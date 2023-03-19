Today in High Prairie: March 19, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 19, 2023

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

5 p.m. – Potluck Supper at Kinuso Seniors Centre. Seniors 50+ welcome!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 19, 2023

1813 – David Livingstone, Scottish explorer

1848 – Wyatt Earp, American sheriff [OK Corral]

1905 – Albert Speer, German architect, Nazi leader

1914 – Fred Clark, Burns & Allen actor

1916 – Irving Wallace, People’s Almanac author

1920 – Tige Andrews, Mod Squad actor

1923 – Henry Morgentaler, Canadian gynecologist

1936 – Ursula Andress, Swiss sex symbol

1944 – Sirhan Sirhan, Palestinian-born assassin

1946 – Paul Atkinson, The Zombies guitarist

1946 – Ruth Pointer, Pointer Sisters singer

1947 – Glenn Close, Fatal Attraction actress

1949 – Denny Albee, One Life to Live actor

1951 – Derek Longmuir, Bay City Rollers drummer

1952 – Ricky Wilson, B-52’s guitarist

1955 – Bruce Willis, Die Hard actor

1959 – Shelley Burch, One Life to Live actress

1980 – Don Sparrow, Canadian illustrator

This Day in Local History – March 19, 2023

March 19, 1969: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Air Cadets win the Milt Connery trophy after defeating Peace River. The competition involves any sports or rifle competition.

March 19, 1973: Archbishop Legare is installed at a ceremony at John the Baptist Catholic Church in McLennan.

March 19, 1977: The Peace Winter Games conclude in High Prairie.

March 19, 1994: The Prairie River Raiders boy’s basketball team defeats St. Joe’s of Grande Prairie 52-41 in the final in Peace River to give PRJH their first-ever zone title.

March 19, 2000: A counterfeit $20 bill is passed at the High Prairie Dreamcatcher Inn lounge.

March 19, 2000: The High Prairie Renegades ringette team wins a bronze medal at Provincials.

March 19, 2003: Regional Economic Development Association chairperson Susan Richter says they want to meet with the new Region 8 health authority board to lobby for a new hospital.

March 19, 2005: An enthusiastic crowd of 150 attends a fiddling jamboree at the Legion Hall.

March 19, 2006: Avery Jones, a popular St. Andrew’s School student, dies after an accident at the age of 16 years.

March 19, 2008: South Peace News reports that Loblaws announces the Extra Foods store planned for High Prairie is now a No Frills store. It is never built.

March 19, 2012: High Prairie Councillor Barry Sharkawi’s house catches fire causing major smoke damage.

March 19, 2016: A High Prairie home owned by Ed Podollan is destroyed by fire.

March 19, 2016: Jodi Sware holds an open house at the High Prairie and District Museum to celebrate her new book “Wisdom of Our Elders”.

This Day in World History – March 19, 2023

1279 – Mongolians win at naval Battle of Yamen ends Song Dynasty in China.

1831 – First US bank robbery, the City Bank in New York robbed of $245,000.

1882 – First stone laid for the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona.

1883 – Jan Matzeliger invents first machine to manufacture entire shoes.

1885 – Louis Riel returns to Canada, proclaims provisional government.

1911 – First International Women’s Day.

1915 – Pluto photographed for first time [although unknown at the time].

1931 – Nevada legalizes gambling.

1932 – The Sydney Harbour Bridge opens.

1937 – Astronomer Fritz Zwicky coins the term “supernova”.

1938 – Toronto Maple Leafs score 8 goals in 5 minutes.

1943 – Airship Canadian Star torpedoed and sinks.

1943 – Frank Nitti, Chicago Outfit Boss after Al Capone, commits suicide.

1954 – First rocket-driven sled on rails tested in Alamogordo, NM.

1958 – Britain’s first planetarium opens at Madame Tussaud’s, London.

1964 – Sean Connery’s first day of shooting on James Bond film “Goldfinger”.

1971 – Philadelphia 76ers outscore Cincinnati Royals 90-8 in 1 half.

1981 – Two workers killed in space shuttle Columbia accident.

1984 – American sitcom “Kate & Allie” premieres on CBS-TV.

1987 – US televangelist Jim Bakker resigns amid rape accusation.

1990 – First world ice hockey tournament for women held at Ottawa.

1992 – Britain’s Prince Andrew & Sarah, Duchess of York, separate.

1994 – Largest omelette [1,383sq ft] made with 160,000 eggs in Japan.

2003 – American/British-led coalition invade Iraq, without UN support.

2008 – Cosmic burst – farthest object visible to the naked eye – observed.

2012 – Wendy’s overtakes Burger King, becomes 2nd biggest hamburger chain.

2018 – World’s last male northern white rhino, 45 year old Sudan, dies.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 19, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A trip to a museum or gallery could bring you some interesting insights. Maybe you will ignore the realistic paintings and photographs that used to interest you and admire the abstract works instead. They definitely capture your interest, and by the end of the day you may consider taking an art class to learn more about them.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Home and technology figure prominently today. Perhaps you have just bought the latest gadget and want to spend the day figuring out how it works. You are in your element! A phone call from a distant friend could interrupt your project. You may speak for a long time, but you will not mind the delay at all. It is wonderful to talk to old friends.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If you have wanted to get involved in some type of volunteer organization, today may be when you sign up to support a worthy cause. Whether it is an envirnomental charity or a volunteer opportunity, you realize that working to better the planet is an important element that has been missing in your life. Life glows all that much brighter with your new altruistic outlook.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your career is about to take a turn for the better. New professional possibilities may come your way today. Be receptive to any invitations or offers. Your advancement may not come in the most traditional way, so you need to pay close attention. Do not overlook something that seems beyond your capabilities. Your reach should always exceed your grasp. Stretch!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Anticipation is often as good as, if not better than, the actual event. This is what you experience today as you and your partner plan an exciting getaway. It is a busy day, booking hotels and airline tickets, but it is fun, too. You and your mate are giddy with the excitement of it all. This is just what your relationship needs.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Past issues may rear their ugly heads today. No, it is not pretty. In fact, it is frustrating to have to deal with this problem again. You will be well served to spend time meditating. You need to address these issues once and for all or they will continue to haunt you. You are fortunate to have such close friends who will support you through this difficult process.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Romance is in the air, filtering your vision with a rosy light. You are in love with the world today, and you are most especially in love with your partner. If you do not already have a partner, you may meet him or her today. Since you never know when or where, make sure to look your best throughout the day.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – All sorts of wonderful changes are in the air at home and at work. On the personal front, someone new is likely to enter your life and change it for the better. At work, perhaps a proposal you submitted has been accepted or you landed a deal you have been working on for some time. Enjoy this auspicious celestial energy!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – There is a big world out there beckoning to you. Why not plan an adventure to a faraway land? You have been working hard and deserve a reward. If you can not take time off right now, at least contact a travel agent or do some research online. Surround yourself with pamphlets and images of foreign cities. Even though you know you can not travel to them now, you know you will get there soon.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today, you are likely to undertake some seemingly urgent decorating projects in order to get your home in tip-top shape. It could be that a few minor purchases are all that is needed. But you may decide you can not live with the colour of the bedroom one moment longer and take matters into your own hands and do the job yourself. You will be exhausted but pleased by the end of the day.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If you are not traveling today, you will likely take a big trip soon. It seems you will be sharing a room with someone special. A close friend or significant other may accompany you. You can look forward to all the romantic possibilities that come with exploring new lands together. It is bound to be a wonderful trip.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You are gifted in ways you do not even know about. Today you may uncover that gift unexpectedly. Perhaps you doodle a silly drawing in the margin of a note to a friend. Studying it reveals an idea that would be good for a children’s book illustration. Perhaps there are other things you could do with your life. Research other possibilities online.