Today in High Prairie: March 16, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – March 16, 2022

9:30 a.m. – AHS Heart & Stroke Part 2 Workshop by Zoom. Call [1-877] 349-5711 to register.

10 a.m. – HPSD meets at HP Learning Centre.

12:30 p.m. – Seniors Lunch in Elder’s Room at Kapawe’no School at Grouard. Must be double-vaccinated to attend.

12:30-5:30 p.m. – Marigold Farmers’ Market in HP at 4724-53 Ave., to book a table call [780] 523-4588.

1:30 p.m. – AHs Chronic Pain Workshop by Zoom. Call [1-800] 349-5711 to register.

3:30-5 p.m. – Faust Youth Program meets at Fire Hall [5-11 years].

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall, Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start 7 p.m.

6 p.m. – HP Community Beautification meeting at South Peace News office.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 16, 2022

1787 – Georg Simon Ohm, Discovered Ohm’s Law

1836 – Andrew Hallidie, US inventor of cable car

1849 – James E. Smith, Became father at age 100

1893 – Isobel Elsom, My Fair Lady actress

1903 – Morgan Conway, Dick Tracy actor

1904 – Clive Morton, Goodbye Mr. Chips actor

1916 – Mercedes McCambridge, The Exorcist actress

1920 – Reginald McKern, Blue Lagoon actor

1926 – Jerry Lewis, American comedian

1940 – Chuck Woolery, Love Connection TV host

1941 – Bernardo Bertolucci, Last Tango in Paris director

1949 – Erik Estrada, Chips actor

1954 – Nancy Wilson, Heart guitarist/singer

1967 – Lauren Graham, Gilmore Girls actress

1978 – Brooke Burns, The Chase TV host

This Day in Local History – March 16, 2022

March 16, 1914: T.K. Kerr inspects the railway line and sends a report to the Railway Commission. He is expected to rule again that the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad must go through Grouard and expects the railway to fight the decision.

March 16, 1915: Trapper St. Paul Gladu finds soil contaminated with oil seepage 18 miles northeast of Grouard. It exhibits an odour of coal oil.

March 16, 1963: The High Prairie Progress reports Alberta Minister of Public Works, Fred Colborne, announces that construction on the new High Prairie Provincial Building will begin in the spring. The building was planned for last year but budget cuts put a halt to construction.

March 16, 1967: Joussard’s Rev. Ferdinand Sauve, O.M.I., dies of a heart attack while returning from a three-day convention for Indian schools in Vancouver.

March 16, 1973: About 150 Kinuso area farmers sign a petition demanding flood control. Farmers blame oil activity in the Swan Hills for the increased flooding.

March 16, 1974: Carol Hill, 17, is named High Prairie Ice Carnival Queen.

March 16, 1974: A car driven by Leonard Olson crashes into a Greyhound bus on Highway 2. Olson was taken to an Edmonton hospital for treatment.

March 16, 1975: Newly-appointed Bishop Frederick Crabb conducts a service at St. Mark’s Anglican Church.

March 16, 1976: Peyre Farm Equipment celebrates its grand opening.

March 16, 1980: Two men are charged after severely beating John Courtoreille, 49, of Grouard.

March 16, 1983: South Peace News reports that base work is completed on the new fire hall.

March 16, 1983: High Prairie Regals’ coach Jim McLean is named NPHL coach-of-the-year while Bob Calhoon wins rookie-of-the-year honours as the league announces its award winners.

March 16, 1984: A four-day inquiry into the death of Lorne Halldorson ends with Judge Donald Patterson ruling the death accidental. The cause of death is cerebral hypoxia, or the cutting off of oxygen to the brain. RCMP officers Ray Black and Randy Gushulak had placed Halldorson in a carotid control device after a struggle.

March 16, 1984: Driftpile opens a new health centre.

March 16, 1984: The hometown E.W. Pratt Chargers lose the Challenge series to the Slave Lake Roland Michener Rams 7-4. The Rams also won the first game 7-4.

March 16, 1988: Len Novak of CFOK in Westlock announces the town will be part of an expanding radio chain this fall.

March 16, 1988: George Keay is elected president of the High Prairie Golf Club.

March 16, 1990: Bay Stores changes its name to Northern.

March 16, 1991: The High Prairie Lions Club holds its first Radio Auction.

March 16, 1991: The High Prairie Atoms conclude play at provincials in Hanna losing all three games played by five goals.

March 16, 1993: John Rose breaks a 4-4 tie with 8:30 remaining as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Valleyview Jets 6-4 in the seventh and deciding game of their NPHL semifinal series.

March 16, 1998: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce decides to work with the Town of High Prairie and admit the tourist booth will be located at the Lions campground.

March 16, 2000: William Marx and Leona Willier carry the official vial containing Arctic Ocean water as part of the Relay 2000 ceremony.

March 16, 2001: High Prairie RCMP seize $2,600 in cocaine after an arrest at the Northern Lites Motel.

March 16, 2002: The Peavine Metis Settlement reportedly sues the Alberta government for $50 million citing potential loss of revenue.

March 16, 2003: The High Prairie Charrois Motor Products Bantams lose the semi-final at the Bantam B Provincials in Morinville 5-4 to the home club.

March 16, 2004: Northern Lakes College and Peace Country Health announce plans to partner in the building of a new hospital in High Prairie.

March 16, 2005: The Horse Lake Thunder, who went undefeated in regular season and playoff action all season, win the first game of the NPHL final 11-2 over the visiting High Prairie Regals.

March 16, 2006: A $1 million Set for Life ticket is sold by Gift Lake Payless Gas owner Beung Kim at his store.

March 16, 2006: Rosina Lamarche wins a $1,000 gas card during a SAAN store promotion.

March 16, 2006: Randy Kendall Cardinal is sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years in Peace River Court of Queens Bench after he is found guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of Carmen L’Hirondelle Oct. 18, 2003.

March 16-19, 2006: The High Prairie Peewee Crush girl’s hockey team wins one game and scores only five goals in four games at Provincials at Siksika. The Crush defeat Siksika 3-2 but lose to Spruce Grove 8-1, Edmonton 5-1 and Sherwood Park 7-0.

March 16-19, 2006: The High Prairie Tolko Timberwolves girl’s hockey team loses all four games at Provincials in Olds. High Prairie loses 4-3 to Edmonton and 4-3 to Spruce Grove before being shut out by Irma 5-0 and Olds 1-0.

March 16, 2007: Long-time Big Meadow farmer Sam Reynolds dies at the age of 76.

March 16, 2007: Marion Graves, the wife of long-time High Prairie district agriculturist Frank Graves, dies at the age of 85 in Edmonton.

March 16, 2008: The High Prairie Midget Legionnaires come home without medals after going 1-2 at the Alberta Midget A Provincials in Whitecourt. High Prairie loses to Vegreville 11-4 and Whitecourt 9-5 before defeating Chestermere 11-3.

March 16, 2009: South Peace News wins its prestigious seventh Blue Ribbon Award from the Canadian Community Newspapers’ Association. Blue Ribbons are awarded to newspapers who finish in the top third in General Excellence in their class. South Peace News also placed third in Best Editorial Page and Best Front Page.

March 16, 2010: RCMP S/Sgt. Steve Daley gets his haired dyed green by Tammy Shewchuk at Attitudes Salon after losing a fundraising challenge to his son, Trent. Steve raised $2,015.50 for the Canadian Red Cross’s Haiti relief fund while Trent raised $2,016.80 for the Canadian Cancer Society.

March 16, 2011: Peavine Metis Settlement chair Ken Noskey writes South Peace News saying that any delay in a deal for land for the new High Prairie Hospital rests with the Alberta government, not Peavine council.

March 16, 2013: Two PRJH students win medals at the Peace Regional Science Fair in Fairview. Brooke Monteith won silver for her Automatic Pet Feeder in Engineering and Computer Technology, Junior Category, while Emma Delorme won silver in Health and Life Sciences, Junior Category, for Memory Makes Money.

March 16, 2013: The Spirit River Rangers win the NPHL title in four straight games after defeating the Lakeland Eagles 10-1 at home.

March 16, 2015: A teenage girl residing at the Youth Assessment Centre is sentenced to one year of probation after pleading guilty to assaulting a YAC staff member.

March 16, 2015: The High Prairie Renegades are officially accepted into the Mighty Peace Football League.

March 16, 2016: High Prairie resident Bart Kuefler says railway ties stored by the West Prairie River pose a health risk.

March 16, 2016: Charles Bruce Duncan passes away at the age of 69 years. He recently taught at E.W. Pratt High School as an educational assistant.

March 16, 2019: Two Prairie River students win medals at the Peace Region Science Fair. Mya Cardinal wins gold in Junior Chemical, Physical and Earth Science with her project on Radiation in the Home. Katie Wooten wins silver in Intermediate Health and Life Sciences with her project on Human Conditioning.

This Day in World History – March 16, 2022

1792 – King Gustav III of Sweden is shot and killed.

1881 – Barnum & Bailey Circus debuts.

1916 – US & Canada sign migratory bird treaty.

1922 – Egypt achieves independence from Britain.

1962 – US Super-Constellation disappears above Pacific, kills 167.

1968 – My Lai massacre occurs in Vietnam; American soldiers kill 400 civilians.

1968 – GM produces its 100 millionth automobile.

1977 – US President Jimmy Carter pleads for a Palestinian homeland.

1994 – Tonya Harding pleads guilty to felony attack on fellow figure skater Nancy Kerrigan.

1996 – Montreal Canadiens play first game in Bell Centre.

2014 – Voters in Crimea vote to leave Ukraine, rejoin Russia.

2018 – Asia’s second richest person, Li Ka-Shing, 89, announces retirement.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 16, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you look carefully today, you are apt to notice aspects of people you never noticed before. There could be a frenzy of activity that catches you in its net and takes you away. Look to other people for guidance as you go along. When you ask for help, you will get it. At the same time, you will learn a great deal about the people who end up helping you.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Be careful about becoming too stubborn today. This is one of those days in which you are asked to build a structure in a very windy area. If you insist on using the most rigid materials, you will find the structure you build ends up snapping in two. If, however, you construct your building with flexible materials, it will bend in the wind and last far longer.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It is a good thing you have a flexible attitude, especially today. Your adaptive powers could be put to the test as you find yourself surrounded by fickle emotions and stubborn attitudes. Do not get too hung up on getting straight answers from people today, for they are apt to be just as confused as you about certain issues. Play it cool for now and ride the waves easily to shore.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You could be frustrated by others’ lack of commitment today. You could try to make plans with people but they keep changing their minds about what they want to do. Perhaps they are emotionally insecure and afraid to take the next step. Do not let other people hold you back. Make plans and stick to them. Other people will fall into place accordingly. You do not need to prod them.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You should be feeling emotionally strong today, although you could find an idea runs through your head that asks you to slow down and take things once step at a time. The internal dialogue could drive you crazy if you are not careful. The most important thing to do now is simply follow your heart. Do what you love to do, and associate with the people you love and respect the most.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Make the effort to get to a body of water today. Whether it is the ocean, a river, or lake, the sense of expansion and comfort you will find there will be extremely healing. Know you are the greatest healer you have for yourself and you have incredible power to share this gift with others, too. Augment this healing energy with a return to nature.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may find it hard to connect with your emotions today. It could be it is difficult to find a bit of quiet time when you can really sit down and listen to your inner voice. There are distractions all around that are pulling you in many different directions. Keep in mind that these forces are not necessarily acting in your best interests.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may find your heart is bouncing back and forth like a tennis ball today. One minute you could be drawn one way, while the next minute you are drawn in a completely different direction. Instead of trying to fight this feeling, take advantage of it. Consciously or unconsciously, what you are really doing is exploring. Try new things until you are sure you have found what you need.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your energy level is high today, but do not let this turn into a head-in-the-clouds attitude. Keep one foot firmly planted on the ground, because you may need to keep a level head in a work or personal situation. Keep in mind the best way to deal with this is to use your positive energy to heal the difficult situation instead of letting this difficult situation get you down.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You could think your life is too boring for anyone else to care about. Do not fall into a well of self-pity and convince yourself there simply is not enough excitement in your life and never will be. Believe you have the power to cure any such downtrodden feeling you might have at this time. Consider joining a spiritual support group where you can honestly share your feelings.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – In an effort to be the brightest and best star on the stage, you might actually be driving away the most important members of your audience. Make sure you are not putting on different masks with different people just so you can appease those you are with. Others can see right through any disguise you try to put on. Trying to deceive others is simply a sign of disrespect.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Go ahead and make a list today! Powerful emotions are likely to lure you from your current path unless you have some sort of concrete plan to fall back on. Put idle hands to use by delegating tasks to the people around you. You will be amazed at the little blocks of time you have when you stay on task and keep yourself and everyone else around you in motion.