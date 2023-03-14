Today in High Prairie: March 15, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 15, 2023

10 a.m. – CRC Baby & Me in HP at Children’s Resource Centre.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library (3-5 years)

Noon – 1 p.m. – Lenten Lunch at McLennan Legion Hall.

1:30 – 3 p.m. – Smoky River FCSS Free Drop-In Bowling at Smoky River Lanes in Girouxville.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start at 7 p.m.

5:30 p.m. – Supper at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

7 p.m. – NAR Museum meeting at the NAR Museum.

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Grouard AA meeting at Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall, Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 15, 2023

270 – Saint Nicholas, Model for Santa Claus

1900 – Colin McPhee, Canadian composer

1904 – J.R. Pat O’Malley, 101 Dalmatians actor

1915 – Richard Ward, Death of a Salesman actor

1918 – Punch Imlach, Hall of Fame hockey coach

1935 – Judd Hirsch, Taxi actor [Alex]

1939 – Robert Nye, Facts of Life author

1940 – Phil Lesh, Grateful Dead bassist

1941 – Mike Love, Beach Boys vocalist

1941 – Cecil Turtle, Looney Tunes character

1944 – David Costell, Gary Lewis & Playboys rocker

1955 – Daniel Snider, Twisted Sister songwriter

1962 – Steve Coy, Dead or Alive rocker

1963 – Bret Michaels, Poison guitarist

1969 – Rona Ambrose, Canadian politician

1975 – Eva Longoria, Desperate Housewives actress

1976 – Cara Pifko, Canadian actress

1978 – Takeru Kobayashi, Japanese competitive eater

This Day in Local History – March 15, 2023

March 15, 1915: Hugh Hunter and J.R. Connell are appointed new Grouard aldermen. However, alderman J. Alfred Demers resigns.

March 15, 1963: Junior high school basketball teams from Faust come to town and sweep High Prairie. The boy’s team wins 48-23 while the girls win 14-7.

March 15, 1969: The Grouard boy’s basketball team places fourth at provincials in Provost.

March 15, 1971: Al Weinhandl is named High Prairie’s citizen-of-the-year at the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce annual banquet.

March 15, 1971: Ralph Mann is elected High Prairie Chamber of Commerce president. Edmo Peyre is elected vice-president.

March 15, 1980: High Prairie’s Dave Chomik and Carl Smith win the annual pig race held in Peace River.

March 15, 1985: The Grouard Indian Band takes over administration of Kapown Centre from Lesser Salve Lake Indian Regional Council.

March 15, 1986: Lisa Crawford opens The Little Balloonist in her home.

March 15, 1989: South Peace News reports the Alberta government and Metis Settlements reach a tentative $250 million settlement.

March 15, 1989: Organizers of a new fishing tournament announce they expect $50,000 in prizes to be awarded at the event this summer. The tournament is later named the Golden Walleye Classic.

March 15, 1992: Rick Perry’s song “Time, You Are no Friend of Mine” airs on Much Music.

March 15, 2000: Former High Prairie Group Home operator William George Phillips, 49, pleads guilty in Peace River Court of Queens Bench to sexually assaulting two boys in the 1980s. He is sentenced to two years in prison.

March 15, 2001: The team of Cliff Calvert and Dennis Porisky place sixth at the Ice Fishing World Championships in Moscow. Both were part of a six-member Team Canada.

March 15-17, 2002: The High Prairie Bantam Ti-Cats host the first-ever Bantam Girl’s Provincial Hockey Championships. Gold medal Olympian Jennifer Botterhill of the Canadian Women’s hockey team drops the ceremonial puck at opening ceremonies. The Red Deer Sutter Fund Chiefs win the title with a 6-5 win over the Edmonton Broncos.

March 15, 2003: The facade of the Snowflake Building collapses onto a car causing extensive damage. No one is injured.

March 15, 2005: Fire destroys the home of Brian and Judy Ostermeier of High Prairie.

March 15, 2006: South Peace News reports the name of the lottery to raise money for the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society has a name: the Summer Fun Cottage Sweepstakes.

March 15, 2008: Kendall Carlson’s cerebral palsy bicycle invention earns her a trip to Ottawa to compete in the national science fair. Carlson wins a gold medal in Junior Engineering and an Award of Excellence in Engineering at the Peace Regional Science Fair in Fairview.

March 15, 2008: A fire in a trash compactor closes Freson IGA.

March 15, 2010: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen gives away 83 pies – one each to every MLA in Alberta – to draw attention to the fact that pies sold in farmer’s markets are safe.

March 15, 2010: South Peace News’ 2009 Christmas edition wins the Canadian Community Newspaper Association’s Best Holiday Issue up to 3,999 circulation. South Peace News also wins second place in the Best Sports Section category. The awards swell the paper’s total to 49 national and provincial awards in its history.

March 15, 2014: High Prairie businessman David Fisher passes away in High Prairie at the age of 84 years.

March 15, 2017: Lakeland Eagles co-founder Ron McKenzie passes away at the age of 79 years.

This Day in World History – March 15, 2023

44BC – Julius Caesar is stabbed to death by Brutus.

1493 – Christopher Columbus returns to Spain after his first voyage to New World.

1778 – Nootka Sound, Vancouver Island, discovered by Captain James Cook.

1869 – Cincinnati Red Stockings become the first pro baseball team.

1890 – German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck is dismissed.

1892 – First escalator patented by inventor Jesse W Reno.

1901 – Horse racing is banned in San Francisco, last race March 16.

1907 – Finland is the first European country to give women the right to vote.

1917 – Nicholas II, the last Russian Tsar, abdicates.

1937 – First American blood blank in a hospital opens in Chicago.

1940 – 100-200 church bells enough, Germany smelts the rest.

1952 – Greatest 24-hr rainfall begins: 187 cm at La Reunion, Indian Ocean.

1957 – Great Britain becomes the third nation to explode a nuclear bomb.

1961 – South Africa withdraws from British Commonwealth.

1962 – Five research groups announce the discovery of anti-matter.

1962 – Donald Jackson of Canada is first to land a triple lutz ice skate jump.

1968 – LIFE: Jimi Hendrix “most spectacular guitarist in the world.”

1982 – KGB-AM in San Diego changes call letters to KCNN.

1985 – The first Internet domain name, symbolics.com is registered.

1991 – Four police are charged with beating Rodney King.

2013 – Li Keqiang becomes seventh premier of the People’s Republic of China.

2017 – Disney refuses to cut gay moment in film “Beauty and the Beast.”

2018 – Toy chain Toys R Us announces it will close all stores.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 15, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your attractiveness and sociability are at a peak today. Do not hesitate to put both to good use. You will shine brightly at any social occasion, whether you are the host or guest. You radiate warmth and enthusiasm. You draw people to you like a magnet. You may have some important news to share, so do not be surprised if you can not move for all the people gathered around you.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – All matters related to romance, love, and marriage should go well today. You should feel especially warm and supportive. Intimate conversations will come easily and naturally. Be sure to think before you speak. There is some danger of misunderstanding, and you do not want any arguments to upset this glorious day.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A group gathering you attend today could have long-term beneficial ramifications. Perhaps you will strike up a conversation with a stranger who turns out to be an expert in a field you are interested in. Or you may deepen a relationship with a casual acquaintance, who ends up a friend for life. Keep your heart open to whatever and whomever this day brings!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – It is unlike you, but today you rely on your intuition to guide you through some tricky territory. You may be somewhat distressed by the behaviour of the people close to you. You are at a loss to understand their thinking. You will find when you stop thinking logically and let yourself feel emotionally, you will likely gain insight into their actions.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There is considerable grumpiness in the air today. Everyone you know seems to be in a bad mood. However, you have the charm and persistence to pull them out from under that black cloud. Pay attention to any social invitations you receive, as you are likely to make some important professional contacts if you go.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A recent windfall or good news regarding money could turn your thoughts to home renovation and decorating. You might do some painting or add decorative touches to the house. Even if you do not have a fortune to spend, fresh flowers, plants, and pillows or area rugs can perk up a room. You might even shop for some new furniture. Have fun with your projects today!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Some misunderstandings could cause confusion at home today. Your natural tact and diplomacy will certainly come in handy. Artistically, you may be inspired to work on a painting or short story that has been in your head for a while. Even though you do not pay much attention to your artistic abilities, they may be responsible for some new career opportunities coming your way.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You are looking better than ever! Do not think your mate has not noticed! Even though communication may have been a bit strained lately, all that is forgotten as you delight in each other’s company. You may feel adventurous, so why not plan something a bit different for the day? Take a canoe trip down a local river or go see the new comedian in town. You will have a great time!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your inspiration and imagination are at their peak. You may want to try some kind of an artistic project. You are sure to be pleasantly surprised by the results. You are especially tuned in to the feelings of others, so do not hesitate to act on your intuition. Logic takes a back seat to gut instinct today!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You are a sensitive and caring person. Today you feel especially connected to your group, even those you do not know well. Your kind nature brings healing to others and many benefits to you whether you are aware of it or not. You should be feeling happy and upbeat. You are physically fit, you look great, and you will be happy to spend the day socializing.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There is a chance you will receive an early morning visitor. While it is a surprise, it turns out to be a welcome one. This visitor is likely to come bearing gifts of some kind, either in the form of interesting news or encouraging words. Listen carefully, but beware of idle gossip. Take care not to spread rumours you do not know to be true.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A letter, call, or visit from a lover or close friend is likely to bring interesting news your way. Your creative energies are at their peak, so why not try writing, music, drawing, or painting? You will have to squeeze this creativity in between many errands, because the planets indicate you will take many short trips today.