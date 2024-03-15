Today in High Prairie: March 16, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 16, 2024

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Children’s Fair at HPE School gym.

10 a.m. – Lakeland Regional Cribbage Tournament at Smith. Cost is $15.

1 – 5 p.m. – Music Jamboree at PTA Hall at Triangle 15 km west of High Prairie.

1 – 6 p.m. – Kokum’s Outreach Family Sober Dance at Joussard Community Hall.

5 p.m. – Zabava Celebration at HP Elks Hall (Rodeo Grounds).

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 16, 2024

1787 – Georg Simon Ohm, Discovered Ohm’s Law

1836 – Andrew Hallidie, US inventor of cable car

1849 – James E. Smith, Became father at age 100

1893 – Isobel Elsom, My Fair Lady actress

1903 – Morgan Conway, Dick Tracy actor

1904 – Clive Morton, Goodbye Mr. Chips actor

1916 – Mercedes McCambridge, The Exorcist actress

1920 – Reginald McKern, Blue Lagoon actor

1926 – Jerry Lewis, American comedian

1940 – Chuck Woolery, Love Connection TV host

1941 – Bernardo Bertolucci, Last Tango in Paris director

1949 – Erik Estrada, Chips actor

1954 – Nancy Wilson, Heart guitarist/singer

1967 – Lauren Graham, Gilmore Girls actress

1978 – Brooke Burns, The Chase TV host

This Day in Local History – March 16, 2024

March 16, 1914: T.K. Kerr inspects the railway line and sends a report to the Railway Commission. He is expected to rule again that the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad must go through Grouard and expects the railway to fight the decision.

March 16, 1915: Trapper St. Paul Gladu finds soil contaminated with oil seepage 18 miles northeast of Grouard. It exhibits an odour of coal oil.

March 16, 1963: The High Prairie Progress reports Alberta Minister of Public Works, Fred Colborne, announces that construction on the new High Prairie Provincial Building will begin in the spring. The building was planned for last year but budget cuts put a halt to construction.

March 16, 1967: Joussard’s Rev. Ferdinand Sauve, O.M.I., dies of a heart attack while returning from a three-day convention for Indian schools in Vancouver.

March 16, 1973: About 150 Kinuso area farmers sign a petition demanding flood control. Farmers blame oil activity in the Swan Hills for the increased flooding.

March 16, 1974: Carol Hill, 17, is named High Prairie Ice Carnival Queen.

March 16, 1974: A car driven by Leonard Olson crashes into a Greyhound bus on Highway 2. Olson was taken to an Edmonton hospital for treatment.

March 16, 1975: Newly-appointed Bishop Frederick Crabb conducts a service at St. Mark’s Anglican Church.

March 16, 1976: Peyre Farm Equipment celebrates its grand opening.

March 16, 1984: A four-day inquiry into the death of Lorne Halldorson ends with Judge Donald Patterson ruling the death accidental. The cause of death is cerebral hypoxia, or the cutting off of oxygen to the brain. RCMP officers Ray Black and Randy Gushulak had placed Halldorson in a carotid control device after a struggle.

March 16, 1984: Driftpile opens a new health centre.

March 16, 1984: The hometown E.W. Pratt Chargers lose the Challenge series to the Slave Lake Roland Michener Rams 7-4. The Rams also won the first game 7-4.

March 16, 1990: Bay Stores changes its name to Northern.

March 16, 1991: The High Prairie Lions Club holds its first Radio Auction.

March 16, 1991: The High Prairie Atoms conclude play at provincials in Hanna losing all three games played by five goals.

March 16, 2000: William Marx and Leona Willier carry the official vial containing Arctic Ocean water as part of the Relay 2000 ceremony.

March 16, 2001: High Prairie RCMP seize $2,600 in cocaine after an arrest at the Northern Lites Motel.

March 16, 2002: The Peavine Metis Settlement reportedly sues the Alberta government for $50 million citing potential loss of revenue.

March 16, 2004: Northern Lakes College and Peace Country Health announce plans to partner in the building of a new hospital in High Prairie.

March 16, 2006: Randy Kendall Cardinal is sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years in Peace River Court of Queens Bench after he is found guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of Carmen L’Hirondelle Oct. 18, 2003.

March 16-19, 2006: The High Prairie Peewee Crush girl’s hockey team wins one game and scores only five goals in four games at Provincials at Siksika. The Crush defeat Siksika 3-2 but lose to Spruce Grove 8-1, Edmonton 5-1 and Sherwood Park 7-0.

March 16-19, 2006: The High Prairie Tolko Timberwolves girl’s hockey team loses all four games at Provincials in Olds. High Prairie loses 4-3 to Edmonton and 4-3 to Spruce Grove before being shut out by Irma 5-0 and Olds 1-0.

March 16, 2007: Marion Graves, the wife of long-time High Prairie district agriculturist Frank Graves, dies at the age of 85 in Edmonton.

March 16, 2008: The High Prairie Midget Legionnaires come home without medals after going 1-2 at the Alberta Midget A Provincials in Whitecourt. High Prairie loses to Vegreville 11-4 and Whitecourt 9-5 before defeating Chestermere 11-3.

March 16, 2009: South Peace News wins its prestigious seventh Blue Ribbon Award from the Canadian Community Newspapers’ Association. Blue Ribbons are awarded to newspapers who finish in the top third in General Excellence in their class. South Peace News also placed third in Best Editorial Page and Best Front Page.

March 16, 2011: Peavine Metis Settlement chair Ken Noskey writes South Peace News saying that any delay in a deal for land for the new High Prairie Hospital rests with the Alberta government, not Peavine council.

March 16, 2013: Two PRJH students win medals at the Peace Regional Science Fair in Fairview. Brooke Monteith won silver for her Automatic Pet Feeder in Engineering and Computer Technology, Junior Category, while Emma Delorme won silver in Health and Life Sciences, Junior Category, for Memory Makes Money.

March 16, 2015: A teenage girl residing at the Youth Assessment Centre is sentenced to one year of probation after pleading guilty to assaulting a YAC staff member.

March 16, 2015: The High Prairie Renegades are officially accepted into the Mighty Peace Football League.

March 16, 2016: High Prairie resident Bart Kuefler says railway ties stored by the West Prairie River pose a health risk.

March 16, 2016: Charles Bruce Duncan passes away at the age of 69 years. He recently taught at E.W. Pratt High School as an educational assistant.

March 16, 2019: Two Prairie River students win medals at the Peace Region Science Fair. Mya Cardinal wins gold in Junior Chemical, Physical and Earth Science with her project on Radiation in the Home. Katie Wooten wins silver in Intermediate Health and Life Sciences with her project on Human Conditioning.

This Day in World History – March 16, 2024

1792 – King Gustav III of Sweden is shot and killed.

1881 – Barnum & Bailey Circus debuts.

1916 – US & Canada sign migratory bird treaty.

1922 – Egypt achieves independence from Britain.

1962 – US Super-Constellation disappears above Pacific, kills 167.

1968 – My Lai massacre occurs in Vietnam; American soldiers kill 400 civilians.

1968 – GM produces its 100 millionth automobile.

1977 – US President Jimmy Carter pleads for a Palestinian homeland.

1994 – Tonya Harding pleads guilty to felony attack on fellow figure skater Nancy Kerrigan.

1996 – Montreal Canadiens play first game in Bell Centre.

2014 – Voters in Crimea vote to leave Ukraine, rejoin Russia.

2018 – Asia’s second richest person, Li Ka-Shing, 89, announces retirement.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 16, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A lot of paperwork involving new plans for your business interests could need immediate attention. Getting it done properly is probably going to require a lot of ingenuity on your part, but you will manage it. Your mind is particularly quick, sharp, and focused today, so you will be able to accomplish a lot in whatever you try. In the evening, attend a concert, lecture, or other event in your community.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A new business opportunity may come your way. You are not likely to want to commit to a permanent involvement, but you might take it on temporarily simply for the sake of the money. Perhaps you want to make some changes in your home, such as new furniture or paint. Whatever comes your way, you will probably put a lot of energy into it and accomplish it all. Go for it!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your physical energy is high and your ambition even higher. You are likely to want to turn your mind to new projects that can advance your socioeconomic status. You could spend a lot of time today gathering information and sending it out, doing whatever it takes to accomplish your goals. A number of short journeys in your neighbourhood are definitely on the agenda. Pace yourself so you do not get too tired.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Practical abilities you did not know you possessed might suddenly appear today. You could be working behind the scenes on a project of some kind, perhaps involving earning some extra money or raising funds for a worthy cause. Your intuition is operating at a high level, so do not be surprised if you tune in to the thoughts of others. Your imagination and inspiration are also on target. Make use of them!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The completion of a long-term goal might have you feeling enthusiastic, energetic, and happy. You are also likely to be looking to the future, formulating ideas for other projects and discussing them with friends. Group activities could benefit you at this time and put you in touch with new people who could possibly become close to you. In the evening, go to an exciting movie. A thriller would suit you just fine.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Career matters are at the forefront of your concerns today. Opportunities for advancement may suddenly appear that you were not aware of yesterday, and you will need to make snap decisions and go for what you want right away. Do not be surprised if someone you would nearly forgotten about is of great help today. The presence of people dear to you is going to be significant.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Travel that is possibly related to business could come up for you. A friend or colleague may accompany you. Expect the unexpected where your career is concerned. Unusual developments may open new doors so you can pursue different goals. You might want to take a course of some kind for pleasure or advancement. Your mind is especially sharp, so you are likely to retain whatever you study now.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – If you have been thinking about trying some new investments or starting a new savings plan, this is the day to get started. You are a lot more mentally focused than usual. People around you might have ideas you should consider. You might experience some intuitive insights, so go with your gut. Do not let your mind get in the way. Tonight, keep a notebook by your bed to record your dreams!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Partnerships, possibly business related, are on the agenda. You might find yourself in discussions dealing with such partnerships, as well as contracts and other paperwork. You might also set aside time during which you can concentrate on a romantic relationship, a new one or current one that is changing and growing. This is a good time to make decisions, as your mind is particularly focused now.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Paperwork regarding finances, possibly those connected with your job, might take up a lot of your time today. You should be feeling especially strong, confident, and focused, so if you have been thinking about looking for a new position, this is the day to check the ads. Advancement through your own efforts is strongly indicated by the aspects in force today.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A creative project, perhaps one that could earn you some money, might well be the primary focus of your attention today. Perhaps you have been doing some writing or intend to teach a class. You might want to give the idea some thought, if you have not already. Your physical and mental energies are high. Success is strongly indicated if you start the ball rolling.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A couple with a child might visit you today. One or both of these people could be connected with you in a business capacity. Whatever the connection, a lot of interesting discussion should take place, and promising plans for the future could well be made. Take care not to stay up too late, however. Your mind could go a thousand miles an hour and you will need to unwind so you can sleep!