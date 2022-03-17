Today in High Prairie: March 18, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – March 18, 2022

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage at HP Golden Age Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 18, 2022

1496 – Mary Tudor, Daughter of Henry VII

1765 – David H. Chasse, Fought Napoleon at Waterloo

1858 – Rudolf Diesel, Invented diesel engine

1879 – Cluny MacPherson, Inventor of the gas mask

1905 – Robert Donat, Goodbye Mr. Chips actor

1911 – Smiley Burnette, Petticoat Junction actor

1926 – Peter Graves, Mission Impossible actor

1927 – George Plimpton, Sports writer

1932 – F.W. de Klerk, South African President

1938 – Charley Pride, American country singer

1943 – Kevin Dobson, Kojak actor

1945 – Eric Woolfson, Alan Parsons Project singer

1948 – Robert Whitlock, Derek and the Dominos singer

1956 – Ingemar Stenmark, Swedish alpine skier

1959 – Irene Cara, Actress/singer [Fame]

1963 – Vanessa Williams, First African US Miss America

1970 – Queen Latifah, American actress

1989 – Lily Collins, Mirror, Mirror actress

This Day in Local History – March 18, 2022

March 18, 1939: Father Constant Falher, O.M.I., dies in Grouard and is buried there. He serves parishes in both Grouard and Joussard.

March 18, 1964: The High Prairie Social Action Group holds its second meeting. The aim of the group is to create interest and support programs dealing with the social problems in High Prairie.

March 18, 1970: South Peace News reports that construction begins on the new Toronto Dominion Bank.

March 18, 1970: About 60 beginners receive their diplomas in square dancing after completing 20 lessons.

March 18, 1972: The High Prairie Regals win the NPHL title after defeating the hometown Peace River Stampeders 5-4 to win the series 4-1. Ron Rose scores the winning goal. The Regals score five goals in each game in the series.

March 18, 1974: The roof of the Faust Community Hall caves in from heavy snowfall destroying the 1935 constructed building.

March 18-20, 1977: High Prairie hosts the Peace Winter Games.

March 18, 1977: Wayne Stafford scores three goals as the High Prairie Regals remain in first place in the NPHL playoff Series A after defeating the Peace River Stampeders 5-3.

March 18, 1982: Lyle Fjeld scores two goals to lead the High Prairie Regals to a 6-5 win over the Grimshaw Huskies, who still lead the NPHL semifinal series 2-1.

March 18, 1985: The St. Andrew’s Saints girl’s basketball team wins its third straight divisional title after defeating Prairie River 32-4 in the final.

March 18, 1986: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie and District Golf Club has tendered its grass greens. The greens, announced by club president Brian Bliss, should be ready for the spring of 1987.

March 18, 1986: The Slave Lake Roland Michener Rams score four unanswered goals in the third period to defeat the E.W. Pratt Chargers 6-5 in the Challenge hockey series.

March 18, 1989: Beaver Lumber closes its doors in High Prairie.

March 18, 1989: The High Prairie Midgets conclude play at provincials in Fairview with a 1-1-1 record and place out of the medals.

March 18, 1989: The High Prairie Peewees win one game and lose two others at provincials in Sylvan Lake and finish out of the medals.

March 18, 1990: The Sucker Creek Capitals Native Peewee team blasts Morley 12-2 in the final and win the Alberta title at Hobbema.

March 18, 1990: The High Prairie Bantam A team concludes a great week by winning both the provincial and All-Peace league titles.

March 18, 1993: The Peace River Stampeders erase an early 2-0 deficit and go on to win the first game of the NPHL final 5-3 over the High Prairie Regals.

March 18, 1997: High Prairie School Division Supt. Verne Evans tenders his resignation effective at the end of August ending 35 years of service.

March 18, 2000: Kelly Hrycun scores twice as the visiting Spirit River Rangers win the first game of the NPHL final over the Lakeland Eagles 4-1.

March 18, 2000: The High Prairie UGG Wheat Kings Bantams split four games at provincials in Medicine Hat and place out of the medals.

March 18, 2001: Lakeland Eagle Al Anderson is unanimously selected to the NPHL’s first all-star team at forward.

March 18, 2001: Mario Dube scores only six seconds into overtime as the High Prairie Tolko Twisters Tween team wins a bronze medal at the Ringette Provincials in Wetaskiwin.

March 18, 2001: Airdrie wins the gold medal at the Belle B Provincial Ringette Tournament held in High Prairie. The High Prairie Hoodlums lose three straight.

March 18, 2004: Peter Daniel Welch, 19, of McLennan, dies after falling beneath a train in McLennan.

March 18, 2007: The NPHL makes a shocking announcement by suspending the West Division final series between the Horse Lake Thunder and Fort St. John Flyers. That leaves the winner of the Lakeland Eagles versus Peace River Stampeders as the NPHL champion. The Flyers and Thunder were at an impasse following Game 6 of their semifinal series.

March 18, 2007: The High Prairie Tolko Timberwolves midget girl’s team wins bronze medals at provincials in Lethbridge after losing 5-2 to the Lacombe Ice in the semi-final.

March 18, 2008: High Prairie resident Trevor Cisaroski’s letter concerning the stench from burning at the town shop is discussed at a public works committee meeting. The committee promises to investigate and report back April 15.

March 18, 2009: Carla Davidson organizes a benefit concert for Nathan and Kaidan Denty. Gary Fjellgaard performs a concert at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre to raise money to buy a wheelchair-equipped van.

March 18, 2011: Three CFL stars visit East Prairie to talk to youth about life experiences including Ryan Lucas of Saskatchewan, Patrick Kubongo of Edmonton and J.R. LaRose of the B.C. Lions.

March 18, 2011: Kinuso School sends two teachers and 15 students to the National Archery in Schools Program/Alberta Hunter Education Instructors Association archery event in Edmonton. Coach Luke Peters is pleased with the effort despite the team not winning any medals.

March 18, 2012: The High Prairie Midget Legionnaires lose the semi-final at the Alberta Midget B Provincials in Lac la Biche 9-0 to Ponoka. Earlier, they defeated the High Country Rockies 6-5, lost to Drayton Valley 5-1, and defeated Lac la Biche 7-1.

March 18, 2014: Delphine June Halldorson passes away at the age of 84 years.

March 18, 2015: South Peace News reports that Amy Donahue, 9, plans to cut her hair for cancer charity. She hopes to raise $2,000.

March 18, 2015: Lesser Slave Lake Wildrose Party candidate Darryl Boisson announces he is supporting candidate Brian Jean in his leadership bid.

March 18, 2015: The M.D. of Big Lakes becomes Big Lakes County.

March 18, 2016: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents High Prairie Regional Recreation with a $30,000 cheque to help purchase a new ice resurfacing machine. The money comes from the CFEP program.

This Day in World History – March 18, 2022

1241 – Kraków is ravaged by Mongols.

1532 – English parliament bans payments by English church to Rome.

1673 – Lord Berkley sells his half of New Jersey to the Quakers.

1766 – Britain repeals the Stamp Act, helped lead to American Revolution.

1813 – David Melville patents apparatus for making coal gas.

1850 – Henry Wells & William Fargo form American Express.

1881 – Barnum & Bailey’s first combined “Greatest Show on Earth” opens.

1882 – Morgan Earp assassinated by outlaws in Tombstone.

1891 – Britain is linked to the continent by telephone.

1892 – Lord Stanley presents silver cup for hockey [Stanley Cup].

1899 – Phoebe, a moon of Saturn, is discovered by William Pickering.

1902 – Italian Enrico Caruso is first well-known performer to make a record.

1909 – Einar Dessau of Denmark makes the first ham broadcast.

1920 – Greece adopts the Gregorian calendar.

1922 – British magistrates in India sentence Mahatma Gandhi to 6 years.

1931 – First electric shavers go on sale in US [Schick].

1944 – 2,500 women trample guards to buy 1,500 alarm clocks in Chicago.

1945 – 1,250 US bombers attacks Berlin.

1945 – “Rocket” Richard becomes the first NHLer score 50 goals in a season.

1948 – Philips begin experimental TV broadcasting.

1949 – NATO [North Atlantic Treaty Organization] ratified.

1952 – First plastic lens for cataract patients fitted.

1959 – US President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs Hawaii statehood bill.

1965 – Poppin’ Fresh Pillsbury Dough Boy introduced.

1965 – Rolling Stones fined 5 pounds each for public urination.

1965 – Cosmonaut Alexey Leonov is first person to walk in space.

1966 – Scott Paper begins selling paper dresses for $1.

1967 – Beatles’ “Penny Lane” single goes #1.

1970 – NFL selects Wilson as official football.

1981 – Buffalo Sabres score NHL record nine goals in one period vs Toronto.

1989 – In Egypt, a 4,400-year-old mummy is found in the Pyramid of Cheops.

1990 – Largest art robbery [$500 million] in US history occurs at Boston.

1990 – First free elections in East Germany, Conservatives beat Communists.

1994 – South Africa Goldstone committee reveals existence of secret police.

2014 – Russia formally annexes Crimea, previously part of Ukraine.

2018 – Vladimir Putin is elected to six-year term as Russian President.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 18, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Trust you have all the facts you need today. You should be feeling quite good, emotionally. Use this self-confidence to make great strides in whatever you want to accomplish. Have fun letting your mind drift to a fanciful world where it can explore your imaginative proclivities. Feel free to use your strong hold on facts as a base to take off into a highly creative and intuitive realm.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may find yourself emotionally challenged today by a strong force demanding your attention. Your hyperawareness to every situation might be driving you a bit crazy. Perhaps you just need to tone things down and relax. Enjoy rather than question the fun-loving energy of the day. The more you simply let loose and explore, the better off you will be!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You have the opportunity to do some intense self-healing today, so you communicate more directly with your core self without the distractions of other people. Do what you can to hone in on the internal issues that require your attention. It is key you learn how to address these issues yourself instead of relying on other people to take care of these needs for you today.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You might be a bit confused with the mood of the day, which fosters quick action and a sporadic approach to things. More than likely, this approach is not exactly in line with your usual methodical protocol. Do what you can to merge with this energy in order to add a more spontaneous spark to your daily routine. Take a walk on the wild side today.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Feel free to match your plaid pants with your paisley shirt today. Accessorize with wild sneakers and a striped jacket. Let the oddball within you shine brightly! This is a terrific day for you, and you should feel free to express yourself openly and loudly to the world. You should experience a great deal of self-confidence. Take full advantage of it at this time!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Feel free to enlist your own creativity today to solve any problem that may come your way. Do not feel like you absolutely need to take a rational and methodical approach. This sort of frame of mind has already been tried. Now it is time to explore a more intuitive way to complete any task you wish to tackle now. Exercise more of your sensitive nature.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The energy of the day is electric, and you could find yourself bouncing from task to task and person to person. Things are apt to happen when you least expect them, so be prepared for surprises. There is an element of genius to the day that might inspire you to be someone much greater than you ever thought you could be. Join with people who share your same zest for life.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You might feel as if your heart is playing tricks on you today. Perhaps you are coming up against a strong force that is causing you to doubt yourself in some way. Do not be conned by loud, obnoxious talk. Seek the true meaning behind the words. You will find most of your strength is internal. Be prepared for stubborn wills to make a powerful presence in your world today.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – There is a great deal of unexpected communication coming your way today, but be careful about the people you trust. There is an element of fantasy factored into the picture. This might cause some disruption if you automatically accept everything at face value. Make sure you check your sources at least twice before proceeding. You will be much better off if you prepare for the worst.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may find people are not necessarily very sympathetic to your feelings today. It is quite possible they are more responsive to facts and information than emotions. It could be you need to enlist some sort of translator in order to get through to a person with whom you are trying to communicate. Do not hesitate to ask for more clarification on something if you need it.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may feel as if people have turned against you today and they have suddenly lost interest in what you have to say. Maybe this is a reflection of your own inability to truly listen to someone else talking. Look at the collective picture and open your eyes to the world around you. Get involved in the community instead of only focusing on you all the time.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Let your emotions play with your imagination today, and feel free to discuss your findings openly with others. Do not get caught up in so rational a frame of mind you refuse to acknowledge any other way of viewing a current situation. Put away your analytical side in order to disclose a more abstract, intuitive perspective. Exercise that part of your brain that does not normally get used.