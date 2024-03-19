Today in High Prairie: March 20, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 20, 2024

10 – 11:30 a.m. – La Petite Ecole at St. Isidore Cultural Centre.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunch at Kapawe’no School cafeteria.

1 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Centre.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-Call at 6:30 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m., regular games 7 p.m.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Kinuso Community Girl Guides meet at Kinuso Ag Hall. Snacks provided.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Centre. Supper at 6 p.m. Cost is $3.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 20, 2024

43BC – Ovid, Author of Metamorphoses

1813 – Matthias Keller, German hymn writer

1903 – Edgar Buchanan, Petticoat Junction actor

1906 – “Ozzie” Nelson, “Ozzie and Harriet” Show

1918 – Jack Barry, Joker’s Wild host

1912 – Carl Reiner, Dick Van Dyke Show actor

1931 – Hal Linden, Barney Miller actor

1935 – Ted Bessell, Gomer Pyle actor

1937 – Jerry Reed, Smokey & the Bandit actor

1939 – Brian Mulroney, 18th PM of Canada

1940 – Gianpiero Moretti, Steering wheel designer

1947 – Carl Palmer, Asia drummer

1948 – Bobby Orr, Boston Bruin

1951 – Guy Perry, Motels guitarist/vocalist

1957 – Spike Lee, US film director

1959 – Sting, US pro wrestler

1969 – Caroline Brunet, Canadian Olympic kayaker

1986 – Ruby Rose, Australian model

This Day in Local History – March 20, 2024

March 20, 1915: The Grouard News reports the moving picture studio and hardware store in Grouard are both for sale.

March 20, 1915: The Grouard News reports D.S. Hayden, of High Prairie, ships 2,000 bushels of grain by rail out of the settlement becoming the first farmer to ship grain by rail out of High Prairie.

March 20, 1915: Editor Roy S. Burns severs his relationship with the Grouard News and leaves it in the hands of J.E. Cook. Burns leaves to go farming near McLennan.

March 20, 1915: Frank Heaton is acquitted on a charge of stealing mail the previous fall between Grouard and Peace River Crossing.

March 20, 1954: A crowd of slightly less than 2,000 watches the hometown Fairview Elks defeat the Peace River Stampeders 4-3 to win the first NPHL title and the Victory Cup.

March 20, 1957: Permission is granted to demolish the church at St. Bruno Mission in Joussard to build a shop for trade courses.

March 20, 1969: Joe Turions’ farmhouse is destroyed in a blaze. Damage is estimated at $18,000.

March 20, 1974: The weather office at the Slave Lake Airport reports a record snowfall for the winter of 114.2 inches.

March 20, 1983: Andrew Howard is named the top debater in Alberta in Senior High – Open Class.

March 20, 1985: A semi crashes into an AVC bus but no one is injured as the bus was left by the side of the road for repairs by its driver.

March 20, 1989: Progressive Conservative Pearl Calahasen is elected MLA for Lesser Slave Lake. She is the first woman and first Metis to represent the area.

March 20, 1993: High Prairie Tae Kwon Do Tigers Chris Keay, Haney Sharkawi, Melissa Smith, Tamara Neilsen and Chad Perry qualify for the Junior Nationals in Edmonton after winning medals at the provincial tournament in St. Albert.

March 20, 1998: High Prairie School Division opens a new bus garage beside Pioneer Home Hardware.

March 20, 2002: Both the Town of High Prairie and the M.D. of Big Lakes question census results by Statistics Canada. Both agree at later meetings on April 10 to proceed with their own census.

March 20, 2004: High Prairie town council decides to not enter the 2004 WinterLights competition. Later, after they hear local resident Yvonne Hendry wins a photo contest, they decide to enter.

March 20, 2005: The High Prairie Tolko Timberwolves win the Midget Female C Alberta championship after defeating Irma 6-4 in the final at Thorhild.

March 20, 2005: The High Prairie Legionnaires win a bronze medal at provincials in Okotoks after losing the semifinal to Lacombe 4-2.

March 20, 2006: Lindsay Davies begins her new job at Brighter Futures’ executive director, taking over from Gwen Villebrun.

March 20, 2012: Michael Ann Fitzgerald passes away at the age of 75 years.

March 20, 2014: Doris Leah Bliss passes away at the age of 89 years.

March 20, 2016: The High Prairie Sunstone Energy Bantam C team wins Provincials on home ice after defeating Vermilion 6-3 in the final. Previous wins in round-robin play were 8-1 over Airdrie, 9-3 over Vermilion and 7-2 over Blackfalds. They crushed Fairview 8-0 in the semifinal.

This Day in World History – March 20, 2024

141 – 6th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1345 – Saturn, Jupiter and Mars conjunction occurs.

1616 – Walter Raleigh released from Tower of London to seek gold in Guyana.

1627 – France & Spain sign accord for fighting Protestantism.

1800 – Alessandro Volta reports his discovery of the electric battery.

1815 – Napoleon enters Paris after escape from Elba, begins 100-day rule.

1868 – Jesse James Gang robs bank in Russellville, Kentucky, of $14,000.

1930 – Kentucky Fried Chicken founded by Colonel Harland Sanders.

1933 – Dachau, the first Nazi concentration camp, is completed.

1934 – Rudolf Kuhnold demonstrates radar in Kiel, Germany.

1944 – Mount Vesuvius in Italy erupts.

1947 – 180 tonne blue whale [record] caught in South Atlantic.

1977 – Premier Indira Gandhi loses election in India.

1980 – The Mi Amigo ship containing England’s pirate radio Caroline sinks.

1981 – Argentine ex-president Isabel Peron sentenced to 8 years.

1985 – Libby Riddles is first woman to win Iditarod Trail Dog Sled Race.

1991 – Court awards Peggy Lee $3 million in suit against Disney.

1991 – US forgives $2 billion in loans to Poland.

1992 – Model Janice Pennington is awarded $1.3M for accident on Price is Right.

1996 – UK admits humans can catch Mad Cow Disease.

2001 – Petrobras 36 Oil Platform, world’s largest oil rig, sinks.

2004 – Stephen Harper wins leadership of new Conservative Party of Canada.

2016 – Barack Obama becomes first US President to visit Cuba since 1928.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 20, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may attend a party or other group activity this evening. However, you and the special someone in your life could well leave it early in order to steal some time for intimate conversation together. You should be looking and feeling great and be especially optimistic about your future and the future of your relationships. The future is looking extremely bright to you today.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You should feel exhilarated today. You might choose to channel some of this enthusiasm into decorating your home. Your aesthetic sense is sharp, as is your physical energy, so once you set upon a particular course of action, you are not likely to abandon it. Family members or others close to you may join you and create an atmosphere of strong companionship. Make an impromptu party of it. Get going, and enjoy yourself!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A lot of warm and loving communications could come your way today. It could be in the form of letters, phone calls, emails, or texts Friends from far away whom you have not heard from in a long time could keep you busy catching up on the phone. Relations with family members or a partner are likely to be supportive and intimate today. With this, your appreciation of those in your life may be highlighted.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Good news! It looks as if money is coming your way. Perhaps you are getting a good bonus, or perhaps you have received a good review and will be getting a substantial raise. Hearing about this will definitely boost your mood, and because you are feeling good, you will be especially nice to those around you. They will reciprocate in kind. Enjoy your day!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you might experience, however briefly, the most intense and refined type of spiritual love. Perhaps this is for a friend, child, lover, or maybe for all life forms on the planet. You are also feeling especially artistic, so if you have been planning to make something as a gift, this is the time to do it. All signs bode well for other artistic projects as well. Go to it, and enjoy your day.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you might be feeling a very powerful and all-consuming love for everyone around you, and perhaps for all life forms in general. You are also likely to be feeling romantic, passionate, and anxious for the company of a love partner. Your imagination is flying high, and you could be trying to find a gift for a loved one. You are also feeling very spiritually inclined.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You could feel a lot of fond affection for everyone around you today, even those you normally might find irritating. Co-workers, friends, family, and the special person in your life are likely to be happier for having basked in this glow, and should reciprocate. You are feeling especially generous, so buying gifts is likely to be on your agenda. Do not forget to be kind to yourself, too.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Work may seem more like a drag than usual, as today your thoughts are at home with family, friends, and your partner in life. You are unlikely to concentrate on work, and you might reach for the phone constantly to seek a friendly voice. Images of beautiful objects may dance in your head. Do not worry about your concentration. It will be back tomorrow!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your natural sensitivity and compassion are given a powerful impetus today by strong feelings of love and affection for everyone around you. Therefore, you are likely to give and receive a lot of expressions of affection, both overt and subtle. A significant other should feel especially romantic toward you, so relax and let him or her shower you with attention. Children could also prove a powerful source of support.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You are a gregarious person by nature, and today you might want to socialize and enjoy yourself. You could be overly concerned with your appearance, possibly because you wish to impress a current or potential romantic partner. Do not worry; they will think you look great. You could receive a lot of attention throughout the evening both from this person and others, which will cement the bonds you feel with all your friends. Enjoy!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may start the day feeling a little insecure about everything going on around you. The increased pressures of work might have strained your nerves a little. However, a lot of love and attention from friends, children, and the special person in your life should have you feeling better about everything in no time. In the evening, relax and watch a video with your mate!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Extra money may come your way today as a reward for work well done. Perhaps you are getting a substantial bonus, or maybe you are slated for a significant raise. Either way, you are going to be in pretty good financial shape. You are going to be feeling very optimistic about your future, and therefore your relations with others will be warm and congenial. Spend the evening celebrating!