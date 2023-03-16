Today in High Prairie: March 17, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 17, 2023

St. Patricks’ Day! Wear green or be pinched!

Smoky River Agricultural Trade Show at Falher (Day 2 of 3).

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

10 a.m. – noon – Free Play in HP at Children’s Resource Centre.

1 – 3 p.m. – Craft Time in HP at Children’s Resource Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

6 – 9 p.m. – Chase the Ace at McLennan Legion Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 17, 2023

1587 – Francesco Albana, Mary’s Ascension painter

1834 – Gottlieb Daimler, Designed first motorcycle

1874 – Kincsem, Horse never lost a race

1919 – Nat King Cole, Unforgettable singer

1922 – Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Founding father, Bangladesh

1931 – Eunice Gayson, First James Bond Girl

1938 – Rudolf Nureyev, Russian ballet dancer

1941 – Paul Kantner, Jefferson Airplane singer

1943 – Don Mitchell, Ironside actor

1944 – Cito Gaston, Toronto Blue Jays manager

1944 – John Sebastian, Loving Spoonful singer

1949 – Patrick Duffy, Dallas actor

1951 – Kurt Russell, Overboard actor

1951 – Scott Gorham, Thin Lizzy guitarist

1967 – Billy Corgan, Smashing Pumpkins musician

1979 – Samoa Joe, Samoan professional wrestler

1988 – Grimes, Canadian musician

This Day in Local History – March 17, 2023

March 17, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports that pest control officer Rudolph Geottel tells farmers to implement a coyote control program due to rising populations.

March 17, 1971: South Peace News reports that Faust’s Lawrence Bittman purchases 63.68 acres of land to construct an $80,000 fish plant.

March 17, 1976: The Vic’s Super A Thunderbirds win the Smoky River Hockey League title with an 8-3 win over the Grouard Northernlites.

March 17, 1982: South Peace News reports Peace River Fertilizer Inc. decides to locate their $50 million plant at Kathleen.

March 17, 1984: A meeting is held in Joussard to decide whether or not to hold the North Country Fair in Joussard or move it to Kinuso. The latter is chosen.

March 17, 1987: The Family Inn Lounge re-opens under the name of the Cozy Corner Pub.

March 17, 1988: The Whitefish Lake Reserve votes 72-19 to go “dry” during a plebiscite.

March 17, 1999: South Peace News reports stats show the Keeweetinok Lakes RHA region has one of the highest rates of suicide in Alberta.

March 17, 2001: Peavine sports legend Terry Francis Gauchier dies of cancer at the age of 51 years.

March 17, 2005: Pat Ptashnyk wins $10,000 in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Edmonton Dream Home Lottery.

March 17, 2007: Peavine Metis Settlement celebrates the official sod turning of their new $9.6 million school.

March 17, 2008: Grant Mercer dies at the age of 82 years. He worked in High Prairie for several years at Ike’s Modern Motors as a mechanic.

March 17, 2015: High Prairie town council receives $1.2 million from the Alberta government for projects including updating Lift Station No. 4 and upgrading Railway Avenue.

March 17, 2017: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents a Community Facility Enhancement Program cheque for $40,162 to the Kinuso Playground Society for new playground equipment.

March 17, 2018: The St. Andrew’s Saints girl’s junior high school basketball team wins bronze medals at the 2J Zones in Fairview after defeating the host Fairview Cobras in the bronze medal game.

This Day in World History – March 17, 2023

432 – Saint Patrick, aged about 16, captured by Irish pirates.

1521 – Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan reaches the Philippines.

1756 – St. Patrick’s Day is first celebrated in New York.

1845 – Bristol man Henry Jones patents self-raising flour.

1845 – Rubber band patented by Stephen Perry of London.

1876 – First record high jump over 6 feet.

1931 – Stalin throws Lenin out of Central Committee.

1932 – German police raid Adolf Hitler’s Nazi headquarters.

1955 – “Rocket” Richard Riots occur in Montreal after hockey star is suspended.

1957 – Dutch ban on Sunday driving lifted.

1963 – Eruptions of Mount Agung on Bali, kills 1,900 Balinese.

1966 – US submarine locates missing H-bomb in Mediterranean.

1968 – Bee Gees make their US TV debut on The Ed Sullivan Show.

1969 – Golda Meir becomes Israel’s 4th PM.

1973 – Queen Elizabeth II opens new London Bridge.

1978 – Reds don green uniforms for St. Patrick’s Day.

1987 – IBM releases PC-DOS version 3.3.

1994 – Announcement: no smoking in Cleveland Indians new ballpark.

1995 – US approves first chicken pox vaccine, Varivax by Merck & Co.

2013 – Pope Francis delivers first Angelus prayer and blessing.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 17, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Some great news could come today, perhaps from a love partner. It might concern your relationship or it might involve some sort of good fortune coming to either you or your beloved. This bit of luck could free both of you in some way to further advance the relationship somehow. Do not panic and do not overanalyze it. Follow your heart!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Have you been working very hard to increase your income? If so, results might finally manifest. More available income usually necessitates working even harder, but in your case, you might be able to relax for a while and thus rid yourself of all the stress and tension that is been building up. Thank your lucky stars, and make plans for your free time.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today, you should feel especially attractive, romantic, and sexy. Any current or potential romantic partner you encounter will probably pay you lots of attention and want to make plans for the two of you to get together. This might be just what you need, as the last few days may have been difficult. Get out of the house and have a little fun. Everyone needs to do this now and then!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Intuition could prove extremely valuable when it comes to dealing with a sticky situation. You know all the rules, you know all the proper methods for whatever you do, but today you could be driven to make decisions based on gut feelings rather than rules or logic. Think of it as a valuable new tool for understanding how to deal with people and make the most of it.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Some gossip about a friend who has recently begun a new relationship could reach you today. This might come as a surprise, as you would never have expected it of this person. You will be glad, because you want your friend to be happy. Do not be afraid to call and ask to hear all about it. It will be a pleasure for both of you!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Minor changes in your money situation could make for a beautiful day. Perhaps you discover a bank error in your favour, get repaid for a loan, or receive a generous gift. Whichever it is, it is likely to make it possible for you to make a purchase you have been thinking you had to postpone for a while. Enjoy your good fortune and make the most of it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you might feel as though your mind is exploding. If you have been studying an intellectual or spiritual subject, insights could be coming thick and fast. Concepts that never made sense to you before suddenly seem clear. You will need to write them down, because even an elephant would not be able to remember this many ideas and revelations. Make the most of them!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Emotions and memories that have been buried in your psyche could suddenly well up today. At first you might not be able to make sense of this. These memories could seem irrelevant to your present life. Still, a little reflection might reveal why you are recalling them now. Release whatever blockages these memories may have been causing. You could find your life changed in a subtle way.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today a friendship could develop into something more. Someone you know fairly well but never thought of as a potential lover could suddenly show a romantic interest in you and you could respond. Whether or not you choose to do anything about it depends on you. Circumstances and people change. Think twice before you dismiss this person. Do not do it because they are “just” a friend.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A change in your working circumstances could make a positive difference to you. Perhaps you have moved to another desk, room, floor, or building. Whichever it is, you will be less stressed out. Being near difficult people or sitting near a window where you can see out can recharge your batteries and make you more productive.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Some intellectual knowledge you gain today is apt to make a significant difference in whatever creative projects you are working on. A friend or partner could help in some way. A current enterprise may go in a new direction or you could start a new project. Whatever it is, expect to feel inspired. Do not be surprised at the exceptional quality of your work!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The healing of some childhood traumas could be triggered today, perhaps through contact with someone who knew you then. Do not be surprised if you shed a few tears. This is a normal release. You could also suddenly laugh like crazy. Once this is all done, take your friend out for the evening and kick up your heels. That will help you lighten up and enable you to sleep.