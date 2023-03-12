Today in High Prairie: March 13, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 13, 2023

10 – 11:30 a.m. – Little Adventurers Let the Shenanigans Begin at Nampa FCSS Office.

10 a.m. – CRC Play & Learn at McLennan.

1 p.m. – Carpet Bowling at McLennan Golden Age Club. We’re practicing for “Fun Days” in March. Join us!

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets in council chambers.

6:30 p.m. – Town of McLennan meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 13, 2023

1770 – Daniel Lambert, Weighed 739 lbs at death

1855 – Percival Lowell, Predicted the finding of Pluto

1908 – Paul Stewart, Citizen Kane actor

1911 – L. Ron Hubbard, Founder of Scientology cult

1914 – W.O. Mitchell, Who Has Seen the Wind? Author

1919 – Faye Glenn Abdellah, Pioneer in nursing research

1930 – Ralph J. Roberts, Founder of Comcast

1930 – Jan Howard, US country music singer

1939 – Neil Sedaka, American singer

1954 – Robin Duke, SCTV comedienne

1967 – Andrés Escobar, Murdered soccer star

1971 – Tracy Wells, Mr. Belvedere actress

1976 – Danny Masterson, That ‘70s Show

1987 – Marco Andretti, American racecar driver

This Day in Local History – March 13, 2023

March 13, 1968: South Peace News publishes a photo of Max Vanderaegen tossing the first stone at the High Prairie Curling Rink, after the installation of artificial ice. A grand opening is planned for the fall.

March 13, 1971: Spirit River’s Nick Osepuik catches a 20-pound 13 ounce fish to wins the Men’s Division at the Snipe Lake Fishing Derby. Spirit River’s Irene White wins the Ladies title and Guy’s Andre Servant the Junior title.

March 13, 1972: Former Kinuso mayor Bob Jordan is recognized by the village council for his 12 years of service as councillor and mayor from 1959-71.

March 13, 1972: Velva Harding is named High Prairie’s Citizen-of-the-Year at the annual chamber of commerce meeting.

March 13, 1972: Norm Sware is elected president of the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce. Jeff Burgar and Phil Heather are elected as first-year directors. MP Paul Yewchuk attends the banquet following the meeting.

March 13, 1974: Driftpile resident Yolanda Schuchard writes the Alberta government over concerns about the Driftpile Bridge calling it a “Deathtrap”.

March 13, 1975: A car driven by Sheldon L. Brow, 18, of Hotchkiss, Alta., crashes into the guard rail at the Highway 2 bridge near Enilda causing $800 in damages.

March 13, 1986: The High Prairie and District Golf Club goes to tender with its grass greens project.

March 13, 1991: High Prairie town council rezones land for construction of the new RCMP detachment building.

March 13, 1992: The Sucker Creek Women’s Shelter celebrates its grand opening.

March 13, 2002: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses by a 6-3 vote to take part in High Prairie town council’s plans to purchase the Moostoos Building.

March 13, 2002: High Prairie town council decides they will no longer receive delegations regarding the proposed casino by Barry Sharkawi.

March 13, 2002: High Prairie town council decides to plow and sand the walking trails within town limits after a citizen falls and injures herself.

March 13, 2004: Thieves steal a minivan from the Monahan Ford compound.

March 13, 2006: Lyle Ernest Carl Fjeld, 48, is killed in an industrial accident at Buchanan Lumber’s Stout Dam logging location.

March 13, 2007: Athabasca MP Brian Jean announces the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Complex will be receiving a $843,332 Green Grant.

March 13, 2007: A traditional ceremony is held to celebrate the election of Jaret Cardinal as chief of Sucker Creek First Nation.

March 13, 2010: The second edition print of Will Marx’s book ‘Grouard – Peace River Trail’ is launched at a celebration at the High Prairie Museum.

March 13, 2013: South Peace News reports on High Prairie School Division’s decision to build a new bus garage in High Prairie.

March 13, 2013: South Peace News reports on High Prairie author Sherrie Hay’s new book Create Magical Moments.

March 13, 2013: High Prairie town council approves a lease allowing David Zabolotniuk to farm the Kryzalka land with proceeds going to the High Prairie and District Food Bank.

March 13, 2014: High Prairie Auxiliary Const. Alan Bloom is honoured for 25 years of service to the detachment.

March 13, 2016: Long-time High Prairie resident Dennis Robert Zelman passes away at the age of 68 years.

March 13, 2016: The High Prairie Midget Legionnaires return home from Oyen with silver medals at the Alberta Midget C Provincials. Thorsby wins the final 7-3.

March 13, 2018: High Prairie town council agrees to clear a portion of the walking trails at Jaycee Park for the coming winter, provided public works staff are not too busy with other duties.

March 13, 2019: Big Lakes Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Donald Bissell says at a meeting that High Prairie is “dying” and needs more support from the county.

March 13, 2019: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents Gift Lake Metis Settlement with a $3.8M energy grant to improve energy efficiency.

March 13, 2019: High Prairie Legion member Brenda Ebbett is awarded a Life Membership in the organization.

This Day in World History – March 13, 2023

607 – 12th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1759 – 27th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1781 – William Herschel discovers Uranus.

1852 – Uncle Sam cartoon figure makes its debut.

1877 – American Chester Greenwood patents earmuffs.

1888 – Great Blizzard of 1888 rages across east coast of USA and Canada.

1894 – J.L. Johnstone of England invents horse racing starting gate.

1900 – France limits working day for women and children to 11 hours.

1918 – Trotsky gains control of the Red Army.

1921 – Mongolia [formerly Outer Mongolia] declares independence from China.

1923 – Lee de Forest demonstrates his sound-on-film moving pictures.

1925 – Tennessee makes it unlawful to teach evolution.

1930 – Clyde Tombaugh announces discovery of Pluto.

1935 – Driving tests introduced in Great Britain.

1943 – Baseball approves official ball with cork and balata.

1960 – White Sox unveil new road uniforms with players’ names above number.

1968 – Nerve gas accident at Skull Valley, Utah, kills 6,000 sheep.

1986 – Microsoft has its Initial public offering.

1991 – Exxon pays $1-billion in fines & cleanup of Valdez oil spill.

2005 – Bob Iger is named CEO of Walt Disney, succeeding Michael Eisner.

2008 – Gold prices hit $1,000 an ounce for the first time.

2012 – Britannica says it will no longer publish printed versions.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 13, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – An unexpected release of tension could come today. Something that has been restricting you and limiting your growth is going to disappear, and you will want to run through the streets shouting. From here on out, certain desires that have eluded you could start to manifest in your life. One of them could be a new romance. What else need be said?

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Some strange but wonderful things could be happening to you now. Sheer luck could well be in the picture. Have you wanted to move to a nicer place? If so, now you probably can. Have you been expecting a bonus or settlement? Today it could be yours! Even your dreams are apt to be vivid, powerful, and very beautiful. The only downside is if one of the events involves money, do not overspend!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A rather black mood that has been plaguing you since early morning could suddenly disappear when a business or romantic partner brings wonderful news your way. It could involve a goal that finally manifests that you may have given up long ago. If so, you could feel a little overwhelmed. Take some time to sit still and let it sink in before celebrating Congratulations!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If you have been concerned about your health for any reason, today your medical professional could give you a clean bill of health. You will believe it, because you are likely to feel wonderful. Stress has vanished, at least for now, and your energy and enthusiasm are higher than they have been for a long time. Enjoy yourself. Go out with some friends. You have earned it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Creative energies are flowing like a river today. Ideas for projects should come thick and fast. You can not wait to get started. You may even formulate plans to market them once they are done. Love and romance should also be going well for you, as intellectual discussions could bring you and a current or potential love partner closer. Have a wonderful day and make the most of it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Dreams should shed light on some difficult issues you have been trying to resolve. You can finally make the problems disappear. This should be more than a relief to you – it is a blessing! Your friends might want to take you out to celebrate, but you will probably want to sit home and enjoy your newfound contentment. Pour some wine, put on some favourite music, and relax! You have earned it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – More than one call could come today with absolutely wonderful news! Exciting and wonderful changes are in the wind, but you need to bear in mind that with the good news comes the unknown. Your life may be turned upside down. Consider if you really want to stay in the same rut for the rest of your life. Gird your loins and look forward to an adventure!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A sizable sum of money could come your way today, probably as a surprise. This is a significant day for you. The money will open up new doors, particularly where creativity is concerned, so the situation definitely calls for a celebration. Do not gamble or consider any kind frivolous of investment for at least two months. Treat yourself! You deserve it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you may wake up feeling energetic, enthusiastic, optimistic, and very happy. You may not be able to trace this to anything logical, so do not even try. Make the most of what is happening and use that energy to create the life you want. You might feel like you can move mountains, but for now you had better concentrate on molehills. Be conservative now and tackle the mountains later!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Have you been feeling psychic lately? Has a recent dream or premonition come true? Any insights you receive today are not likely to be clothed in complex symbolism – they should be easily understood. Write them down! You will want to check them later. Some of what you sense might be a little disturbing, perhaps involving a public figure you admire. Be prepared!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you might gather with some very smart friends at a coffee house for an intellectual conversation. Some fascinating ideas and useful information could be exchanged. Much of what is said could inspire new creative projects. If it is not too late, walk home and clear your head or sleep may be a bit elusive tonight!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A fabulous career break could come your way today. It could be a raise, promotion, or even a new job in a new field. It could also involve a completely different location. The work you will be doing may be unlike anything you have ever done before, and that is a challenge. Do not worry! Change is necessary if you are to reach your maximum potential. Go with the flow.