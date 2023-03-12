Today in High Prairie: March 12, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 12, 2023

Attend the church of your choice.

1 p.m. – Seniors cribbage games at McLennan.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

6:30 p.m. – EDSRC meets at Enilda Bowling Alley.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 12, 2023

1821 – John Abbott, Third Canadian PM

1831 – Clement Studebaker, Studebaker pioneer

1838 – William Perkin, Inventor of artificial dye

1923 – Mae Young, American pro wrestler

1933 – Barbara Feldon, Get Smart actress

1938 – Lew De Witt, Statler Brothers singer

1946 – Liza Minnelli, Cabaret actress

1946 – Frank Welker, Voice of Scooby-Doo

1948 – James Taylor, Up on the Roof singer

1958 – Steve Harris, Iron Maiden bassist

1979 – Pete Doherty, English musician

This Day in Local History – March 12, 2023

March 12, 1986: Faust parents attend a special meeting opposing the High Prairie School Division board of trustees votes to close Carole Bannister School.

March 12, 1991: High Prairie School Division board of trustees votes unanimously to close Carole Bannister School in Faust.

March 12, 1993: High Prairie Vision Centre moves into its new building east of Radio Shack.

March 12, 1997: High Prairie Councillor Marilyn Comeau is concerned not one woman is appointed to seven-person interim governing committee of AVC.

March 12, 1997: High Prairie town council agrees in establishing an oath of allegiance to the Canadian flag.

March 12, 2001: The Ralph Klein ruling Progressive Conservatives win 74 of 83 seats in the Alberta election. Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen wins her seat taking 52 of 53 polls and 4,798 votes compared to Liberal Rick Noel’s 1,458 and New Democrat Doris Bannister’s 229.

March 12, 2003: South Peace News reprints a news article from Canadian Rodeo News featuring Ray Duchesneau and Frank Pratt, winners of the 2002 Committee Person-of-the-Year Award.

March 12, 2003: High Prairie RCMP Staff Sgt. Dan McNaughton tells the M.D. of Big Lakes council that the High Prairie area has among the highest drunk driving rates in Alberta.

March 12, 2004: Mackenzie Dunn shoots an arrow and hits the bulls-eye during archery training at Prairie River Junior High School. The feat is even more amazing since her arrow splits another arrow shot just before hers by Janice Cunningham.

March 12, 2010: St. Andrew’s School students Hope Sauvageau, 14, and Caitlyn Anderson, 17, win medals at the Arctic Winter Games in Grande Prairie. Anderson wins gold as part of the Junior Female Team and bronze in Junior Female Singles. Sauvageau won silver in Juvenile Female doubles.

March 12, 2012: South Peace News is notified they are nominated for the Black Press Trophy, given to the newspaper with the Best Holiday Edition in Canada in the circulation under 3,999 category.

March 12, 2019: High Prairie town council hears the long-awaited dog handler position will not be arriving until at least August. He does not arrive by year’s end.

This Day in World History – March 12, 2023

1350 – Orvieto city says it will behead & burn Jewish-Christian couples.

1455 – First record of Johannes Gutenberg’s Bible, letter dated this day.

1642 – Abel Tasman is first European to sight New Zealand.

1737 – Galileo’s body moved to Church of Santa Croce in Florence, Italy.

1755 – First steam engine in America installed, to pump water from a mine.

1894 – Pittsburgh issues free season tickets for women on Tuesday & Friday.

1894 – Coca-Cola is sold in bottles for the first time.

1913 – Foundation stone of the Australian capital in Canberra laid.

1930 – Mohandas Gandhi begins 200-mile march protesting British salt tax.

1935 – Britain establishes 30 mph speed limit for towns & villages.

1945 – USSR returns Transylvania to Romania.

1951 – Comic strip Dennis the Menace first appears in British comic magazine.

1958 – British Empire Day is renamed Commonwealth Day.

1963 – Beatles perform as a trio, John Lennon is ill with a cold.

1970 – US lowers voting age from 21 to 18 years.

1972 – NHL great Gordie Howe retires after 26 seasons.

1981 – World’s largest sundial built in Richmond, Virginia.

1993 – Entertainment Tonight’s 3,000th show.

1994 – Church of England ordains first 33 women priests.

2004 – Roh Moo-hyun, President of South Korea, is impeached.

2011 – A reactor at the Fukushima nuclear power plant melts and explodes.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 12, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Welcome back to the land of the living! You have been so preoccupied with your existential questions lately you have missed the point about playing the hand that life has dealt you. Now you are more in tune and present in your daily life and more able to recognize and appreciate the joy that you can find moment to moment. It is an important discovery. Well done!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may feel a little unsure of what you believe in now. Your mind is filled with questions and contradictions. Try to realize that the journey to finding your true purpose could take a lifetime. No one else expects you to have all the answers right now, so why should you? Relax and try and enjoy moments spent with your loved ones. You may find that this is really all you need.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may be obsessed with finding your true purpose in life. Although you may not like to admit it, this could occupy your thoughts a lot. Try not to be so stressed about it. Realize that knowing your true purpose can take many years, even a lifetime, of careful thought and observation. Try to focus on enjoying more of the daily moments. You may just stumble onto the answer you seek.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may feel rather introspective today, and decidedly out of step with everyone else’s frenzied pace. You are a thoughtful person with deep spiritual beliefs. It is understandable you may sometimes feel disheartened by all the consumerism and conspicuous consumption that fills society. Try not to let this get you down. Try to focus instead on your reasons for being happy.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There are many social demands on you now, in addition to the usual demands of home and work. This is when you need to be selfish and guard your time. If you try and accommodate everyone else’s wishes, you will sacrifice your own. To truly enjoy your time with others, remember that you must fulfill your own needs first.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may feel a strong urge to run away from it all, but where would you go? The restlessness you feel may be in response to all the pressures on you now. Social demands, work requirements, and the needs of family may be pulling you to the breaking point. You can turn off your phone for the day. Pull down the blinds, cuddle up with a good book, and pretend you are all alone.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You take great pleasure in a neat, organized house. In your mind, cleanliness really is next to godliness. Today you may be dismayed by how rundown your home has become. It is time for some clearing out, dusting, and scrubbing. Do this yourself rather than hiring help. You will be pleasantly surprised at how much it helps you clear your head.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you may feel out of sorts. You are not sick, just exhausted from the effort you have been putting in at work lately. This is a sign of stress and an indicator you need a real day off from chores and personal projects. Forget the workload you had planned for the day. If you relax, everything you do not finish today can be done tomorrow. Take the day off! You need it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] –Today is a domestic sort of day. You have been neglecting your home recently and now is a good time to make up for it. Clear out the clutter and get organized. If you are ambitious, you might even want to try a little cooking. Why else have you been saving magazine recipes? You will enjoy the result of getting things in order and allowing yourself the pleasure of a positive day.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You are feeling extremely romantic and passionate today. If you have experienced a rift with your spouse or loved one, this would be the day to make amends. Why not make reservations at an intimate restaurant? A night out may be just what you need to rekindle that spark. You surely have enough passion to whip the spark into an enduring flame.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You are adapting to your changing environment as quickly as you can. You may seem a little preoccupied or distant to those around you, but this is because you actually need all of your energy to adjust. Do not worry too much about trying to please others now. You already have plenty on your mind. They are going to have to be patient!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your intuition and imagination are operating at their peak today. Do not be surprised if you get the urge to write or paint. Even if you do not have all the necessary equipment, get started anyway. Scribbles in a notebook can easily be copied onto more formal material later on. What is important today is you get started. You are likely to produce something wonderful!