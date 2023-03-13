Today in High Prairie: March 14, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 14, 2023

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets in council chambers.

10 a.m. – CRC Play & Learn in HP at Children’s Resource Centre.

10-11:30 a.m. – Drop-in Morning Coffee at Joussard Homesteaders.

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

1 p.m. – Carpet Bowling at McLennan Golden Age Club. We’re practicing for “Fun Days” in March. Join us!

1 – 3 p.m. – 55+ Paint Workshop at Nampa FCSS Office.

6 p.m. – Town of High Prairie meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – McLennan Royal Purple meets at McLennan Elks Hall.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

7 – 8 p.m. – Dog Obedience & Agility Session at HP Agriplex. Questions? Email krisbond16@gmailcom

7:15 p.m. – Village of Donnelly meets in council chambers.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 14, 2023

1804 – Johann Strauss [Sr.], Violinist and composer

1829 – Charles Charlesworth, Boy, 6, died of old age

1835 – Giovanni Schiaparelli, Discovered canals of Mars

1879 – Albert Einstein, Discovered Theory of Relativity

1899 – K.C. Irving, Canadian industrialist

1908 – Ed Heinemann, Douglas aircraft designer

1920 – Hank Ketcham, Dennis the Menace cartoonist

1921 – S. Truett Cathy, Founder of Chick-fil-A

1943 – Jim Pons, Turtles bassist

1945 – Michael M. Murphey, Wildfire singer

1945 – Walt Parazaider, Chicago saxophonist

1948 – Billy Crystal, American actor [Soap]

1951 – Rick Dees, Disco Duck singer

1956 – Alexey Pajitnov, Tetris video game designer

1980 – Mercedes McNab, Canadian-born actress

1988 – Stephen Curry, Golden State Warrior

This Day in Local History – March 14, 2023

March 14, 1914: The Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad reaches Sawridge.

March 14, 1914: The Grouard News reports John Bargemann leases the Royal Hotel in Grouard for two years from C. Farley.

March 14, 1971: Gerry Hachey of Falher wins the Henry Thibeault Remembrance Trophy for earning top points at the Northwestern Snowmobile Association Races in High Prairie.

March 14, 1974: A grocery truck overturns on Highway 2 just east of the Driftpile General Store causing the highway to be blocked for three hours.

March 14, 1978: Gary Ruecker is sworn in as a High Prairie town councillor.

March 14, 1979: Incumbent MLA Larry Shaben wins the Lesser Slave Lake constituency in the Alberta election. Premier Peter Lougheed is returned to power.

March 14, 1987: Figure skater Polly Stokes returns to High Prairie from WinterSkate ‘87 in Bonnyville with a gold medal. She placed second in both figures and free skating to claim the award.

March 14, 1987: Ben McDonald, Karen Cifranic, Julie Eriksson and Mike Hotson all win trophies at the Northern Alberta Judo Championships in Edmonton.

March 14, 1990: South Peace News reports Randy Anderson of R&R Anderson Confectionary says the death of Gloria June Noskiye, 24, of Atikameg could have been avoided if police had cracked down on bootlegging.

March 14, 1990: South Peace News reports on the three Yellowknee brothers and their boxing careers and efforts to stay away from drugs and alcohol. Writer Chris Clegg is later awarded the 1990 Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association award for Best Feature Story.

March 14, 1998: Best of Friends Day Care is forced to close after vandals strike causing thousands of dollars in damages.

March 14, 2000: Trish Laderoute flirts with perfection after starting her bowling game with nine straight strikes and settles for a 369.

March 14, 2001: High Prairie town council hears their crime rate is the second highest in Alberta.

March 14, 2005: Jacqueline E. Rondeau, 31, pleads guilty to stealing more than $4,000 from Video Headquarters, her former employer. She is given one year of house arrest and ordered to pay restitution.

March 14, 2007: South Peace News publishes a photo of 22 HPSD staff who each received $3,389.38 or a share of about $74,000 in a Lotto 6/49 draw.

March 14, 2008: A rare eight-ender is scored by Al Butterfield’s rink at the High Prairie Curling Club during the Closing Mixed Bonspiel. Other members of the rink include third Maureen Butterfield, second Dean Sisler and lead Marian Porisky.

March 14, 2011: South Peace News wins its 50th CCNA/AWNA award after winning second for Best Editorial in the CCNA competition.

March 14, 2012: High Prairie town council amends its curfew bylaw to put more bite into the legislation. The age changes to 17 years old from 15 years old and fines to $100 from $50 for first offence.

March 14, 2012: High Prairie resident Vivian Torrens asks town council to ask for Councillor Wayne Forrester’s resignation due to inactivity. Torrens says council is underrepresented. Forrester was on leave of absence for medical reasons.

March 14, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to extend its controversial wolf bounty program to a cap of $65,000. Council was paying $300 per head for each wolf. If money for the program ran out, council agreed to revisit the issue.

March 14, 2016: Sheila Maureen Ehman passes away at the age of 66 years. She was a former journalist and worked in several High Prairie stores.

This Day in World History – March 14, 2023

1592 – “Ultimate Pi day” occurs at 6.53 a.m. – 3.141592653.

1647 – Thirty Years’ War ends with Truce of Ulm.

1794 – Eli Whitney patents the cotton gin.

1889 – German Ferdinand von Zeppelin patents his “Navigable Balloon.”

1923 – German Supreme Court prohibits Nazi party.

1943 – World War II: Kraków Ghetto is liquidated.

1962 – Gordie Howe is 2nd NHLer to score 500 goals.

1971 – South Vietnamese troops flee Laos.

1971 – The Rolling Stones leave England for France to escape taxes.

1976 – Jockey Bill Shoemaker wins his 7,000th race.

1986 – European Space Agency’s Giotto flies by Halley’s Comet [605 km].

1990 – Mikhail Gorbachev becomes president of the Soviet Congress.

1992 – Soviet newspaper Pravda suspends publication.

1995 – First time 13 people in space.

2013 – Xi Jinping named new President of the People’s Republic of China.

2016 – Data shows February 2016 warmest month ever recorded globally.

2017 – World’s oldest golf club Muirfield in Scotland, admits women.

2018 – World Happiness Report names Finland as world’s happiest country.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 14, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The desire to write your thoughts on a subject you have been either thinking about or possibly even researching could arise today. If you have been thinking about trying your hand at a magazine article on this or any subject, this is the time to get started. Your mind is sharp and your self-expression free flowing. Go to it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your artistic talents could be put to good use today fixing up wherever it is that you work on. You might want to repaint, put up new plants or pictures, or do anything else that makes the place seem a little more dressed up. This is not just fun. Both the process of doing it and the end result should lift your mood and keep you stimulated for the next few days. Have fun!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The visual arts should be of special interest to you today. Perhaps an exhibition by a favourite artist is opening, or maybe you have decided to try drawing or painting. A friend or lover could join you in such activities. Books of great art should also prove tempting, so stay out of bookstores! Design, sewing, and interior decoration could provide outlets for this interest.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your imagination is flying high today. Whatever challenges come up, you will find ingenious solutions to them. Love matters and the creative arts could come to the forefront. This is definitely a good day to indulge your interests, whatever they are. You have worked hard and deserve some time to simply sit back and enjoy yourself. Have a great day!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A phone call could come from a friend bringing great news your way today. This could involve the success of a project of some kind that you have both been involved with. The news should definitely be significant enough to merit a celebration. You and your friend could grab some others and go out on the town. Have a little fun! Tomorrow you can get started on the next project.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you could surprise a close friend or lover with a gift. There may be no special occasion. You may have seen something in the store you knew he or she would like or mentioned wanting. You are not doing this for the sake of appreciation. All the same, you will receive it. Do not play down your own kindness. Just say thanks and smile.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A place far away you have not visited for a while yet long to see again could be on your mind today. You might toy with the idea of going there, but you are not really sure if you can. Nonetheless, it certainly will not hurt to look into it. What is the plane fare? Where can you stay? Learning these facts might help later when it comes time to make the decision.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You should feel especially loving now, especially toward that special someone. You might want to schedule an intimate evening, perhaps at a favourite restaurant. A visit to an art gallery, concert, or play should prove informative and entertaining, and therefore provide fodder for enough conversation to get you through the evening and set the stage for the rest of the night.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Organized parties, impromptu get-togethers, or other social events should be enjoyable today. You will feel a strong sense of belonging to a family or community and a rush of affection for everyone involved. No matter what you think you have to do, do not turn down an invitation. What you gain from being with others is more important than anything else right now.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The aura today is calm and peaceful, stress is at a minimum. You are likely to be getting along very well with your group, even the more difficult among them. As a result, you will probably accomplish a lot more together than usual. At the end of the day you will be pleased with what you have done and proud of yourself. Go to it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Love and romance are apt to be among your top priorities today. Someone from far away might have captured your heart. You could be looking forward to getting together tonight, perhaps to attend a concert or sporting event. You should find this person’s presence very healing right now. At the end of the evening, you will feel mentally and physically inspired. Have fun!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A member of your household who is recovering from an illness could express appreciation for all your help. This might come as a surprise because serving your friends is second nature to you. Rest assured that whatever you have been doing has made a big difference to this person. Relax in the knowledge that you are loved, wanted, and appreciated. That can keep you going in the future.