Today in High Prairie: March 17, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – March 17, 2022

St. Patrick’s Day! Wear green or get pinched!

9:30 a.m. – AHS Managing Stress [Part 1] Workshop by Zoom. Call [1-800] 349-5711 to register.

10 a.m. – Joussard sewing group meets at Homesteaders Hall. Bring a project & lunch!

3:30-5 p.m. – Faust Youth Program meets at Fire Hall [12-17 years].

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 17, 2022

1587 – Francesco Albana, Mary’s Ascension painter

1834 – Gottlieb Daimler, Designed first motorcycle

1874 – Kincsem, Horse never lost a race

1919 – Nat King Cole, Unforgettable singer

1922 – Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Founding father, Bangladesh

1931 – Eunice Gayson, First James Bond Girl

1938 – Rudolf Nureyev, Russian ballet dancer

1941 – Paul Kantner, Jefferson Airplane singer

1943 – Don Mitchell, Ironside actor

1944 – Cito Gaston, Toronto Blue Jays manager

1944 – John Sebastian, Loving Spoonful singer

1949 – Patrick Duffy, Dallas actor

1951 – Kurt Russell, Overboard actor

1951 – Scott Gorham, Thin Lizzy guitarist

1967 – Billy Corgan, Smashing Pumpkins musician

1979 – Samoa Joe, Samoan professional wrestler

1988 – Grimes, Canadian musician

This Day in Local History – March 17, 2022

March 17, 1915: Over 150 people attend the Grouard Mission School concert with songs performed in both French and English.

March 17, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports that pest control officer Rudolph Geottel tells farmers to implement a coyote control program due to rising populations.

March 17, 1968: The hometown High Prairie Midgets lost 5-4 to Fort Saskatchewan in Provincial play in the second game of their two-game total goals series. High Prairie lost 8-0 the previous night.

March 17, 1970: The hometown Manning Comets defeat the High Prairie Regals 6-4 to win their NPHL semifinal series 4-2.

March 17, 1971: South Peace News reports that Faust’s Lawrence Bittman purchases 63.68 acres of land to construct an $80,000 fish plant.

March 17, 1973: Peace River’s line of Hebert, Steeves and Hart scores eight goals to lead the Stampeders to a 9-5 win over the High Prairie Regals to tie their NPHL semifinal series 2-2.

March 17, 1976: The Vic’s Super A Thunderbirds win the Smoky River Hockey League title with an 8-3 win over the Grouard Northernlites.

March 17, 1978: The High Prairie Midgets defeat the Grande Prairie Knights 6-2 and win the All-Peace Midget title.

March 17, 1982: South Peace News reports Peace River Fertilizer Inc. decides to locate their $50 million plant at Kathleen.

March 17, 1984: A meeting is held in Joussard to decide whether or not to hold the North Country Fair in Joussard or move it to Kinuso. The latter is chosen.

March 17, 1984: The St. Andrew’s Saints girl’s basketball team places fifth at the 3J zone tournament in Grande Prairie after defeating Spirit River 35-7.

March 17, 1987: The Family Inn Lounge re-opens under the name of the Cozy Corner Pub.

March 17, 1988: The Whitefish Lake Reserve votes 72-19 to go “dry” during a plebiscite.

March 17, 1989: Fraser Berg scores five goals and Jason Rich scores with one second left in the game to give the High Prairie Bantams a 9-8 victory, the league title and a berth at provincials in Cochrane.

March 17, 1991: Amanda Marston, Lean Anderson, Crystal Elliott, Andrea Bloom, Erin Pollack, Casey Hassenstein and Chelsey Nazar all win medals at a gymnastics meet in Nampa.

March 17, 1992: Kevin Clemens and Steven Matthews each score two goals as the hometown High Prairie Regals defeat the Grimshaw Huskies 5-3 in the first game of the NPHL final.

March 17, 1999: South Peace News reports stats show the Keeweetinok Lakes RHA region has one of the highest rates of suicide in Alberta.

March 17, 2001: Peavine sports legend Terry Francis Gauchier dies of cancer at the age of 51 years.

March 17, 2002: Dennis Porisky’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Mixed Bonspiel defeating Bernie Poloz 6-3 in the final.

March 17, 2002: Brett Fisher, Trent Meyaard and Theoren Gaudette each score twice as the High Prairie Oliver’s Esso Atoms clinch the Atom B Division title in the All Peace Minor Hockey League with an 8-4 win over Grimshaw.

March 17, 2005: The visiting Horse Lake Thunder take a 2-0 lead in the NPHL final with a 9-3 win over the High Prairie Regals.

March 17, 2005: Pat Ptashnyk wins $10,000 in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Edmonton Dream Home Lottery.

March 17, 2006: The High Prairie Peewees win the All Peace Minor Hockey League Peewee Tier 1B title after winning in Peace River 7-4. Kody Calhoon scores four goals and adds an assist in the win.

March 17, 2007: Peavine Metis Settlement celebrates the official sod turning of their new $9.6 million school.

March 17, 2008: Grant Mercer dies at the age of 82 years. He worked in High Prairie for several years at Ike’s Modern Motors as a mechanic.

March 17, 2010: Gift Lake hosts the Roses and Tiaras Pageant. Winners include Ocean Anderson, Jayda Flett, Zetta Anderson and Brooklyn Auger.

March 17, 2012: The High Prairie Peewee Buchanan Lumber Blades win one of three games at the Alberta Peewee A Provincials in Lloydminster and fail to qualify for playoffs. They lose their first game 12-1 to Whitecourt, then lose 8-2 to Lloydminster before defeating Okotoks 3-2.

March 17, 2015: High Prairie town council receives $1.2 million from the Alberta government for projects including updating Lift Station No. 4 and upgrading Railway Avenue.

March 17, 2016: Grade 4 student Kelly Cox wins the Elementary title and Georgia Boerchers the Junior High title at the St. Andrew’s School Oratorical Contest.

March 17, 2017: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents a Community Facility Enhancement Program cheque for $40,162 to the Kinuso Playground Society for new playground equipment.

March 17, 2018: The High Prairie Atom A Warriors win one of three games at the Alberta Atom A Provincials in Whitecourt.

March 17, 2018: The High Prairie Sunstone Energy Bantam Thunder lose all four games at the Alberta Bantam B Provincials in Rocky Mountain House.

March 17, 2018: The St. Andrew’s Saints girl’s junior high school basketball team wins bronze medals at the 2J Zones in Fairview after defeating the host Fairview Cobras in the bronze medal game.

March 17, 2019: Al Butterfield defeats Gary Adams 6-4 to win the A Event at the High Prairie Mixed Curling Bonspiel. John Chapman wins the B Event and Bernie Poloz the C Event.

March 17, 2019: The High Prairie Atoms lose 7-3 to the host team in the semi-final at the Atom B Provincials in Picture Butte, who would eventually win the title.

This Day in World History – March 17, 2022

432 – Saint Patrick, aged about 16, captured by Irish pirates.

1521 – Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan reaches the Philippines.

1756 – St. Patrick’s Day is first celebrated in New York.

1845 – Bristol man Henry Jones patents self-raising flour.

1845 – Rubber band patented by Stephen Perry of London.

1876 – First record high jump over 6 feet.

1931 – Stalin throws Lenin out of Central Committee.

1932 – German police raid Adolf Hitler’s Nazi headquarters.

1955 – “Rocket” Richard Riots occur in Montreal after hockey star is suspended.

1957 – Dutch ban on Sunday driving lifted.

1963 – Eruptions of Mount Agung on Bali, kills 1,900 Balinese.

1966 – US submarine locates missing H-bomb in Mediterranean.

1968 – Bee Gees make their US TV debut on The Ed Sullivan Show.

1969 – Golda Meir becomes Israel’s 4th PM.

1973 – Queen Elizabeth II opens new London Bridge.

1978 – Reds don green uniforms for St. Patrick’s Day.

1987 – IBM releases PC-DOS version 3.3.

1994 – Announcement: no smoking in Cleveland Indians new ballpark.

1995 – US approves first chicken pox vaccine, Varivax by Merck & Co.

2013 – Pope Francis delivers first Angelus prayer and blessing.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 17, 2022

