Today in High Prairie: March 16, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 16, 2023

Smoky River Agricultural Trade Show at Falher (Day 1 of 3).

10 a.m. – Joussard Sewing Group meets at Homesteader’s Hall, Bring your lunch and your project.

10 a.m. – CRC Baby & Me at East Prairie.

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Smoky River FCSS Parents & Tots at Falher Library.

1 p.m. – CRC Bright Beginnings in HP at Children’s Resource Centre.

6 p.m. – HP & District Museum & Historical Society AGM at the HP museum.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 16, 2023

1787 – Georg Simon Ohm, Discovered Ohm’s Law

1836 – Andrew Hallidie, US inventor of cable car

1849 – James E. Smith, Became father at age 100

1893 – Isobel Elsom, My Fair Lady actress

1903 – Morgan Conway, Dick Tracy actor

1904 – Clive Morton, Goodbye Mr. Chips actor

1916 – Mercedes McCambridge, The Exorcist actress

1920 – Reginald McKern, Blue Lagoon actor

1926 – Jerry Lewis, American comedian

1940 – Chuck Woolery, Love Connection TV host

1941 – Bernardo Bertolucci, Last Tango in Paris director

1949 – Erik Estrada, Chips actor

1954 – Nancy Wilson, Heart guitarist/singer

1967 – Lauren Graham, Gilmore Girls actress

1978 – Brooke Burns, The Chase TV host

This Day in Local History – March 16, 2023

March 16, 1914: T.K. Kerr inspects the railway line and sends a report to the Railway Commission. He is expected to rule again that the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad must go through Grouard and expects the railway to fight the decision.

March 16, 1915: Trapper St. Paul Gladu finds soil contaminated with oil seepage 18 miles northeast of Grouard. It exhibits an odour of coal oil.

March 16, 1963: The High Prairie Progress reports Alberta Minister of Public Works, Fred Colborne, announces that construction on the new High Prairie Provincial Building will begin in the spring. The building was planned for last year but budget cuts put a halt to construction.

March 16, 1967: Joussard’s Rev. Ferdinand Sauve, O.M.I., dies of a heart attack while returning from a three-day convention for Indian schools in Vancouver.

March 16, 1973: About 150 Kinuso area farmers sign a petition demanding flood control. Farmers blame oil activity in the Swan Hills for the increased flooding.

March 16, 1974: Carol Hill, 17, is named High Prairie Ice Carnival Queen.

March 16, 1974: A car driven by Leonard Olson crashes into a Greyhound bus on Highway 2. Olson was taken to an Edmonton hospital for treatment.

March 16, 1975: Newly-appointed Bishop Frederick Crabb conducts a service at St. Mark’s Anglican Church.

March 16, 1976: Peyre Farm Equipment celebrates its grand opening.

March 16, 1984: A four-day inquiry into the death of Lorne Halldorson ends with Judge Donald Patterson ruling the death accidental. The cause of death is cerebral hypoxia, or the cutting off of oxygen to the brain. RCMP officers Ray Black and Randy Gushulak had placed Halldorson in a carotid control device after a struggle.

March 16, 1984: Driftpile opens a new health centre.

March 16, 1984: The hometown E.W. Pratt Chargers lose the Challenge series to the Slave Lake Roland Michener Rams 7-4. The Rams also won the first game 7-4.

March 16, 1990: Bay Stores changes its name to Northern.

March 16, 1991: The High Prairie Lions Club holds its first Radio Auction.

March 16, 1991: The High Prairie Atoms conclude play at provincials in Hanna losing all three games played by five goals.

March 16, 2000: William Marx and Leona Willier carry the official vial containing Arctic Ocean water as part of the Relay 2000 ceremony.

March 16, 2001: High Prairie RCMP seize $2,600 in cocaine after an arrest at the Northern Lites Motel.

March 16, 2002: The Peavine Metis Settlement reportedly sues the Alberta government for $50 million citing potential loss of revenue.

March 16, 2004: Northern Lakes College and Peace Country Health announce plans to partner in the building of a new hospital in High Prairie.

March 16, 2006: Randy Kendall Cardinal is sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years in Peace River Court of Queens Bench after he is found guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of Carmen L’Hirondelle Oct. 18, 2003.

March 16-19, 2006: The High Prairie Peewee Crush girl’s hockey team wins one game and scores only five goals in four games at Provincials at Siksika. The Crush defeat Siksika 3-2 but lose to Spruce Grove 8-1, Edmonton 5-1 and Sherwood Park 7-0.

March 16-19, 2006: The High Prairie Tolko Timberwolves girl’s hockey team loses all four games at Provincials in Olds. High Prairie loses 4-3 to Edmonton and 4-3 to Spruce Grove before being shut out by Irma 5-0 and Olds 1-0.

March 16, 2007: Marion Graves, the wife of long-time High Prairie district agriculturist Frank Graves, dies at the age of 85 in Edmonton.

March 16, 2008: The High Prairie Midget Legionnaires come home without medals after going 1-2 at the Alberta Midget A Provincials in Whitecourt. High Prairie loses to Vegreville 11-4 and Whitecourt 9-5 before defeating Chestermere 11-3.

March 16, 2009: South Peace News wins its prestigious seventh Blue Ribbon Award from the Canadian Community Newspapers’ Association. Blue Ribbons are awarded to newspapers who finish in the top third in General Excellence in their class. South Peace News also placed third in Best Editorial Page and Best Front Page.

March 16, 2011: Peavine Metis Settlement chair Ken Noskey writes South Peace News saying that any delay in a deal for land for the new High Prairie Hospital rests with the Alberta government, not Peavine council.

March 16, 2013: Two PRJH students win medals at the Peace Regional Science Fair in Fairview. Brooke Monteith won silver for her Automatic Pet Feeder in Engineering and Computer Technology, Junior Category, while Emma Delorme won silver in Health and Life Sciences, Junior Category, for Memory Makes Money.

March 16, 2015: A teenage girl residing at the Youth Assessment Centre is sentenced to one year of probation after pleading guilty to assaulting a YAC staff member.

March 16, 2015: The High Prairie Renegades are officially accepted into the Mighty Peace Football League.

March 16, 2016: High Prairie resident Bart Kuefler says railway ties stored by the West Prairie River pose a health risk.

March 16, 2016: Charles Bruce Duncan passes away at the age of 69 years. He recently taught at E.W. Pratt High School as an educational assistant.

March 16, 2019: Two Prairie River students win medals at the Peace Region Science Fair. Mya Cardinal wins gold in Junior Chemical, Physical and Earth Science with her project on Radiation in the Home. Katie Wooten wins silver in Intermediate Health and Life Sciences with her project on Human Conditioning.

This Day in World History – March 16, 2023

1792 – King Gustav III of Sweden is shot and killed.

1881 – Barnum & Bailey Circus debuts.

1916 – US & Canada sign migratory bird treaty.

1922 – Egypt achieves independence from Britain.

1962 – US Super-Constellation disappears above Pacific, kills 167.

1968 – My Lai massacre occurs in Vietnam; American soldiers kill 400 civilians.

1968 – GM produces its 100 millionth automobile.

1977 – US President Jimmy Carter pleads for a Palestinian homeland.

1994 – Tonya Harding pleads guilty to felony attack on fellow figure skater Nancy Kerrigan.

1996 – Montreal Canadiens play first game in Bell Centre.

2014 – Voters in Crimea vote to leave Ukraine, rejoin Russia.

2018 – Asia’s second richest person, Li Ka-Shing, 89, announces retirement.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 16, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Creative work could require more focus and concentration than usual today. You might need to do some in-depth research, intricate detail work, or another type of intense process that could strain your eyes and overstimulate your mind. Take breaks. Lie back and close your eyes now and then. Certainly do not forget to eat! By the end of the day, you should be pleased with what you have done.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Some young visitors may come to your home today. You could unexpectedly find yourself called upon to entertain them. You do not usually like to be the centre of attention, but on this occasion you might enjoy it. You could direct some games or tell a story or two. Whatever you do, both you and your guests should have a great time. Enjoy your day.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you might receive intense telepathic communications from someone you do not know very well. This might be symptomatic of strong ESP abilities, or it might be this person is sending out distress signals to everyone he or she knows. If you feel comfortable with the idea, you might try to get to know the person a little better. This person could need a friend right now.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Some intense work you have done in the past you might have forgotten about could have caught the attention of someone in authority. Some long-overdue rewards for that work might come your way today. This should definitely prove a very pleasant and welcome surprise. It could have your mind reeling for a while. Come back down to Earth and then go out and celebrate!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A strange conversation could take place with someone you do not know well. He or she could be an acquaintance from work or someone who has just arrived from far away. The talk could outline new career possibilities that you have never considered but find appealing. You might spend time thinking about it. This may be different, but these are strange times. If it feels right, look into it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Learning is apt to be your primary concern today, probably metaphysics, philosophy, history, or some other division of the humanities. You might spend a lot of time in libraries or bookstores or perhaps attend a lecture or workshop. Discussions are likely to follow, and the exchange of ideas will prove stimulating. Take copious notes and enjoy your day.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Some intense conversations could take place between you and a group of friends. These people may not be close friends when you meet up with them, but by the end of the day some of them certainly could be. You share a lot of interests with these people, you think along the same lines, and you enjoy each other’s company. You will definitely see them again.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you might concentrate on some very close work, perhaps a drawing or painting, sewing, jewelry making, or creating a new recipe. You may take longer to do this than you normally do, probably because there are a lot of details involved. This is good, because you will be happy with what you do. Take occasional breaks or you could strain your eyes.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This morning, you could see nothing but piles of papers you have no use for. You might go through them like a house afire, wanting to clear out as much clutter as you can. This is always good. A cluttered house parallels a cluttered mind. However, make certain you at least scan each thing before you discard it. You do not want to throw something out you may need later.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A study of a philosophical or metaphysical concept or perhaps an ancient or foreign culture could take up a lot of your time today. Your mind is especially sharp and penetrating now, so you should notice more, learn more quickly, and retain more of what you read. The only downsides are possible eyestrain and a buzzing mind. Take a walk before you go to bed.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you might decide to host an impromptu party, and a lot of merry and interesting people could attend. You will have a lot of fun, blow off steam, and feel pleasantly exhausted when it is over. Go for it! The only problem is one member of your household might not be up for too much noise. Try to make certain everyone keeps their voices down and do not play any loud music.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A long phone conversation could take place between you and a romantic partner. You could discuss philosophy, current events, the weather, and your opinions. The only thing you probably will not touch on is the status of your relationship, which could be frustrating for you. Nonetheless, you will learn a lot about your feelings that will enable you to understand each other better.