Today in High Prairie: March 21, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

Kinuso Loggers Bonspiel (Day 1 of 4).

9:30 – 10:30 a.m. – Coffee Time at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

10 a.m. – Tiny Teeth Fluoride Clinic at Nampa FCSS office.

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Project Sewing at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Bring your own lunch!

6 p.m. – H.P. & District Museum Board AGM at the museum board room.

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 21, 2024

1904 – Forrest Mars Sr., Mars bar candymaker

1906 – John D. Rockefeller III, Billionaire philanthropist

1912 – Peter Bull, The African Queen actor

1919 – Lois Collier, Boston Blackie actress

1921 – Joe Sutter, Head of Boeing 747 program

1936 – Ed Broadbent, Canadian NDP politician

1946 – Timothy Dalton, James Bond actor

1949 – Eddie Money, Singer/guitarist

1950 – Roger Hodgson, Supertramp vocalist

1951 – Russell Thompkins Jr., Stylistics singer

1957 – Sabrina Le Beauf, Cosby Show actress

1960 – Ayrton Senna, Brazilian Formula 1 driver

1961 – Slim Jim Phantom, Stray Cats drummer

1961 – Kassie Wesley, One Life to Live actress

1962 – Matthew Broderick, War Games actor

1962 – Rosie O’Donnell, League of Their Own actress

1978 – Kevin Federline, American hip hop artist

This Day in Local History – March 21, 2024

March 21, 1969: The High Prairie Community Choir, under the direction of Dr. Phil Rutter, takes first place at the Grande Prairie Music Festival.

March 21, 1970: The St. Andrew’s School cheerleaders win the competition at a basketball tournament at Valleyview.

March 21, 1971: High Prairie businessman Larry Shaben is elected president of the Lesser Slave Lake PC Association.

March 21, 1972: The High Prairie Recreation Board decides to offer lacrosse for children 8-14 years of age.

March 21, 1972: The High Prairie Recreation Board meets and approves renovations for the Sports Palace at a cost of $12,000. The plan must still be approved by town council.

March 21, 1973: South Peace News reports that the rapeseed crushing plant High Prairie was trying to secure has been awarded to Sexsmith. High Prairie had tried to get a federal government grant to finance the plant.

March 21, 1976: Medley wins the Alberta Bantam B Hockey Championships as the provincial tournament concludes in High Prairie.

March 21, 1982: Over $1,400 in prize money was up for grabs as Driftpile hosted its annual drag races.

March 21, 1984: An eight-car train derailment takes place at McLennan.

March 21, 1987: Owner Albert Mouallem opens the Burger Baron Restaurant.

March 21, 1988: Riverside Plaza mall celebrates its grand opening.

March 21, 1990: Commercial fishermen are fuming after a report is released by Valleyview’s Dr. Darryl Smith urging the Alberta government to buy all of the province’s 2,200 commercial fishing licences.

March 21, 1990: South Peace News reports Brenda Conroy opens the Kozie Kitchen in Trade-Winds Plaza.

March 21, 1992: The Gift Lakers volleyball team wins $1,000 and the championship at a tournament in Slave Lake.

March 21, 1997: The High Prairie Inn celebrates its grand opening.

March 21, 2001: Gay Ramsay starts her new job at the High Prairie AADAC office as community addictions services administrator.

March 21, 2002: Former Grouard resident Ken Lamouche, now living in Hinton, receives a Canadian peacekeeping service medal.

March 21, 2004: The High Prairie Tolko Timberwolves win silver medals at the Alberta Female Midget C Provincials in Irma after losing 3-2 to Kitscoty in the final.

March 21, 2007: South Peace News publishes a story on the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce’s plans to hold a cardboard boat race. The race is never held.

March 21, 2009: A celebration is held at the High Prairie Elks Hall at the Stampede Grounds to mark MLA Pearl Calahasen’s 20th anniversary in office.

This Day in World History – March 21, 2024

630 – Byzantine emperor Heraclius restores the True Cross to Jerusalem.

1824 – Fire at Cairo ammunitions dump kills 4,000 horses.

1925 – Tennessee is the first state to outlaw teaching theory of evolution.

1935 – Persia is officially renamed Iran.

1943 – Assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler fails.

1951 – There are a reported 2.9 million US soldiers in Korea.

1955 – Brooklyn Bulletin ask Dodger fans not to call their team “Bums”.

1963 – Alcatraz prison in San Francisco Bay is closed.

1965 – Martin Luther King Jr. begins march from Selma to Montgomery.

1975 – Ethiopia abolishes its monarchy after 3,000 years.

1980 – On TV show “Dallas”, J.R. is shot.

1994 – Wayne Gretzky ties Gordie Howe’s NHL record of 801 goals.

1999 – First circumnavigation of Earth in a hot air balloon.

2012 – Five former Guatemalan paramilitaries sentenced to 7,710 years.

2013 – European Space Agency reveals universe is 13.82 billion years old.

2018 – China announces control over media: “Voice of China” formed.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 21, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Kicking ideas around with colleagues today could lead to planning social events and bringing important people together in order to ensure cooperation on ambitious projects. You might find yourself in a number of meetings, or spending considerable time on the phone. Your mind is especially business oriented today, so you will be operating very efficiently. However, remember the niceties. Express polite interest in those around you even if you do not feel it.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A lot of paperwork, perhaps involving contracts, could lead to financial gain on the job. You could make or save some money for your employer, which could prove important. Expect some sort of acknowledgement or recognition for your efforts from superiors, which could lead to advancement or a possible raise. However, there may be some delay with regard to the latter. Do not expect it right away.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you might want to put your innate business sense into making a success of a pet project of your own. This is a good idea, because all signs indicate that whatever you begin today, whether it is for your employer or yourself, could well lead to success. You could, however, find yourself spending a little more money than you would normally care to. Do not hold yourself back, but be careful!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – New discoveries that capture your imagination could find you spending most of your day sequestered in your home and learning as much as you can. All indications are you are not going to want to do much else, but it is important to remember to take breaks and get a little exercise throughout the day. Moving the body and shaking out the kinks in your muscles can get your mind going as well.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may have plans to get together with friends, and you are probably looking forward to it. However, delays could get in the way, although you are not likely to let them stop you. Your concentration and perseverance are both higher than usual, so it is not likely you will give up on anything you start today. Therefore, this is a good day to either begin or continue projects that mean a lot to you.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your hard work on the job may appear to be finally paying off, as all signs indicate that a raise, promotion, or other form of advancement is coming your way. Your ambition and concentration have led and will continue to lead to significant accomplishment, which is not likely to escape the notice of those above you in the hierarchy. Draw satisfaction from your achievements and continue as you are.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Studying in solitude may appeal to you today. A new interest has captured your imagination, so you may decide to sequester yourself at home or in the library to learn about it. Your concentration is high, as is your perseverance, so anything you begin today is likely to succeed. The downside is you might strain your eyes or give yourself headaches trying to accomplish too much at once. Pace yourself.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Memories welling up today could trigger a desire to get in touch with old friends, or relatives you have not seen in a long time. Some of these recollections could be bittersweet, bringing pain experienced in the past to the surface once more. Do not hang on to these ancient grievances. Work them out in your mind and then let them go. You might experience a deep-seated relief. You could even feel a little lightheaded.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Business-oriented social events could take up a lot of your time today. You could either be planning or attending them. If the latter, however, it could well be more than one. You are feeling especially outgoing at this time, so you should make a good impression and possibly even make a few new friends. However, it is also important to remember to take some time for yourself.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your innate charm and good manners have brought you good relationships with both co-workers and superiors, and today you might find this has served you well. Authority figures may seem a little intimidating, but hang on to your self-confidence. Hard work and dedication have also brought you some corporate kudos. Therefore, it is quite possible you might hear of forthcoming career advancement. Onward and upward!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Work on your own projects may be very much on your mind today. They could involve studies of some kind or the arts. It is possible you may be considering innovative ways of earning extra money. All signs indicate that any enterprise begun or continued today is likely to succeed, so go to it. However, it is important to give whatever you are working on a lot of thought before presenting it to others.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Long-term investments, especially those involving real estate, could pay off now. If you have been thinking of buying or selling a home, this is the time to do it. All signs indicate your patience is likely to bear fruit, so at least one of your longtime goals should bring success right now. Also, if you have been considering investing some money in your house, such as remodeling or building an addition, start planning today.