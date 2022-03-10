Today in High Prairie: March 10, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

10 a.m. – Joussard sewing group meets at Homesteaders Hall. Bring a project & lunch!

1:30 p.m. – AHS Weight Management Tier 3 Workshop by Zoom. Call [1-877] 349-5711 to register.

3:30-5 p.m. – Faust Youth Program meets at Fire Hall [12-17 years].

7 p.m. – Prairie Echo Community League Special Meeting at the PE Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 10, 2022

1787 – William Etty, English painter [nudes]

1920 – Alfred Peet, Peet’s Coffee & Tea founder

1940 – Chuck Norris, Missing in Action actor

1947 – Kim Campbell, Canada’s first female PM

1947 – Tom Scholz, Boston keyboardist

1955 – Bunny DeBarge, Debarge rocker

1957 – Osama bin Laden, Founder of al-Qaeda

1958 – Sharon Stone, Basic Instinct actress

1961 – Pam Oliver, American sportscaster

1964 – Prince Edward, Prince of Britain

1966 – Stephen Mailer, A League of Their Own actor

1977 – Robin Thicke, Canadian singer

1983 – Carrie Underwood, American country singer

This Day in Local History – March 10, 2022

March 10, 1956: The McLennan Red Wings win the first of three straight NPHL titles with a win at Fairview. The Red Wings won seven straight playoff games to win the title.

March 10, 1968: George Avison’s Edmonton rink wins the Mixed Bonspiel, the first to be held in the new curling rink. Jim Kozie’s High Prairie rink places second. Frank Gray wins the Second Event and Ken Hendry the Third Event. In all, 43 rinks enter the bonspiel.

March 10, 1968: Prairie River School students John Turner and Sharon Walker each place second in their categories at the Regional Science Fair in Grande Prairie. Turner wins in Pollution while Walker wins in Cotton. Christine Chemerinski places third in Soil Erosion.

March 10, 1971: South Peace News reports that town council receives a $10,000 grant to improve the High Prairie Airport to night flying standards.

March 10, 1971: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie and Slave Lake chambers are organizing a regional chamber, to be called the Regional Development Chamber.

March 10, 1972: The sign at the Ed’s Men’s Wear – Robinson Store collapses under the weight of heavy snow. The same day, the roof at The Bay sags two feet causing the grocery section to close. Workers cleaned up to seven feet of snow off the roof.

March 10, 1973: The High Prairie Regals conclude a two-game sweep over the Falher Pirates and outscore them 15-2 in Alberta Intermediate senior hockey playoff action.

March 10, 1980: The High Prairie post office expands providing 270 new mail boxes to 1,567 total.

March 10, 1985: A stolen truck containing radioactive material is recovered in Grouard. The truck was stolen while the driver left it running at the Northern Lites.

March 10, 1985: Debbie Jones’ rink wins the annual High Prairie Ladies Bonspiel.

March 10, 1986: Three die in Peerless Lake after drinking a combination of Lysold and photocopying fluid. Five others are sent to hospital in serious condition. Three of them later die.

March 10, 1989: Alberta Occupational Health and Safety orders ForAlta Resources to upgrade its worker training and provide better lighting at its batteries. The report came on the heels of the deaths of Patricia Greentree, 28, and Gwen Ward, Sept. 16, 1988.

March 10, 1989: Clayton Noskey scores three goals in the third period as the Grimshaw Huskies blank the High Prairie Regals 8-0 and take a 2-1 lead in their NPHL semifinal series.

March 10, 1990: Joseph Gill, 75, of Joussard, dies after his vehicle plunges through the ice on Lesser Slave Lake.

March 10, 1991: Provost defeats the High Prairie Midgets 5-2 in the final game of provincials at Devon. High Prairie settles for the silver medal.

March 10, 1991: The Sucker Creek Capitals Native Atom team wins the Alberta title after defeating Goodfish Lake 11-1. The game is called after the second period due to the mercy rule.

March 10, 1999: South Peace News reports biologist David DeRosa warns of the possible collapse of Lesser Slave Lake if action isn’t taken soon.

March 10, 1999: South Peace News advertises Tags is under new management.

March 10, 2000: The Alberta government says the High Prairie highway maintenance yard is for sale despite it being polluted and the buyer will be responsible for cleaning it.

March 10, 2001: Over $21,000 is raised at the annual Ducks Unlimited Auction held in High Prairie.

March 10, 2001: Long-time High Prairie resident Fritz Krueger dies at the age of 94 years.

March 10, 2001: The St. Andrew’s Lady Saints defeat Slave Lake St. Mary-of-the-Lake 34-30 to win the junior high school HPSD basketball title. Prairie River Junior High School wins the boy’s title, also defeating St. Mary-of-the-Lake 49-17 capping an undefeated season.

March 10, 2004: South Peace News reports that Team Canada places eighth at the World Ice Fishing Championships in Latvia. High Prairie’s Dennis Porisky is part of the team.

March 10, 2006: Jordan Lewis qualifies for the Canada Science Fair in Saguenay, PQ, after winning the Peace Region Science Fair in Fairview. His project, ‘Grotesque Growth’ featured bacterial culture growths from around Prairie River Junior High School in an attempt to discover where the most bacteria lived.

March 10-11, 2006: The High Prairie Midget Legionnaires go winless at the Midget A Provincials in Ponoka. High Prairie loses to Okotoks 4-2 and tied Ponoka 4-4 before losing 4-1 to Whitecourt.

March 10, 2007: Vic Matula’s shop/shed collapses because of the weight of snow.

March 10, 2008: The Canadian Community Newspapers’ Association announces South Peace News’ 2007 Christmas issue places third in its circulation up to 3,999 class in Canada. The award marks the fifth time in eight years South Peace News places in the category.

March 10, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to pay half the costs, or $4,131, for repairs at the Faust outdoor skating rink.

March 10, 2010: High Prairie mourns the death of long-time resident Steve Starko, 81, who farmed for many years.

March 10, 2013: Clarence McLean passes away at the age of 85 years. He started and operated McLean’s TV for many years. He also opened Radio Shack in 1975 before selling in 1985.

March 10, 2015: High Prairie town council agrees to write the Alberta government asking that the land the hospital sits on is given back to them after it is demolished.

March 10, 2017: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents a Community Facility Enhancement Program cheque for $19,013 to the High Prairie and Area Football Society. The grant will help the society purchase equipment.

March 10, 2017: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents a Community Facility Enhancement Program cheque for $80,803 to the High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board to replace the slide tower and repair structural beams due to corrosion at the indoor pool.

March 10, 2017: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents a Community Facility Enhancement Program cheque for $40,876 to the Prairie Echo Community League to enlarge the kitchen and upgrade it to commercial standards.

March 10, 2018: The E.W. Pratt High School women’s and men’s basketball teams each win bronze medals at zones in Peace River.

This Day in World History – March 10, 2022

1791 – John Stone patents a pile driver.

1801 – First official census in Great Britain: population 10 million.

1862 – Great Britain & France recognise independence of Zanzibar.

1862 – US issues first paper money [$5, $10, $20, $50, $100, $500 & $1,000].

1876 – First telephone call made by Alexander Graham Bell.

1902 – US court rules Thomas Edison did not invent movie camera.

1903 – Harry Gammeter patents multigraph duplicating machine.

1910 – Republic of China officially abolishes slavery.

1920 – Home Rule Act divides Ireland into two parts.

1941 – Lee MacPhail predicts all players will wear batting helmets.

1945 – Japan grants occupied Vietnam independence.

1964 – Simon and Garfunkel record first version of “The Sound of Silence.”

1969 – James Earl Ray pleads guilty to murder of Martin Luther King Jr.

1975 – Dog spectacles patented in England.

1977 – Rings of Uranus discovered.

1981 – “Bette Davis Eyes” single released by Kim Carnes. [No. 1]

1982 – All nine planets aligned on same side of sun.

1987 – Vatican formally opposes test-tube fertilization.

1994 – One million Greeks attend actress Melina Mercouri’s funeral.

2015 – Family of Marvin Gaye win record $7.3M lawsuit.

2018 – 16 people die after being struck by lightning at Rwandan church.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 10, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A great sense of duty toward your fellow humans is likely to drive your actions. Think of yourself as an important role model for young people. They may look up to you without you even knowing it. Make sure you stand up straight and proudly whether or not you consider your job menial. The example you set is likely to have a trickle-down effect that will end up touching many people.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – There is a negative intensity about the day that is only going to get worse if you continue this stubbornness about every issue that comes your way. Much of today’s activity will focus on ways in which people can break out of their ruts and see things from an entirely different perspective. If you insist on remaining fixed in your ways, you will only meet resistance.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Whether or not you willingly participate, you will certainly play a key role in the action. At times you will feel like the pivotal player whose actions decide the fate of the game. Now you must close your eyes, take a deep breath, and find the answer from your heart. Do not look to others for support, because they will have their own agendas and ideas about what you should do. Only you know what is best.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The time for planning and calculating is over. The time for taking aggressive action has arrived. If you do not have your armour ready, too bad. You will be thrust onto the battlefield with the rest of the troops even if you are in your underwear. The more you try to delay the inevitable, the more difficult it will be. Bite the bullet and charge full-speed ahead with whatever protective gear you have.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A large force is gathering now to make a bold statement and important pledge. This kind of movement brings together generations and unites people in a revolution. Put away the petty issues and think globally. Educate yourself about what is going on in the world and take a more aggressive stand to fight for what you believe. A small group of intelligent individuals can make a tremendous impact.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – There is a burning restlessness inside you that is activated because you do not feel as if you are fulfilling your life’s destiny. You could have a sudden insight that you have a much greater purpose in this life than what you are doing now. Explore this idea and see how you can move toward this desire that comes from deep within. This is the perfect time to put large, long-term plans into action.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There is a strong wave of power coming your way, so be careful how you handle it. You are extra prone to injuries and accidents of an explosive nature. Try not to make any hasty moves while driving, and be careful operating things like gas pumps or propane tanks. Used properly, today’s planetary energy can help you tackle just about any obstacle in front of you. How you handle the energy is up to you.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your energy is likely to operate in extreme bursts. One minute you may be lethargic and the next you are ready to run a marathon. Engage in activities that nurture your fluctuating moods. There is no need to figure out why you feel this way. The key is to identify these feelings and act accordingly. Plan how you want to use your energy when it does come. Misdirected action may prove harmful.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You might want to put on your suit of armour as soon as you wake up. An all-out battle is raging out there, and it could seem like everyone has picked you as the main target. Be careful about escalating an issue even more by becoming defensive without first understanding the full scope of the matter. It could be that everything is coming to a head simply because of one slight misunderstanding.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Debates over philosophy, religion, and education are likely to turn into all-out war. Feel free to add your two cents. This is one time in which it is crucial to stand up for what you believe or else the loudest people will have their way. If there is a protest going on, join it. If there is an article in the newspaper you disagree with, write a letter to the editor. Speak your mind!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There is a tremendous amount of physical energy building within you. Be careful you do not let this incredible force come out in the form of a heated argument against someone you really care about. Perhaps you suddenly feel as if everything is caving in and you desperately need some means of escape. Go for a good long run. Find a way to release this tension.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You are sailing along and suddenly see a big ramp in front of you. Your choice: avoid the ramp, stay on the ground where you know it is safe, and be content with a limited worldview, or hit that ramp head on and soar over the trees and beyond. Who knows where you might land? There is an incredible adventure waiting for you when you take that leap into the unknown.