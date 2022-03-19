Today in High Prairie: March 20, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – March 20, 2022

First Day of Spring! Let the sun shine!

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Cribbage at HP Golden Age Seniors Centre.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 20, 2022

43BC – Ovid, Author of Metamorphoses

1813 – Matthias Keller, German hymn writer

1903 – Edgar Buchanan, Petticoat Junction actor

1906 – “Ozzie” Nelson, “Ozzie and Harriet” Show

1918 – Jack Barry, Joker’s Wild host

1912 – Carl Reiner, Dick Van Dyke Show actor

1931 – Hal Linden, Barney Miller actor

1935 – Ted Bessell, Gomer Pyle actor

1937 – Jerry Reed, Smokey & the Bandit actor

1939 – Brian Mulroney, 18th PM of Canada

1940 – Gianpiero Moretti, Steering wheel designer

1947 – Carl Palmer, Asia drummer

1948 – Bobby Orr, Boston Bruin

1951 – Guy Perry, Motels guitarist/vocalist

1957 – Spike Lee, US film director

1959 – Sting, US pro wrestler

1969 – Caroline Brunet, Canadian Olympic kayaker

1986 – Ruby Rose, Australian model

This Day in Local History – March 20, 2022

March 20, 1915: The Grouard News reports the moving picture studio and hardware store in Grouard are both for sale.

March 20, 1915: The Grouard News reports D.S. Hayden, of High Prairie, ships 2,000 bushels of grain by rail out of the settlement becoming the first farmer to ship grain by rail out of High Prairie.

March 20, 1915: Editor Roy S. Burns severs his relationship with the Grouard News and leaves it in the hands of J.E. Cook. Burns leaves to go farming near McLennan.

March 20, 1915: Frank Heaton is acquitted on a charge of stealing mail the previous fall between Grouard and Peace River Crossing.

March 20, 1954: A crowd of slightly less than 2,000 watches the hometown Fairview Elks defeat the Peace River Stampeders 4-3 to win the first NPHL title and the Victory Cup.

March 20, 1957: Permission is granted to demolish the church at St. Bruno Mission in Joussard to build a shop for trade courses.

March 20, 1969: Joe Turions’ farmhouse is destroyed in a blaze. The furniture on the ground floor is saved before the building collapses. Damage is estimated at $18,000.

March 20, 1973: The Grande Prairie Athletics defeat the High Prairie Regals 6-1 thus sweeping their Intermediate senior hockey playoff series. The A’s advance to compete in the A Division while High Prairie drops to the B.

March 20, 1974: The weather office at the Slave Lake Airport reports a record snowfall for the winter of 114.2 inches.

March 20, 1979: Ron Rose scores two goals as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Grimshaw Huskies 8-1 in the first game of the NPHL final.

March 20, 1980: The Grimshaw Huskies, bolstered by the presence of U.S. college hockey player Wade Campbell, defeat the High Prairie Regals 5-2 in the first game of the NPHL final.

March 20, 1982: Trevor Parenteau scores the game winner as the Grimshaw Huskies defeat the High Prairie Regals 4-3 to take a 3-1 lead in their NPHL semifinal series.

March 20, 1983: Andrew Howard is named the top debater in Alberta in Senior High – Open Class.

March 20, 1984: Brian Hill scores three goals as the High Prairie Regals defeat the Grimshaw Huskies 6-1 to take a 3-0 lead in the NPHL final.

March 20, 1985: A semi crashes into an AVC bus but no one is injured as the bus was left by the side of the road for repairs by its driver.

March 20, 1986: The E.W. Pratt Chargers defeat Valleyview Hillside 9-7 in the first-ever Challenge hockey game between the two schools.

March 20, 1989: Progressive Conservative Pearl Calahasen is elected MLA for Lesser Slave Lake. She is the first woman and first Metis to represent the area.

March 20, 1990: The High Prairie Regals outshoot the Peace River Stampeders 52-29 en route to an 11-4 win in the seventh and deciding game in their NPHL semifinal series.

March 20, 1992: Ivan Cunningham scores with 27 seconds remaining as the High Prairie Midgets tie Peace River 10-10 in the first game of their league playoff series.

March 20, 1993: The visiting Peace River Stampeders receive a game-winning goal from midget Aaron Parenteau as they defeat the High Prairie Regals 4-3 to take a 2-0 lead in the NPHL final.

March 20, 1993: High Prairie Tae Kwon Do Tigers Chris Keay, Haney Sharkawi, Melissa Smith, Tamara Neilsen and Chad Perry qualify for the Junior Nationals in Edmonton after winning medals at the provincial tournament in St. Albert.

March 20, 1998: High Prairie School Division opens a new bus garage beside Pioneer Home Hardware.

March 20, 2002: Both the Town of High Prairie and the M.D. of Big Lakes question census results by Statistics Canada. Both agree at later meetings on April 10 to proceed with their own census.

March 20, 2004: High Prairie town council decides to not enter the 2004 WinterLights competition. Later, after they hear local resident Yvonne Hendry wins a photo contest, they decide to enter.

March 20, 2005: The High Prairie Tolko Timberwolves win the Midget Female C Alberta championship after defeating Irma 6-4 in the final at Thorhild.

March 20, 2005: The High Prairie Legionnaires win a bronze medal at provincials in Okotoks after losing the semifinal to Lacombe 4-2.

March 20, 2005: Bernie Poloz’s rink wins the High Prairie Closing Mixed Bonspiel after defeating Robert Benoit 10-2 in the A Event final. Al Butterfield wins the B Event and Mike Pierson the C Event.

March 20, 2006: Lindsay Davies begins her new job at Brighter Futures’ executive director, taking over from Gwen Villebrun.

March 20, 2007: Henry Ward, better known as Wyatt Earp, is banned from all town facilities. He is given a letter from Town constables but no reason is stated why the action is taken.

March 20-21: The High Prairie Legionnaire Midgets lose three straight games at the Midget A Provincials in Ponoka. The team loses 5-2 to Wetaskiwin, 7-2 to Taber and 13-4 to Olds.

March 20, 2010: Twelve members of the High Prairie Tigers Taekwondo Club attend the Provincial Senior Team Trials in Edmonton and bring home six silver and nine bronze medals.

March 20, 2012: Michael Ann Fitzgerald passes away at the age of 75 years.

March 20, 2013: Kay Savill’s rink wins the High Prairie Ladies’ Curling Club title after defeating Lisa Zabolotniuk 10-4 in the A Event final. Brenda Anderson wins the B Event and Jocelyn Heyde the C Event.

March 20, 2014: Lisa Zabolotniuk’s rink wins the High Prairie Curling Club’s Ladies League after defeating Marilyn Stevens 6-4 in the A Event final. Jocelyn Heyde wins the B Event and Brenda Anderson the C Event.

March 20, 2014: Doris Leah Bliss passes away at the age of 89 years.

March 20, 2016: The High Prairie Sunstone Energy Bantam C team wins Provincials on home ice after defeating Vermilion 6-3 in the final. Previous wins in round-robin play were 8-1 over Airdrie, 9-3 over Vermilion and 7-2 over Blackfalds. They crushed Fairview 8-0 in the semifinal.

March 20, 2016: The High Prairie Peewees score 18 goals in three games but surrender 33 in losing three straight games at the Alberta Peewee B Provincials in Drayton Valley.

March 20, 2016: Bernie Poloz’s High Prairie rink wins the High Prairie Mixed Bonspiel after defeating Alain Blanchette 7-3 in the final. Tyson Billings wins the B Event and Jim Zabolotniuk the C Event.

March 20, 2016: Sucker Creek’s Bill Willier celebrates his 95th birthday, surrounded by family and friends.

March 20, 2019: Bernie Poloz skips his rink to the High Prairie Mixed Curling League A Event title after defeating Al Butterfield 7-3. Hugh Anderson wins the B Event, John Chapman the C Event, and Ashley Smith the D Event.

This Day in World History – March 20, 2022

141 – 6th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1345 – Saturn, Jupiter and Mars conjunction occurs.

1616 – Walter Raleigh released from Tower of London to seek gold in Guyana.

1627 – France & Spain sign accord for fighting Protestantism.

1800 – Alessandro Volta reports his discovery of the electric battery.

1815 – Napoleon enters Paris after escape from Elba, begins 100-day rule.

1868 – Jesse James Gang robs bank in Russellville, Kentucky, of $14,000.

1930 – Kentucky Fried Chicken founded by Colonel Harland Sanders.

1933 – Dachau, the first Nazi concentration camp, is completed.

1934 – Rudolf Kuhnold demonstrates radar in Kiel, Germany.

1944 – Mount Vesuvius in Italy erupts.

1947 – 180 tonne blue whale [record] caught in South Atlantic.

1977 – Premier Indira Gandhi loses election in India.

1980 – The Mi Amigo ship containing England’s pirate radio Caroline sinks.

1981 – Argentine ex-president Isabel Peron sentenced to 8 years.

1985 – Libby Riddles is first woman to win Iditarod Trail Dog Sled Race.

1991 – Court awards Peggy Lee $3 million in suit against Disney.

1991 – US forgives $2 billion in loans to Poland.

1992 – Model Janice Pennington is awarded $1.3M for accident on Price is Right.

1996 – UK admits humans can catch Mad Cow Disease.

2001 – Petrobras 36 Oil Platform, world’s largest oil rig, sinks.

2004 – Stephen Harper wins leadership of new Conservative Party of Canada.

2016 – Barack Obama becomes first US President to visit Cuba since 1928.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 20, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may appear to have your head in the clouds today. The truth is, you have got a lot of important things on your mind. Others might be offended or even amused at your distance. Try not to worry about this too much. You need to take care of resolving those problems you have been ruminating on before worrying about everyone else’s reaction.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You might feel money is flowing out of your bank account all too quickly lately, and this might be a cause of worry for you. You could feel you have spent too much on decorations for your home or on entertaining family and friends. Do not worry! You will make up for it, and besides, you can not take it with you, you know. Watch your spending, but do not turn into a miser.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – This will be a good day for you. You should be feeling happy, excited, enthusiastic, and optimistic about the future. Relations with family, friends, and neighbours are likely to be warm and congenial. Today could involve a lot of time on the phone or out running errands. Expect a surprise encounter with someone you have not seen in a long time. You will spend some time reminiscing and catching up.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A rush of humanitarian spirit and a desire to do some real good might find you looking into various charities in order to find those you might want to help. However, money could be flowing out for other purposes a bit too quickly for your tastes. It perhaps would be best to find one group that suits you and give only to that one. Save other worthy causes for another time.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You, along with a significant other in your life, could be very busy trying to make time to see each other today. Later, when you are finally alone, your phone could be ringing nonstop, further intruding upon your time together. Do not be afraid to turn it off! If a call is particularly important, they will call again later.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you could be faced with a bunch of people from out of town who you have never met before. You are likely to find this exciting and stimulating, but you could also feel a bit flustered. You might also not be at your most outgoing right now. This could be a better day to listen than to try to talk. Sometimes that impresses people more than anything you might say.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Travel and adventure are on your mind. You could be daydreaming about flying to exotic places and doing unusual things, such as touring the ancient sights of India or going on safari in Kenya. Such dreams are possible, so you might want to look into it. You also might want to learn about exciting fields of interest, so this is a good day to sign up for a class or workshop.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – It may not be easy for you to convince someone today. No matter how profound your idea or how convincing your explanations, the other person just is not ready to believe it yet. Do not be pushy. Maybe this person needs to sleep on it for a couple of nights, or maybe they just need to do their own research. Be patient and focus on other things in the meantime!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A trip by air could be very much on your mind today. Perhaps you are planning a vacation with your family or a romantic partner. You could well be caught up in the excitement that seems to be the driving emotion today. Friends could offer advice, but you are not in the space to accept it, as your self-confidence is high. Expect to spend the evening in the congenial company of friends.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You have got a lot on your mind right now, and others might be interpreting your quiet behaviour as your being aloof. Go right ahead and let them think whatever they want. You have got some real issues to think through, and decisions with important consequences to come up with. You will be able to smooth their ruffled feathers later. Right now, just focus on taking care of yourself.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A number of invitations to social events could come your way today, some from people you really do not know well. Do not pass them up, however. You could make some fortunate contacts or even some new friends at these parties. You enjoy being around people, but today you might find it a bit tedious. Your heart is with your family. You are probably looking forward to being at home and cuddling with a romantic partner.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Visitors could come to your home tonight, possibly for an informal get-together of some kind. Dear friends might be involved in some way. You are likely to be very busy during the day, perhaps tying up loose ends. Your mind is probably going a thousand miles an hour, so you will need to wind down before going to bed tonight. You do not want to lose any sleep!