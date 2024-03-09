Today in High Prairie: March 10, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 10, 2024

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

2:30-3:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 6-12 years. Board provided.

6:30 p.m. – Enilda & District Society for Rec & Culture meets at Enilda Bowling Alley.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 10, 2024

1787 – William Etty, English painter [nudes]

1920 – Alfred Peet, Peet’s Coffee & Tea founder

1940 – Chuck Norris, Missing in Action actor

1947 – Kim Campbell, Canada’s first female PM

1947 – Tom Scholz, Boston keyboardist

1955 – Bunny DeBarge, Debarge rocker

1957 – Osama bin Laden, Founder of al-Qaeda

1958 – Sharon Stone, Basic Instinct actress

1961 – Pam Oliver, American sportscaster

1964 – Prince Edward, Prince of Britain

1966 – Stephen Mailer, A League of Their Own actor

1977 – Robin Thicke, Canadian singer

1983 – Carrie Underwood, American country singer

This Day in Local History – March 10, 2024

March 10, 1956: The McLennan Red Wings win the first of three straight NPHL titles with a win at Fairview. The Red Wings won seven straight playoff games to win the title.

March 10, 1968: George Avison’s Edmonton rink wins the Mixed Bonspiel, the first to be held in the new High Prairie Curling Rink.

March 10, 1971: South Peace News reports that town council receives a $10,000 grant to improve the High Prairie Airport to night flying standards.

March 10, 1971: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie and Slave Lake chambers are organizing a regional chamber, to be called the Regional Development Chamber.

March 10, 1972: The sign at the Ed’s Men’s Wear – Robinson Store collapses under the weight of heavy snow. The same day, the roof at The Bay sags two feet causing the grocery section to close. Workers cleaned up to seven feet of snow off the roof.

March 10, 1980: The High Prairie post office expands providing 270 new mail boxes to 1,567 total.

March 10, 1985: A stolen truck containing radioactive material is recovered in Grouard. The truck was stolen while the driver left it running at the Northern Lites.

March 10, 1986: Three die in Peerless Lake after drinking a combination of Lysol and photocopying fluid. Five others are sent to hospital in serious condition. Three of them later die.

March 10, 1989: Alberta Occupational Health and Safety orders ForAlta Resources to upgrade its worker training and provide better lighting at its batteries. The report came on the heels of the deaths of Patricia Greentree, 28, and Gwen Ward, Sept. 16, 1988.

March 10, 1990: Joseph Gill, 75, of Joussard, dies after his vehicle plunges through the ice on Lesser Slave Lake.

March 10, 1991: The Sucker Creek Capitals Native Atom team wins the Alberta title after defeating Goodfish Lake 11-1. The game is called after the second period due to the mercy rule.

March 10, 2000: The Alberta government says the High Prairie highway maintenance yard is for sale despite it being polluted and the buyer will be responsible for cleaning it.

March 10, 2001: Long-time High Prairie resident Fritz Krueger dies at the age of 94 years.

March 10, 2006: Jordan Lewis qualifies for the Canada Science Fair in Saguenay, PQ, after winning the Peace Region Science Fair in Fairview. His project, ‘Grotesque Growth’ featured bacterial culture growths from around Prairie River Junior High School in an attempt to discover where the most bacteria lived.

March 10, 2007: Vic Matula’s shop/shed collapses because of the weight of snow.

March 10, 2008: The Canadian Community Newspapers’ Association announces South Peace News’ 2007 Christmas issue places third in its circulation up to 3,999 class in Canada. The award marks the fifth time in eight years South Peace News places in the category.

March 10, 2010: High Prairie mourns the death of long-time resident Steve Starko, 81, who farmed for many years.

March 10, 2013: Clarence McLean passes away at the age of 85 years. He started and operated McLean’s TV for many years. He also opened Radio Shack in 1975 before selling in 1985.

This Day in World History – March 10, 2024

1791 – John Stone patents a pile driver.

1801 – First official census in Great Britain: population 10 million.

1862 – Great Britain & France recognise independence of Zanzibar.

1862 – US issues first paper money [$5, $10, $20, $50, $100, $500 & $1,000].

1876 – First telephone call made by Alexander Graham Bell.

1902 – US court rules Thomas Edison did not invent movie camera.

1903 – Harry Gammeter patents multigraph duplicating machine.

1910 – Republic of China officially abolishes slavery.

1920 – Home Rule Act divides Ireland into two parts.

1941 – Lee MacPhail predicts all players will wear batting helmets.

1945 – Japan grants occupied Vietnam independence.

1964 – Simon and Garfunkel record first version of “The Sound of Silence.”

1969 – James Earl Ray pleads guilty to murder of Martin Luther King Jr.

1975 – Dog spectacles patented in England.

1977 – Rings of Uranus discovered.

1981 – “Bette Davis Eyes” single released by Kim Carnes. [No. 1]

1982 – All nine planets aligned on same side of sun.

1987 – Vatican formally opposes test-tube fertilization.

1994 – One million Greeks attend actress Melina Mercouri’s funeral.

2015 – Family of Marvin Gaye win record $7.3M lawsuit.

2018 – 16 people die after being struck by lightning at Rwandan church.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 10, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Let today serve as a reminder of the importance of love. Do not just think of it as a commodity you fight for and conquer with conniving tricks and strategic dating tactics. Realize that love is evident in how you see the world; it is a seed in you. The more you see love in the people around you, even in the heart of a stranger, the more you will be blessed with its radiant light.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may be feeling a strong sense of guilt now because of something you did in an effort to feed your ego. Be aware of how your actions have affected others and apologize. Guilt is basically a useless emotion you should get rid of as quickly as possible. Do not let this feeling keep you from opening up your heart to restore it to its original innocence.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Pure wisdom is an important quality for you to aspire to on this day. Know that the wisdom you seek should come from a point of calm knowing and strength as opposed to a frantic, loud, and outlandish display for attention. You will be recognized accordingly. Be aware the more knowledge you spread to others, the more it will grow for everyone to profit by and share.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Why keep fighting a fight that you know you can not win? Why keep trying to fool yourself and others into thinking you have all the answers when you are only aware of the tip of the iceberg? The mass of knowledge lies well beneath the surface. Instead of fighting, offer to surrender. At this point, others will be much more willing to quench your thirst for truth. The key for you is to listen.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Anger is apt to stir inside you today, so beware of any actions that might manifest as a result of this powerful feeling. Do what you can to find the deep source of this anger. If it is an obvious injustice, see the situation as an opportunity for change, and work to reform the policy that led to this breach of fairness and equality.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Show some gratitude to the people around you today. The seat of your personality is very strong at this time, and you are confident to your core. Mix this feeling with the service-oriented sensitivity of the day that asks us to do things for others. Keep in mind a gesture as simple as a smile and word of appreciation can be healing for another person – and you.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Think of today as a restorative time for yourself in which you can come to a point of greater ease and comfort. Trust yourself and the people around you. Open your eyes to the reality of the situation at hand. If you are currently working through some major life changes, have faith that whatever happens will work out to your benefit.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may find yourself gravitating toward solid, grounded things, in hopes these will provide you with the stability that you lack. A key word for you today is patience. Learn how to wait without becoming restless or grumpy. What you will discover after a while is the stability you seek is actually sitting right there inside of you, and has been all along.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Try to come to a place of serenity today in which you free yourself from desire and jealousy. It is important you take time to recognize the incredible growth that can spring from this position of calm and pure satisfaction. Rid yourself of the excess baggage that you cling to as some sort of support or means of comfort. The less you carry, the more you free up your arms to create.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The key word for you today is boundaries, so think for a minute about what this means to you. It is time to have a serious talk with yourself. Set some limits and be honest about drawing the line. Your health, your state of mind, and your relationships with others all depend on your taking the initiative to know when to say no in certain situations.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Make sure you are living consciously at this time. It could be you are going through a period of denial and simply refusing to see the truth of the situation. Open up your eyes to the world around you so you can invite in joy and compassion. Do not be satisfied with superficial interactions that do not really satisfy you emotionally and intellectually.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – In some ways, today could seem like a day of reckoning for you. You might look in the mirror and see things you really are not very happy with. Perhaps you harbour a sense of shame based on past events that still linger in your mind. Do not let this shadow of insecurity continue to dwell in your life. Work through these feelings and identify the root of the problem.