilities. Be objective about the situation. Whatever happened was probably above and beyond your control, so it is not fair to doubt yourself because of it. Work hard, continue to do the best you can, and do not let outside events sap your belief in yourself.