Today in High Prairie: March 11, 2023

1879 – Niels Bjerrum, Chemist, developed ph tests

1903 – Lawrence Welk, American orchestra leader

1903 – James Franklin Hyde, Invented silica

1915 – J.C.R. Licklider, Internet pioneer

1928 – Albert Salmi, Caddyshack actor

1931 – Rupert Murdoch, Australian-born media mogul

1950 – Bobby McFerrin, Don’t Worry Be Happy singer

1952 – Susan Richardson, 8 is Enough actress

1961 – Mike Percy, Dead or Alive rocker

1961 – Elias Koteas, Canadian actor

1982 – Thora Birch, American Beauty actress

March 11, 1904: Liberal Frank Oliver wins the constituency election and becomes the first MP to serve the area. He would serve for over 10 years.

March 11, 1913: F.L. Body arrives in Grouard to run the Anglo-Colonial Investment Company. The Grouard News heralds this as the “turning point in the town’s career”.

March 11, 1963: A meeting is held to organize a High Prairie ladies keep fit class. It’s the first organized aerobics class ever held in town.

March 11, 1970: High Prairie businessman Alex Tomnuk passes away.

March 11, 1972: The St. Andrew’s School debating team of Colleen Heffernan and Lynn Mann places second at the Provincial Debating Championships in Edmonton.

March 11, 1978: The Ron McNeil coached St. Andrew’s School boy’s basketball team wins the divisional championship for the second straight year.

March 11, 1983: No one is injured when Hughes Transport driver Darren Lorinczy flips his cement truck at Triangle corner.

March 11, 1987: High Prairie town council votes to ask Municipal Affairs to investigate the internal conflict between Mayor Don Lorencz and councillors.

March 11, 1990: Three Hills blanks the High Prairie Midgets 6-0 in the final game of provincials at Three Hills. High Prairie comes home with the silver medal.

March 11, 1993: Jason Kachnic scores the game winner in triple overtime at 12:50 a.m. as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Valleyview Jets 4-3 and take a 3-2 lead in their NPHL semifinal series.

March 11, 2000: Former High Prairie theatre owner Mabel Watson dies in Grande Forks, B.C. at the age of 85 years.

March 11, 2007: The Wetaskiwin Legion 86’s win the Alberta Bantam B Provincials held in High Prairie after defeating the Stony Plain Predators 3-2 in double overtime to win the title. The host High Prairie Bantam Charrois Thunder lose all three games.

March 11, 2009: Elder James Isadore performs a smudging ceremony as Driftpile First Nation celebrates the grand opening of their new community hall.

March 11, 2010: Efforts to recognize and remember the dead are proposed at the Grouard and Area Historical Society’s meeting in Grouard. A proposed plan calls for a monument including all the names of the people buried in the cemetery.

March 11, 2010: A proposed plan to build the world’s largest buffalo is downsized at a Grouard and Area Historical Society meeting in Grouard after hearing it’s located in North Dakota and weighs 60 tons.

March 11, 2018: Bev DeWinter passes away at the age of 86 years at the Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre. She taught for many years in High Prairie.

537 – Goths lay siege to Rome.

1669 – Volcano Etna in Italy erupts killing 15,000.

1702 – First English daily newspaper Daily Courant publishes.

1869 – The West first learns of the Giant Panda.

1892 – First public basketball game occurs in Springfield, Mass.

1918 – Moscow becomes capital of revolutionary Russia.

1927 – First armored commercial car hold-up in US at Pittsburgh.

1935 – Bank of Canada first opens in Ottawa.

1942 – First deportation train leaves Paris for Auschwitz.

1958 – Starting this season, AL batters required to wear batting helmets.

1960 – Pioneer 5 launched into solar orbit between Earth & Venus.

1974 – Mount Etna in Sicily erupts.

1974 – Rhino Store gives people 5 cents to take Danny Bonaduce’s album.

1981 – Chile constitution takes effect, Augusto Pinochet’s second term begins.

1985 – Mikhail Gorbachev replaces Konstantin Chernenko as Soviet leader.

1986 – 1 million days since the foundation of Rome on April 21, 753 BC.

1987 – Wayne Gretzky scores 1,500th NHL point.

1991 – Monica Seles ends Steffi Graf’s streak of 186 weeks ranked as #1 tennis player.

1997 – Ashes of Star Trek creator, Gene Roddenberry launched into space.

1997 – Beatle Paul McCartney knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

2006 – Michelle Bachelet inaugurated as the first female president of Chile.

2011 – 9.0 magnitude earthquake strikes 130 km east of Sendai, Japan.

2011 – Second worst nuclear accident in history in Sendai after earthquake.

2013 – North Korea cuts phone lines with South Korea.

2017 – At least 65 killed in landslide at rubbish dump near Addis Ababa.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Low biorhythms may have you feeling less than your usual self. Your mind may not be quite as quick as it usually is, and you may go through the day in a bit of a fog, possibly reflecting on the past. This is not quite as aimless as it sounds. You might want to jot down your memories and reflections. They could shed light on something that is going on with you now.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Frustrating delays in completing a project might cause you to doubt your skills. Be careful not to fall into this trap. There is nothing wrong with your skills. Take a good long look at what you are doing and try to discern where it got hung up. Worries about money may cause you to consider postponing an activity that means a lot to you. Don’t! Use your ingenuity to work it out.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Even though you are likely to wake up feeling energetic and enthusiastic, your mood may sink a little when you think about all you need to do. It may be time to question whether you should make some significant changes. Are the walls closing in on you? If so, perhaps you should look for an opportunity that gives you more freedom of movement or perhaps gets you outside part of the time.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – An increased awareness of subtle undercurrents may have you feeling a bit disconcerted today. You could experience clairvoyant or telepathic abilities you did not know you had. As you usually like to be down to Earth and realistic, this may throw you for a loop, but try to flow with it. Reality is not necessarily limited to what is perceived by the usual five senses!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The desire to perform a service of some kind could attract you to group activities today. You might attend a meeting of a group you are not yet familiar with, and you could feel like a fifth wheel. Take heart! You will catch on soon, and the people in the group are likely to take to you. Your insights should prove valuable to them, and they will be quick to notice that!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your day could be worrisome and stressful. Your workload may be especially heavy and you could be putting in some long hours. Relations with others might also be a bit tense. Ease the stress by playing music and take frequent breaks. Have a good meal at lunchtime and then take a walk. Things are likely to be a lot more laid back tomorrow!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you are likely to feel rather bored, restless, and frustrated with the way your life is going now. You have responsibilities that need meeting, yet you have other projects that interest you a lot more than mundane tasks. As a result, you might find yourself growing a bit impatient with those around you. Do not take your frustrations out on others! Remember, “This, too, shall pass.”

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may feel especially sexy and passionate, but minor conflicts between you and the special someone in your life could put distance between you. You can avoid this by being patient and making an effort to communicate. You could be tempted to overspend, probably on items you do not particularly need now and may not even want. Take care to curb impulse spending.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Nervous tension among family members is high today, so do not be surprised if household members start quarreling. It is best to keep them apart most of the day if you can. In the evening, encourage them to talk about what is bothering them. You may be feeling a bit bored and discouraged, but forget about it by keeping busy. This will all pass by tomorrow.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Information gleaned today might not be totally accurate. Someone may be repeating gossip or making stories up out of whole cloth. Listen if you want, but do not pass along anything you hear unless you know for a fact that it is true. Your workload might be especially heavy and you might have a deadline, so you have a ready excuse not to pay any attention!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Pessimism over money matters may plague you today. Perhaps a desired increase in income has not materialized, or you have been hoping to make a particular purchase you still can not quite afford. This might be the time to put your ingenuity to work and come up with a contingency plan to earn the money you need. You will be able to find good opportunities. It beats waiting!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may be a bit on edge emotionally today. You are likely to feel less self-confident than usual, and you also might be a bit bored. In addition, you might have an exceedingly oppressive and tedious task that needs doing. Try easing the stress by listening to music and taking frequent breaks. Treat yourself to a good lunch. You will not help anyone if you work yourself to a frazzle!