Today in High Prairie: March 19, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 19, 2024

First day of Spring!

10 a.m. – Holy Family Catholic Regional Division meeting in PR at Education and Conference Centre.

10 a.m. – Noon – Drop-In Coffee at HP Golden Age Club.

10 a.m. – Seniors’ Coffee Morning at Nampa Foods.

1 p.m. – HPSD board of trustees meets at Learning Support Centre in High Prairie.

1 p.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. New members welcome.

1 – 3 p.m. – Elders Drop-in at HP Native Friendship Centre. Beading, Cards, Crafts, and more.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – High Prairie Air Cadets Parade (meetings) at HP Legion Hall.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 19, 2024

1813 – David Livingstone, Scottish explorer

1848 – Wyatt Earp, American sheriff [OK Corral]

1905 – Albert Speer, German architect, Nazi leader

1914 – Fred Clark, Burns & Allen actor

1916 – Irving Wallace, People’s Almanac author

1920 – Tige Andrews, Mod Squad actor

1923 – Henry Morgentaler, Canadian gynecologist

1936 – Ursula Andress, Swiss sex symbol

1944 – Sirhan Sirhan, Palestinian-born assassin

1946 – Paul Atkinson, The Zombies guitarist

1946 – Ruth Pointer, Pointer Sisters singer

1947 – Glenn Close, Fatal Attraction actress

1949 – Denny Albee, One Life to Live actor

1951 – Derek Longmuir, Bay City Rollers drummer

1952 – Ricky Wilson, B-52’s guitarist

1955 – Bruce Willis, Die Hard actor

1959 – Shelley Burch, One Life to Live actress

1980 – Don Sparrow, Canadian illustrator

This Day in Local History – March 19, 2024

March 19, 1969: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Air Cadets win the Milt Connery trophy after defeating Peace River. The competition involves any sports or rifle competition.

March 19, 1973: Archbishop Legare is installed at a ceremony at John the Baptist Catholic Church in McLennan.

March 19, 1977: The Peace Winter Games conclude in High Prairie.

March 19, 1994: The Prairie River Raiders boy’s basketball team defeats St. Joe’s of Grande Prairie 52-41 in the final in Peace River to give PRJH their first-ever zone title.

March 19, 2000: A counterfeit $20 bill is passed at the High Prairie Dreamcatcher Inn lounge.

March 19, 2000: The High Prairie Renegades ringette team wins a bronze medal at Provincials.

March 19, 2003: Regional Economic Development Association chairperson Susan Richter says they want to meet with the new Region 8 health authority board to lobby for a new hospital.

March 19, 2005: An enthusiastic crowd of 150 attends a fiddling jamboree at the Legion Hall.

March 19, 2006: Avery Jones, a popular St. Andrew’s School student, dies after an accident at the age of 16 years.

March 19, 2008: South Peace News reports that Loblaws announces the Extra Foods store planned for High Prairie is now a No Frills store. It is never built.

March 19, 2012: High Prairie Councillor Barry Sharkawi’s house catches fire causing major smoke damage.

March 19, 2016: A High Prairie home owned by Ed Podollan is destroyed by fire.

March 19, 2016: Jodi Sware holds an open house at the High Prairie and District Museum to celebrate her new book “Wisdom of Our Elders”.

This Day in World History – March 19, 2024

1279 – Mongolians win at naval Battle of Yamen ends Song Dynasty in China.

1831 – First US bank robbery, the City Bank in New York robbed of $245,000.

1882 – First stone laid for the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona.

1883 – Jan Matzeliger invents first machine to manufacture entire shoes.

1885 – Louis Riel returns to Canada, proclaims provisional government.

1911 – First International Women’s Day.

1915 – Pluto photographed for first time [although unknown at the time].

1931 – Nevada legalizes gambling.

1932 – The Sydney Harbour Bridge opens.

1937 – Astronomer Fritz Zwicky coins the term “supernova”.

1938 – Toronto Maple Leafs score 8 goals in 5 minutes.

1943 – Airship Canadian Star torpedoed and sinks.

1943 – Frank Nitti, Chicago Outfit Boss after Al Capone, commits suicide.

1954 – First rocket-driven sled on rails tested in Alamogordo, NM.

1958 – Britain’s first planetarium opens at Madame Tussaud’s, London.

1964 – Sean Connery’s first day of shooting on James Bond film “Goldfinger”.

1971 – Philadelphia 76ers outscore Cincinnati Royals 90-8 in 1 half.

1981 – Two workers killed in space shuttle Columbia accident.

1984 – American sitcom “Kate & Allie” premieres on CBS-TV.

1987 – US televangelist Jim Bakker resigns amid rape accusation.

1990 – First world ice hockey tournament for women held at Ottawa.

1992 – Britain’s Prince Andrew & Sarah, Duchess of York, separate.

1994 – Largest omelette [1,383sq ft] made with 160,000 eggs in Japan.

2003 – American/British-led coalition invade Iraq, without UN support.

2008 – Cosmic burst – farthest object visible to the naked eye – observed.

2012 – Wendy’s overtakes Burger King, becomes 2nd biggest hamburger chain.

2018 – World’s last male northern white rhino, 45-year-old Sudan, dies.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 19, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You might feel that money is flowing out of your bank account all too quickly lately, and this might be a cause of worry for you. You could feel you have spent too much on decorations for your home or on entertaining family and friends. Do not worry! You will make up for it, and besides, you can not take it with you, you know. Watch your spending, but do not turn into a miser.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This will be a good day for you! You should be feeling happy, excited, enthusiastic, and optimistic about the future. Relations with family, friends, and neighbours are likely to be warm and congenial. Today could involve a lot of time on the phone or out running errands. Expect a surprise encounter with someone you have not seen in a long time. You will spend some time reminiscing and catching up.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A rush of humanitarian spirit and a desire to do some real good might find you looking into various charities in order to find those you might want to help. However, money could be flowing out for other purposes a bit too quickly for your tastes. It perhaps would be best to find one group that suits you and give only to that one. Save other worthy causes for another time.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You, along with a significant other in your life, could be very busy trying to make time to see each other today. Later, when you are finally alone, your phone could be ringing nonstop, further intruding upon your time together. Do not be afraid to turn it off! If a call is particularly important, they will call again later.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you could be faced with a bunch of people from out of town you have never met before. You are likely to find this exciting and stimulating, but you could also feel a bit flustered. You might also not be at your most outgoing right now. This could be a better day to listen than to try to talk. Sometimes that impresses people more than anything you might say.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Travel and adventure are on your mind. You could be daydreaming about flying to exotic places and doing unusual things, such as touring the ancient sights of India or going on safari in Kenya. Such dreams are possible, so you might want to look into it. You also might want to learn about exciting fields of interest, so this is a good day to sign up for a class or workshop.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It may not be easy for you to convince someone today. No matter how profound your idea or how convincing your explanations, the other person just is not ready to believe it yet. Do not be pushy. Maybe this person needs to sleep on it for a couple of nights, or maybe they just need to do their own research. Be patient and focus on other things in the meantime!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A trip by air could be very much on your mind today. Perhaps you are planning a vacation with your family or a romantic partner. You could well be caught up in the excitement that seems to be the driving emotion today. Friends could offer advice, but you are not in the space to accept it, as your self-confidence is high. Expect to spend the evening in the congenial company of friends.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You have got a lot on your mind right now, and others might be interpreting your quiet behaviour as your being aloof. Go right ahead and let them think whatever they want. You have got some real issues to think through, and decisions with important consequences to come up with. You will be able to smooth their ruffled feathers later. Right now, just focus on taking care of yourself.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A number of invitations to social events could come your way today, some from people you really do not know well. Do not pass them up, however. You could make some fortunate contacts or even some new friends at these parties. You enjoy being around people, but today you might find it a bit tedious. Your heart is with your family. You are probably looking forward to being at home and cuddling with a romantic partner.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Visitors could come to your home tonight, possibly for an informal get-together of some kind. Dear friends might be involved in some way. You are likely to be very busy during the day, perhaps tying up loose ends. Your mind is probably going a thousand miles an hour, so you will need to wind down before going to bed tonight. You do not want to lose any sleep.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may appear to have your head in the clouds today. The truth is, you have got a lot of important things on your mind. Others might be offended or even amused at your distance. Try not to worry about this too much. You need to take care of resolving those problems you have been ruminating on before worrying about everyone else’s reaction.