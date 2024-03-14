Today in High Prairie: March 15, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 15, 2024

10 a.m. – Prayer Shawl knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church Parish Hall. Everyone welcome!

10 a.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. Ne members welcome.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 15, 2024

270 – Saint Nicholas, Model for Santa Claus

1900 – Colin McPhee, Canadian composer

1904 – J.R. Pat O’Malley, 101 Dalmatians actor

1915 – Richard Ward, Death of a Salesman actor

1918 – Punch Imlach, Hall of Fame hockey coach

1935 – Judd Hirsch, Taxi actor [Alex]

1939 – Robert Nye, Facts of Life author

1940 – Phil Lesh, Grateful Dead bassist

1941 – Mike Love, Beach Boys vocalist

1941 – Cecil Turtle, Looney Tunes character

1944 – David Costell, Gary Lewis & Playboys rocker

1955 – Daniel Snider, Twisted Sister songwriter

1962 – Steve Coy, Dead or Alive rocker

1963 – Bret Michaels, Poison guitarist

1969 – Rona Ambrose, Canadian politician

1975 – Eva Longoria, Desperate Housewives actress

1976 – Cara Pifko, Canadian actress

1978 – Takeru Kobayashi, Japanese competitive eater

This Day in Local History – March 15, 2024

March 15, 1915: Hugh Hunter and J.R. Connell are appointed new Grouard aldermen. However, alderman J. Alfred Demers resigns.

March 15, 1963: Junior high school basketball teams from Faust come to town and sweep High Prairie. The boy’s team wins 48-23 while the girls win 14-7.

March 15, 1969: The Grouard boy’s basketball team places fourth at provincials in Provost.

March 15, 1971: Al Weinhandl is named High Prairie’s citizen-of-the-year at the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce annual banquet.

March 15, 1971: Ralph Mann is elected High Prairie Chamber of Commerce president. Edmo Peyre is elected vice-president.

March 15, 1980: High Prairie’s Dave Chomik and Carl Smith win the annual pig race held in Peace River.

March 15, 1985: The Grouard Indian Band takes over administration of Kapown Centre from Lesser Salve Lake Indian Regional Council.

March 15, 1986: Lisa Crawford opens The Little Balloonist in her home.

March 15, 1989: South Peace News reports the Alberta government and Metis Settlements reach a tentative $250 million settlement.

March 15, 1989: Organizers of a new fishing tournament announce they expect $50,000 in prizes to be awarded at the event this summer. The tournament is later named the Golden Walleye Classic.

March 15, 1992: Rick Perry’s song “Time, You Are no Friend of Mine” airs on Much Music.

March 15, 2000: Former High Prairie Group Home operator William George Phillips, 49, pleads guilty in Peace River Court of Queens Bench to sexually assaulting two boys in the 1980s. He is sentenced to two years in prison.

March 15, 2001: The team of Cliff Calvert and Dennis Porisky place sixth at the Ice Fishing World Championships in Moscow. Both were part of a six-member Team Canada.

March 15-17, 2002: The High Prairie Bantam Ti-Cats host the first-ever Bantam Girl’s Provincial Hockey Championships. Gold medal Olympian Jennifer Botterhill of the Canadian Women’s hockey team drops the ceremonial puck at opening ceremonies. The Red Deer Sutter Fund Chiefs win the title with a 6-5 win over the Edmonton Broncos.

March 15, 2003: The facade of the Snowflake Building collapses onto a car causing extensive damage. No one is injured.

March 15, 2005: Fire destroys the home of Brian and Judy Ostermeier of High Prairie.

March 15, 2006: South Peace News reports the name of the lottery to raise money for the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society has a name: the Summer Fun Cottage Sweepstakes.

March 15, 2008: Kendall Carlson’s cerebral palsy bicycle invention earns her a trip to Ottawa to compete in the national science fair. Carlson wins a gold medal in Junior Engineering and an Award of Excellence in Engineering at the Peace Regional Science Fair in Fairview.

March 15, 2008: A fire in a trash compactor closes Freson IGA.

March 15, 2010: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen gives away 83 pies – one each to every MLA in Alberta – to draw attention to the fact that pies sold in farmer’s markets are safe.

March 15, 2010: South Peace News’ 2009 Christmas edition wins the Canadian Community Newspaper Association’s Best Holiday Issue up to 3,999 circulation. South Peace News also wins second place in the Best Sports Section category. The awards swell the paper’s total to 49 national and provincial awards in its history.

March 15, 2014: High Prairie businessman David Fisher passes away in High Prairie at the age of 84 years.

March 15, 2017: Lakeland Eagles co-founder Ron McKenzie passes away at the age of 79 years.

This Day in World History – March 15, 2024

44BC – Julius Caesar is stabbed to death by Brutus.

1493 – Christopher Columbus returns to Spain after his first voyage to New World.

1778 – Nootka Sound, Vancouver Island, discovered by Captain James Cook.

1869 – Cincinnati Red Stockings become the first pro baseball team.

1890 – German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck is dismissed.

1892 – First escalator patented by inventor Jesse W Reno.

1901 – Horse racing is banned in San Francisco, last race March 16.

1907 – Finland is the first European country to give women the right to vote.

1917 – Nicholas II, the last Russian Tsar, abdicates.

1937 – First American blood blank in a hospital opens in Chicago.

1940 – 100-200 church bells enough, Germany smelts the rest.

1952 – Greatest 24-hr rainfall begins: 187 cm at La Reunion, Indian Ocean.

1957 – Great Britain becomes the third nation to explode a nuclear bomb.

1961 – South Africa withdraws from British Commonwealth.

1962 – Five research groups announce the discovery of anti-matter.

1962 – Donald Jackson of Canada is first to land a triple lutz ice skate jump.

1968 – LIFE: Jimi Hendrix “most spectacular guitarist in the world.”

1982 – KGB-AM in San Diego changes call letters to KCNN.

1985 – The first Internet domain name, symbolics.com is registered.

1991 – Four police are charged with beating Rodney King.

2013 – Li Keqiang becomes seventh premier of the People’s Republic of China.

2017 – Disney refuses to cut gay moment in film “Beauty and the Beast.”

2018 – Toy chain Toys R Us announces it will close all stores.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 15, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Be careful about becoming too stubborn today. This is one of those days in which you are asked to build a structure in a very windy area. If you insist on using the most rigid materials, you will find the structure you build ends up snapping in two. If, however, you construct your building with flexible materials, it will bend in the wind and last far longer.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – It is a good thing you have a flexible attitude, especially today. Your adaptive powers could be put to the test as you find yourself surrounded by fickle emotions and stubborn attitudes. Do not get too hung up on getting straight answers from people today, for they are apt to be just as confused as you about certain issues. Play it cool for now and ride the waves easily to shore.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You could be frustrated by others’ lack of commitment today. You could try to make plans with people but they keep changing their minds about what they want to do. Perhaps they are emotionally insecure and afraid to take the next step. Do not let other people hold you back. Make plans and stick to them. Other people will fall into place accordingly. You do not need to prod them.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You should be feeling emotionally strong today, although you could find that an idea runs through your head that asks you to slow down and take things once step at a time. The internal dialogue could drive you crazy if you are not careful. The most important thing to do now is simply follow your heart. Do what you love to do, and associate with the people you love and respect the most.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Make the effort to get to a body of water today. Whether it is the ocean, a river, or lake, the sense of expansion and comfort you will find there will be extremely healing. Know that you are the greatest healer you have for yourself and that you have incredible power to share this gift with others, too. Augment this healing energy with a return to nature.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may find it hard to connect with your emotions today. It could be it is difficult to find a bit of quiet time when you can really sit down and listen to your inner voice. There are distractions all around that are pulling you in many different directions. Keep in mind that these forces are not necessarily acting in your best interests.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may find your heart is bouncing back and forth like a tennis ball today. One minute you could be drawn one way, while the next minute you are drawn in a completely different direction. Instead of trying to fight this feeling, take advantage of it. Consciously or unconsciously, what you are really doing is exploring. Try new things until you are sure you have found what you need.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your energy level is high today, but do not let this turn into a head-in-the-clouds attitude. Keep one foot firmly planted on the ground, because you may need to keep a level head in a work or personal situation. Keep in mind the best way to deal with this is to use your positive energy to heal the difficult situation instead of letting this difficult situation get you down.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You could think your life is too boring for anyone else to care about. Do not fall into a well of self-pity and convince yourself there simply is not enough excitement in your life and never will be. Believe you have the power to cure any such downtrodden feeling you might have at this time. Consider joining a spiritual support group where you can honestly share your feelings.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – In an effort to be the brightest and best star on the stage, you might actually be driving away the most important members of your audience. Make sure you are not putting on different masks with different people just so you can appease those you are with. Others can see right through any disguise you try to put on. Trying to deceive others is simply a sign of disrespect.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Go ahead and make a list today. Powerful emotions are likely to lure you from your current path unless you have some sort of concrete plan to fall back on. Put idle hands to use by delegating tasks to the people around you. You will be amazed at the little blocks of time you have when you stay on task and keep yourself and everyone else around you in motion.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If you look carefully today, you are apt to notice aspects of people that you never noticed before. There could be a frenzy of activity that catches you in its net and takes you away. Look to other people for guidance as you go along. When you ask for help, you will get it. At the same time, you will learn a great deal about the people who end up helping you.