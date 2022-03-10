Today in High Prairie: March 11, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]’s Happening Today – March 11, 2022

Kinuso Curling Club Men’s Bonspiel.

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage at HP Golden Age Seniors Centre.

6-9 p.m. – Meeting for Driftpile Band Members to discuss upcoming elections at Community Hall.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 11, 2022

1879 – Niels Bjerrum, Chemist, developed ph tests

1903 – Lawrence Welk, American orchestra leader

1903 – James Franklin Hyde, Invented silica

1915 – J.C.R. Licklider, Internet pioneer

1928 – Albert Salmi, Caddyshack actor

1931 – Rupert Murdoch, Australian-born media mogul

1950 – Bobby McFerrin, Don’t Worry Be Happy singer

1952 – Susan Richardson, 8 is Enough actress

1961 – Mike Percy, Dead or Alive rocker

1961 – Elias Koteas, Canadian actor

1982 – Thora Birch, American Beauty actress

This Day in Local History – March 11, 2022

March 11, 1904: Liberal Frank Oliver wins the constituency election and becomes the first MP to serve the area. He would serve for over 10 years.

March 11, 1913: F.L. Body arrives in Grouard to run the Anglo-Colonial Investment Company. The Grouard News heralds this as the “turning point in the town’s career”.

March 11, 1963: A meeting is held to organize a High Prairie ladies keep fit class. It’s the first organized aerobics class ever held in town.

March 11, 1970: A busload of native craftsmen leave High Prairie to meet with government MLAs to discuss the future of native handicrafts in Alberta.

March 11, 1970: High Prairie businessman Alex Tomnuk passes away.

March 11, 1972: The St. Andrew’s School debating team of Colleen Heffernan and Lynn Mann places second at the Provincial Debating Championships in Edmonton.

March 11, 1973: The High Prairie Regals take a 2-0 series lead in their NPHL semifinal series with a 13-4 win over the Peace River Stampeders.

March 11, 1978: The Ron McNeil coached St. Andrew’s School boy’s basketball team wins the divisional championship for the second straight year.

March 11, 1979: Faye Stewart’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Ladies Bonspiel.

March 11, 1982: The visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Fairview Elks 6-5 and advance to the NPHL semifinals against the Grimshaw Huskies.

March 11, 1983: No one is injured when Hughes Transport driver Darren Lorinczy flips his cement truck at Triangle corner.

March 11, 1984: Ora Decorby’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Ladies Bonspiel.

March 11, 1987: High Prairie town council votes to ask Municipal Affairs to investigate the internal conflict between Mayor Don Lorencz and councillors.

March 11, 1990: Kay Savill’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Ladies Bonspiel.

March 11, 1990: Three Hills blanks the High Prairie Midgets 6-0 in the final game of provincials at Three Hills. High Prairie comes home with the silver medal.

March 11, 1993: Jason Kachnic scores the game winner in triple overtime at 12:50 a.m. as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Valleyview Jets 4-3 and take a 3-2 lead in their NPHL semifinal series.

March 11, 1998: Town of High Prairie Councillor Tracy Walker criticizes M.D. councillors Guy L’Heureux and Gail Perry for their behaviour at an AUMA conference.

March 11, 2000: Former High Prairie theatre owner Mabel Watson dies in Grande Forks, B.C. at the age of 85 years.

March 11, 2000: Al Anderson scores twice and adds three assists as the Lakeland Eagles blast the Hythe Mustangs 11-2 to win their NPHL semifinal series 4-1.

March 11, 2003: The Prairie River Junior High School Raiders girl’s basketball team wins the gold medal at the Smoky River league finals in High Prairie after defeating the Valleyview Hillside Cougars 35-32 in the final.

March 11, 2007: The Wetaskiwin Legion 86’s win the Alberta Bantam B Provincials held in High Prairie after defeating the Stony Plain Predators 3-2 in double overtime to win the title. The host High Prairie Bantam Charrois Thunder lose all three games.

March 11, 2008: The Lakeland Eagles qualify for the NPHL championship final after a 10-5 home ice win over the Fairview Kings.

March 11, 2009: Elder James Isadore performs a smudging ceremony as Driftpile First Nation celebrates the grand opening of their new community hall.

March 11, 2010: Jared Gomes wins the elementary title and Andreina Almonte the junior high title at the St. Andrew’s School Oratorical competition.

March 11, 2010: Efforts to recognize and remember the dead are proposed at the Grouard and Area Historical Society’s meeting in Grouard. A proposed plan calls for a monument including all the names of the people buried in the cemetery.

March 11, 2010: A proposed plan to build the world’s largest buffalo is downsized at a Grouard and Area Historical Society meeting in Grouard after hearing it’s located in North Dakota and weighs 60 tons.

March 11, 2010: Long-time High Prairie farmer and current resident of Grande Prairie, Arthur Smyth, passes away at the age of 89 years.

March 11, 2015: Wildrose leadership hopeful Brian Jean visits High Prairie. He says the party needs someone with political experience to guide them.

March 11, 2018: Bev DeWinter passes away at the age of 86 years at the Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre. She taught for many years in High Prairie.

This Day in World History – March 11, 2022

537 – Goths lay siege to Rome.

1669 – Volcano Etna in Italy erupts killing 15,000.

1702 – First English daily newspaper Daily Courant publishes.

1869 – The West first learns of the Giant Panda.

1892 – First public basketball game occurs in Springfield, Mass.

1918 – Moscow becomes capital of revolutionary Russia.

1927 – First armored commercial car hold-up in US at Pittsburgh.

1935 – Bank of Canada first opens in Ottawa.

1942 – First deportation train leaves Paris for Auschwitz.

1958 – Starting this season, AL batters required to wear batting helmets.

1960 – Pioneer 5 launched into solar orbit between Earth & Venus.

1974 – Mount Etna in Sicily erupts.

1974 – Rhino Store gives people 5 cents to take Danny Bonaduce’s album.

1981 – Chile constitution takes effect, Augusto Pinochet’s second term begins.

1985 – Mikhail Gorbachev replaces Konstantin Chernenko as Soviet leader.

1986 – 1 million days since the foundation of Rome on April 21, 753 BC.

1987 – Wayne Gretzky scores 1,500th NHL point.

1991 – Monica Seles ends Steffi Graf’s streak of 186 weeks ranked as #1 tennis player.

1997 – Ashes of Star Trek creator, Gene Roddenberry launched into space.

1997 – Beatle Paul McCartney knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

2006 – Michelle Bachelet inaugurated as the first female president of Chile.

2011 – 9.0 magnitude earthquake strikes 130 km east of Sendai, Japan.

2011 – Second worst nuclear accident in history in Sendai after earthquake.

2013 – North Korea cuts phone lines with South Korea.

2017 – At least 65 killed in landslide at rubbish dump near Addis Ababa.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 11, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – In some ways, today could seem like a day of reckoning for you! You might look in the mirror and see things you really are not very happy with. Perhaps you harbour a sense of shame based on past events that still linger in your mind. Do not let this shadow of insecurity continue to dwell in your life. Work through these feelings and identify the root of the problem.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Let today serve as a reminder of the importance of love. Do not just think of it as a commodity you fight for and conquer with conniving tricks and strategic dating tactics. Realize that love is evident in how you see the world; it’s a seed in you. The more you see love in the people around you, even in the heart of a stranger, the more you will be blessed with its radiant light.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may be feeling a strong sense of guilt now because of something you did in an effort to feed your ego. Be aware of how your actions have affected others and apologize. Guilt is basically a useless emotion you should get rid of as quickly as possible. Do not let this feeling keep you from opening up your heart to restore it to its original innocence.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Pure wisdom is an important quality for you to aspire to on this day. Know the wisdom you seek should come from a point of calm knowing and strength as opposed to a frantic, loud, and outlandish display for attention. You will be recognized accordingly. Be aware the more knowledge you spread to others, the more it will grow for everyone to profit by and share.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Why keep fighting a fight you know you can not win? Why keep trying to fool yourself and others into thinking you have all the answers when you are only aware of the tip of the iceberg? The mass of knowledge lies well beneath the surface. Instead of fighting, offer to surrender. At this point, others will be much more willing to quench your thirst for truth. The key for you is to listen.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Anger is apt to stir inside you today, so beware of any actions that might manifest as a result of this powerful feeling. Do what you can to find the deep source of this anger. If it is an obvious injustice, see the situation as an opportunity for change, and work to reform the policy that led to this breach of fairness and equality.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Show some gratitude to the people around you today. The seat of your personality is very strong at this time, and you are confident to your core. Mix this feeling with the service-oriented sensitivity of the day that asks us to do things for others. Keep in mind a gesture as simple as a smile and word of appreciation can be healing for another person. And you!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Think of today as a restorative time for yourself in which you can come to a point of greater ease and comfort. Trust yourself and the people around you. Open your eyes to the reality of the situation at hand. If you are currently working through some major life changes, have faith that whatever happens will work out to your benefit.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may find yourself gravitating toward solid, grounded things, in hopes these will provide you with the stability that you lack. A key word for you today is patience. Learn how to wait without becoming restless or grumpy. What you will discover after a while is the stability you seek is actually sitting right there inside of you, and has been all along.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Try to come to a place of serenity today in which you free yourself from desire and jealousy. It is important you take time to recognize the incredible growth that can spring from this position of calm and pure satisfaction. Rid yourself of the excess baggage that you cling to as some sort of support or means of comfort. The less you carry, the more you free up your arms to create.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The key word for you today is boundaries, so think for a minute about what this means to you. It is time to have a serious talk with yourself. Set some limits and be honest about drawing the line. Your health, your state of mind, and your relationships with others all depend on your taking the initiative to know when to say no in certain situations.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Make sure you are living consciously at this time. It could be you are going through a period of denial and simply refusing to see the truth of the situation. Open up your eyes to the world around you so you can invite in joy and compassion. Do not be satisfied with superficial interactions that do not really satisfy you emotionally and intellectually.