Today in High Prairie: March 18, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – March 18, 2024

10 – 11 a.m. – Movement Mondays at JCA Hall in Joussard. Light exercise, stretching. Free!

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7 p.m. – Triangle Pioneer Threshermans Association AGM at Triangle Hall 15 km west of HP.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 18, 2024

1496 – Mary Tudor, Daughter of Henry VII

1765 – David H. Chasse, Fought Napoleon at Waterloo

1858 – Rudolf Diesel, Invented diesel engine

1879 – Cluny MacPherson, Inventor of the gas mask

1905 – Robert Donat, Goodbye Mr. Chips actor

1911 – Smiley Burnette, Petticoat Junction actor

1926 – Peter Graves, Mission Impossible actor

1927 – George Plimpton, Sports writer

1932 – F.W. de Klerk, South African President

1938 – Charley Pride, American country singer

1943 – Kevin Dobson, Kojak actor

1945 – Eric Woolfson, Alan Parsons Project singer

1948 – Robert Whitlock, Derek and the Dominos singer

1956 – Ingemar Stenmark, Swedish alpine skier

1959 – Irene Cara, Actress/singer [Fame]

1963 – Vanessa Williams, First African US Miss America

1970 – Queen Latifah, American actress

1989 – Lily Collins, Mirror, Mirror actress

This Day in Local History – March 18, 2024

March 18, 1939: Father Constant Falher, O.M.I., dies in Grouard and is buried there. He serves parishes in both Grouard and Joussard.

March 18, 1970: South Peace News reports that construction begins on the new Toronto Dominion Bank.

March 18, 1970: About 60 beginners receive their diplomas in square dancing after completing 20 lessons.

March 18, 1972: The High Prairie Regals win the NPHL title after defeating the hometown Peace River Stampeders 5-4 to win the series 4-1. Ron Rose scores the winning goal. The Regals score five goals in each game in the series.

March 18, 1974: The roof of the Faust Community Hall caves in from heavy snowfall destroying the 1935 constructed building.

March 18-20, 1977: High Prairie hosts the Peace Winter Games.

March 18, 1985: The St. Andrew’s Saints girl’s basketball team wins its third straight divisional title after defeating Prairie River 32-4 in the final.

March 18, 1986: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie and District Golf Club has tendered its grass greens. The greens, announced by club president Brian Bliss, should be ready for the spring of 1987.

March 18, 1989: Beaver Lumber closes its doors in High Prairie.

March 18, 1990: The Sucker Creek Capitals Native Peewee team blasts Morley 12-2 in the final and win the Alberta title at Hobbema.

March 18, 1997: High Prairie School Division Supt. Verne Evans tenders his resignation effective at the end of August ending 35 years of service.

March 18, 2001: Lakeland Eagle Al Anderson is unanimously selected to the NPHL’s first all-star team at forward.

March 18, 2001: Airdrie wins the gold medal at the Belle B Provincial Ringette Tournament held in High Prairie. The High Prairie Hoodlums lose three straight.

March 18, 2004: Peter Daniel Welch, 19, of McLennan, dies after falling beneath a train in McLennan.

March 18, 2007: The NPHL makes a shocking announcement by suspending the West Division final series between the Horse Lake Thunder and Fort St. John Flyers. That leaves the winner of the Lakeland Eagles versus Peace River Stampeders as the NPHL champion. The Flyers and Thunder were at an impasse following Game 6 of their semifinal series.

March 18, 2008: High Prairie resident Trevor Cisaroski’s letter concerning the stench from burning at the town shop is discussed at a public works committee meeting. The committee promises to investigate and report back April 15.

March 18, 2011: Three CFL stars visit East Prairie to talk to youth about life experiences including Ryan Lucas of Saskatchewan, Patrick Kubongo of Edmonton and J.R. LaRose of the B.C. Lions.

March 18, 2011: Kinuso School sends two teachers and 15 students to the National Archery in Schools Program/Alberta Hunter Education Instructors Association archery event in Edmonton. Coach Luke Peters is pleased with the effort despite the team not winning any medals.

March 18, 2015: South Peace News reports that Amy Donahue, 9, plans to cut her hair for cancer charity. She hopes to raise $2,000.

March 18, 2015: The M.D. of Big Lakes becomes Big Lakes County.

March 18, 2016: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents High Prairie Regional Recreation with a $30,000 cheque to help purchase a new ice resurfacing machine. The money comes from the CFEP program.

This Day in World History – March 18, 2024

1241 – Kraków is ravaged by Mongols.

1532 – English parliament bans payments by English church to Rome.

1673 – Lord Berkley sells his half of New Jersey to the Quakers.

1766 – Britain repeals the Stamp Act, helped lead to American Revolution.

1813 – David Melville patents apparatus for making coal gas.

1850 – Henry Wells & William Fargo form American Express.

1881 – Barnum & Bailey’s first combined “Greatest Show on Earth” opens.

1882 – Morgan Earp assassinated by outlaws in Tombstone.

1891 – Britain is linked to the continent by telephone.

1892 – Lord Stanley presents silver cup for hockey [Stanley Cup].

1899 – Phoebe, a moon of Saturn, is discovered by William Pickering.

1902 – Italian Enrico Caruso is first well-known performer to make a record.

1909 – Einar Dessau of Denmark makes the first ham broadcast.

1920 – Greece adopts the Gregorian calendar.

1922 – British magistrates in India sentence Mahatma Gandhi to 6 years.

1931 – First electric shavers go on sale in US [Schick].

1944 – 2,500 women trample guards to buy 1,500 alarm clocks in Chicago.

1945 – 1,250 US bombers attacks Berlin.

1945 – “Rocket” Richard becomes the first NHLer score 50 goals in a season.

1948 – Philips begin experimental TV broadcasting.

1949 – NATO [North Atlantic Treaty Organization] ratified.

1952 – First plastic lens for cataract patients fitted.

1959 – US President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs Hawaii statehood bill.

1965 – Poppin’ Fresh Pillsbury Dough Boy introduced.

1965 – Rolling Stones fined 5 pounds each for public urination.

1965 – Cosmonaut Alexey Leonov is first person to walk in space.

1966 – Scott Paper begins selling paper dresses for $1.

1967 – Beatles’ “Penny Lane” single goes #1.

1970 – NFL selects Wilson as official football.

1981 – Buffalo Sabres score NHL record nine goals in one period vs Toronto.

1989 – In Egypt, a 4,400-year-old mummy is found in the Pyramid of Cheops.

1990 – Largest art robbery [$500 million] in US history occurs at Boston.

1990 – First free elections in East Germany, Conservatives beat Communists.

1994 – South Africa Goldstone committee reveals existence of secret police.

2014 – Russia formally annexes Crimea, previously part of Ukraine.

2018 – Vladimir Putin is elected to six-year term as Russian President.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 18, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The special person in your life could be working too hard, causing strain for him or her and frustration for you. Their extra hours at work could interfere with your desire to enjoy quality time together. Your own worries could put a damper on your self-confidence. You might be wondering if you are doing everything that needs to be done. It might help to make a list and cross off each task you complete.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you might try to continue or complete a creative project of some kind, but your imagination just is not working the way it normally does. Also, overindulgence from last night could have you feeling a bit sluggish, which does not help the situation. Put your work aside before you give up on it completely. This is only a temporary situation. Your mind should be back to normal tomorrow.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you might feel especially protective toward all those you love: children, family, friends, pets, and the special person in your life. Upsetting news might have you wondering about the future, but do not let it get you down. All should be well, so allow yourself to relax and enjoy your loved ones. Distract yourself by going to an exciting movie. That will help release tension and put you in a better frame of mind.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you could make the acquaintance of actors, musicians, or other performers, some of whom might be quite well known. Social occasions could bring valuable contacts your way, which you could make good use of later. You might be having so much fun out among the beautiful people you really do not want to go home! Do not make it too late a night, however. You will need all your energy tomorrow!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Someone who lives far away, someone you have not heard from for a long time, could give you a surprise phone call today. You will be delighted and probably stay on the phone too long. You might need to run a few errands, but the weather could keep you indoors. Do not worry about it. You will still have time to take care of other pressing matters. You should be feeling especially artistic right now. Be creative!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Money could be a source of worry today. You might feel you have spent too much (who does not sometimes?) or perhaps some funds you were expecting have been held up. This is a delay and not a permanent situation (although it might seem that way). Too much worry could spoil your day, and you do not want that. If there is anything you can do to ease the situation, do it. Otherwise, hang in there!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Too much stress and strain over the past few days could cause you to clash with your partner. While not a disaster by any means, this can put a damper on your day. It might be best if you took a few minutes to get away by yourself and let all your negativity fade away when no one is around. You will feel better by the time you face your family, friends, and partner again.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Overindulgence last night could have left you feeling a little woozy today. You may want to spend the day in bed, but the prospect of leaving tasks undone could cause you to push on anyway. That is a bad idea. Rest is just what you need. Do not force yourself to socialize, either. You need some time alone to recover and gather your resources so you can face the world with a clear head.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Plans for getting together with a group of close friends may have to be called off because of sudden unexpected events. This could have you feeling somewhat down, especially if a romantic partner is involved. Try not to worry about it too much. You will be able to reschedule, and you could use the time alone anyway to relax and centre yourself.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The planetary energy has you feeling a bit sluggish today. You will probably want to stay home, surrounded by your books, pets, and plants, yet you know you have appointments to keep and responsibilities to fulfill. Your sense of duty is especially strong. Make a deal with yourself to get the bare minimum done and then relax. Try a hot bath and listening to classical music.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A temporary separation from someone close to you could have you reflecting on the good times you have spent together, especially over the past few weeks. You are likely to talk with him or her on the phone. You are feeling a lot of warmth and affection toward everyone around you, but a little sad as well, particularly when you think of those far away. Call them up! They will be glad to hear from you!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Dreams with mixed messages might trouble your sleep tonight. One minute you will be having a wonderful dream, and the next could be black and gloomy. Write them down. The message is probably more positive than it appears. Worries about money might plague you throughout the day, yet things probably are not as bad as they seem. Make sure you learn the facts about your situation before allowing yourself to panic!