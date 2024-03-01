Today in High Prairie: March 2, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 2, 2024

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Farmer’s Market at Enilda W.I. Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 2, 2024

1779 – Joel Poinsett, American statesman [poinsettia]

1793 – Sam Houston, American statesman

1860 – Susanna M. Salter, First American female mayor

1904 – Dr. Seuss , American children’s author

1917 – Desi Arnaz, I Love Lucy actor

1931 – Mikhail Gorbachev, Soviet leader

1935 – Al Waxman, King of Kensington actor

1935 – Porky Pig, Looney Tunes character

1943 – Tony Meehan, Drifters rocker

1950 – Karen Carpenter, Carpenters vocalist/drummer

1952 – Laraine Newman, Saturday Night Live actress

1955 – Jay Osmond, Osmond Brothers singer

1956 – Jon Bon Jovi, Bon Jovi rocker

1984 – Elizabeth Jagger, English model and actress

This Day in Local History – March 2, 2024

March 2, 1962: High Prairie holds its third annual Ice Carnival with the theme Arabian Nights.

March 2, 1963: The High Prairie Progress reports that Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Peever take over operation of the Enilda Post Office from the retiring Mrs. H. Berg.

March 2, 1968: The High Prairie RCMP detachment holds its grand opening in the new $130,000 building.

March 2, 1968: The Grouard Vocational School boy’s basketball team concludes provincials at Pincher Creek with a 1-2 record. Grouard loses to Vermilion 50-49, defeats Newbrooke 51-10, and loses to Sylvan Lake 76-46. Coach Ron Fisher wins the Coaches Award. Player Ralph Freeman is named to the Second All-Star Team.

March 2, 1973: High Prairie is chosen as one of two sites in Alberta for a vet clinic, to be built with provincial and federal money.

March 2, 1980: An estimated $200,000 in damages results in a fire at Bigway Superette.

March 2, 1980: Stan Cunningham and Pat Lalonde win gold medals in boxing at the Peace Winter Games in Grande Prairie.

March 2, 1982: Ike Lawrence announces daily air service to Edmonton from High Prairie pending federal government approval.

March 2, 1990: Athabasca MP Jack Shields tells Slave Lake students the proposed GST is not popular but necessary.

March 2, 1992: Bill’s Auto Glass moves into a new location at Peyre Chrysler.

March 2, 1994: I.D. No. 125 changes its name to the I.D. of Big Lakes.

March 2, 2005: J.B. Wood Extended Care Unit holds a Centurion Celebration for residents Oswald Peatite, Bessie Roffey and Anton Straub.

March 2, 2005: South Peace News reports that counterfeit $10 bills are found at several High Prairie stores.

March 2, 2008: Bessie Roffey celebrates her 111th birthday at J.B. Wood Extended Care Unit among many friends and family.

March 2, 2009: Kevin Laliberte begins work as the High Prairie School Division’s first communications officer.

March 2, 2012: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen says the proposed NLC campus had to be scrapped to ensure the hospital moved forward. She says the “trade off” had to occur to get the rest of the hospital design in place.

March 2, 2016: South Peace News reports that High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church will have a new pastor, Keith Williams, in May.

March 2, 2016: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce hires Rodney Gainer as its executive director.

March 2, 2017: A new $106,725.10 Olympia ice resurfacer arrives at the Sports Palace.

March 2, 2018: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents a cheque for $31,087 to the High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion for upgrades to the hall. The money comes from the Community Facility Enhancement Program grant.

March 2, 2019: The High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints girl’s basketball team wins its first 2J Zone basketball title after defeating the Fairview High Cobras 47-42 in Grimshaw.

This Day in World History – March 2, 2024

1717 – First ballet performed in England.

1836 – Republic of Texas declares independence from Mexico.

1866 – First US company to make sewing needles.

1872 – Louis Riel goes into voluntary exile in St. Paul, Minnesota.

1874 – Baseball batter’s box is officially adopted.

1882 – Queen Victoria narrowly escapes assassination after shooting.

1917 – Puerto Rico territory created; US citizenship granted.

1927 – Babe Ruth becomes highest paid baseball player: $70,000/year.

1929 – Chicago Black Hawks shut-out for NHL record 8th straight game.

1933 – King Kong film starring Fay Wray premieres in New York.

1944 – Fumes from locomotive stalled in a tunnel suffocate 521 in Italy.

1946 – Ho Chi Minh elected President of North Vietnam.

1949 – First automatic streetlight turned on at New Milford, Conn.

1958 – First surface crossing of Antarctica completed in 99 days.

1962 – Wilt Chamberlain scores 100 points in an NBA game.

1966 – It is reported there are 215,000 US soldiers in Vietnam.

1969 – Phil Esposito 1st NHLer to score 100 points in a season.

1972 – NASA launches its Pioneer 10 space probe to Jupiter.

1976 – Walt Disney World logs its 50 millionth guest.

1983 – Compact Disc recordings developed by Phillips & Sony.

1990 – Canadian Mark Tewksbury swims world record 50m backstroke.

2012 – Red Cross is denied access to provide relief in Syria.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 2, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Upsetting events in the neighbourhood might have family members in a funk. This could be something major like construction crews tearing up the streets, or something as minor as a bout of bad weather. No matter! It is going to make your lives a bit more difficult for a while, but you will have to bear with it. In the meantime, try to cheer everyone up by throwing an impromptu party. This always works!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you might hear a rather distressing rumour about one or more people you know or perhaps about your working situation. Do not be surprised if more than one person phones or emails to fill you in on this. However, this information might not be dependable. It could be based on innuendo or even outright lies. Try to track down the facts before you make yourself crazy over it.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Personal or professional projects you have been working on might be moving a bit more slowly than you are comfortable with today. You may wonder if this is because you are not doing something right. This probably is not the case. It is no doubt just a normal lag in the energy, which should pick up again tomorrow. Keep at it, get done what you have to, and do not make yourself crazy over it. Go with the flow.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you might feel stifled by your current situation. Perhaps you are thinking of changing jobs or professions, or maybe you are considering moving to a more exotic place. These all might be good ideas, but today is not the day to make any definite decisions or even consider your options. You are not in an objective frame of mind. Wait a few days and then think about this some more. You might change your mind.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Attempts to master a new computer program or other form of high-tech equipment could seem to be going nowhere. You might tend to doubt your ability and thus feel very frustrated. However, keep at it. You are not beyond all help! Nothing more than a little focus, concentration, and dogged persistence is required. It might also pay to ask someone’s help who knows more about it.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The rapid level of growth you have probably been experiencing could suddenly prove too much for you today. You might need to take a little breather to grasp what is happening in your life. New friends, new knowledge, and new opportunities have appeared in profusion, but you could still be feeling a bit down, wondering if you can handle it all. Do not fight these feelings; work through them instead. You will be better off for it.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The energy that has propelled you forward for the past several weeks might seem to lag a bit today, causing you momentary panic that your progress will not continue. As a result, you could be feeling a bit blue. Do not fall into this trap. The pace has been so fast it had to slow down sometime. It will pick up again, and you will have had time to catch your breath. Hang in there!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you might experience a slight (and very temporary) dark night of the soul. You could take a long look at your life and, even though you are doing well, still feel you are not yet where you want to be. Spiritually, you might doubt the traditional views you have questioned and still wonder about new concepts you have adopted. Try to distract yourself through reading or perhaps a movie. This feeling will pass by tomorrow.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A group with which you are affiliated could be excited about a course of action you might not feel is wise now. You might inform them of your reservations, but they are probably too charged up to listen. You could begin to have doubts about goals of your own that may be taking a long time to manifest. Hang in there! Sometimes things take longer than you would like, but success is still in the wind.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Plans for getting together with friends or a romantic partner might have to be postponed because of professional responsibilities that need attention. This could prove upsetting, especially since you have to disappoint others, but these things happen. Do not let it get to you. This will have no lasting effect on any of your relationships. Work hard, get it done, and schedule time for some fun a bit later.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your health has been glowing over the past few weeks, but today you are likely to feel a little under the weather. This is probably due to nothing more exotic than stress. You have been working hard and concentrating on little else, so your body is now rebelling. You need some rest. Take time off and relax a little, and do not feel guilty about it. Even the prime minister needs alone time occasionally.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might have planned an exciting evening with friends or your current love interest, but you have to postpone it due to forces beyond your control. This could prove both disappointing and frustrating, but there will not be much you can do about it. Just reschedule and plan something else for tonight. Distracting yourself might be the best way to go. See a movie or play on your own.