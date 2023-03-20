Today in High Prairie: March 20, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 20, 2023

First day of spring! Bring on the sunshine and flowers!

Village of Donnelly Byelection. Voting 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Village Office.

10 a.m. – CRC Play & Learn at McLennan.

1 p.m. – Carpet Bowling at McLennan Golden Age Club. We’re practicing for “Fun Days” in March. Join us!

7 p.m. – Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

7:30 p.m. – Pioneer Threshermans Association AGM at Triangle Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 20, 2023

43BC – Ovid, Author of Metamorphoses

1813 – Matthias Keller, German hymn writer

1903 – Edgar Buchanan, Petticoat Junction actor

1906 – “Ozzie” Nelson, “Ozzie and Harriet” Show

1918 – Jack Barry, Joker’s Wild host

1912 – Carl Reiner, Dick Van Dyke Show actor

1931 – Hal Linden, Barney Miller actor

1935 – Ted Bessell, Gomer Pyle actor

1937 – Jerry Reed, Smokey & the Bandit actor

1939 – Brian Mulroney, 18th PM of Canada

1940 – Gianpiero Moretti, Steering wheel designer

1947 – Carl Palmer, Asia drummer

1948 – Bobby Orr, Boston Bruin

1951 – Guy Perry, Motels guitarist/vocalist

1957 – Spike Lee, US film director

1959 – Sting, US pro wrestler

1969 – Caroline Brunet, Canadian Olympic kayaker

1986 – Ruby Rose, Australian model

This Day in Local History – March 20, 2023

March 20, 1915: The Grouard News reports the moving picture studio and hardware store in Grouard are both for sale.

March 20, 1915: The Grouard News reports D.S. Hayden, of High Prairie, ships 2,000 bushels of grain by rail out of the settlement becoming the first farmer to ship grain by rail out of High Prairie.

March 20, 1915: Editor Roy S. Burns severs his relationship with the Grouard News and leaves it in the hands of J.E. Cook. Burns leaves to go farming near McLennan.

March 20, 1915: Frank Heaton is acquitted on a charge of stealing mail the previous fall between Grouard and Peace River Crossing.

March 20, 1954: A crowd of slightly less than 2,000 watches the hometown Fairview Elks defeat the Peace River Stampeders 4-3 to win the first NPHL title and the Victory Cup.

March 20, 1957: Permission is granted to demolish the church at St. Bruno Mission in Joussard to build a shop for trade courses.

March 20, 1969: Joe Turions’ farmhouse is destroyed in a blaze. Damage is estimated at $18,000.

March 20, 1974: The weather office at the Slave Lake Airport reports a record snowfall for the winter of 114.2 inches.

March 20, 1983: Andrew Howard is named the top debater in Alberta in Senior High – Open Class.

March 20, 1985: A semi crashes into an AVC bus but no one is injured as the bus was left by the side of the road for repairs by its driver.

March 20, 1989: Progressive Conservative Pearl Calahasen is elected MLA for Lesser Slave Lake. She is the first woman and first Metis to represent the area.

March 20, 1993: High Prairie Tae Kwon Do Tigers Chris Keay, Haney Sharkawi, Melissa Smith, Tamara Neilsen and Chad Perry qualify for the Junior Nationals in Edmonton after winning medals at the provincial tournament in St. Albert.

March 20, 1998: High Prairie School Division opens a new bus garage beside Pioneer Home Hardware.

March 20, 2002: Both the Town of High Prairie and the M.D. of Big Lakes question census results by Statistics Canada. Both agree at later meetings on April 10 to proceed with their own census.

March 20, 2004: High Prairie town council decides to not enter the 2004 WinterLights competition. Later, after they hear local resident Yvonne Hendry wins a photo contest, they decide to enter.

March 20, 2005: The High Prairie Tolko Timberwolves win the Midget Female C Alberta championship after defeating Irma 6-4 in the final at Thorhild.

March 20, 2005: The High Prairie Legionnaires win a bronze medal at provincials in Okotoks after losing the semifinal to Lacombe 4-2.

March 20, 2006: Lindsay Davies begins her new job at Brighter Futures’ executive director, taking over from Gwen Villebrun.

March 20, 2012: Michael Ann Fitzgerald passes away at the age of 75 years.

March 20, 2014: Doris Leah Bliss passes away at the age of 89 years.

March 20, 2016: The High Prairie Sunstone Energy Bantam C team wins Provincials on home ice after defeating Vermilion 6-3 in the final. Previous wins in round-robin play were 8-1 over Airdrie, 9-3 over Vermilion and 7-2 over Blackfalds. They crushed Fairview 8-0 in the semifinal.

This Day in World History – March 20, 2023

141 – 6th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1345 – Saturn, Jupiter and Mars conjunction occurs.

1616 – Walter Raleigh released from Tower of London to seek gold in Guyana.

1627 – France & Spain sign accord for fighting Protestantism.

1800 – Alessandro Volta reports his discovery of the electric battery.

1815 – Napoleon enters Paris after escape from Elba, begins 100-day rule.

1868 – Jesse James Gang robs bank in Russellville, Kentucky, of $14,000.

1930 – Kentucky Fried Chicken founded by Colonel Harland Sanders.

1933 – Dachau, the first Nazi concentration camp, is completed.

1934 – Rudolf Kuhnold demonstrates radar in Kiel, Germany.

1944 – Mount Vesuvius in Italy erupts.

1947 – 180 tonne blue whale [record] caught in South Atlantic.

1977 – Premier Indira Gandhi loses election in India.

1980 – The Mi Amigo ship containing England’s pirate radio Caroline sinks.

1981 – Argentine ex-president Isabel Peron sentenced to 8 years.

1985 – Libby Riddles is first woman to win Iditarod Trail Dog Sled Race.

1991 – Court awards Peggy Lee $3 million in suit against Disney.

1991 – US forgives $2 billion in loans to Poland.

1992 – Model Janice Pennington is awarded $1.3M for accident on Price is Right.

1996 – UK admits humans can catch Mad Cow Disease.

2001 – Petrobras 36 Oil Platform, world’s largest oil rig, sinks.

2004 – Stephen Harper wins leadership of new Conservative Party of Canada.

2016 – Barack Obama becomes first US President to visit Cuba since 1928.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 20, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Pay attention today. There may be some unethical behaviour occurring at work, and it could trigger some long-buried anger. You may have difficulty keeping your emotions in check, but you need to. Honest communication is the only way you can get through this day. Once you have calmed down, you might want to approach the person who is behaving irresponsibly.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Check and double-check any information that comes your way today. There is deception and discontent in the air, which is an unfortunate combination under any circumstances. Research before you judge. Gossip is likely to fly around the office. Run for cover when necessary. You do not want to get involved in this particular round of office politics.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Do not take your bank or portfolio statement at face value today. Financial errors are likely. Someone may want you to see things from his or her viewpoint, which may not be based on fact. Check and double-check important figures that cross your desk. You are the only one you can trust to truly work in your best interests. It is time to put your mind to use and work on your own behalf.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You will not feel particularly social today. You would be happiest at home with a good book, a good meal, and no contact with the outside world. Alas, such solitude is not always possible. You may have to balance your need for isolation with obligations to colleagues. Part of your grumpiness might be due to a physical imbalance. Make it an early night and you will wake tomorrow with a new attitude.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – All is not quiet at home today. There is tension in the air. You can not shake the feeling that someone is lying. You are a peacemaker by nature, so your inclination is to suppress your suspicions. In this instance, your instincts are right. The person withholding information is doing it for your own good and will come to you once the situation has been resolved. You can all laugh about it then.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – It is strange how past incidents can still cause such pain in the present. Today you may feel overwhelmed by memories of a particularly traumatic incident. No one is more surprised than you by your reaction. You felt sure you had addressed this issue and put it behind you. Apparently, there is still work to be done.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It is apparent that something underhanded and unethical is occurring at your job today. Co-workers could try to manipulate situations and take advantage of proprietary information to use to their own benefit. Steer clear of office politics and refrain from participating in any gossip. Trust your instincts. You know who can and who can not be trusted.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Do not trust anyone today, not even people you consider friends. There are indications of deception all around, especially at work. Someone may be keeping something from you or even manipulating information to his or her own advantage. Be sure to check the facts of any situation. Do not take anyone’s word for anything. This is a good day to take your own advice rather than someone else’s.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Do not trust anything related to money or contracts today. This is not a good day to enter into any kind of contract, whether it is starting an investment program, negotiating a salary, or changing banks. There is a lot of miscommunication and misunderstanding in the air. You may think you understand what you are signing, but you may not. Save legal and financial matters for another day.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This is not the day for contracts or legal work of any kind. You may think you understand everything about a document, but it is likely you do not. The atmosphere is ripe for misinformation and misunderstanding. You will be well served today if you keep to yourself and do your work carefully and systematically. The legal documents can wait for another day.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Trust your instincts regarding anyone you meet today. There are unethical people around, and one of them may enter your circle. Entering into legal contracts or business or personal partnerships of any kind is absolutely out of the question. Do not even go to renew your driver’s license, as you are likely to fail the eye exam! Stay home and save contracts and bureaucracy for another day.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If you wake up this morning and feel glued to the bed, perhaps that is where you should spend the day. You have been working hard and long these past few weeks. It only makes sense your body would rebel eventually. This is a day for rest and relaxation. The office will survive without you. Call in sick and then turn off the phone. You are likely to sleep better than you have in a long time.