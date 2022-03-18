Today in High Prairie: March 19, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19

7-11 p.m. – Jamboree at Triangle Hall. Music, dancing, socializing. Call [780] 523-5367 for details.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 19, 2022

1813 – David Livingstone, Scottish explorer

1848 – Wyatt Earp, American sheriff [OK Corral]

1905 – Albert Speer, German architect, Nazi leader

1914 – Fred Clark, Burns & Allen actor

1916 – Irving Wallace, People’s Almanac author

1920 – Tige Andrews, Mod Squad actor

1923 – Henry Morgentaler, Canadian gynecologist

1936 – Ursula Andress, Swiss sex symbol

1944 – Sirhan Sirhan, Palestinian-born assassin

1946 – Paul Atkinson, The Zombies guitarist

1946 – Ruth Pointer, Pointer Sisters singer

1947 – Glenn Close, Fatal Attraction actress

1949 – Denny Albee, One Life to Live actor

1951 – Derek Longmuir, Bay City Rollers drummer

1952 – Ricky Wilson, B-52’s guitarist

1955 – Bruce Willis, Die Hard actor

1959 – Shelley Burch, One Life to Live actress

1980 – Don Sparrow, Canadian illustrator

This Day in Local History – March 19, 2022

March 19, 1969: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Air Cadets win the Milt Connery trophy after defeating Peace River. The competition involves any sports or rifle competition.

March 19, 1973: Archbishop Legare is installed at a ceremony at John the Baptist Catholic Church in McLennan.

March 19, 1975: High Prairie’s Al Magill in honoured for 20 years of service to Alberta Power.

March 19, 1977: The Peace Winter Games conclude in High Prairie.

March 19, 1978: The High Prairie Regals defeat the Grimshaw Huskies 7-5 in overtime and advance to the NPHL final against the Fairview Elks.

March 19, 1983: Lon Kerfoot scores three goals as the High Prairie Bantam C team whips Manning 11-4 and qualifies for provincials in Vulcan.

March 19, 1983: Ron LaRiviere scores three goals for the High Prairie Regals but the Valleyview Jets win 9-7 to tie their NPHL semifinal series at two games each.

March 19, 1985: The High Prairie Regals defeat the Manning Comets 7-1 and advance to the NPHL final against the Grimshaw Huskies.

March 19, 1989: High Prairie figure skaters Jennifer Folberg, Tamara Johnson, Janice O’Donaghey, Trisha Peyre, Jaime Erasmus, Barb Henderson, Lisa Vandermeulen, Melanie Masson and Jodie Severson all past tests in Peace River.

March 19, 1992: Kevin Clemens and Harold Bellerose score third period goals to break a 2-2 tie as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Grimshaw Huskies 4-2 to take a 2-0 lead in the NPHL final.

March 19, 1994: The High Prairie Atoms post a 1-2 record at provincials at Grimshaw.

March 19, 1994: The Prairie River Raiders boy’s basketball team defeats St. Joe’s of Grande Prairie 52-41 in the final in Peace River to give PRJH their first-ever zone title. Meanwhile, the PRJH girl’s team loses two straight games.

March 19, 1994: Ron Cottrell scores in overtime to give the hometown High Prairie Regals a 4-3 win over the Peace River Stampeders and a 3-1 series lead in the NPHL final.

March 19, 2000: A counterfeit $20 bill is passed at the High Prairie Dreamcatcher Inn lounge.

March 19, 2000: The High Prairie Renegades ringette team wins a bronze medal at Provincials.

March 19, 2003: Tim Toth, a water analyst with Alberta Environment in Peace River, attends a meeting in High Prairie to discuss lake levels in Lesser Slave Lake.

March 19, 2003: Regional Economic Development Association chairperson Susan Richter says they want to meet with the new Region 8 health authority board to lobby for a new hospital.

March 19, 2005: An enthusiastic crowd of 150 attends a fiddling jamboree at the Legion Hall.

March 19, 2005: The High Prairie Peewee girls split four games at provincials and return home with no medals.

March 19, 2006: Avery Jones, a popular St. Andrew’s School student, dies after an accident at the age of 16 years.

March 19, 2008: South Peace News reports that Loblaws announces the Extra Foods store planned for High Prairie is now a No Frills store.

March 19-21, 2009: The High Prairie Young Guns win one of four games at the Alberta Peewee B Female Provincials in Viking. They lose to Strathmore 4-2, Provost/Macklin 3-1 and Lethbridge 4-0 but win their final game 2-1 over Calgary.

March 19-21, 2010: The High Prairie Apex Devils lose all four games at the Atom Female Provincials in Calgary. The team is shutout three times in four games.

March 19-21, 2010: Bernie Poloz wins his second straight High Prairie Mixed Bonspiel after defeating Jim Zabolotniuk 8-5 in the A Event final. Rod Marx wins the B Event and Bob Heyde the C Event.

March 19-21, 2010: The High Prairie Atom Thrashers place third at the Atom A Provincials in Wetaskiwin. The Thrashers go 2-1 in round-robin competition before being blasted 10-0 by Lacombe in the semifinal. Lacombe would win the final 5-1 over Taber.

March 19, 2011: Students from Grouard Northland School win medals at the Science Olympics in Grande Prairie. Team Dragon comprised of Bradley Manybears, Justin Mindel, Ryley Sutherland and Jenna Cardinal wins gold. Team Awesome comprised of Mariah Chalifoux, Abigail Sander, Theresa Campbell, Calandra Whitecap-Bear and Cailyn Cardinal wins silver. Team Thunderbird comprised of Legend Grey, Shayla Halcrow, Tara Halcrow and Josh Halcrow wins bronze.

March 19, 2012: High Prairie Councillor Barry Sharkawi’s house catches fire causing major smoke damage.

March 19, 2013: Bernie Poloz wins the High Prairie Men’s Curling Club title after defeating Mark Zahacay 6-4 in the A Event final. Bob Heyde wins the B Event and Perry Brust the C Event.

March 19, 2014: Gary Adams’ rink wins the High Prairie Curling Club’s Mixed League after defeating Al Butterfield 6-3 in the A Event final. Pat Monahan wins the B Event and Bernie Poloz the C Event.

March 19-22, 2015: The High Prairie Legionnaires are blasted 11-2 by Wetaskiwin in the semifinals at the Alberta Midget A Provincials in Calgary. The team posts a 2-1 record in round-robin play to advance to the semifinals.

March 19, 2016: A High Prairie home owned by Ed Podollan is destroyed by fire.

March 19, 2016: Jodi Sware holds an open house at the High Prairie and District Museum to celebrate her new book “Wisdom of Our Elders”.

March 19, 2017: The High Prairie Bantams lose the semi-finals at the Alberta Bantam Female Provincials. The team posts a 2-1-1 record in round-robin play and advances to the semifinals, where they lose 12-0 to the eventual champion Irma Aces.

March 19, 2017: Former Joussard resident Germaine Marie Goutier passes away from cancer at the age of 53 years.

March 19, 2019: Mark Zahacy skips his rink to the High Prairie Men’s Curling League A Event title after defeating Bernie Poloz 8-3. Bert Daly wins the B Event and Al Butterfield the C Event.

This Day in World History – March 19, 2022

1279 – Mongolians win at naval Battle of Yamen ends Song Dynasty in China.

1831 – First US bank robbery, the City Bank in New York robbed of $245,000.

1882 – First stone laid for the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona.

1883 – Jan Matzeliger invents first machine to manufacture entire shoes.

1885 – Louis Riel returns to Canada, proclaims provisional government.

1911 – First International Women’s Day.

1915 – Pluto photographed for first time [although unknown at the time].

1931 – Nevada legalizes gambling.

1932 – The Sydney Harbour Bridge opens.

1937 – Astronomer Fritz Zwicky coins the term “supernova”.

1938 – Toronto Maple Leafs score 8 goals in 5 minutes.

1943 – Airship Canadian Star torpedoed and sinks.

1943 – Frank Nitti, Chicago Outfit Boss after Al Capone, commits suicide.

1954 – First rocket-driven sled on rails tested in Alamogordo, NM.

1958 – Britain’s first planetarium opens at Madame Tussaud’s, London.

1964 – Sean Connery’s first day of shooting on James Bond film “Goldfinger”.

1971 – Philadelphia 76ers outscore Cincinnati Royals 90-8 in 1 half.

1981 – Two workers killed in space shuttle Columbia accident.

1984 – American sitcom “Kate & Allie” premieres on CBS-TV.

1987 – US televangelist Jim Bakker resigns amid rape accusation.

1990 – First world ice hockey tournament for women held at Ottawa.

1992 – Britain’s Prince Andrew & Sarah, Duchess of York, separate.

1994 – Largest omelette [1,383sq ft] made with 160,000 eggs in Japan.

2003 – American/British-led coalition invade Iraq, without UN support.

2008 – Cosmic burst – farthest object visible to the naked eye – observed.

2012 – Wendy’s overtakes Burger King, becomes 2nd biggest hamburger chain.

2018 – World’s last male northern white rhino, 45 year old Sudan, dies.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 19, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Dreams with mixed messages might trouble your sleep tonight. One minute you will be having a wonderful dream, and the next could be black and gloomy. Write them down. The message is probably more positive than it appears. Worries about money might plague you throughout the day, yet things probably are not as bad as they seem. Make sure you learn the facts about your situation before allowing yourself to panic!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The special person in your life could be working too hard, causing strain for him or her and frustration for you. Their extra hours at work could interfere with your desire to enjoy quality time together. Your own worries could put a damper on your self-confidence. You might be wondering if you are doing everything that needs to be done. It might help to make a list and cross off each task you complete.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you might try to continue or complete a creative project of some kind, but your imagination just is not working the way it normally does. Also, overindulgence from last night could have you feeling a bit sluggish, which does not help the situation. Put your work aside before you give up on it completely. This is only a temporary situation. Your mind should be back to normal tomorrow.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you might feel especially protective toward all those you love: children, family, friends, pets, and the special person in your life. Upsetting news might have you wondering about the future, but do not let it get you down. All should be well, so allow yourself to relax and enjoy your loved ones. Distract yourself by going to an exciting movie. That will help release tension and put you in a better frame of mind.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you could make the acquaintance of actors, musicians, or other performers, some of whom might be quite well-known. Social occasions could bring valuable contacts your way, which you could make good use of later. You might be having so much fun out among the beautiful people you really do not want to go home! Do not make it too late a night, however. You will need all your energy tomorrow!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Someone who lives far away, someone you have not heard from for a long time, could give you a surprise phone call today. You will be delighted and probably stay on the phone too long. You might need to run a few errands, but the weather could keep you indoors. Do not worry about it. You will still have time to take care of other pressing matters. You should be feeling especially artistic right now. Be creative!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Money could be a source of worry today. You might feel you have spent too much [who doesn’t sometimes?] or perhaps some funds you were expecting have been held up. This is a delay and not a permanent situation, although it might seem that way. Too much worry could spoil your day, and you do not want that. If there is anything you can do to ease the situation, do it! Otherwise, hang in there!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Too much stress and strain over the past few days could cause you to clash with your partner. While not a disaster by any means, this can put a damper on your day. It might be best if you took a few minutes to get away by yourself and let all your negativity fade away when no one is around. You will feel better by the time you face your family, friends, and partner again.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Overindulgence last night could have left you feeling a little woozy today. You may want to spend the day in bed, but the prospect of leaving tasks undone could cause you to push on anyway. That is a bad idea. Rest is just what you need. Do not force yourself to socialize, either. You need some time alone to recover and gather your resources so you can face the world with a clear head.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Plans for getting together with a group of close friends may have to be called off because of sudden unexpected events. This could have you feeling somewhat down, especially if a romantic partner is involved. Try not to worry about it too much. You will be able to reschedule, and you could use the time alone anyway to relax and center yourself.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The planetary energy has you feeling a bit sluggish today. You will probably want to stay home, surrounded by your books, pets, and plants, yet you know you have appointments to keep and responsibilities to fulfill. Your sense of duty is especially strong. Make a deal with yourself to get the bare minimum done and then relax. Try a hot bath and listening to classical music.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A temporary separation from someone close to you could have you reflecting on the good times you have spent together, especially over the past few weeks. You are likely to talk with him or her on the phone. You are feeling a lot of warmth and affection toward everyone around you, but a little sad as well, particularly when you think of those far away. Call them up! They will be glad to hear from you!