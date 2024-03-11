Today in High Prairie: March 12, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 12, 2024

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets at council chambers.

10 a.m. – Noon – Drop-In Coffee at HP Golden Age Club.

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Seniors Bistro at HP Church of the Nazarene. Free lunch for seniors! Soup & biscuits.

1 p.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members welcome.

1 – 3 p.m. – Elders Drop-in at HP Native Friendship Centre. Beading, Cards, Crafts, and more.

1:30 – 3:30 p.m. – Pop-I Drop-In at HP Golden Age Centre. Games, companionship and more!

6 p.m. – Town of High Prairie meets in council chambers.

6:15 p.m. – Village of Donnelly meets in council chambers.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – High Prairie Air Cadets Parade (meetings) at HP Legion Hall.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 12, 2024

1821 – John Abbott, Third Canadian PM

1831 – Clement Studebaker, Studebaker pioneer

1838 – William Perkin, Inventor of artificial dye

1923 – Mae Young, American pro wrestler

1933 – Barbara Feldon, Get Smart actress

1938 – Lew De Witt, Statler Brothers singer

1946 – Liza Minnelli, Cabaret actress

1946 – Frank Welker, Voice of Scooby-Doo

1948 – James Taylor, Up on the Roof singer

1958 – Steve Harris, Iron Maiden bassist

1979 – Pete Doherty, English musician

This Day in Local History – March 12, 2024

March 12, 1986: Faust parents attend a special meeting opposing the High Prairie School Division board of trustees votes to close Carole Bannister School.

March 12, 1991: High Prairie School Division board of trustees votes unanimously to close Carole Bannister School in Faust.

March 12, 1993: High Prairie Vision Centre moves into its new building east of Radio Shack.

March 12, 1997: High Prairie Councillor Marilyn Comeau is concerned not one woman is appointed to seven-person interim governing committee of AVC.

March 12, 1997: High Prairie town council agrees in establishing an oath of allegiance to the Canadian flag.

March 12, 2001: The Ralph Klein ruling Progressive Conservatives win 74 of 83 seats in the Alberta election. Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen wins her seat taking 52 of 53 polls and 4,798 votes compared to Liberal Rick Noel’s 1,458 and New Democrat Doris Bannister’s 229.

March 12, 2003: South Peace News reprints a news article from Canadian Rodeo News featuring Ray Duchesneau and Frank Pratt, winners of the 2002 Committee Person-of-the-Year Award.

March 12, 2003: High Prairie RCMP Staff Sgt. Dan McNaughton tells the M.D. of Big Lakes council that the High Prairie area has among the highest drunk driving rates in Alberta.

March 12, 2004: Mackenzie Dunn shoots an arrow and hits the bulls-eye during archery training at Prairie River Junior High School. The feat is even more amazing since her arrow splits another arrow shot just before hers by Janice Cunningham.

March 12, 2010: St. Andrew’s School students Hope Sauvageau, 14, and Caitlyn Anderson, 17, win medals at the Arctic Winter Games in Grande Prairie. Anderson wins gold as part of the Junior Female Team and bronze in Junior Female Singles. Sauvageau won silver in Juvenile Female doubles.

March 12, 2012: South Peace News is notified they are nominated for the Black Press Trophy, given to the newspaper with the Best Holiday Edition in Canada in the circulation under 3,999 category.

March 12, 2019: High Prairie town council hears the long-awaited dog handler position will not be arriving until at least August. He does not arrive by year’s end.

This Day in World History – March 12, 2024

1350 – Orvieto city says it will behead & burn Jewish-Christian couples.

1455 – First record of Johannes Gutenberg’s Bible, letter dated this day.

1642 – Abel Tasman is first European to sight New Zealand.

1737 – Galileo’s body moved to Church of Santa Croce in Florence, Italy.

1755 – First steam engine in America installed, to pump water from a mine.

1894 – Pittsburgh issues free season tickets for women on Tuesday & Friday.

1894 – Coca-Cola is sold in bottles for the first time.

1913 – Foundation stone of the Australian capital in Canberra laid.

1930 – Mohandas Gandhi begins 200-mile march protesting British salt tax.

1935 – Britain establishes 30 mph speed limit for towns & villages.

1945 – USSR returns Transylvania to Romania.

1951 – Comic strip Dennis the Menace first appears in British comic magazine.

1958 – British Empire Day is renamed Commonwealth Day.

1963 – Beatles perform as a trio, John Lennon is ill with a cold.

1970 – US lowers voting age from 21 to 18 years.

1972 – NHL great Gordie Howe retires after 26 seasons.

1981 – World’s largest sundial built in Richmond, Virginia.

1993 – Entertainment Tonight’s 3,000th show.

1994 – Church of England ordains first 33 women priests.

2004 – Roh Moo-hyun, President of South Korea, is impeached.

2011 – A reactor at the Fukushima nuclear power plant melts and explodes.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 12, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You should wake up feeling strong and confident. Expect to receive some good news today, which will only heighten your mood. In the afternoon you could attend a party or neighbourhood get-together. You will have a good time talking to friends and meeting new people. In the evening, relax!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your outgoing and jovial nature is intensified today, and so you are probably going to be sought after for any parties or celebrations. Your generosity is also at an all-time high, and will take many forms, which will be appreciated by that special someone in your life. Think about taking your partner with you as you make the social rounds tonight and making him or her the star of the evening.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Inspiration is the keyword for today. An optimistic and enthusiastic attitude could lead to powerful imaginings, which may take solid form as plans for future projects. These could be artistic, business related, or centered around your home in some way. Whatever they are, this is a good day to put those plans into motion. All signs indicate success on any project begun or completed today.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A group you are associated with could bring information to your attention that puts you in a very positive frame of mind and almost has you skipping all the way home. You should enjoy socializing today, as you are even more gregarious than usual. Both old and new friends could seek out your company. A victory of some kind has come your way, contributing to your great mood. Enjoy your day!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your faithful and diligent work, in addition to a lot of sacrifices for the sake of your career, will soon bear fruit. The anticipation of a great evaluation, with possible advancement, is likely to have you walking on air all day, full of dreams and plans for the future. Enjoy this well-deserved peace of mind. Spend some time today enjoying your family. Perhaps you could plan a pre-celebration.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Congratulations! You have finally reached a goal you have been working toward for a long time. Success and advancement are on their way, and you should be feeling extremely enthusiastic and optimistic about your future. Some vast changes may take place in your life, but they all promise to be positive. Expect to travel and learn a lot. Make the most of these energies.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Vivid, wonderful dreams may have haunted your sleep last night, leaving you disappointed they were not real. They have a message for you, so write them down, set them aside, and analyze them later. Your psychic abilities and imagination are very sharp today. This is a great day to start an artistic project that has been in the back of your mind for some time. Enjoy your day!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Feel free to take full advantage of the very open social energies of today. You, especially, will feel at home in any social gathering, totally at ease talking to new people and charming the room. This would be an ideal day to meet someone new. Someone of the opposite sex may be particularly attracted to you. Feel free to be as flirtatious as you want!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] –Expect some very pleasant surprises today. If you are single, you are likely to receive a phone call from someone who interests you romantically. This should greatly increase your level of self-confidence, and you are therefore likely to float through the rest of the day. With these aspects, any new relationship or project begun today will have a wonderful energy behind it.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You should be feeling especially strong, healthy, and charismatic. You are likely to receive some invitations to exciting parties. You might be surprised at what seems a sudden increase in your popularity. Expanded career opportunities could also come your way from new acquaintances, and you could find doors opening to a whole new life – new friends, new position, and possibly a new home.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Optimism and enthusiasm for the months ahead have you feeling confident and strong. The sky is the limit! A male visitor could have some surprising news for you. This is a great day to make investments or purchase property. If you have been expecting money through legal papers or contracts, it could come in the mail today. The night could bring vivid and interesting dreams. In all, it’s a thoroughly satisfying day.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Some interesting information could come to you from another state or country. This could induce some pretty deep thinking, leading to decisions that could alter the course of your life in some way. You might be considering returning to school to advance your education. Your mood today should be optimistic and positive. You could be full of utopian schemes for the future. Wait a few days and then start to make definite plans.