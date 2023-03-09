Today in High Prairie: March 10, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 10, 2023

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

10 a.m. – noon – Free Play in HP at Children’s Resource Centre.

1 – 3 p.m. – Craft Time in HP at Children’s Resource Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

6 – 8 – p.m. – Culture Night at HP Native Friendship Centre. (Ukrainian). Free to attend.

6 – 9 p.m. – Chase the Ace at McLennan Legion Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 10, 2023

1787 – William Etty, English painter [nudes]

1920 – Alfred Peet, Peet’s Coffee & Tea founder

1940 – Chuck Norris, Missing in Action actor

1947 – Kim Campbell, Canada’s first female PM

1947 – Tom Scholz, Boston keyboardist

1955 – Bunny DeBarge, Debarge rocker

1957 – Osama bin Laden, Founder of al-Qaeda

1958 – Sharon Stone, Basic Instinct actress

1961 – Pam Oliver, American sportscaster

1964 – Prince Edward, Prince of Britain

1966 – Stephen Mailer, A League of Their Own actor

1977 – Robin Thicke, Canadian singer

1983 – Carrie Underwood, American country singer

This Day in Local History – March 10, 2023

March 10, 1956: The McLennan Red Wings win the first of three straight NPHL titles with a win at Fairview. The Red Wings won seven straight playoff games to win the title.

March 10, 1968: George Avison’s Edmonton rink wins the Mixed Bonspiel, the first to be held in the new High Prairie Curling Rink.

March 10, 1971: South Peace News reports that town council receives a $10,000 grant to improve the High Prairie Airport to night flying standards.

March 10, 1971: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie and Slave Lake chambers are organizing a regional chamber, to be called the Regional Development Chamber.

March 10, 1972: The sign at the Ed’s Men’s Wear – Robinson Store collapses under the weight of heavy snow. The same day, the roof at The Bay sags two feet causing the grocery section to close. Workers cleaned up to seven feet of snow off the roof.

March 10, 1980: The High Prairie post office expands providing 270 new mail boxes to 1,567 total.

March 10, 1985: A stolen truck containing radioactive material is recovered in Grouard. The truck was stolen while the driver left it running at the Northern Lites.

March 10, 1986: Three die in Peerless Lake after drinking a combination of Lysol and photocopying fluid. Five others are sent to hospital in serious condition. Three of them later die.

March 10, 1989: Alberta Occupational Health and Safety orders ForAlta Resources to upgrade its worker training and provide better lighting at its batteries. The report came on the heels of the deaths of Patricia Greentree, 28, and Gwen Ward, Sept. 16, 1988.

March 10, 1990: Joseph Gill, 75, of Joussard, dies after his vehicle plunges through the ice on Lesser Slave Lake.

March 10, 1991: The Sucker Creek Capitals Native Atom team wins the Alberta title after defeating Goodfish Lake 11-1. The game is called after the second period due to the mercy rule.

March 10, 2000: The Alberta government says the High Prairie highway maintenance yard is for sale despite it being polluted and the buyer will be responsible for cleaning it.

March 10, 2001: Long-time High Prairie resident Fritz Krueger dies at the age of 94 years.

March 10, 2006: Jordan Lewis qualifies for the Canada Science Fair in Saguenay, PQ, after winning the Peace Region Science Fair in Fairview. His project, ‘Grotesque Growth’ featured bacterial culture growths from around Prairie River Junior High School in an attempt to discover where the most bacteria lived.

March 10, 2007: Vic Matula’s shop/shed collapses because of the weight of snow.

March 10, 2008: The Canadian Community Newspapers’ Association announces South Peace News’ 2007 Christmas issue places third in its circulation up to 3,999 class in Canada. The award marks the fifth time in eight years South Peace News places in the category.

March 10, 2010: High Prairie mourns the death of long-time resident Steve Starko, 81, who farmed for many years.

March 10, 2013: Clarence McLean passes away at the age of 85 years. He started and operated McLean’s TV for many years. He also opened Radio Shack in 1975 before selling in 1985.

This Day in World History – March 10, 2023

1791 – John Stone patents a pile driver.

1801 – First official census in Great Britain: population 10 million.

1862 – Great Britain & France recognise independence of Zanzibar.

1862 – US issues first paper money [$5, $10, $20, $50, $100, $500 & $1,000].

1876 – First telephone call made by Alexander Graham Bell.

1902 – US court rules Thomas Edison did not invent movie camera.

1903 – Harry Gammeter patents multigraph duplicating machine.

1910 – Republic of China officially abolishes slavery.

1920 – Home Rule Act divides Ireland into two parts.

1941 – Lee MacPhail predicts all players will wear batting helmets.

1945 – Japan grants occupied Vietnam independence.

1964 – Simon and Garfunkel record first version of “The Sound of Silence.”

1969 – James Earl Ray pleads guilty to murder of Martin Luther King Jr.

1975 – Dog spectacles patented in England.

1977 – Rings of Uranus discovered.

1981 – “Bette Davis Eyes” single released by Kim Carnes. [No. 1]

1982 – All nine planets aligned on same side of sun.

1987 – Vatican formally opposes test-tube fertilization.

1994 – One million Greeks attend actress Melina Mercouri’s funeral.

2015 – Family of Marvin Gaye win record $7.3M lawsuit.

2018 – 16 people die after being struck by lightning at Rwandan church.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 10, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A sudden but necessary expense could make a big hole in your budget today. Perhaps some repairs need to be made around the house or to the car. Maybe someone needs an unexpected trip to the dentist. This could throw you off balance, but you can manage it by cutting some corners. So what if you have to eat pasta for a week or two? It could be worse! Just move ahead with whatever needs to be done.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Generally, you are pretty emotionally stable. Today’s events might seem to conspire to create erratic moods that you are not used to feeling. No major concerns should arise, but little irritations like dropping things, misplacing keys, or missing calls could get on your nerves. Slow down and stay focused. It is the only way you will remain calm today.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If you have been studying astrology, numerology, or any other occult science, today you might find some of the concepts you are studying a bit confusing. You may have glossed over some of the ideas that are prerequisites to what you are looking at now. Go back and review last week’s lesson and everything might make more sense to you. You will probably progress that much faster for doing this.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A friend could be having financial troubles and ask you for a loan. You like this person and understand what he or she is going through, so you want to help. But it could be a while before your friend is solvent again. If you make the loan, remember the adage about never lending anything to a friend that you are not willing to consider a gift. Do not depend on immediate repayment.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Some equipment that you use a lot, perhaps an appliance, computer, or TV, might go on the blink today. Do not try to fix it yourself even if you think you know how. Call a professional, and hang the expense. If you try to do it yourself, you might cause more damage to the equipment or perhaps to you! This is definitely a day to exercise caution. Be patient!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Some rather bizarre news could come to you today about metaphysical or paranormal matters. This is not anything that affects you directly, but more likely concerns discoveries of anomalies. You and others could find it fascinating and discuss it for hours. Do not be surprised if the theories that come up seem even more bizarre than what you heard in the first place!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This could be a hectic day. You will probably try to go too many places and do too many things at once. Friends might want to get together, but you may have a lot of errands to take care of. It might be a good idea to assess what needs to be done and take care of it in order of urgency. That is the only way you can stay sane!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You might hear some rather bizarre rumours today. Someone has misinterpreted a piece of information and blown it into something far different from reality. You will need to check this out for yourself before jumping to any conclusions. Do not be afraid to pass on what you learn. It is better to nip this sort of gossip in the bud by revealing the facts than let it continue to spread.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you might plan a quick trip by air. This could be business related. Someone else may have been meant to go but could not, so you may be taking his or her place. This could be disruptive for you, but if you make an effort, you can turn it into an adventure. It is always best to go with the flow and make the most of it.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A date to get together with a romantic partner might have to be broken at the last minute. Your friend might not give a reason, and you might wonder if this means he or she does not really want to see you. That probably is not the case. All signs are that your friend has received some bad news and did not want to upset you. Hang in there. You should hear from your honey again soon.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Sudden and unexpected problems could have your household in chaos. This probably does not relate to difficulties with your housemates. It is more likely to involve problems with wiring, appliances, or phone lines. It could be annoying to deal with repairmen in and out of your house, but you will have to bear with it. You want your household back to normal as soon as possible.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Too many communications may prove distracting today. The phone could be ringing off the hook and your email inbox overflowing. Everyone around you seems to be talking at once. If you do not bring some order to this chaos, it could give you a headache! Let voicemail get the phone, get away from the computer, and take something light to the park to read. You need some peace and quiet.