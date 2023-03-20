Today in High Prairie: March 21, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 21, 2023

10 a.m. – CRC Play & Learn in HP at Children’s Resource Centre.

10-11:30 a.m. – Drop-in Morning Coffee at Joussard Homesteaders.

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre.

1 p.m. – Carpet Bowling at McLennan Golden Age Club. We’re practicing for “Fun Days” in March. Join us!

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

7 – 8 p.m. – Dog Obedience & Agility Session at HP Agriplex. Questions? Email krisbond16@gmailcom

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 21, 2023

1904 – Forrest Mars Sr., Mars bar candymaker

1906 – John D. Rockefeller III, Billionaire philanthropist

1912 – Peter Bull, The African Queen actor

1919 – Lois Collier, Boston Blackie actress

1921 – Joe Sutter, Head of Boeing 747 program

1936 – Ed Broadbent, Canadian NDP politician

1946 – Timothy Dalton, James Bond actor

1949 – Eddie Money, Singer/guitarist

1950 – Roger Hodgson, Supertramp vocalist

1951 – Russell Thompkins Jr., Stylistics singer

1957 – Sabrina Le Beauf, Cosby Show actress

1960 – Ayrton Senna, Brazilian Formula 1 driver

1961 – Slim Jim Phantom, Stray Cats drummer

1961 – Kassie Wesley, One Life to Live actress

1962 – Matthew Broderick, War Games actor

1962 – Rosie O’Donnell, League of Their Own actress

1978 – Kevin Federline, American hip hop artist

This Day in Local History – March 21, 2023

March 21, 1969: The High Prairie Community Choir, under the direction of Dr. Phil Rutter, takes first place at the Grande Prairie Music Festival.

March 21, 1970: The St. Andrew’s School cheerleaders win the competition at a basketball tournament at Valleyview.

March 21, 1971: High Prairie businessman Larry Shaben is elected president of the Lesser Slave Lake PC Association.

March 21, 1972: The High Prairie Recreation Board decides to offer lacrosse for children 8-14 years of age.

March 21, 1972: The High Prairie Recreation Board meets and approves renovations for the Sports Palace at a cost of $12,000. The plan must still be approved by town council.

March 21, 1973: South Peace News reports that the rapeseed crushing plant High Prairie was trying to secure has been awarded to Sexsmith. High Prairie had tried to get a federal government grant to finance the plant.

March 21, 1976: Medley wins the Alberta Bantam B Hockey Championships as the provincial tournament concludes in High Prairie.

March 21, 1982: Over $1,400 in prize money was up for grabs as Driftpile hosted its annual drag races.

March 21, 1984: An eight-car train derailment takes place at McLennan.

March 21, 1987: Owner Albert Mouallem opens the Burger Baron Restaurant.

March 21, 1988: Riverside Plaza mall celebrates its grand opening.

March 21, 1990: Commercial fishermen are fuming after a report is released by Valleyview’s Dr. Darryl Smith urging the Alberta government to buy all of the province’s 2,200 commercial fishing licences.

March 21, 1990: South Peace News reports Brenda Conroy opens the Kozie Kitchen in Trade-Winds Plaza.

March 21, 1992: The Gift Lakers volleyball team wins $1,000 and the championship at a tournament in Slave Lake.

March 21, 1997: The High Prairie Inn celebrates its grand opening.

March 21, 2001: Gay Ramsay starts her new job at the High Prairie AADAC office as community addictions services administrator.

March 21, 2002: Former Grouard resident Ken Lamouche, now living in Hinton, receives a Canadian peacekeeping service medal.

March 21, 2004: The High Prairie Tolko Timberwolves win silver medals at the Alberta Female Midget C Provincials in Irma after losing 3-2 to Kitscoty in the final.

March 21, 2007: South Peace News publishes a story on the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce’s plans to hold a cardboard boat race. The race is never held.

March 21, 2009: A celebration is held at the High Prairie Elks Hall at the Stampede Grounds to mark MLA Pearl Calahasen’s 20th anniversary in office.

This Day in World History – March 21, 2023

630 – Byzantine emperor Heraclius restores the True Cross to Jerusalem.

1824 – Fire at Cairo ammunitions dump kills 4,000 horses.

1925 – Tennessee is the first state to outlaw teaching theory of evolution.

1935 – Persia is officially renamed Iran.

1943 – Assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler fails.

1951 – There are a reported 2.9 million US soldiers in Korea.

1955 – Brooklyn Bulletin ask Dodger fans not to call their team “Bums”.

1963 – Alcatraz prison in San Francisco Bay is closed.

1965 – Martin Luther King Jr. begins march from Selma to Montgomery.

1975 – Ethiopia abolishes its monarchy after 3,000 years.

1980 – On TV show “Dallas”, J.R. is shot.

1994 – Wayne Gretzky ties Gordie Howe’s NHL record of 801 goals.

1999 – First circumnavigation of Earth in a hot air balloon.

2012 – Five former Guatemalan paramilitaries sentenced to 7,710 years.

2013 – European Space Agency reveals universe is 13.82 billion years old.

2018 – China announces control over media: “Voice of China” formed.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 21, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Unexpected contact with a lover, relative, young person, or close friend could leave you feeling exhilarated and optimistic about the future. More frequent communication with this person will probably result, and it could mean a positive outcome in your life. You might write a lot of letters or make a lot of calls, perhaps tying up loose ends from the past. Face the future. Change is coming.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Events beyond your control may necessitate repairs to your home or yard, and some may seem overwhelming. Do not panic! Put your good sense to work and shop around for the best possible deal, or find a way to do it yourself. You might discover that whatever needs repair could be in better shape afterward. This could produce desirable results in the long run.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A rather unsettling communication could cause you to dwell on the negative side of whatever you learn. Do not fall into this trap. The positive side will become more apparent as the day wanes. You might decide to purchase some new equipment to enhance your communications, perhaps a phone or new computer. Try not to spend too much of your day learning how to use it!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Unsettling developments regarding money could cause some upset, but they will be resolved by day’s end. You could lose and find your wallet or bank errors could prove to be its fault and not yours. Someone you thought you knew well could show a darker side you have not seen before and cause you to re-evaluate your involvement with that person. This is a great day to resolve inner issues.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A fortunate change of circumstances in a friend’s life could have a positive impact on your life. This situation could involve a lot of adjustment, not to mention hard work. At times you may feel overwhelmed and somewhat intimidated by these developments. It is best to ignore these feelings and push on. Do not expect immediate results. They will come. Hang onto your optimism.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today represents the start of a period of endings and new beginnings in your career. You might be leaving an old job for a new one or advancing to a new position with your current employer. New technology may play a part in this transition or new knowledge that you have recently acquired, or both. A possible drawback is that stress may affect your energy. Pace yourself.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your sense of adventure is in full swing today. New and unusual pastimes, travel to exotic places, meeting new and interesting people – all should be on your mind. Friends could call to propose enticing last-minute excursions. Go! You need an outlet for this feeling or your nerves might be on edge for several days.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Sudden personal or professional change could come your way. Perhaps you will get a new job opportunity. Perhaps you will meet someone who will change your life. This is a day to savour good luck and new beginnings. They show promise of lasting for a while. Relax and enjoy your optimism and enthusiasm for the future.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You might contemplate a change of residence, or at least a change in household. Someone could move out or move in. Travel might be on your mind. You could decide to plan a trip by air either out of state or out of the country. These changes imply expansion not only in your worldly life but also within. Go with the flow.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Better communication should pave the way for personal and professional advancement. You might come to a new understanding with colleagues or you could get some state-of-the-art equipment that enables operations to run more smoothly. Romantic relationships improve, perhaps because of increased communication. Your intuition can give you an edge when dealing with others.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may feel a little upset and somewhat depressed by a temporary separation from a loved one. As a result, you might throw your energy into creative projects. The results could show a power and intensity you do not usually expect. Children and young people could benefit from your advice and guidance now, so do not be afraid to give it. Just express yourself clearly.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – An unexpected visit from a gloomy or depressed person might have you feeling a little disconcerted. Do not try to be too cheerful. It is more important to be a good listener. You might also be a bit on edge today and jump at sudden noises. Take care not to read too much into it. This oversensitivity is only temporary and should pass within a few days.