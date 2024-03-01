Today in High Prairie: March 1, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 1, 2024

10 a.m. – Prayer Shawl knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church Parish Hall. Everyone welcome!

10 a.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. Ne members welcome.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 1, 2024

1810 – Frederic Chopin, Polish/French composer

1904 – Glenn Miller, American bandleader

1914 – Harry Caray, Chicago Cubs sportscaster

1917 – Dinah Shore, American singer

1922 – William Gaines, MAD Magazine publisher

1922 – Yitzhak Rabin, Israeli PM

1927 – Harry Belafonte, American calypso singer

1944 – Roger Daltrey, The Who rocker

1945 – Dirk Benedict, A-Team actor

1947 – Alan Thicke, Growing Pains actor

1954 – Ron Howard, Happy Days actor

1954 – Catherine Bach, Dukes of Hazzard actress

1973 – Jack Davenport, Pirates of Caribbean actor

1978 – Jensen Ackles, Days of our Lives actor

1987 – Kesha, American pop singer

1994 – Justin Bieber, Canadian pop singer

This Day in Local History – March 1, 2024

March 1, 1913: The Grouard News reports Athabasca member J.L. Cote speaks in the Alberta Legislature of the unlimited resources in the north.

March 1, 1914: The first 1,150-foot-long pile bridge at The Narrows near Grouard is torn down due to safety concerns.

March 1, 1915: Grouard town aldermen George J. Johnson and Harry Chritchley both resign. Johnson says he can not attend meetings; Chritchley cites no reason.

March 1, 1963: Dr. Desmond Pim leaves High Prairie for England where he is taking over a chiropractic practice in the Berkshire town of Reading. Dr. Morris Sweet, of Calgary, takes over his practice.

March 1, 1969: Stella Rimbey and Eva Rutherford celebrate the grand opening of Cut and Sew Fabrics.

March 1, 1971: The Royal Bank reopens after a $100,000 addition is completed with Phil Swan as manager.

March 1, 1972: Northern Alberta Railways applies to discontinue passenger service between Edmonton and Dawson Creek.

March 1, 1974: I.D. 17 residents sent a letter to Alberta Minister of Agriculture Hugh Horner, complaining about the service provided by the local district agriculturist.

March 1, 1980: High Prairie’s No. 3 Wheat Pool elevator closes its office.

March 1, 1981: No one is injured in an accident involving an RCMP cruiser.

March 1, 1986: Bob Rohloff takes over ownership of the Esso gas station.

March 1, 1988: Chuck Blaikie and Leona Crozier open the Kopper Kettle Restaurant next to Adam’s Tire.

March 1, 1989: High Prairie Mayor Don Lorencz announces he will not seek re-election and blasts fellow town councillors for being “not there for the good of High Prairie”.

March 1, 1989: Mayor Don Lorencz announces Don MacKay is chosen as the new town manager.

March 1, 1990: Al Hotson opens his mini-mall in the former Pederson’s Hardware building called Trade-Winds Plaza.

March 1, 2002: Vic Roy opens Four-Star Rentals in High Prairie beside Marigold Enterprises.

March 1, 2002: High Prairie’s Dennis Hazen makes headlines across Canada when he chooses to go to prison instead of pay a $3,000 fine for illegally purchasing four walleye.

March 1, 2006: Tolko Industries celebrates going four years without an accident and the Tolko President’s Safety Award for the third straight year at a celebration at its mill west of town.

March 1, 2006: High Prairie Elementary School announces in its monthly Familygram that cell phones are banned at the school from 8:30 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. because of the disruption they cause.

March 1, 2009: High Prairie RCMP are looking for a male and female who robbed the High Prairie Inn at about 9 p.m. The man involved in the incident had a handgun.

March 1, 2009: Bernie Poloz’s rink posts a 3-4 record at the Alberta Masters Curling Championships in High River and fall one game short of qualifying for playoffs.

March 1, 2009: The Smoky River Ski Hill officially opens its chalet.

March 1, 2013: High Prairie Councillor Wayne Forrester resigns citing health issues. It’s the fourth resignation on council in less than seven months.

March 1, 2014: Norman Sandford Cox passes away at the age of 93 years. He was instrumental in the success and loved rodeo.

March 1, 2017: Random drug testing for Big Lakes County employees will not be part of a new substance abuse policy, council agrees.

This Day in World History – March 1, 2024

1260 – Hulagu Khan, grandson of Genghis, Khan, conquers Damascus.

1516 – Printing is completed of first New Testament in Greek.

1784 – E. Kidner opens first cooking school, in Great Britain.

1864 – Louis Ducos du Hauron patents movie machine [never built].

1872 – Yellowstone becomes world’s first national park.

1873 – Production of the first practical typewriter occurs.

1896 – Henri Becquerel discovers radioactivity.

1912 – Capt. Albert Berry performs first parachute jump from airplane.

1920 – Austria becomes a kingdom again, under Admiral Horthy.

1936 – Boulder [Hoover] Dam fully completed.

1937 – First permanent automobile license plates issued.

1947 – International Monetary Fund begins operation.

1953 – Joseph Stalin suffers a stroke and collapses, dies four days later.

1962 – First Kmart store opens in Garden City, Michigan.

1966 – Venera 3 becomes the first man-made object to impact a planet [Venus].

1968 – NBC’s unprecedented on-air announcement, Star Trek will return.

1970 – End of US commercial whale hunting.

1975 – Colour television transmissions begin in Australia.

1977 – Bank of America adopts the name VISA for its credit cards.

1978 – Charlie Chaplin’s coffin/remains stolen from Swiss cemetery.

1980 – Snow falls in Florida.

1988 – Pontiac announces the end of the Fiero automobile.

1988 – Wayne Gretzky passes Gordie Howe with his record 1,050th assist.

1989 – Ben Johnson’s coach testifies Johnson began using steroids in 1981.

1993 – New expansion NHL team, owned by Disney, is named Mighty Ducks.

2006 – English-language Wikipedia reaches its one millionth article.

2016 – Forbes Richest List released, Bill Gates No. 1 with $75 billion.

2016 – Gene for grey hair [IRF4] discovery announced.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 1, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – It might be hard to get to the root of a matter today. Instead of getting stressed about it, take a long nap sometime this afternoon. Water your plants and read a book. Escape into some sort of fantasyland that takes you away from your daily life. Dealing with people on their own terms may prove extremely difficult. The other party might not be acting from a point of assuredness. Deal with them later.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Enjoy a spirited day in which you indulge in everything your heart desires. Your imagination could take you to a whole new realm in which you play the starring role. Live these fantasies. Remember if you can dream it, you can do it, so think big. The fire inside you burns brightly, so make good use of this power before it is squandered away by someone else tugging on the strings.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may be feeling especially concerned with others today. Your thoughts are with the less fortunate. Perhaps you should consider teaming up with a local church or other community organization to help your immediate community. Your spiritual well-being is also important to you today, and you should do something to honour this part of you. It could be hard for you to keep yourself grounded.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today is an active day for you in which you would do well working with groups of others. Your imagination is especially active and you might find yourself playing out scenes from your dreams. The people in your life are playing a more important role than they have in times past. Recognize and appreciate these key people. Work with them to lift the layer of fog that seems to be clouding the air today.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today is a day to roll with the punches. Do not take anything too seriously, and refrain from making any major decisions. You might get the sense that something or someone is working behind the scenes without your knowledge. Trust your instincts. See what you can do to bridge the gap between reality and what you sense from the spiritual world. Visit the ocean or take a long walk in the woods.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This could very well be one of those days in which you forget to put on your shoes before heading out the door. Make sure your head is screwed on tight before you climb out of bed this morning; otherwise you might find it floating up in the clouds. Daydreams will seep into your consciousness no matter how hard you try to keep your mind focused on the matter at hand.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The information coming at you today may be clouded and delusional. Take it with a grain of salt. Someone could try to pull the wool over your eyes. Check the bus schedule twice before hopping on board. You could find yourself lost in the wrong part of town otherwise. Have patience and try not to get too upset if you are not receiving the answers you want. The truth will come out soon enough.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your fantasy world will be especially active today, and you should feel free to take off into dreamland. Let your imagination run the show today and you will be delightfully surprised at the rewards this will bring to your everyday life. It may be hard to make a decision about anything practical, so do not even try. Leave it to a day in which you are feeling more grounded.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Things might not feel like they are fitting into place today, so do not try to press the issue. You may sense a strong desire to escape into fantasyland and never come back. Resist the temptation to indulge in recreational substances that might leave you feeling more muddled than before. Get your work done and then let loose. Escape into the depths of your mind and explore what rich fantasies your inner self has to offer.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your physical vitality is extra strong today, although your thoughts may be a little clouded. Someone could strongly object to an action of yours, but realize their motivation may be a bit skewed. Muster the self-confidence to stand up for yourself at this time. Whatever happens, you will be called on to take action one way or another. Take the time to assess the facts carefully, because there may be trickery going on.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There could be a bit of confusion in your world today. Trying to make sense of what is going on might not be the easiest task. Rational thinking and analytical processes may not be the best way to find the solution. You might be better off just letting the issue sit for now and deal with it later when the facts are clearer. Let go of control and the desire to make sense of it all. Instead, just relax and let the day take you where it will.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You are asked to spring into action today, so do not resist it. Be aware of the fact that things may not be as they seem. There could be a strange façade over the situation that you should be aware of before you act. Your head may seem a bit clouded. Your fantasy world is especially active today, so you might feel the urge to run away and never come back. That might not be a bad idea.