Today in High Prairie: March 21, 2022

What's Happening Today – March 21, 2022

9:30 a.m. – AHS Managing Diabetes Workshop by Zoom. Call [1-877] 349-5711 to register.

3:30-5 p.m. – Faust Youth Program meets at Fire Hall [5-11 years].

7 p.m. – Pioneer Threshermans Association AGM at Triangle Hall 15 km west of HP.

7 p.m. – Big Meadow AGM at Big Meadow Hall.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 21, 2022

1904 – Forrest Mars Sr., Mars bar candymaker

1906 – John D. Rockefeller III, Billionaire philanthropist

1912 – Peter Bull, The African Queen actor

1919 – Lois Collier, Boston Blackie actress

1921 – Joe Sutter, Head of Boeing 747 program

1936 – Ed Broadbent, Canadian NDP politician

1946 – Timothy Dalton, James Bond actor

1949 – Eddie Money, Singer/guitarist

1950 – Roger Hodgson, Supertramp vocalist

1951 – Russell Thompkins Jr., Stylistics singer

1957 – Sabrina Le Beauf, Cosby Show actress

1960 – Ayrton Senna, Brazilian Formula 1 driver

1961 – Slim Jim Phantom, Stray Cats drummer

1961 – Kassie Wesley, One Life to Live actress

1962 – Matthew Broderick, War Games actor

1962 – Rosie O’Donnell, League of Their Own actress

1978 – Kevin Federline, American hip hop artist

This Day in Local History – March 21, 2022

March 21, 1969: The High Prairie Community Choir, under the direction of Dr. Phil Rutter, takes first place at the Grande Prairie Music Festival.

March 21, 1970: The visiting Kinuso School senior boy’s basketball team defeats Slave Lake 57-23 while the junior boy’s team wins 58-21.

March 21, 1970: The St. Andrew’s School cheerleaders win the competition at a basketball tournament at Valleyview.

March 21, 1971: High Prairie businessman Larry Shaben is elected president of the Lesser Slave Lake PC Association.

March 21, 1972: The High Prairie Recreation Board decides to offer lacrosse for children 8-14 years of age.

March 21, 1972: The High Prairie Recreation Board meets and approves renovations for the Sports Palace at a cost of $12,000. The plan must still be approved by town council.

March 21, 1973: South Peace News reports that the rapeseed crushing plant High Prairie was trying to secure has been awarded to Sexsmith. High Prairie had tried to get a federal government grant to finance the plant.

March 21, 1976: The High Prairie Midgets place third at provincials in Barrhead.

March 21, 1976: Medley wins the Alberta Bantam B Hockey Championships as the provincial tournament concludes in High Prairie.

March 21, 1982: Over $1,400 in prize money was up for grabs as Driftpile hosted its annual drag races.

March 21, 1984: An eight-car train derailment takes place at McLennan.

March 21, 1987: Owner Albert Mouallem opens the Burger Baron Restaurant.

March 21, 1988: Riverside Plaza mall celebrates its grand opening.

March 21, 1988: The High Prairie Recreation Board makes it public they plan on asking St. Andrew’s School to flood and maintain the outdoor rink on their school grounds for next season. The request is not put into a motion, however, as the regular meeting does not proceed due to lack of quorum.

March 21, 1989: John Rose scores in double overtime to give the hometown High Prairie Regals a 4-3 win over the Manning Comets to tie the NPHL final at one game each.

March 21, 1990: Commercial fishermen are fuming after a report is released by Valleyview’s Dr. Darryl Smith urging the Alberta government to buy all of the province’s 2,200 commercial fishing licences.

March 21, 1990: South Peace News reports Brenda Conroy opens the Kozie Kitchen in Trade-Winds Plaza.

March 21, 1992: Terry Houlder’s breakaway goal in overtime gives the visiting Grimshaw Huskies a 3-2 win over the hometown High Prairie Regals to cut the NPHL finals deficit to 2-1.

March 21, 1992: The Gift Lakers volleyball team wins $1,000 and the championship at a tournament in Slave Lake.

March 21, 1993: The High Prairie Midgets defeat the Calgary Canadians 5-1 in the final and win the Edson Midget Hockey Tournament. During the tournament, Al Anderson scores his 100th goal of the season.

March 21, 1993: David Zabolotniuk’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Mixed Bonspiel.

March 21, 1994: Kevin Clemens scores two goals to lead the hometown Peace River Stampeders to a 7-4 win over the High Prairie Regals. The Regals still lead the NPHL final 3-2.

March 21, 1997: The High Prairie Inn celebrates its grand opening.

March 21, 2001: Gay Ramsay starts her new job at the High Prairie AADAC office as community addictions services administrator.

March 21, 2001: High Prairie postmaster Chris Grey says a move to the old Boyt Building is delayed due to delays in construction.

March 21, 2002: Former Grouard resident Ken Lamouche, now living in Hinton, receives a Canadian peacekeeping service medal.

March 21, 2003: Elvis Glen opens D&D Cabs.

March 21, 2003: Gladys Lillian McDermott dies in Valleyview at the age of 79 years.

March 21, 2004: The High Prairie Tolko Timberwolves win silver medals at the Alberta Female Midget C Provincials in Irma after losing 3-2 to Kitscoty in the final.

March 21, 2007: South Peace News publishes a story on the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce’s plans to hold a cardboard boat race. The race is never held.

March 21, 2009: Bernie Poloz’s rink wins the High Prairie Closing Mixed Bonspiel after defeating Bob Heyde 9-2 in the A Event final.

March 21, 2009: A celebration is held at the High Prairie Elks Hall at the Stampede Grounds to mark MLA Pearl Calahasen’s 20th anniversary in office.

March 21, 2012: Driftpile Mihtatakaw Sipiy School hosts the first Treaty 8 Regional Science Fair.

March 21, 2013: Bernie Poloz’s rink wins the High Prairie Mixed Curling Club title after defeating Al Butterfield 9-2 in the A Event final.

March 21, 2015: Rod Marx’s rink wins the High Prairie Mixed Bonspiel after defeating Al Butterfield 9-2 in the final. Gary Adams wins the B Event and Jim Zabolotniuk the C Event.

March 21, 2016: A few dozen people attend a meeting at Grouard Northland School to debate the fate of the junior high school program offered at the school. Enrolment has dropped to eight this school year.

March 21, 2017: Mark Zahacy’s rink wins the High Prairie Men’s League title after defeating Bernie Poloz 6-5. Al Butterfield wins the B Event and Jim Zabolotniuk the C Event.

March 21, 2019: Kay Savill skips her rink to the High Prairie Women’s Curling League A Event title after defeating Karen Lemay 8-4. Lisa Zabolotniuk wins the B Event. The C Event and D Event finals are not played.

March 21, 2029: High Prairie St. Andrew’s School holds its Oratorical competition. Carley Cox is selected the Top Overall Elementary Presenter.

This Day in World History – March 21, 2022

630 – Byzantine emperor Heraclius restores the True Cross to Jerusalem.

1824 – Fire at Cairo ammunitions dump kills 4,000 horses.

1925 – Tennessee is the first state to outlaw teaching theory of evolution.

1935 – Persia is officially renamed Iran.

1943 – Assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler fails.

1951 – There are a reported 2.9 million US soldiers in Korea.

1955 – Brooklyn Bulletin ask Dodger fans not to call their team “Bums”.

1963 – Alcatraz prison in San Francisco Bay is closed.

1965 – Martin Luther King Jr. begins march from Selma to Montgomery.

1975 – Ethiopia abolishes its monarchy after 3,000 years.

1980 – On TV show “Dallas”, J.R. is shot.

1994 – Wayne Gretzky ties Gordie Howe’s NHL record of 801 goals.

1999 – First circumnavigation of Earth in a hot air balloon.

2012 – Five former Guatemalan paramilitaries sentenced to 7,710 years.

2013 – European Space Agency reveals universe is 13.82 billion years old.

2018 – China announces control over media: “Voice of China” formed.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 21, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Extra money may come your way today as a reward for work well done. Perhaps you are getting a substantial bonus, or maybe you are slated for a significant raise. Either way, you are going to be in pretty good financial shape. You are going to be feeling very optimistic about your future, and therefore your relations with others will be warm and congenial. Spend the evening celebrating!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may attend a party or other group activity this evening. However, you and the special someone in your life could well leave early in order to steal some time for intimate conversation together. You should be looking and feeling great and be especially optimistic about your future and the future of your relationships. The future is looking extremely bright to you today.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You should feel exhilarated today. You might choose to channel some of this enthusiasm into decorating your home. Your aesthetic sense is sharp, as is your physical energy, so once you set upon a particular course of action, you are not likely to abandon it. Family members or others close to you may join you and create an atmosphere of strong companionship. Make an impromptu party of it. Get going, and enjoy yourself!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A lot of warm and loving communications could come your way today. It could be in the form of letters, phone calls, emails, or texts. Friends from far away whom you have not heard from in a long time could keep you busy catching up on the phone. Relations with family members or a partner are likely to be supportive and intimate today. With this, your appreciation of those in your life may be highlighted.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Good news! It looks as if money is coming your way! Perhaps you are getting a good bonus, or perhaps you have received a good review and will be getting a substantial raise. Hearing about this will definitely boost your mood, and because you are feeling good, you will be especially nice to those around you. They will reciprocate in kind. Enjoy your day!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you might experience, however briefly, the most intense and refined type of spiritual love. Perhaps this is for a friend, child, lover, or maybe for all life forms on the planet. You are also feeling especially artistic, so if you have been planning to make something as a gift, this is the time to do it. All signs bode well for other artistic projects as well. Go to it, and enjoy your day!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you might be feeling a very powerful and all-consuming love for everyone around you, and perhaps for all life forms in general. You are also likely to be feeling romantic, passionate, and anxious for the company of a love partner. Your imagination is flying high, and you could be trying to find a gift for a loved one. You are also feeling very spiritually inclined.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You could feel a lot of fond affection for everyone around you today, even those you normally might find irritating. Co-workers, friends, family, and the special person in your life are likely to be happier for having basked in this glow, and should reciprocate. You are feeling especially generous, so buying gifts is likely to be on your agenda. Do not forget to be kind to yourself, too!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Work may seem more like a drag than usual, as today your thoughts are at home with family, friends, and your partner in life. You are unlikely to concentrate on work, and you might reach for the phone constantly to seek a friendly voice. Images of beautiful objects may dance in your head. Do not worry about your concentration. It will be back tomorrow!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your natural sensitivity and compassion are given a powerful impetus today by strong feelings of love and affection for everyone around you. Therefore, you are likely to give and receive a lot of expressions of affection, both overt and subtle. A significant other should feel especially romantic toward you, so relax and let him or her shower you with attention. Children could also prove a powerful source of support.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You are a gregarious person by nature, and today you might want to socialize and enjoy yourself. You could be overly concerned with your appearance, possibly because you wish to impress a current or potential romantic partner. Do not worry; they will think you look great. You could receive a lot of attention throughout the evening both from this person and others, which will cement the bonds you feel with all your friends. Enjoy!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may start the day feeling a little insecure about everything going on around you. The increased pressures of work might have strained your nerves a little. However, a lot of love and attention from friends, children, and the special person in your life should have you feeling better about everything in no time. In the evening, relax and watch a video with your mate!