Today in High Prairie: March 14, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – March 14, 2022

Loon River First Nation election.

9:30 a.m. – AHS Managing Diabetes Workshop by Zoom. Call [1-877] 349-5711 to register.

2 p.m. – Marigold Enterprises [High Prairie] AGM via Zoom. Email [email protected] for link or more information.

2:30 p.m. – AHS Understanding COPD Workshop by Zoom. Call [1-877] 349-5711 to register.

3:30-5 p.m. – Faust Youth Program meets at Fire Hall [5-11 years].

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets at town office.

6:30 p.m. – Town of McLennan meets in council chambers.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 14, 2022

1804 – Johann Strauss [Sr.], Violinist and composer

1829 – Charles Charlesworth, Boy, 6, died of old age

1835 – Giovanni Schiaparelli, Discovered canals of Mars

1879 – Albert Einstein, Discovered Theory of Relativity

1899 – K.C. Irving, Canadian industrialist

1908 – Ed Heinemann, Douglas aircraft designer

1920 – Hank Ketcham, Dennis the Menace cartoonist

1921 – S. Truett Cathy, Founder of Chick-fil-A

1943 – Jim Pons, Turtles bassist

1945 – Michael M. Murphey, Wildfire singer

1945 – Walt Parazaider, Chicago saxophonist

1948 – Billy Crystal, American actor [Soap]

1951 – Rick Dees, Disco Duck singer

1956 – Alexey Pajitnov, Tetris video game designer

1980 – Mercedes McNab, Canadian-born actress

1988 – Stephen Curry, Golden State Warrior

This Day in Local History – March 14, 2022

March 14, 1914: The Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad reaches Sawridge.

March 14, 1914: The Grouard News reports John Bargemann leases the Royal Hotel in Grouard for two years from C. Farley.

March 14, 1970: The Grouard boy’s junior high school basketball team goes undefeated to win a tournament at High Prairie. Prairie River and Grouard share the girl’s title.

March 14, 1971: Gerry Hachey of Falher wins the Henry Thibeault Remembrance Trophy for earning top points at the Northwestern Snowmobile Association Races in High Prairie.

March 14, 1974: A grocery truck overturns on Highway 2 just east of the Driftpile General Store causing the highway to be blocked for three hours.

March 14, 1978: Gary Ruecker is sworn in as a High Prairie town councillor.

March 14, 1979: Incumbent MLA Larry Shaben wins the Lesser Slave Lake constituency in the Alberta election. Premier Peter Lougheed is returned to power.

March 14, 1980: Kinuso School wins a gymnastics and fitness tournament held in Driftpile.

March 14, 1981: Rod Berg scores in overtime to give the High Prairie Regals a 4-3 win over the Grimshaw Huskies in the first game of the NPHL semifinal.

March 14, 1981: Kay Savill’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Ladies Bonspiel.

March 14, 1982: Marilyn Stevens’ rink wins the annual High Prairie Ladies Bonspiel.

March 14, 1987: Figure skater Polly Stokes returns to High Prairie from WinterSkate ‘87 in Bonnyville with a gold medal. She placed second in both figures and free skating to claim the award.

March 14, 1987: Ben McDonald, Karen Cifranic, Julie Eriksson and Mike Hotson all win trophies at the Northern Alberta Judo Championships in Edmonton.

March 14, 1987: Valleyview’s Shirley Penson wins the annual High Prairie Ladies Bonspiel.

March 14, 1989: Jesse Smith scores twice to lead High Prairie Regals a 6-3 win over the Grimshaw Huskies and a 3-2 lead in their NPHL semifinal series.

March 14, 1990: South Peace News reports Randy Anderson of R&R Anderson Confectionary says the death of Gloria June Noskiye, 24, of Atikameg could have been avoided if police had cracked down on bootlegging.

March 14, 1990: South Peace News reports on the three Yellowknee brothers and their boxing careers and efforts to stay away from drugs and alcohol. Writer Chris Clegg is later awarded the 1990 Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association award for Best Feature Story.

March 14, 1991: The Fairview Kings outshoot the High Prairie Regals 43-15 and win 7-1 to win their NPHL semifinal series in five games.

March 14, 1992: The High Prairie Atoms win one game and lose two at provincials in Fort MacLeod.

March 14, 1993: Audrey Shapka’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Ladies Bonspiel.

March 14, 1998: Best of Friends Day Care is forced to close after vandals strike causing thousands of dollars in damages.

March 14, 2000: Trish Laderoute flirts with perfection after starting her bowling game with nine straight strikes and settles for a 369.

March 14, 2001: High Prairie town council hears their crime rate is the second highest in Alberta.

March 14, 2002: The visiting Lakeland Eagles advance to the NPHL final against the Dawson Creek Canucks after shocking Spirit River 4-2 in the seventh and deciding game.

March 14, 2004: The High Prairie Bantam Ti-Cats girl’s team wins the All Peace Minor Hockey League Female B Tier 2 title after defeating visiting Grande Prairie Trophy Gallery 3-0. Kayla Dunn records the shutout.

March 14, 2004: Earl Noskey’s double overtime goal gives the High Prairie Peewee D Team the All Peace Minor Hockey League Peewee D title with a 2-1 win at Manning.

March 14, 2004: Bernie Poloz wins the High Prairie Mixed Bonspiel.

March 14, 2005: Jacqueline E. Rondeau, 31, pleads guilty to stealing more than $4,000 from Video Headquarters, her former employer. She is given one year of house arrest and ordered to pay restitution.

March 14, 2007: South Peace News publishes a photo of 22 HPSD staff who each received $3,389.38 or a share of about $74,000 in a Lotto 6/49 draw.

March 14, 2007: The M.D. of Big Lakes decides to hire a consultant to see if the Town of High Prairie’s proposed 26.14 per cent water increase is fair. They later discover it is, despite warnings from Public Works Supt. Gilles Lussier it is.

March 14, 2008: A rare eight-ender is scored by Al Butterfield’s rink at the High Prairie Curling Club during the Closing Mixed Bonspiel. Other members of the rink include third Maureen Butterfield, second Dean Sisler and lead Marian Porisky.

March 14, 2009: Theo Charette, president of Tailwind Environmental Solutions in Edmonton, reports water in Lesser Slave Lake to be safe. He was hired by REAC to conduct the study.

March 14, 2011: South Peace News wins its 50th CCNA/AWNA award after winning second for Best Editorial in the CCNA competition.

March 14, 2012: High Prairie town council amends its curfew bylaw to put more bite into the legislation. The age changes to 17 years old from 15 years old and fines to $100 from $50 for first offence.

March 14, 2012: High Prairie resident Vivian Torrens asks town council to ask for Councillor Wayne Forrester’s resignation due to inactivity. Torrens says council is underrepresented. Forrester was on leave of absence for medical reasons.

March 14, 2012: High Prairie town council denies a request from Mayor Rick Dumont to change meeting times to 11 a.m. from 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month.

March 14, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to extend its controversial wolf bounty program to a cap of $65,000. Council was paying $300 per head for each wolf. If money for the program ran out, council agreed to revisit the issue.

March 14, 2014: Prairie River Junior High School students win awards at the Peace Country Regional Science Fair in Peace River. Abdullah Sharkawi wins silver in Biotechnology, Engineering and Mathematic Sciences for his entry of Fuel of the Future. Bryan Myers wins silver in Health and Life Sciences for his work in The Effects of Games and How They Affect Gamers.

March 14, 2014: Rupertsland Institute celebrates its first graduates. Rhiley Laderoute, Nathan Carifelle and Fred Wapahoo receive certificates.

March 14, 2014: Ella Louise Sloan passes away at the age of 87 years. She drove the valley school bus near Kinuso for 22 years.

March 14, 2016: Sheila Maureen Ehman passes away at the age of 66 years. She was a former journalist and worked in several High Prairie stores.

March 14, 2018: Anna Gordon is named Top Junior High Overall winner and Carley Cox the Top Overall Elementary winner at the St. Andrew’s School Oratorical competition.

This Day in World History – March 14, 2022

1592 – “Ultimate Pi day” occurs at 6.53 a.m. – 3.141592653.

1647 – Thirty Years’ War ends with Truce of Ulm.

1794 – Eli Whitney patents the cotton gin.

1889 – German Ferdinand von Zeppelin patents his “Navigable Balloon.”

1923 – German Supreme Court prohibits Nazi party.

1943 – World War II: Kraków Ghetto is liquidated.

1962 – Gordie Howe is 2nd NHLer to score 500 goals.

1971 – South Vietnamese troops flee Laos.

1971 – The Rolling Stones leave England for France to escape taxes.

1976 – Jockey Bill Shoemaker wins his 7,000th race.

1986 – European Space Agency’s Giotto flies by Halley’s Comet [605 km].

1990 – Mikhail Gorbachev becomes president of the Soviet Congress.

1992 – Soviet newspaper Pravda suspends publication.

1995 – First time 13 people in space.

2013 – Xi Jinping named new President of the People’s Republic of China.

2016 – Data shows February 2016 warmest month ever recorded globally.

2017 – World’s oldest golf club Muirfield in Scotland, admits women.

2018 – World Happiness Report names Finland as world’s happiest country.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 14, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today is wonderful for surrounding yourself with those you love the most. Host a get-together with family and friends, full of stimulating conversation and delicious food and drink. However, you might at some point feel a little sad, missing someone who should be with you but is not, and speculating about what he or she may be doing. Concentrate on those there with you. You are surrounded by love and are likely to remain so!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – As a person who enjoys being gregarious and outgoing, days like this provide a wonderful outlet for your energy. You might spend a lot of time with your family today, but you will also probably touch base with many others. At some point you might find yourself in the spotlight. You will feel especially fond of everyone around you and appreciate your good fortune. Enjoy your day!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – This is a great time to take advantage of a little solitude to pursue some cherished goals. Your concentration and imagination are operating at a very high level, and you may not stop working until you are completely finished. If you are starting a project, you will probably do well on it and, if business and money are involved, be successful. Do not let temporary snags get in your way. Go for the gold!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Be careful of gossiping too much with your friends and colleagues. It is fun to laugh and exchange stories, but remind yourself of the fact that the truth in a story is diminished and changed each time it is repeated. If you gossip too much, your friends may begin wondering what you say about them when they are not there. Ultimately, this is not healthy behaviour for your friendships. Think about it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Do not be surprised if you do not spend too much time at home today. All signs indicate you are more likely to be out and about, shopping, visiting, and maybe attending a special dinner or concert. There are a number of family activities you will not want to miss, so do not let your friends distract you with too much shopping or sports on TV.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You know you have a very fertile imagination, and today’s aspects highlight this special quality. You might wish to channel your thoughts into an artistic endeavour like writing or painting. Be sure to grab any opportunity to weave a fascinating tale for a child. Be careful about letting your imagination run away with you when making judgments about people. They are most likely on the up and up.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Yikes! What an emotional day! The planetary energies are forecasting conflict, and lots of it. Do your best to personally steer clear of any of it, and try to avoid being drawn into any arguments. You may wish to keep to yourself today. Tonight, either stay in or head out to the movies alone. Do not worry, everyone will be feeling much better tomorrow!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Emotions will run high with today’s planetary energies. But this is no reason to run away and hide! People will be much more honest than usual, even brutally so, and you could learn some valuable information as a result. Do not be afraid to listen to some airing of dirty laundry as well. With your discerning judgment, you will be able to make sense of what is good information and what is not.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today’s emotional energy risks being exceptionally high. You may find yourself at the end of your rope by midday. Try to take a long walk or bike ride in order to calm down. Go by yourself and do some deep breathing outdoors. Try to avoid being drawn into other people’s conflicts. Excuse yourself and trust they can work things out on their own.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today is good for entertaining. Enjoy the company of family and friends, and do not get distracted by gloomy thoughts about work or money. Just relax and let others take care of themselves. You enjoy nurturing other people and making sure they have a wonderful time, but you need to have a great time as well, so do not work too hard. Someone may give you a gift, a token of love and appreciation.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today’s energies are going to be stirring up everyone’s emotions. You may wish to avoid getting involved in any arguments or conflicts. If you ask for someone else’s advice, you are likely to get an earful. It may be best to keep to yourself as much as possible today and spend some time alone tonight with a good book. Everything should be much calmer tomorrow.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Yes, you can be proud of yourself! You really know your stuff! You have committed yourself to deepening your knowledge and capabilities and it really shows. Friends and family members will be coming to you for advice, and rightfully so. Try not to grow complacent, though. It is an easy trap to fall into. You will need to continue full-speed ahead on your educational journey in order to keep that edge!