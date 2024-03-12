Today in High Prairie: March 13, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 13, 2024

9 a.m. – M.D. of Smoky River meets in Falher in council chambers.

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets in High Prairie in council chambers.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunch at Kapawe’no School cafeteria.

1 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Centre.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-Call at 6:30 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m., regular games 7 p.m.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Kinuso Community Girl Guides meet at Kinuso Ag Hall. Snacks provided.

7 p.m. – Village of Girouxville meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Town of Falher meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Centre. Supper at 6 p.m. Cost is $3.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 13, 2024

1770 – Daniel Lambert, Weighed 739 lbs at death

1855 – Percival Lowell, Predicted the finding of Pluto

1908 – Paul Stewart, Citizen Kane actor

1911 – L. Ron Hubbard, Founder of Scientology cult

1914 – W.O. Mitchell, Who Has Seen the Wind? Author

1919 – Faye Glenn Abdellah, Pioneer in nursing research

1930 – Ralph J. Roberts, Founder of Comcast

1930 – Jan Howard, US country music singer

1939 – Neil Sedaka, American singer

1954 – Robin Duke, SCTV comedienne

1967 – Andrés Escobar, Murdered soccer star

1971 – Tracy Wells, Mr. Belvedere actress

1976 – Danny Masterson, That ‘70s Show

1987 – Marco Andretti, American racecar driver

This Day in Local History – March 13, 2024

March 13, 1968: South Peace News publishes a photo of Max Vanderaegen tossing the first stone at the High Prairie Curling Rink, after the installation of artificial ice. A grand opening is planned for the fall.

March 13, 1971: Spirit River’s Nick Osepuik catches a 20-pound 13 ounce fish to wins the Men’s Division at the Snipe Lake Fishing Derby. Spirit River’s Irene White wins the Ladies title and Guy’s Andre Servant the Junior title.

March 13, 1972: Former Kinuso mayor Bob Jordan is recognized by the village council for his 12 years of service as councillor and mayor from 1959-71.

March 13, 1972: Velva Harding is named High Prairie’s Citizen-of-the-Year at the annual chamber of commerce meeting.

March 13, 1972: Norm Sware is elected president of the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce. Jeff Burgar and Phil Heather are elected as first-year directors. MP Paul Yewchuk attends the banquet following the meeting.

March 13, 1974: Driftpile resident Yolanda Schuchard writes the Alberta government over concerns about the Driftpile Bridge calling it a “Deathtrap”.

March 13, 1975: A car driven by Sheldon L. Brow, 18, of Hotchkiss, Alta., crashes into the guard rail at the Highway 2 bridge near Enilda causing $800 in damages.

March 13, 1986: The High Prairie and District Golf Club goes to tender with its grass greens project.

March 13, 1991: High Prairie town council rezones land for construction of the new RCMP detachment building.

March 13, 1992: The Sucker Creek Women’s Shelter celebrates its grand opening.

March 13, 2002: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses by a 6-3 vote to take part in High Prairie town council’s plans to purchase the Moostoos Building.

March 13, 2002: High Prairie town council decides they will no longer receive delegations regarding the proposed casino by Barry Sharkawi.

March 13, 2002: High Prairie town council decides to plow and sand the walking trails within town limits after a citizen falls and injures herself.

March 13, 2004: Thieves steal a minivan from the Monahan Ford compound.

March 13, 2006: Lyle Ernest Carl Fjeld, 48, is killed in an industrial accident at Buchanan Lumber’s Stout Dam logging location.

March 13, 2007: Athabasca MP Brian Jean announces the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Complex will be receiving a $843,332 Green Grant.

March 13, 2007: A traditional ceremony is held to celebrate the election of Jaret Cardinal as chief of Sucker Creek First Nation.

March 13, 2010: The second edition print of Will Marx’s book ‘Grouard – Peace River Trail’ is launched at a celebration at the High Prairie Museum.

March 13, 2013: South Peace News reports on High Prairie School Division’s decision to build a new bus garage in High Prairie.

March 13, 2013: South Peace News reports on High Prairie author Sherrie Hay’s new book Create Magical Moments.

March 13, 2013: High Prairie town council approves a lease allowing David Zabolotniuk to farm the Kryzalka land with proceeds going to the High Prairie and District Food Bank.

March 13, 2014: High Prairie Auxiliary Const. Alan Bloom is honoured for 25 years of service to the detachment.

March 13, 2016: Long-time High Prairie resident Dennis Robert Zelman passes away at the age of 68 years.

March 13, 2016: The High Prairie Midget Legionnaires return home from Oyen with silver medals at the Alberta Midget C Provincials. Thorsby wins the final 7-3.

March 13, 2018: High Prairie town council agrees to clear a portion of the walking trails at Jaycee Park for the coming winter, provided public works staff are not too busy with other duties.

March 13, 2019: Big Lakes Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Donald Bissell says at a meeting that High Prairie is “dying” and needs more support from the county.

March 13, 2019: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents Gift Lake Metis Settlement with a $3.8M energy grant to improve energy efficiency.

March 13, 2019: High Prairie Legion member Brenda Ebbett is awarded a Life Membership in the organization.

This Day in World History – March 13, 2024

607 – 12th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1759 – 27th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1781 – William Herschel discovers Uranus.

1852 – Uncle Sam cartoon figure makes its debut.

1877 – American Chester Greenwood patents earmuffs.

1888 – Great Blizzard of 1888 rages across east coast of USA and Canada.

1894 – J.L. Johnstone of England invents horse racing starting gate.

1900 – France limits working day for women and children to 11 hours.

1918 – Trotsky gains control of the Red Army.

1921 – Mongolia [formerly Outer Mongolia] declares independence from China.

1923 – Lee de Forest demonstrates his sound-on-film moving pictures.

1925 – Tennessee makes it unlawful to teach evolution.

1930 – Clyde Tombaugh announces discovery of Pluto.

1935 – Driving tests introduced in Great Britain.

1943 – Baseball approves official ball with cork and balata.

1960 – White Sox unveil new road uniforms with players’ names above number.

1968 – Nerve gas accident at Skull Valley, Utah, kills 6,000 sheep.

1986 – Microsoft has its Initial public offering.

1991 – Exxon pays $1-billion in fines & cleanup of Valdez oil spill.

2005 – Bob Iger is named CEO of Walt Disney, succeeding Michael Eisner.

2008 – Gold prices hit $1,000 an ounce for the first time.

2012 – Britannica says it will no longer publish printed versions.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 13, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – As a person who enjoys being gregarious and outgoing, days like this provide a wonderful outlet for your energy. You might spend a lot of time with your family today, but you will also probably touch base with many others. At some point you might find yourself in the spotlight. You will feel especially fond of everyone around you and appreciate your good fortune. Enjoy your day!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This is a great time to take advantage of a little solitude to pursue some cherished goals. Your concentration and imagination are operating at a very high level, and you may not stop working until you are completely finished. If you are starting a project, you will probably do well on it and, if business and money are involved, be successful. Do not let temporary snags get in your way. Go for the gold!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Be careful of gossiping too much with your friends and colleagues. It is fun to laugh and exchange stories, but remind yourself of the fact that the truth in a story is diminished and changed each time it is repeated. If you gossip too much, your friends may begin wondering what you say about them when they are not there. Ultimately, this is not healthy behaviour for your friendships. Think about it.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Do not be surprised if you do not spend too much time at home today. All signs indicate you are more likely to be out and about, shopping, visiting, and maybe attending a special dinner or concert. There are a number of family activities you will not want to miss, so do not let your friends distract you with too much shopping or sports on TV.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You know that you have a very fertile imagination, and today’s aspects highlight this special quality. You might wish to channel your thoughts into an artistic endeavour like writing or painting. Be sure to grab any opportunity to weave a fascinating tale for a child. Be careful about letting your imagination run away with you when making judgments about people. They are most likely on the up and up.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Yikes! What an emotional day! The planetary energies are forecasting conflict, and lots of it. Do your best to personally steer clear of any of it, and try to avoid being drawn into any arguments. You may wish to keep to yourself today. Tonight either stay in or head out to the movies alone. Do not worry, everyone will be feeling much better tomorrow.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Emotions will run high with today’s planetary energies. But this is no reason to run away and hide! People will be much more honest than usual, even brutally so, and you could learn some valuable information as a result. Do not be afraid to listen to some airing of dirty laundry as well. With your discerning judgment, you will be able to make sense of what is good information and what is not.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today’s emotional energy risks being exceptionally high, you may find yourself at the end of your rope by midday. Try to take a long walk or bike ride in order to calm down. Go by yourself and do some deep breathing outdoors. Try to avoid being drawn into other people’s conflicts. Excuse yourself and trust they can work things out on their own.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today is good for entertaining. Enjoy the company of family and friends, and do not get distracted by gloomy thoughts about work or money. Just relax and let others take care of themselves. You enjoy nurturing other people and making sure they have a wonderful time, but you need to have a great time as well, so do not work too hard. Someone may give you a gift, a token of love and appreciation.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today’s energies are going to be stirring up everyone’s emotions. You may wish to avoid getting involved in any arguments or conflicts. If you ask for someone else’s advice, you are likely to get an earful. It may be best to keep to yourself as much as possible today and spend some time alone tonight with a good book. Everything should be much calmer tomorrow.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Yes, you can be proud of yourself. You really know your stuff. You have committed yourself to deepening your knowledge and capabilities and it really shows. Friends and family members will be coming to you for advice, and rightfully so. Try not to grow complacent, though. It is an easy trap to fall into. You will need to continue full-speed ahead on your educational journey in order to keep that edge!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today is wonderful for surrounding yourself with those you love the most. Host a get-together with family and friends, full of stimulating conversation and delicious food and drink. However, you might at some point feel a little sad, missing someone who should be with you but is not, and speculating about what he or she may be doing. Concentrate on those there with you. You are surrounded by love and are likely to remain so.