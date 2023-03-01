Today in High Prairie: March 2, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 2, 2023

10 a.m. – Joussard Sewing Group meets at Homesteader’s Hall, Bring your lunch and your project.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall, Come out and enjoy the fun!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 2, 2023

1779 – Joel Poinsett, American statesman [poinsettia]

1793 – Sam Houston, American statesman

1860 – Susanna M. Salter, First American female mayor

1904 – Dr. Seuss , American children’s author

1917 – Desi Arnaz, I Love Lucy actor

1931 – Mikhail Gorbachev, Soviet leader

1935 – Al Waxman, King of Kensington actor

1935 – Porky Pig, Looney Tunes character

1943 – Tony Meehan, Drifters rocker

1950 – Karen Carpenter, Carpenters vocalist/drummer

1952 – Laraine Newman, Saturday Night Live actress

1955 – Jay Osmond, Osmond Brothers singer

1956 – Jon Bon Jovi, Bon Jovi rocker

1984 – Elizabeth Jagger, English model and actress

This Day in Local History – March 2, 2023

March 2, 1962: High Prairie holds its third annual Ice Carnival with the theme Arabian Nights.

March 2, 1963: The High Prairie Progress reports that Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Peever take over operation of the Enilda Post Office from the retiring Mrs. H. Berg.

March 2, 1968: The High Prairie RCMP detachment holds its grand opening in the new $130,000 building.

March 2, 1968: The Grouard Vocational School boy’s basketball team concludes provincials at Pincher Creek with a 1-2 record. Grouard loses to Vermilion 50-49, defeats Newbrooke 51-10, and loses to Sylvan Lake 76-46. Coach Ron Fisher wins the Coaches Award. Player Ralph Freeman is named to the Second All-Star Team.

March 2, 1973: High Prairie is chosen as one of two sites in Alberta for a vet clinic, to be built with provincial and federal money.

March 2, 1980: An estimated $200,000 in damages results in a fire at Bigway Superette.

March 2, 1980: Stan Cunningham and Pat Lalonde win gold medals in boxing at the Peace Winter Games in Grande Prairie.

March 2, 1982: Ike Lawrence announces daily air service to Edmonton from High Prairie pending federal government approval.

March 2, 1990: Athabasca MP Jack Shields tells Slave Lake students the proposed GST is not popular but necessary.

March 2, 1992: Bill’s Auto Glass moves into a new location at Peyre Chrysler.

March 2, 1994: I.D. No. 125 changes its name to the I.D. of Big Lakes.

March 2, 2005: J.B. Wood Extended Care Unit holds a Centurion Celebration for residents Oswald Peatite, Bessie Roffey and Anton Straub.

March 2, 2005: South Peace News reports that counterfeit $10 bills are found at several High Prairie stores.

March 2, 2008: Bessie Roffey celebrates her 111th birthday at J.B. Wood Extended Care Unit among many friends and family.

March 2, 2009: Kevin Laliberte begins work as the High Prairie School Division’s first communications officer.

March 2, 2012: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen says the proposed NLC campus had to be scrapped to ensure the hospital moved forward. She says the “trade off” had to occur to get the rest of the hospital design in place.

March 2, 2016: South Peace News reports that High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church will have a new pastor, Keith Williams, in May.

March 2, 2016: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce hires Rodney Gainer as its executive director.

March 2, 2017: A new $106,725.10 Olympia ice resurfacer arrives at the Sports Palace.

March 2, 2018: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents a cheque for $31,087 to the High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion for upgrades to the hall. The money comes from the Community Facility Enhancement Program grant.

March 2, 2019: The High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints girl’s basketball team wins its first 2J Zone basketball title after defeating the Fairview High Cobras 47-42 in Grimshaw.

This Day in World History – March 2, 2023

1717 – First ballet performed in England.

1836 – Republic of Texas declares independence from Mexico.

1866 – First US company to make sewing needles.

1872 – Louis Riel goes into voluntary exile in St. Paul, Minnesota.

1874 – Baseball batter’s box is officially adopted.

1882 – Queen Victoria narrowly escapes assassination after shooting.

1917 – Puerto Rico territory created; US citizenship granted.

1927 – Babe Ruth becomes highest paid baseball player: $70,000/year.

1929 – Chicago Black Hawks shut-out for NHL record 8th straight game.

1933 – King Kong film starring Fay Wray premieres in New York.

1944 – Fumes from locomotive stalled in a tunnel suffocate 521 in Italy.

1946 – Ho Chi Minh elected President of North Vietnam.

1949 – First automatic streetlight turned on at New Milford, Conn.

1958 – First surface crossing of Antarctica completed in 99 days.

1962 – Wilt Chamberlain scores 100 points in an NBA game.

1966 – It is reported there are 215,000 US soldiers in Vietnam.

1969 – Phil Esposito 1st NHLer to score 100 points in a season.

1972 – NASA launches its Pioneer 10 space probe to Jupiter.

1976 – Walt Disney World logs its 50 millionth guest.

1983 – Compact Disc recordings developed by Phillips & Sony.

1990 – Canadian Mark Tewksbury swims world record 50m backstroke.

2012 – Red Cross is denied access to provide relief in Syria.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 2, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Social events and group activities could bring new interests your way that provide a rich field of knowledge for you to delve into. Someone could recommend books on the subject. This could be very exciting, especially since a lot of new people who share this interest could come into your life. Be sure to keep track of names and phone numbers. You will not want to lose touch.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A number of people involved in the healing professions could cross your path today. You might hear news about recent discoveries in those fields that sparks your interest. What you learn could affect your life in a profoundly positive way, so you need to write down not only the contact information for the people you meet but also the resources they use.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A potential new love partner could show up, perhaps someone from a distant state or foreign country or in a field like law or education. You could have a lot of interests in common with this person. Some intriguing discussions could result. Whether you choose to pursue this attraction depends on your situation, but you can enjoy this person’s company today anyway. Tomorrow – who knows?

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Family members could spring some surprising news on you today. This news may concern people you know or perhaps a family member has some interesting plans of his or her own you were not aware of. Although positive, this news could throw you for a loop. It should definitely cause you to alter your thinking in some way. Do not let emotion overwhelm logic right now.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Invitations to some exciting social events in your neighbourhood could come today. You might hear from some friends who are planning to attend, so you could be enthusiastically looking forward to these events. You will enjoy getting together with your friends. Bear in mind you could also meet new people who prove to be valuable business contacts. Make sure you look your best!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Good news involving a small, extra sum of money could come today. You might receive a cheque in the mail. Take a friend out to lunch. You will both have fun. Afterward, you may want to blow the rest of the money on something frivolous, but do not go that far. Think about one or more items you want and concentrate on those.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Bonding is today’s keyword. Relations with close friends should be enhanced by increased communication, perhaps some fascinating conversations about new ideas and exciting world events. This new intellectual rapport could bring you closer than you were before. Romantic relationships, in particular, intensify through newly-discovered mutual interests, perhaps involving foreign cultures.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A lot of unfinished tasks may need doing around the home today. You might decide to ignore some of the work that desperately needs to be handled in favour of a project you think you will enjoy more. Do not stick family members with the boring stuff! If you pull together to get the worst out of the way, then you can all have fun with the more interesting tasks.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Some great news about a friend’s good fortune could be exciting, and you might spend a lot of time on the phone not only congratulating that friend but also discussing it with other people. This is good for you, as you are apt to find it inspiring and use it as motivation to continue pushing ahead yourself. In fact, this news could change your life profoundly in the long run.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – When it comes to managing money today, you should go with your gut, whether it involves personal finances, job-related concerns, or the funds of a group you are affiliated with. Be less concerned about logic and more with how you feel about sources of income, specific investments, or ways of planning expenses. Do some research to verify your insights and then follow them!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A new fascination with history or an exotic culture could drive you to learn more about it. It could become an obsession, for today at least. You might spend a lot of time online or in the library or talking to people who specialize in this field. By day’s end, your mind could be spinning like a top. Take a walk and clear your head or you might not be able to sleep.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may find your instincts are right, particularly where other people are concerned. You and a friend could come up with the same words at the same time, which might be a little disconcerting for both of you. Still, this increased intuition is likely to help your understanding of those close to you more than you ever expected. Make the most of it, and remember what you learn.