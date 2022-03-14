Today in High Prairie: March 15, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – March 15, 2022

9:30 a.m. – AHS Weight Management Tier 1 Workshop by Zoom. Call [1-877] 349-5711 to register.

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

3:30-5 p.m. – Faust Youth Program meets at Fire Hall [12-17 years].

5:30 p.m. – AHS Managing Diabetes Workshop by Zoom. Call [1-877] 349-5711 to register.

5:30 p.m. – AHS Heart & Stroke Part 1 Workshop by Zoom. Call [1-877] 349-5711 to register.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 15, 2022

270 – Saint Nicholas, Model for Santa Claus

1900 – Colin McPhee, Canadian composer

1904 – J.R. Pat O’Malley, 101 Dalmatians actor

1915 – Richard Ward, Death of a Salesman actor

1918 – Punch Imlach, Hall of Fame hockey coach

1935 – Judd Hirsch, Taxi actor [Alex]

1939 – Robert Nye, Facts of Life author

1940 – Phil Lesh, Grateful Dead bassist

1941 – Mike Love, Beach Boys vocalist

1941 – Cecil Turtle, Looney Tunes character

1944 – David Costell, Gary Lewis & Playboys rocker

1955 – Daniel Snider, Twisted Sister songwriter

1962 – Steve Coy, Dead or Alive rocker

1963 – Bret Michaels, Poison guitarist

1969 – Rona Ambrose, Canadian politician

1975 – Eva Longoria, Desperate Housewives actress

1976 – Cara Pifko, Canadian actress

1978 – Takeru Kobayashi, Japanese competitive eater

This Day in Local History – March 15, 2022

March 15, 1915: Hugh Hunter and J.R. Connell are appointed new Grouard aldermen. However, alderman J. Alfred Demers resigns.

March 15, 1954: Fairview defeats Peace River 5-4 in overtime to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven NPHL final. Peace River protests the game marking the first time in NPHL history a game is protested. The NPHL meets in Berwyn the next day and refuses the protest.

March 15, 1963: Junior high school basketball teams from Faust come to town and sweep High Prairie. The boy’s team wins 48-23 while the girls win 14-7.

March 15, 1969: The Grouard boy’s basketball team places fourth at provincials in Provost.

March 15, 1970: Laurie Savill’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel.

March 15, 1971: Al Weinhandl is named High Prairie’s citizen-of-the-year at the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce annual banquet.

March 15, 1971: Ralph Mann is elected High Prairie Chamber of Commerce president. Edmo Peyre is elected vice-president.

March 15, 1973: A disallowed goal by the High Prairie Regals contributes to a 4-3 overtime loss in the third game of the semifinal series against the Peace River Stampeders.

March 15, 1980: Pat Dupuis scores the game-winning goal as the High Prairie Regals advance to the NPHL final with a 4-1 win over the Valleyview Jets.

March 15, 1980: High Prairie’s Dave Chomik and Carl Smith win the annual pig race held in Peace River.

March 15, 1985: The Grouard Indian Band takes over administration of Kapown Centre from Lesser Salve Lake Indian Regional Council.

March 15, 1986: Lisa Crawford opens The Little Balloonist in her home.

March 15, 1988: Despite losing only four games during regular season play, the High Prairie Regals are bounced from the NPHL playoffs after losing their semifinal series to the Grimshaw Huskies in the seventh game 9-4. The Regals had led the series 3-1.

March 15, 1989: South Peace News reports the Alberta government and Metis Settlements reach a tentative $250 million settlement.

March 15, 1989: Organizers of a new fishing tournament announce they expect $50,000 in prizes to be awarded at the event this summer. The tournament is later named the Golden Walleye Classic.

March 15, 1989: South Peace News reports that the Prairie River boy’s and St. Andrew’s girl’s basketball teams win at the divisional tournament in Donnelly.

March 15, 1990: Steven Matthews scores at 1:42 of overtime as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Peace River Stampeders 5-4 to force a seventh and deciding game in their NPHL semifinal series.

March 15, 1992: Rick Perry’s song “Time, You Are no Friend of Mine” airs on Much Music.

March 15, 1992: Kikino defeats the Sucker Creek Peewee Capitals 8-4 to win the Alberta Native peewee hockey title in Saddle Lake.

March 15, 1993: Earl Boman makes 35 saves as the visiting Valleyview Jets force a seventh and deciding game in their NPHL semifinal series after blanking the High Prairie Regals 6-0.

March 15, 1994: The High Prairie Regals tie the NPHL final at two games each after a 5-2 home ice win over the Peace River Stampeders.

March 15, 2000: Former High Prairie Group Home operator William George Phillips, 49, pleads guilty in Peace River Court of Queens Bench to sexually assaulting two boys in the 1980s. He is sentenced to two years in prison.

March 15, 2001: The team of Cliff Calvert and Dennis Porisky place sixth at the Ice Fishing World Championships in Moscow. Both were part of a six-member Team Canada.

March 15-17, 2002: The High Prairie Bantam Ti-Cats host the first-ever Bantam Girl’s Provincial Hockey Championships. Gold medal Olympian Jennifer Botterhill of the Canadian Women’s hockey team drops the ceremonial puck at opening ceremonies. The Red Deer Sutter Fund Chiefs win the title with a 6-5 win over the Edmonton Broncos.

March 15, 2003: The facade of the Snowflake Building collapses onto a car causing extensive damage. No one is injured.

March 15, 2004: Over 100 people jam High Prairie town council chambers asking committee members of the indoor pool to construct a five-lane indoor pool instead of four lanes. They are eventually successful.

March 15, 2004: Longtime Faust resident Gunther Brust passes away at the age of 69 years.

March 15, 2005: Fire destroys the home of Brian and Judy Ostermeier of High Prairie.

March 15, 2006: South Peace News reports the name of the lottery to raise money for the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society has a name: the Summer Fun Cottage Sweepstakes.

March 15, 2008: Al Butterfield’s rink wins the High Prairie Closing Mixed Bonspiel after an 8-4 win over Bob Heyde in the A Event final.

March 15, 2008: Kendall Carlson’s cerebral palsy bicycle invention earns her a trip to Ottawa to compete in the national science fair. Carlson wins a gold medal in Junior Engineering and an Award of Excellence in Engineering at the Peace Regional Science Fair in Fairview.

March 15, 2008: A fire in a trash compactor closes Freson IGA.

March 15, 2010: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen gives away 83 pies – one each to every MLA in Alberta – to draw attention to the fact that pies sold in farmer’s markets are safe.

March 15, 2010: South Peace News’ 2009 Christmas edition wins the Canadian Community Newspaper Association’s Best Holiday Issue up to 3,999 circulation. South Peace News also wins second place in the Best Sports Section category. The awards swell the paper’s total to 49 national and provincial awards in its history.

March 15, 2014: High Prairie businessman David Fisher passes away in High Prairie at the age of 84 years.

March 15, 2015: The PRJH archery team competes at the second annual Canadian National Archery in Schools Program tournament in Edmonton and places tenth.

March 15, 2016: Northland School Division hosts its Regional Science Fair at Peavine Bishop Routhier School. St Theresa School students win all Grade 1-6 categories while Grouard wins the Grade 7 title.

March 15, 2017: Lakeland Eagles co-founder Ron McKenzie passes away at the age of 79 years.

This Day in World History – March 15, 2022

44BC – Julius Caesar is stabbed to death by Brutus.

1493 – Christopher Columbus returns to Spain after his first voyage to New World.

1778 – Nootka Sound, Vancouver Island, discovered by Captain James Cook.

1869 – Cincinnati Red Stockings become the first pro baseball team.

1890 – German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck is dismissed.

1892 – First escalator patented by inventor Jesse W Reno.

1901 – Horse racing is banned in San Francisco, last race March 16.

1907 – Finland is the first European country to give women the right to vote.

1917 – Nicholas II, the last Russian Tsar, abdicates.

1937 – First American blood blank in a hospital opens in Chicago.

1940 – 100-200 church bells enough, Germany smelts the rest.

1952 – Greatest 24-hr rainfall begins: 187 cm at La Reunion, Indian Ocean.

1957 – Great Britain becomes the third nation to explode a nuclear bomb.

1961 – South Africa withdraws from British Commonwealth.

1962 – Five research groups announce the discovery of anti-matter.

1962 – Donald Jackson of Canada is first to land a triple lutz ice skate jump.

1968 – LIFE: Jimi Hendrix “most spectacular guitarist in the world.”

1982 – KGB-AM in San Diego changes call letters to KCNN.

1985 – The first Internet domain name, symbolics.com is registered.

1991 – Four police are charged with beating Rodney King.

2013 – Li Keqiang becomes seventh premier of the People’s Republic of China.

2017 – Disney refuses to cut gay moment in film “Beauty and the Beast.”

2018 – Toy chain Toys R Us announces it will close all stores.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 15, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Relationships with others are important to you. As a result, you have learned to be polite and congenial. Social engagements today could give you a chance to use your people skills. You could not only make some new friends but also valuable contacts. These activities could keep you away from home and family longer than you would like, but you will end the day with a strong sense of accomplishment.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A powerful sense of inspiration could come from within today. You might want to write down your thoughts or draw the pictures that pop into your head. However, social obligations, possibly parties or visits, could interfere with putting your ideas on paper. You could also feel especially attuned to the thoughts and feelings of others, although you might not like what you are picking up!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Group activities could take up a lot of your time and energy today, perhaps too much. Your career concerns are very much on your mind, and you do not like being distracted from them. Nonetheless, these activities, not to mention your family, are important to you, and you will find a way to squeeze them in even though it is frustrating. Remember, this is not a good day to push yourself too hard!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Work could be a real drag today. You might be expected to put in more hours than normal. Your heart is not in it right now. You have interests of your own you would rather pursue, plus you could be planning to get together with friends or your partner later. It is best to finish everything quickly, perhaps postponing nonessential tasks, and then go and enjoy yourself.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Body and soul might seem out of balance today. A part of you may long to break from society and live a more spiritual life, but worldly responsibilities and an attachment to your current lifestyle could get in your way. These things do not happen overnight. You have to let them develop in their own way, in their own time. Right now, find balance between the spiritual and the material.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Strain within a group you are associated with could be traced to money problems. Perhaps people are disagreeing over what needs to be done regarding fundraising or budgetary limitations. It is best to divorce yourself from this sort of thing if possible. It is draining. Strange, vivid dreams might haunt your sleep tonight, but do not read too much into them. They are not the kind with any special significance.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may get a chance to make some extra money today, perhaps by working overtime. However, this might interfere with a social event you have committed to, and could cause disappointment among your friends and family members. It could also give rise to a little trouble with your partner. However, remind yourself this disappointment will pass, and the money will be more than welcome. Hang in there!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Although it looks as if the next few months should shape up to be a great time for your career, unfortunately, today it might appear hopeless. Mundane, routine, unrewarding tasks could take up a lot of your time on the job today. Nevertheless, do not let the frustration interfere with your outlook for the future. You are due for advancement in some way!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your heart is longing for a romantic encounter tonight, and the partner in your life is more than willing to accommodate you. Nonetheless, circumstances beyond your control could interfere with your plans, and you might not be able to make contact tonight. This could bring frustration, dissatisfaction, and maybe even a little friction between you. Do not panic, though. It will pass, probably by tomorrow.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Conflict between your responsibilities at home and career obligations, particularly those involving partners, could pose a problem today. The problem is not insurmountable, but does call for honest, open communication among all parties involved. You will not be happy at having to make a choice, and may find the two duties difficult to balance right now. Give it your best. By tomorrow things should be back to normal.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Communication problems might arise on the job. Perhaps a co-worker is in a bad mood and unreceptive to anything you say. Or perhaps the phones are out or the computers down. This could prove frustrating, and might interfere with relations among staff members. A phone call from a close friend or lover could go astray but reach you at the last minute. Do not worry; you will still have a great evening!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A project you have worked on for a long time could bring some money your way. Do not be too disappointed if you do not have it in your hands today. There might be a short delay of some kind, perhaps due to problems with the mail service. You might be turning your thoughts now to new projects. While you have a lot of ideas, you are not likely to make firm decisions today.