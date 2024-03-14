Today in High Prairie: March 14, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 14, 2024

9:30 – 10:30 a.m. – Coffee Time at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Project Sewing at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Bring your own lunch!

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 14, 2024

1804 – Johann Strauss [Sr.], Violinist and composer

1829 – Charles Charlesworth, Boy, 6, died of old age

1835 – Giovanni Schiaparelli, Discovered canals of Mars

1879 – Albert Einstein, Discovered Theory of Relativity

1899 – K.C. Irving, Canadian industrialist

1908 – Ed Heinemann, Douglas aircraft designer

1920 – Hank Ketcham, Dennis the Menace cartoonist

1921 – S. Truett Cathy, Founder of Chick-fil-A

1943 – Jim Pons, Turtles bassist

1945 – Michael M. Murphey, Wildfire singer

1945 – Walt Parazaider, Chicago saxophonist

1948 – Billy Crystal, American actor [Soap]

1951 – Rick Dees, Disco Duck singer

1956 – Alexey Pajitnov, Tetris video game designer

1980 – Mercedes McNab, Canadian-born actress

1988 – Stephen Curry, Golden State Warrior

This Day in Local History – March 14, 2024

March 14, 1914: The Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad reaches Sawridge.

March 14, 1914: The Grouard News reports John Bargemann leases the Royal Hotel in Grouard for two years from C. Farley.

March 14, 1971: Gerry Hachey of Falher wins the Henry Thibeault Remembrance Trophy for earning top points at the Northwestern Snowmobile Association Races in High Prairie.

March 14, 1974: A grocery truck overturns on Highway 2 just east of the Driftpile General Store causing the highway to be blocked for three hours.

March 14, 1978: Gary Ruecker is sworn in as a High Prairie town councillor.

March 14, 1979: Incumbent MLA Larry Shaben wins the Lesser Slave Lake constituency in the Alberta election. Premier Peter Lougheed is returned to power.

March 14, 1987: Figure skater Polly Stokes returns to High Prairie from WinterSkate ‘87 in Bonnyville with a gold medal. She placed second in both figures and free skating to claim the award.

March 14, 1987: Ben McDonald, Karen Cifranic, Julie Eriksson and Mike Hotson all win trophies at the Northern Alberta Judo Championships in Edmonton.

March 14, 1990: South Peace News reports Randy Anderson of R&R Anderson Confectionary says the death of Gloria June Noskiye, 24, of Atikameg could have been avoided if police had cracked down on bootlegging.

March 14, 1990: South Peace News reports on the three Yellowknee brothers and their boxing careers and efforts to stay away from drugs and alcohol. Writer Chris Clegg is later awarded the 1990 Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association award for Best Feature Story.

March 14, 1998: Best of Friends Day Care is forced to close after vandals strike causing thousands of dollars in damages.

March 14, 2000: Trish Laderoute flirts with perfection after starting her bowling game with nine straight strikes and settles for a 369.

March 14, 2001: High Prairie town council hears their crime rate is the second highest in Alberta.

March 14, 2005: Jacqueline E. Rondeau, 31, pleads guilty to stealing more than $4,000 from Video Headquarters, her former employer. She is given one year of house arrest and ordered to pay restitution.

March 14, 2007: South Peace News publishes a photo of 22 HPSD staff who each received $3,389.38 or a share of about $74,000 in a Lotto 6/49 draw.

March 14, 2008: A rare eight-ender is scored by Al Butterfield’s rink at the High Prairie Curling Club during the Closing Mixed Bonspiel. Other members of the rink include third Maureen Butterfield, second Dean Sisler and lead Marian Porisky.

March 14, 2011: South Peace News wins its 50th CCNA/AWNA award after winning second for Best Editorial in the CCNA competition.

March 14, 2012: High Prairie town council amends its curfew bylaw to put more bite into the legislation. The age changes to 17 years old from 15 years old and fines to $100 from $50 for first offence.

March 14, 2012: High Prairie resident Vivian Torrens asks town council to ask for Councillor Wayne Forrester’s resignation due to inactivity. Torrens says council is underrepresented. Forrester was on leave of absence for medical reasons.

March 14, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to extend its controversial wolf bounty program to a cap of $65,000. Council was paying $300 per head for each wolf. If money for the program ran out, council agreed to revisit the issue.

March 14, 2016: Sheila Maureen Ehman passes away at the age of 66 years. She was a former journalist and worked in several High Prairie stores.

This Day in World History – March 14, 2024

1592 – “Ultimate Pi day” occurs at 6.53 a.m. – 3.141592653.

1647 – Thirty Years’ War ends with Truce of Ulm.

1794 – Eli Whitney patents the cotton gin.

1889 – German Ferdinand von Zeppelin patents his “Navigable Balloon.”

1923 – German Supreme Court prohibits Nazi party.

1943 – World War II: Kraków Ghetto is liquidated.

1962 – Gordie Howe is 2nd NHLer to score 500 goals.

1971 – South Vietnamese troops flee Laos.

1971 – The Rolling Stones leave England for France to escape taxes.

1976 – Jockey Bill Shoemaker wins his 7,000th race.

1986 – European Space Agency’s Giotto flies by Halley’s Comet [605 km].

1990 – Mikhail Gorbachev becomes president of the Soviet Congress.

1992 – Soviet newspaper Pravda suspends publication.

1995 – First time 13 people in space.

2013 – Xi Jinping named new President of the People’s Republic of China.

2016 – Data shows February 2016 warmest month ever recorded globally.

2017 – World’s oldest golf club Muirfield in Scotland, admits women.

2018 – World Happiness Report names Finland as world’s happiest country.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 14, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A powerful sense of inspiration could come from within today. You might want to write down your thoughts or draw the pictures that pop into your head. However, social obligations, possibly parties or visits, could interfere with putting your ideas on paper. You could also feel especially attuned to the thoughts and feelings of others, although you might not like what you are picking up!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Group activities could take up a lot of your time and energy today, perhaps too much. Your career concerns are very much on your mind, and you do not like being distracted from them. Nonetheless, these activities, not to mention your family, are important to you, and you will find a way to squeeze them in even though it is frustrating. Remember, this is not a good day to push yourself too hard!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Work could be a real drag today. You might be expected to put in more hours than normal. Your heart is not in it right now. You have interests of your own you would rather pursue, plus you could be planning to get together with friends or your partner later. It is best to finish everything quickly, perhaps postponing nonessential tasks, and then go and enjoy yourself.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Body and soul might seem out of balance today. A part of you may long to break from society and live a more spiritual life, but worldly responsibilities and an attachment to your current lifestyle could get in your way. These things do not happen overnight. You have to let them develop in their own way, in their own time. Right now, find balance between the spiritual and the material.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Strain within a group you are associated with could be traced to money problems. Perhaps people are disagreeing over what needs to be done regarding fundraising or budgetary limitations. It is best to divorce yourself from this sort of thing, if possible. It is draining. Strange, vivid dreams might haunt your sleep tonight, but do not read too much into them. They are not the kind with any special significance.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may get a chance to make some extra money today, perhaps by working overtime. However, this might interfere with a social event you have committed to, and could cause disappointment among your friends and family members. It could also give rise to a little trouble with your partner. However, remind yourself this disappointment will pass, and the money will be more than welcome. Hang in there!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Although it looks as if the next few months should shape up to be a great time for your career, unfortunately, today it might appear hopeless. Mundane, routine, unrewarding tasks could take up a lot of your time on the job today. Nevertheless, do not let the frustration interfere with your outlook for the future. You are due for advancement in some way!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your heart is longing for a romantic encounter tonight, and the partner in your life is more than willing to accommodate you. Nonetheless, circumstances beyond your control could interfere with your plans, and you might not be able to make contact tonight. This could bring frustration, dissatisfaction, and maybe even a little friction between you. Do not panic, though. It will pass, probably by tomorrow.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Conflict between your responsibilities at home and career obligations, particularly those involving partners, could pose a problem today. The problem is not insurmountable, but does call for honest, open communication among all parties involved. You will not be happy at having to make a choice, and may find the two duties difficult to balance right now. Give it your best. By tomorrow things should be back to normal.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Communication problems might arise on the job. Perhaps a co-worker is in a bad mood and unreceptive to anything you say. Or perhaps the phones are out or the computers down. This could prove frustrating, and might interfere with relations among staff members. A phone call from a close friend or lover could go astray but reach you at the last minute. Do not worry; you will still have a great evening!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A project you have worked on for a long time could bring some money your way. Do not be too disappointed if you do not have it in your hands today. There might be a short delay of some kind, perhaps due to problems with the mail service. You might be turning your thoughts now to new projects. While you have a lot of ideas, you are not likely to make firm decisions today.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Relationships with others are important to you. As a result, you have learned to be polite and congenial. Social engagements today could give you a chance to use your people skills. You could not only make some new friends but also valuable contacts. These activities could keep you away from home and family longer than you would like, but you will end the day with a strong sense of accomplishment.