Today in High Prairie: March 11, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 11, 2024

10 a.m. – Little Adventurers Shamrockin’ at Nampe FCSS Office.

10 – 11 a.m. – Movement Mondays at JCA Hall in Joussard. Light exercise, stretching. Free!

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets in council chambers.

5 – 8 p.m. – Italian Knight Supper & Silent Auction at Kinuso School Gym.

6:30 p.m. – Town of McLennan meets in council chambers.

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7 p.m. – Joussard Community Association meeting upstairs at JCA Hall.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 11, 2024

1879 – Niels Bjerrum, Chemist, developed ph tests

1903 – Lawrence Welk, American orchestra leader

1903 – James Franklin Hyde, Invented silica

1915 – J.C.R. Licklider, Internet pioneer

1928 – Albert Salmi, Caddyshack actor

1931 – Rupert Murdoch, Australian-born media mogul

1950 – Bobby McFerrin, Don’t Worry Be Happy singer

1952 – Susan Richardson, 8 is Enough actress

1961 – Mike Percy, Dead or Alive rocker

1961 – Elias Koteas, Canadian actor

1982 – Thora Birch, American Beauty actress

This Day in Local History – March 11, 2024

March 11, 1904: Liberal Frank Oliver wins the constituency election and becomes the first MP to serve the area. He would serve for over 10 years.

March 11, 1913: F.L. Body arrives in Grouard to run the Anglo-Colonial Investment Company. The Grouard News heralds this as the “turning point in the town’s career”.

March 11, 1963: A meeting is held to organize a High Prairie ladies keep fit class. It’s the first organized aerobics class ever held in town.

March 11, 1970: High Prairie businessman Alex Tomnuk passes away.

March 11, 1972: The St. Andrew’s School debating team of Colleen Heffernan and Lynn Mann places second at the Provincial Debating Championships in Edmonton.

March 11, 1978: The Ron McNeil coached St. Andrew’s School boy’s basketball team wins the divisional championship for the second straight year.

March 11, 1983: No one is injured when Hughes Transport driver Darren Lorinczy flips his cement truck at Triangle corner.

March 11, 1987: High Prairie town council votes to ask Municipal Affairs to investigate the internal conflict between Mayor Don Lorencz and councillors.

March 11, 1990: Three Hills blanks the High Prairie Midgets 6-0 in the final game of provincials at Three Hills. High Prairie comes home with the silver medal.

March 11, 1993: Jason Kachnic scores the game winner in triple overtime at 12:50 a.m. as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Valleyview Jets 4-3 and take a 3-2 lead in their NPHL semifinal series.

March 11, 2000: Former High Prairie theatre owner Mabel Watson dies in Grande Forks, B.C. at the age of 85 years.

March 11, 2007: The Wetaskiwin Legion 86’s win the Alberta Bantam B Provincials held in High Prairie after defeating the Stony Plain Predators 3-2 in double overtime to win the title. The host High Prairie Bantam Charrois Thunder lose all three games.

March 11, 2009: Elder James Isadore performs a smudging ceremony as Driftpile First Nation celebrates the grand opening of their new community hall.

March 11, 2010: Efforts to recognize and remember the dead are proposed at the Grouard and Area Historical Society’s meeting in Grouard. A proposed plan calls for a monument including all the names of the people buried in the cemetery.

March 11, 2010: A proposed plan to build the world’s largest buffalo is downsized at a Grouard and Area Historical Society meeting in Grouard after hearing it’s located in North Dakota and weighs 60 tons.

March 11, 2018: Bev DeWinter passes away at the age of 86 years at the Edmonton General Continuing Care Centre. She taught for many years in High Prairie.

This Day in World History – March 11, 2024

537 – Goths lay siege to Rome.

1669 – Volcano Etna in Italy erupts killing 15,000.

1702 – First English daily newspaper Daily Courant publishes.

1869 – The West first learns of the Giant Panda.

1892 – First public basketball game occurs in Springfield, Mass.

1918 – Moscow becomes capital of revolutionary Russia.

1927 – First armored commercial car hold-up in US at Pittsburgh.

1935 – Bank of Canada first opens in Ottawa.

1942 – First deportation train leaves Paris for Auschwitz.

1958 – Starting this season, AL batters required to wear batting helmets.

1960 – Pioneer 5 launched into solar orbit between Earth & Venus.

1974 – Mount Etna in Sicily erupts.

1974 – Rhino Store gives people 5 cents to take Danny Bonaduce’s album.

1981 – Chile constitution takes effect, Augusto Pinochet’s second term begins.

1985 – Mikhail Gorbachev replaces Konstantin Chernenko as Soviet leader.

1986 – 1 million days since the foundation of Rome on April 21, 753 BC.

1987 – Wayne Gretzky scores 1,500th NHL point.

1991 – Monica Seles ends Steffi Graf’s streak of 186 weeks ranked as #1 tennis player.

1997 – Ashes of Star Trek creator, Gene Roddenberry launched into space.

1997 – Beatle Paul McCartney knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

2006 – Michelle Bachelet inaugurated as the first female president of Chile.

2011 – 9.0 magnitude earthquake strikes 130 km east of Sendai, Japan.

2011 – Second worst nuclear accident in history in Sendai after earthquake.

2013 – North Korea cuts phone lines with South Korea.

2017 – At least 65 killed in landslide at rubbish dump near Addis Ababa.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 11, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Control is apt to be a big theme for you and the people around you today. You will find such a brutal dispute over who is holding the reins that once someone finally gets a firm hold of them, he or she is apt to take the situation to the extreme. There is an aggressive tone to things that can not easily be ignored. Keep an eye on your associates on a day like this.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – In general, things should be going extremely well for you today, so do not miss this opportunity to pursue your dreams in every sense of the word. Do things with passion and do not hold back. Remember your mind and will are the only things stopping you from getting where you want to be. There is a great deal of magnetism at your disposal today, so enlist others to help you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may feel anxious today, even more so than usual. Your nerves may be quite jittery, and there is a feeling you may not be on exactly the right track. More than likely, what you need to do is simply calm down and relax. Let your brain slow down and think clearly without the distraction of many people telling you what to do.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Other people are the most important aspect of your day today. You will find things might get a bit difficult and unruly alone, but if you connect with others, even the most challenging task becomes almost effortless. One toothpick is easily broken, but 50 toothpicks together are as strong as steel. Conjure up this power created by a force of people who all share a common goal.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Do not be a pushover today. This is your time to lead. At least get your opinion out in the open and let it be known to the people around you. Put some passion in your day in order to liven things up and get the energy moving. A powerful transformation may take place within you as you start to wield your power instead of give it blindly away to others.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You have a great deal of power at your disposal today. You should keep in mind that just about anything you wish for will come true. Do not waste words or actions. Concentrate your energy and focus it on one or two important things instead of dispersing it and thereby diluting your overall power. There is not anything to fear on a day like this.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Be careful of getting into fights today. However, if a squabble or altercation of some sort seems inevitable, do not shrink away and hide. It is important you face the source of the attack and stand up to whomever or whatever is getting in your path. Conjure up the warrior inside you and you might surprise yourself with the incredible power you have within.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Issues regarding freedom are apt to come up today in more ways than one. These issues could be connected with opportunities for adventure and travel. Although you initially want to dive into this promised freedom, take time to reflect on what you need in your current situation before making any final decision. Do not forget the other people in your life and how such actions might affect them and your relationships.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – There is a great deal of startup energy working for you today. You may feel as if you are walking on hot coals. This is not a good day to sit on the couch watching TV. The coals will burn you for sure. It is important you keep moving. Engage in activities that exercise your mind as well as body. You will feel much better if you can point to something and say that you created it.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your energy will light up any room you enter today. Feel free to take advantage of this incredible magnetism by initiating and encouraging others to join you in creative activities and bold adventures. However, be careful your head does not get too big. You can be proud without becoming egotistical; otherwise you will end up losing your followers before you even get started.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Put an extra spring in your step. The slow, steady pace may be something you are comfortable with, but note the situations of the day call for something much more dynamic and brave. Pull out your leadership hat and put it on proudly. Today is the day for you to call the shots, instead of compromising in order to get along with others.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Be prepared for all-out combat with people today, even though this is pretty much the opposite of your normal style. In fact, “opposite” is the name of the game for you today. Do not be surprised if you walk into an ice cream shop wanting vanilla and all they have is chocolate. Remember to not get upset by these types of situations over which you simply have no control.