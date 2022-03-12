Today in High Prairie: March 12, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – March 12, 2022

Kinuso Curling Club Men’s Bonspiel.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 12, 2022

1821 – John Abbott, Third Canadian PM

1831 – Clement Studebaker, Studebaker pioneer

1838 – William Perkin, Inventor of artificial dye

1923 – Mae Young, American pro wrestler

1933 – Barbara Feldon, Get Smart actress

1938 – Lew De Witt, Statler Brothers singer

1946 – Liza Minnelli, Cabaret actress

1946 – Frank Welker, Voice of Scooby-Doo

1948 – James Taylor, Up on the Roof singer

1958 – Steve Harris, Iron Maiden bassist

1979 – Pete Doherty, English musician

This Day in Local History – March 12, 2022

March 12, 1928: The Big Meadow Women’s Institute is formed with 16 members.

March 12, 1955: The Falher Pirates win the fourth game of the NPHL final 9-8 in overtime to win the league championship.

March 12, 1968: The High Prairie Regals are blasted 10-3 at Peace River, and lose their NPHL semifinal series 4-1.

March 12, 1972: Valleyview’s Bill Kinch wins the High Prairie Fish and Game Association’s Fishing Derby at Snipe Lake with a catch of 5 1/2 pounds.

March 12, 1977: The St. Andrew’s School boy’s basketball team wins the divisional title.

March 12, 1978: Eve Skakum’s rink from Kamloops wins the annual High Prairie Ladies Bonspiel.

March 12, 1983: After going undefeated at home during the regular season, the High Prairie Regals lose their first game of the NPHL semifinal 7-3 to the Valleyview Jets.

March 12, 1983: The Kinuso Trojans basketball team loses in their quest for a provincial title at Coalhurst, but returns home with the Sportsmanship Trophy.

March 12, 1986: Faust parents attend a special meeting opposing the High Prairie School Division board of trustees votes to close Carole Bannister School.

March 12, 1989: Ed Fudali’s overtime winner gives the High Prairie Regals a 4-3 win over the Grimshaw Huskies thus tieing the NPHL semifinal series 2-2.

March 12, 1989: Marilyn Stevens’ rink wins the annual High Prairie Ladies Bonspiel.

March 12, 1991: High Prairie School Division board of trustees votes unanimously to close Carole Bannister School in Faust.

March 12, 1991: Domino Der scores two goals as the Fairview Kings defeat the High Prairie Regals 6-2 to take a 3-1 lead in their NPHL semifinal series.

March 12, 1993: High Prairie Vision Centre moves into its new building east of Radio Shack.

March 12, 1994: Dale Tookey and Chris Gall each score two goals as the hometown Peace River Stampeders win the first game of the NPHL final 9-4 over the High Prairie Regals.

March 12, 1997: High Prairie Councillor Marilyn Comeau is concerned not one woman is appointed to seven-person interim governing committee of AVC.

March 12, 1997: High Prairie town council agrees in establishing an oath of allegiance to the Canadian flag.

March 12, 2001: The Ralph Klein ruling Progressive Conservatives win 74 of 83 seats in the Alberta election. Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen wins her seat taking 52 of 53 polls and 4,798 votes compared to Liberal Rick Noel’s 1,458 and New Democrat Doris Bannister’s 229.

March 12, 2003: South Peace News reprints a news article from Canadian Rodeo News featuring Ray Duchesneau and Frank Pratt, winners of the 2002 Committee Person-of-the-Year Award.

March 12, 2003: High Prairie RCMP Staff Sgt. Dan McNaughton tells the M.D. of Big Lakes council that the High Prairie area has among the highest drunk driving rates in Alberta.

March 12, 2004: Mackenzie Dunn shoots an arrow and hits the bulls-eye during archery training at Prairie River Junior High School. The feat is even more amazing since her arrow splits another arrow shot just before hers by Janice Cunningham.

March 12, 2005: The High Prairie Atom A club loses three straight games at provincials. They lose 4-1 to Stettler, 10-4 to Lethbridge and 13-4 to Stony Plain.

March 12, 2010: The High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary donates money for furniture and equipment to the High Prairie Health Complex and J.B. Wood Continuing Care.

March 12, 2010: St. Andrew’s School students Hope Sauvageau, 14, and Caitlyn Anderson, 17, win medals at the Arctic Winter Games in Grande Prairie. Anderson wins gold as part of the Junior Female Team and bronze in Junior Female Singles. Sauvageau won silver in Juvenile Female doubles.

March 12, 2011: The Prairie River girl’s team wins the HPSD Junior High School Divisional in High Prairie. The PRJH Black Raiders defeat the Wabasca Mustangs 48-14, the Kinuso Knights 45-23 and the PRJH Red Raiders 55-13.

March 12, 2012: South Peace News is notified they are nominated for the Black Press Trophy, given to the newspaper with the Best Holiday Edition in Canada in the circulation under 3,999 category.

March 12, 2014: South Peace News features five local hockey players who are selected for Team Alberta for the Arctic Winter Games in Fairbanks, Alaska, March 15-22. They are Hayley Laughlin, Machaela Rose, Callie Noskey, Cody Friesen and Theo Cunningham.

March 12, 2019: High Prairie town council hears the long-awaited dog handler position will not be arriving until at least August. He does not arrive by year’s end.

This Day in World History – March 12, 2022

1350 – Orvieto city says it will behead & burn Jewish-Christian couples.

1455 – First record of Johannes Gutenberg’s Bible, letter dated this day.

1642 – Abel Tasman is first European to sight New Zealand.

1737 – Galileo’s body moved to Church of Santa Croce in Florence, Italy.

1755 – First steam engine in America installed, to pump water from a mine.

1894 – Pittsburgh issues free season tickets for women on Tuesday & Friday.

1894 – Coca-Cola is sold in bottles for the first time.

1913 – Foundation stone of the Australian capital in Canberra laid.

1930 – Mohandas Gandhi begins 200-mile march protesting British salt tax.

1935 – Britain establishes 30 mph speed limit for towns & villages.

1945 – USSR returns Transylvania to Romania.

1951 – Comic strip Dennis the Menace first appears in British comic magazine.

1958 – British Empire Day is renamed Commonwealth Day.

1963 – Beatles perform as a trio, John Lennon is ill with a cold.

1970 – US lowers voting age from 21 to 18 years.

1972 – NHL great Gordie Howe retires after 26 seasons.

1981 – World’s largest sundial built in Richmond, Virginia.

1993 – Entertainment Tonight’s 3,000th show.

1994 – Church of England ordains first 33 women priests.

2004 – Roh Moo-hyun, President of South Korea, is impeached.

2011 – A reactor at the Fukushima nuclear power plant melts and explodes.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 12, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Be prepared for all-out combat with people today, even though this is pretty much the opposite of your normal style. In fact, “opposite” is the name of the game for you today. Do not be surprised if you walk into an ice cream shop wanting vanilla and all they have is chocolate. Remember to not get upset by these types of situations over which you simply have no control.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Control is apt to be a big theme for you and the people around you today. You will find such a brutal dispute over who is holding the reins that once someone finally gets a firm hold of them, he or she is apt to take the situation to the extreme. There is an aggressive tone to things that can not easily be ignored. Keep an eye on your associates on a day like this.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – In general, things should be going extremely well for you today, so do not miss this opportunity to pursue your dreams in every sense of the word. Do things with passion and do not hold back. Remember, your mind and will are the only things stopping you from getting where you want to be. There is a great deal of magnetism at your disposal today, so enlist others to help you.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may feel anxious today, even more so than usual. Your nerves may be quite jittery, and there is a feeling you may not be on exactly the right track. More than likely, what you need to do is simply calm down and relax. Let your brain slow down and think clearly without the distraction of many people telling you what to do.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Other people are the most important aspect of your day today. You will find things might get a bit difficult and unruly alone, but if you connect with others, even the most challenging task becomes almost effortless. One toothpick is easily broken, but 50 toothpicks together are as strong as steel. Conjure up this power created by a force of people who all share a common goal.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Do not be a pushover today. This is your time to lead. At least get your opinion out in the open and let it be known to the people around you. Put some passion in your day in order to liven things up and get the energy moving. A powerful transformation may take place within you as you start to wield your power instead of give it blindly away to others.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You have a great deal of power at your disposal today. You should keep in mind that just about anything you wish for will come true. Do not waste words or actions. Concentrate your energy and focus it on one or two important things instead of dispersing it and thereby diluting your overall power. There is not anything to fear on a day like this.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Be careful of getting into fights today. However, if a squabble or altercation of some sort seems inevitable, do not shrink away and hide. It is important you face the source of the attack and stand up to whomever or whatever is getting in your path. Conjure up the warrior inside you and you might surprise yourself with the incredible power you have within.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Issues regarding freedom are apt to come up today in more ways than one. These issues could be connected with opportunities for adventure and travel. Although you initially want to dive into this promised freedom, take time to reflect on what you need in your current situation before making any final decision. Do not forget the other people in your life and how such actions might affect them and your relationships.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – There is a great deal of startup energy working for you today. You may feel as if you are walking on hot coals. This is not a good day to sit on the couch watching TV. The coals will burn you for sure. It is important you keep moving. Engage in activities that exercise your mind as well as body. You will feel much better if you can point to something and say that you created it.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your energy will light up any room you enter today. Feel free to take advantage of this incredible magnetism by initiating and encouraging others to join you in creative activities and bold adventures. However, be careful your head does not get too big. You can be proud without becoming egotistical; otherwise you will end up losing your followers before you even get started.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Put an extra spring in your step! The slow, steady pace may be something you are comfortable with, but note that the situations of the day call for something much more dynamic and brave. Pull out your leadership hat and put it on proudly. Today is the day for you to call the shots, instead of compromising in order to get along with others.