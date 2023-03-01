Today in High Prairie: March 1, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 1, 2023

9 a.m. – High Prairie Interagency meeting at HP Provincial Building.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library (3-5 years)

Noon – 1 p.m. – Lenten Lunch at McLennan Legion Hall.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start at 7 p.m.

5:30 p.m. – Supper at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Grouard AA meeting at Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall, Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 1, 2023

1810 – Frederic Chopin, Polish/French composer

1904 – Glenn Miller, American bandleader

1914 – Harry Caray, Chicago Cubs sportscaster

1917 – Dinah Shore, American singer

1922 – William Gaines, MAD Magazine publisher

1922 – Yitzhak Rabin, Israeli PM

1927 – Harry Belafonte, American calypso singer

1944 – Roger Daltrey, The Who rocker

1945 – Dirk Benedict, A-Team actor

1947 – Alan Thicke, Growing Pains actor

1954 – Ron Howard, Happy Days actor

1954 – Catherine Bach, Dukes of Hazzard actress

1973 – Jack Davenport, Pirates of Caribbean actor

1978 – Jensen Ackles, Days of our Lives actor

1987 – Kesha, American pop singer

1994 – Justin Bieber, Canadian pop singer

This Day in Local History – March 1, 2023

March 1, 1913: The Grouard News reports Athabasca member J.L. Cote speaks in the Alberta Legislature of the unlimited resources in the north.

March 1, 1914: The first 1,150-foot-long pile bridge at The Narrows near Grouard is torn down due to safety concerns.

March 1, 1915: Grouard town aldermen George J. Johnson and Harry Chritchley both resign. Johnson says he can not attend meetings; Chritchley cites no reason.

March 1, 1963: Dr. Desmond Pim leaves High Prairie for England where he is taking over a chiropractic practice in the Berkshire town of Reading. Dr. Morris Sweet, of Calgary, takes over his practice.

March 1, 1969: Stella Rimbey and Eva Rutherford celebrate the grand opening of Cut and Sew Fabrics.

March 1, 1971: The Royal Bank reopens after a $100,000 addition is completed with Phil Swan as manager.

March 1, 1972: Northern Alberta Railways applies to discontinue passenger service between Edmonton and Dawson Creek.

March 1, 1974: I.D. 17 residents sent a letter to Alberta Minister of Agriculture Hugh Horner, complaining about the service provided by the local district agriculturist.

March 1, 1980: High Prairie’s No. 3 Wheat Pool elevator closes its office.

March 1, 1981: No one is injured in an accident involving an RCMP cruiser.

March 1, 1986: Bob Rohloff takes over ownership of the Esso gas station.

March 1, 1988: Chuck Blaikie and Leona Crozier open the Kopper Kettle Restaurant next to Adam’s Tire.

March 1, 1989: High Prairie Mayor Don Lorencz announces he will not seek re-election and blasts fellow town councillors for being “not there for the good of High Prairie”.

March 1, 1989: Mayor Don Lorencz announces Don MacKay is chosen as the new town manager.

March 1, 1990: Al Hotson opens his mini-mall in the former Pederson’s Hardware building called Trade-Winds Plaza.

March 1, 2002: Vic Roy opens Four-Star Rentals in High Prairie beside Marigold Enterprises.

March 1, 2002: High Prairie’s Dennis Hazen makes headlines across Canada when he chooses to go to prison instead of pay a $3,000 fine for illegally purchasing four walleye.

March 1, 2006: Tolko Industries celebrates going four years without an accident and the Tolko President’s Safety Award for the third straight year at a celebration at its mill west of town.

March 1, 2006: High Prairie Elementary School announces in its monthly Familygram that cell phones are banned at the school from 8:30 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. because of the disruption they cause.

March 1, 2009: High Prairie RCMP are looking for a male and female who robbed the High Prairie Inn at about 9 p.m. The man involved in the incident had a handgun.

March 1, 2009: Bernie Poloz’s rink posts a 3-4 record at the Alberta Masters Curling Championships in High River and fall one game short of qualifying for playoffs.

March 1, 2009: The Smoky River Ski Hill officially opens its chalet.

March 1, 2013: High Prairie Councillor Wayne Forrester resigns citing health issues. It’s the fourth resignation on council in less than seven months.

March 1, 2014: Norman Sandford Cox passes away at the age of 93 years. He was instrumental in the success and loved rodeo.

March 1, 2017: Random drug testing for Big Lakes County employees will not be part of a new substance abuse policy, council agrees.

This Day in World History – March 1, 2023

1260 – Hulagu Khan, grandson of Genghis, Khan, conquers Damascus.

1516 – Printing is completed of first New Testament in Greek.

1784 – E. Kidner opens first cooking school, in Great Britain.

1864 – Louis Ducos du Hauron patents movie machine [never built].

1872 – Yellowstone becomes world’s first national park.

1873 – Production of the first practical typewriter occurs.

1896 – Henri Becquerel discovers radioactivity.

1912 – Capt. Albert Berry performs first parachute jump from airplane.

1920 – Austria becomes a kingdom again, under Admiral Horthy.

1936 – Boulder [Hoover] Dam fully completed.

1937 – First permanent automobile license plates issued.

1947 – International Monetary Fund begins operation.

1953 – Joseph Stalin suffers a stroke and collapses, dies four days later.

1962 – First Kmart store opens in Garden City, Michigan.

1966 – Venera 3 becomes the first man-made object to impact a planet [Venus].

1968 – NBC’s unprecedented on-air announcement, Star Trek will return.

1970 – End of US commercial whale hunting.

1975 – Colour television transmissions begin in Australia.

1977 – Bank of America adopts the name VISA for its credit cards.

1978 – Charlie Chaplin’s coffin/remains stolen from Swiss cemetery.

1980 – Snow falls in Florida.

1988 – Pontiac announces the end of the Fiero automobile.

1988 – Wayne Gretzky passes Gordie Howe with his record 1,050th assist.

1989 – Ben Johnson’s coach testifies Johnson began using steroids in 1981.

1993 – New expansion NHL team, owned by Disney, is named Mighty Ducks.

2006 – English-language Wikipedia reaches its one millionth article.

2016 – Forbes Richest List released, Bill Gates No. 1 with $75 billion.

2016 – Gene for grey hair [IRF4] discovery announced.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 1, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Rethink all the social values you take at face value. Like the rest of us, you learned them at an early age and accepted them unthinkingly. Established concepts of propriety are especially deserving of consideration. After hearing for years about all those things that “just aren’t done,” isn’t it refreshing to think that maybe they should be done after all?

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today is an ideal day to shop for a new wardrobe. You may find your usual style too conventional or uncomfortably trendy. Sometimes you reject outfits you really like out of fear they are too suggestive, old-fashioned, or something else. Perhaps you should listen to your good judgment for a change instead of being so concerned about what other people might think.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The topic of the day is knowledge and learning. Did you study the field you really wanted to? Do you feel bad about not having attended such-and-such school or program? If these issues are uppermost on your mind today, remember your creativity has little to do with the degrees you hold. It has everything to do with how you use your skills and knowledge to better the world.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The planetary alignment is favourable, and you are in the process of reaping the benefits. It was only a matter of becoming aware of and settling certain matters related to your need for social recognition. Do not be so hungry for approval. Everybody contains a stern inner parent and can survive comfortably in total self-sufficiency. In fact, it is your greatest strength.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may feel hemmed in by the role models society currently offers. As you struggle to reach your own definition of the truly innovative achiever, other people sometimes criticize your rather liberated attitude. Just because your ideas are not in sync with theirs in no way invalidates them. If your ideas are too radical, theirs are too conventional. There is room for both viewpoints.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The results of the recent planetary influence are coming home to roost. If everything went according to plan, you gained some insight into your ego. Buddhist wise men say the path to spiritual fulfillment lies in knowing how to build a healthy ego while developing a part of oneself completely foreign to the ego. Are you working hard at this?

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A small crisis is still a crisis, isn’t it? You can expect one in your personal life today. Since you are not the kind of person who lets issues go unresolved, you will not be able to put off dealing with your problems any longer. Are responsibilities shared equally with your partner? Are you each making an equal effort to maintain harmony? Asking the questions is the first step to answering them.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Something has to change. You knew it as soon as you woke up this morning. Your mirror provides the impetus for important resolutions today. Is it time to begin a diet, commit to exercising more, or strengthen your resolve to quit smoking? Anything you do to improve your appearance will make you feel a lot better about yourself. Buy some new clothes or get a haircut. People will notice.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The only good thing about being on an emotional roller coaster is you never feel the same way for long. One moment you are up, the next you are down. You can not figure out what it is you want. Rather than drag your loved ones along on the ride, get away from your usual environment. You will be a lot better off alone. And something more important may come out of these moments of solitude!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might want to check your alarm clock to be sure it really woke you up this morning. Your tendency today will be to stay in the cocoon of your little dream world, deep in your own thoughts. Obsessive thoughts, in particular, will try and drown out some more pressing issues from the past that need resolution once and for all. Ring! It’s time to wake up!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There is something in the air pushing you toward change or renewal. Is it time to change your wardrobe or redecorate your home? If so, today is the day. If you have a budget, you will find it just as fulfilling (and a lot cheaper) to rid your home of all the things that just are not “you” anymore. Surround yourself with things you love.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The good news is this – it gets better. There could be some trying times in store. If you are a parent, the children will ask for something every five minutes, and you may feel pressure from all sides. Not even your love life is immune from the doubt that seems to hover over your head. No compromise is possible for you. Just sit tight and know that calmer days are coming.