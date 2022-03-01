Today in High Prairie: March 2, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – March 2, 2022

12:30 p.m. – Seniors Lunch in Elder’s Room at Kapawe’no School at Grouard. Must be double-vaccinated to attend.

12:30-5:30 p.m. – Marigold Farmers’ Market in HP at 4724-53 Ave., to book a table call [780] 523-4588.

1:30 p.m. – AHS Chronic Pain Workshop by Zoom. Call [1-800] 349-5711 to register.

3:30-5 p.m. – Faust Youth Program meets at Fire Hall [5-11 years].

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall, Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start 7 p.m.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 2, 2022

1779 – Joel Poinsett, American statesman [poinsettia]

1793 – Sam Houston, American statesman

1860 – Susanna M. Salter, First American female mayor

1904 – Dr. Seuss , American children’s author

1917 – Desi Arnaz, I Love Lucy actor

1931 – Mikhail Gorbachev, Soviet leader

1935 – Al Waxman, King of Kensington actor

1935 – Porky Pig, Looney Tunes character

1943 – Tony Meehan, Drifters rocker

1950 – Karen Carpenter, Carpenters vocalist/drummer

1952 – Laraine Newman, Saturday Night Live actress

1955 – Jay Osmond, Osmond Brothers singer

1956 – Jon Bon Jovi, Bon Jovi rocker

1984 – Elizabeth Jagger, English model and actress

This Day in Local History – March 2, 2022

March 2, 1962: High Prairie holds its third annual Ice Carnival with the theme Arabian Nights.

March 2, 1963: The High Prairie Progress reports that Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Peever take over operation of the Enilda Post Office from the retiring Mrs. H. Berg.

March 2, 1968: The High Prairie RCMP detachment holds its grand opening in the new $130,000 building.

March 2, 1968: The Grouard Vocational School boy’s basketball team concludes provincials at Pincher Creek with a 1-2 record. Grouard loses to Vermilion 50-49, defeats Newbrooke 51-10, and loses to Sylvan Lake 76-46. Coach Ron Fisher wins the Coaches Award. Player Ralph Freeman is named to the Second All-Star Team.

March 2, 1969: The Athabasca PCs holds a nomination convention in High Prairie with over 40 attending. Grouard’s John Willier is elected president and Ed Hussain treasurer. MP Paul Yewchuk attended to address the meeting.

March 2, 1969: The High Prairie rink skipped by Frances Sunderland wins the Falher Ladies Bonspiel. Others in the rink are lead Lucille Zamorsky, second Grace Burgar and third Celia Harris.

March 2, 1973: High Prairie is chosen as one of two sites in Alberta for a vet clinic, to be built with provincial and federal money.

March 2, 1980: An estimated $200,000 in damages results in a fire at Bigway Superette.

March 2, 1980: Vic Shapka’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel.

March 2, 1980: Stan Cunningham and Pat Lalonde win gold medals in boxing at the Peace Winter Games in Grande Prairie.

March 2, 1982: Ike Lawrence announces daily air service to Edmonton from High Prairie pending federal government approval.

March 2, 1986: High Prairie’s Julie Eriksson wins two bronze medals in judo at the Alberta Winter Games in Edson.

March 2, 1986: Paul Turcotte’s Falher rink wins the annual High Prairie Men’s Bonspiel.

March 2, 1987: South Peace News publishes the first edition of The Enterprise, a low-cost advertising vehicle.

March 2, 1990: Athabasca MP Jack Shields tells Slave Lake students the proposed GST is not popular but necessary.

March 2, 1992: Bill’s Auto Glass moves into a new location at Peyre Chrysler.

March 2, 1994: I.D. No. 125 changes its name to the I.D. of Big Lakes.

March 2, 2000: Mike Walker stops 27 shots as the Hythe Mustangs hand the Lakeland Eagles their first-ever shutout 4-0 in the first game of their NPHL semi-final series.

March 2, 2002: Valleyview St. Stephen’s boy’s and girl’s basketball teams sweep the junior high basketball titles at a tournament in High Prairie. The girl’s team defeats Prairie River 31-28 in the final while the boy’s team defeats St. Andrew’s 56-37 in the final.

March 2, 2005: J.B. Wood Extended Care Unit holds a Centurion Celebration for residents Oswald Peatite, Bessie Roffey and Anton Straub.

March 2, 2005: South Peace News reports that counterfeit $10 bills are found at several High Prairie stores.

March 2, 2008: Bessie Roffey celebrates her 111th birthday at J.B. Wood Extended Care Unit among many friends and family.

March 2, 2009: Kevin Laliberte begins work as the High Prairie School Division’s first communications officer.

March 2, 2012: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen says the proposed NLC campus had to be scrapped to ensure the hospital moved forward. She says the “trade off” had to occur to get the rest of the hospital design in place.

March 2, 2016: South Peace News reports that High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church will have a new pastor, Keith Williams, in May.

March 2, 2016: South Peace News features Kierra Gauchier, Katey Zelman and Mason Dlugosz, who leave shortly for the Arctic Winter Games in Iquluit, Nunavut.

March 2, 2016: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce hires Rodney Gainer as its executive director.

March 2, 2017: A new $106,725.10 Olympia ice resurfacer arrives at the Sports Palace.

March 2, 2018: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents a cheque for $31,087 to the High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion for upgrades to the hall. The money comes from the Community Facility Enhancement Program grant.

March 2, 2019: The High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints girl’s basketball team wins its first 2J Zone basketball title after defeating the Fairview High Cobras 47-42 in Grimshaw.

This Day in World History – March 2, 2022

1717 – First ballet performed in England.

1836 – Republic of Texas declares independence from Mexico.

1866 – First US company to make sewing needles.

1872 – Louis Riel goes into voluntary exile in St. Paul, Minnesota.

1874 – Baseball batter’s box is officially adopted.

1882 – Queen Victoria narrowly escapes assassination after shooting.

1917 – Puerto Rico territory created; US citizenship granted.

1927 – Babe Ruth becomes highest paid baseball player: $70,000/year.

1929 – Chicago Black Hawks shut-out for NHL record 8th straight game.

1933 – King Kong film starring Fay Wray premieres in New York.

1944 – Fumes from locomotive stalled in a tunnel suffocate 521 in Italy.

1946 – Ho Chi Minh elected President of North Vietnam.

1949 – First automatic streetlight turned on at New Milford, Conn.

1958 – First surface crossing of Antarctica completed in 99 days.

1962 – Wilt Chamberlain scores 100 points in an NBA game.

1966 – It is reported there are 215,000 US soldiers in Vietnam.

1969 – Phil Esposito 1st NHLer to score 100 points in a season.

1972 – NASA launches its Pioneer 10 space probe to Jupiter.

1976 – Walt Disney World logs its 50 millionth guest.

1983 – Compact Disc recordings developed by Phillips & Sony.

1990 – Canadian Mark Tewksbury swims world record 50m backstroke.

2012 – Red Cross is denied access to provide relief in Syria.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 2, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You are asked to spring into action today, so do not resist it. Be aware of the fact things may not be as they seem. There could be a strange façade over the situation you should be aware of before you act. Your head may seem a bit clouded. Your fantasy world is especially active today, so you might feel the urge to run away and never come back. That might not be a bad idea.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – It might be hard to get to the root of a matter today. Instead of getting stressed about it, take a long nap sometime this afternoon. Water your plants and read a book. Escape into some sort of fantasyland that takes you away from your daily life. Dealing with people on their own terms may prove extremely difficult. The other party might not be acting from a point of assuredness. Deal with them later.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Enjoy a spirited day in which you indulge in everything your heart desires. Your imagination could take you to a whole new realm in which you play the starring role. Live these fantasies. Remember if you can dream it, you can do it, so think big. The fire inside you burns brightly, so make good use of this power before it is squandered away by someone else tugging on the strings.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may be feeling especially concerned with others today. Your thoughts are with the less fortunate. Perhaps you should consider teaming up with a local church or other community organization to help your immediate community. Your spiritual well-being is also important to you today, and you should do something to honour this part of you. It could be hard for you to keep yourself grounded.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today is an active day for you in which you would do well working with groups of others. Your imagination is especially active and you might find yourself playing out scenes from your dreams. The people in your life are playing a more important role than they have in times past. Recognize and appreciate these key people. Work with them to lift the layer of fog that seems to be clouding the air today.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today is a day to roll with the punches. Do not take anything too seriously, and refrain from making any major decisions. You might get the sense that something or someone is working behind the scenes without your knowledge. Trust your instincts. See what you can do to bridge the gap between reality and what you sense from the spiritual world. Visit the ocean or take a long walk in the woods.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This could very well be one of those days in which you forget to put on your shoes before heading out the door. Make sure your head is screwed on tight before you climb out of bed this morning; otherwise you might find it floating up in the clouds. Daydreams will seep into your consciousness no matter how hard you try to keep your mind focused on the matter at hand.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The information coming at you today may be clouded and delusional. Take it with a grain of salt. Someone could try to pull the wool over your eyes. Check the bus schedule twice before hopping on board. You could find yourself lost in the wrong part of town otherwise. Have patience and try not to get too upset if you are not receiving the answers you want. The truth will come out soon enough.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your fantasy world will be especially active today, and you should feel free to take off into dreamland. Let your imagination run the show today and you will be delightfully surprised at the rewards this will bring to your everyday life. It may be hard to make a decision about anything practical, so do not even try. Leave it to a day in which you are feeling more grounded.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Things might not feel like they are fitting into place today, so do not try to press the issue. You may sense a strong desire to escape into fantasyland and never come back. Resist the temptation to indulge in recreational substances that might leave you feeling more muddled than before. Get your work done and then let loose. Escape into the depths of your mind and explore what rich fantasies your inner self has to offer.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your physical vitality is extra strong today, although your thoughts may be a little clouded. Someone could strongly object to an action of yours, but realize their motivation may be a bit skewed. Muster the self-confidence to stand up for yourself at this time. Whatever happens, you will be called on to take action one way or another. Take the time to assess the facts carefully, because there may be trickery going on.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – There could be a bit of confusion in your world today. Trying to make sense of what is going on might not be the easiest task. Rational thinking and analytical processes may not be the best way to find the solution. You might be better off just letting the issue sit for now and deal with it later when the facts are clearer. Let go of control and the desire to make sense of it all. Instead, just relax and let the day take you where it will.