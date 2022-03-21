Today in High Prairie: March 22, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – March 22, 2022

World Water Day! Use water wisely!

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets at admin building.

9:30 a.m. – AHS Weight Management Tier 1 Workshop by Zoom. Call [1-877] 349-5711 to register.

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

3:30-5 p.m. – Faust Youth Program meets at Fire Hall [12-17 years].

5:30 p.m. – AHS Managing Diabetes Workshop by Zoom. Call [1-877] 349-5711 to register.

5:30 p.m. – AHS Heart & Stroke Part 2 Workshop by Zoom. Call [1-877] 349-5711 to register.

6:30 p.m. – Town of HP council meeting in chambers.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 22, 2022

1799 – F.W.A. Argelander, Cataloguer of 324,188 stars

1887 – Chico Marx, Marx Brothers comedian

1908 – Louis L’Amour, US Western author

1909 – Gabrielle Roy, Tin Flute author

1912 – Karl Malden, Streetcar Named Desire actor

1920 – Werner Klemperer, Hogan’s Heroes actor

1920 – James Brown, Rin Tin Tin actor

1924 – Al Neuharth, USA Today founder

1930 – Pat Robertson, Televangelist

1931 – William Shatner, Star Trek’s Captain Kirk

1948 – Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats composer

1948 – Randy Hobbs, McCoys musician

1948 – Wolf Blitzer, US television journalist

1952 – Bob Costas, US sportscaster

1972 – Elvis Stojko, Canadian figure skater

1976 – Kellie Williams, Family Matters actress

1976 – Reese Witherspoon, Legally Blonde actress

2233 – James T. Kirk, USS Enterprise captain

This Day in Local History – March 22, 2022

March 22, 1938: Jasper Moore is the first postmaster as the Salt Prairie post office opens.

March 22, 1964: The High Prairie Elks Bantams lose to Ponoka 12-4 as a two-game provincial series concludes in Ponoka. Ponoka won the first game 6-0 on March 21 and the second 6-4.

March 22, 1968: Dennis Knutson is elected president at the first meeting of the High Prairie Fish and Game Association.

March 22, 1969: A boxing card is held in the Grouard School gym. Boxers from Peace River, Valleyview and Grande Prairie attend.

March 22, 1970: The Lesser Slave Development Association meets in Faust to discuss how to spend $20 million in an industrial incentive program. The Slave Lake, Whitecourt and McLennan areas were said to have the highest rate of unemployment in Canada.

March 22, 1970: Leif Jacobsen scores four goals and Tom Lysiak adds three others as the High Prairie Midgets blast Jasper 11-4 to win their two-game total goal provincial series 17-8.

March 22, 1972: High Prairie town council goes into camera to discuss the possibility of a rapeseed crushing plant locating in town.

March 22, 1973: The High Prairie Regals blast the visiting Peace River Stampeders 10-3 to take a 3-2 lead in their NPHL semifinal series.

March 22, 1975: Barry’s Corner Shell gas station celebrates its grand opening. It’s owned by Barry Harris and was formerly called Jim’s Shell, owned by Jim Kozie.

March 22, 1975: An autopsy is ordered after Myron John Duban, 19, dies in a fight at Nipisi Corner, about 20 miles north of Slave Lake.

March 22, 1975: E.W. Pratt teams win the senior high basketball titles at the High Prairie School Division and East Smoky tournament. The women defeat Slave Lake 40-26 in the final while the men defeat Slave Lake 53-40.

March 22, 1979: Marshall Wells hardware store re-opens in High Prairie.

March 22, 1980: Glen Paul, Dennis Aspeslet and Brian Szmata each score two goals to lead the Grimshaw Huskies to a 9-2 win and a 2-0 series lead over the High Prairie Regals in the NPHL final.

March 22, 1984: Steven Matthews scores two goals as the visiting High Prairie Regals defeat the Grimshaw Huskies 6-3 and sweep the NPHL final in four straight games.

March 22, 1986: Ron Rose scores the game-winner as the visiting High Prairie defeat the Manning Comets 7-6 in the first game of the NPHL final.

March 22, 1986: The High Prairie Peewees conclude play at provincials in Beaumont losing all three games to Beaumont 5-3, Coaldale 4-3 and Lloydminster 6-4.

March 22, 1987: About 90 snowmobile machines turn out for the Pro-Am Snow Drag held in Faust.

March 22, 1990: Rob Szmata scores three goals as the visiting Grimshaw Huskies defeat the High Prairie Regals 8-5 in the first game of the NPHL final.

March 22, 1991: Canada Post closes its post office in Faust after 61 years of service.

March 22, 1992: Eleven High Prairie taekwondo members place in the top five in competitions at the Alberta Taekwondo Championships in Grande Prairie. Tamara Neilsen and Steven Leepile each win gold medals.

March 22, 1996: A fire destroys the Kinuso Central gas station.

March 22, 2000: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to purchase new fire truck valued at about $229,947.09 to house in High Prairie. The bitter and personal debate passes 5-4.

March 22, 2000: High Prairie town council decides to enter the 2000 Communities In Bloom contest.

March 22, 2003: John Hiscox is awarded the Stan Kozie Memorial Conservation Award posthumously at the annual Ducks Unlimited Banquet. Profits from the banquet are estimated at $20,000.

March 22, 2005: Myler Savill, skipping for David Marx, wins the High Prairie Men’s Curling League A Event title defeating Brian Bliss 7-3. David Zabolotniuk wins the B Event and Mark Zahacy the C Event.

March 22, 2005: The visiting High Prairie Regals lose 11-7 at Horse Lake to fall behind 3-0 in the NPHL final.

March 22, 2006: Grouard Councillor Fern Welch tells the M.D. of Big Lakes council that Northern Lakes College is considering demolishing Moosehorn Lodge.

March 22, 2009: Eight High Prairie Skating Club members win 17 medals at the Totem Competition in Dawson Creek. Allyson Gauchier leads the way with gold medals in Elementary Freeskate and Primary Elements.

March 22, 2010: Alberta Health Minister Gene Zwozdesky comes to High Prairie and hears concerns from residents about health care and the proposed new hospital. Zwozdesky says he is concerned about the issues and doing his best to address them.

March 22, 2010: Trying to get the No Frills store in High Prairie is officially taken off economic development officer Brian Holmberg’s “to do list” by the economic development committee.

March 22, 2012: Thieves break into Hebert Enterprises and The Source and steal several Smartphones.

March 22, 2012: Jennifer Cross’s rink wins the High Prairie Ladies’ Curling League title. Brenda Anderson wins the B Event and Lisa Zabolotniuk the C Event.

March 22, 2013: Students from Peerless Lake School attend a Youth Forum in Ottawa.

March 22, 2014: Margaret Boytinck passes away in St. Albert at the age of 100 years. Margaret and her husband, Carl, built and operated the Boyt Store in High Prairie.

March 22, 2015: The High Prairie Peewee Blades win the Alberta Peewee C Provincial title after winning four straight games in Tofield. They defeat Westlock in the final 3-2.

March 22, 2016: Hamlet paving in Big Lakes County is cut $1 million as the county strives to offset a reduction in assessment revenue.

March 22, 2016: Al Butterfield’s rink wins the High Prairie Men’s Curling League title after defeating Mark Zahacy 7-0 in the final. Jim Zabolotniuk wins the B Event and Brent Kushner the C Event. Peter Blacha skipped Kushner’s rink in his absence.

March 22, 2017: Bernie Poloz’s rink wins the High Prairie Mixed League title after defeating Janet Lemay 7-1. Tyson Billings wins the B Event, Pat Monahan the C Event, and Gary Adams the D Event.

March 22-23, 2018: PRJH students Brayley Emter and Amara Drefs win Best in Fair at the Peace Country Regional Science Fair in Peace River for their project 3R–Value. The award earns the girls a trip to the National Science Fair in Ottawa.

March 22, 2018: Kay Savill’s rink wins the High Prairie Ladies League title after defeating Joanne Baird 9-0 in the A Event final. Lisa Zabolotniuk wins the B Event and Marilyn Stevens the C Event.

March 22, 2018: Marczyk Stake and Lath is awarded the 2018 Metis Nation of Alberta Entrepreneur-of-the-Year award for Region 5.

March 22-25, 2018: The High Prairie Midget Legionnaires win gold medals at the Alberta Midget B Provincials in Wetaskiwin. The club wins six straight games to win the title, including a 4-2 win over Barrhead in the final.

March 22-25, 2018: The High Prairie Midget Female B team fails to win a medal at the Alberta Midget B Female Provincials in Lac la Biche.

March 22, 2019: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre marks its 40th anniversary. Founders Rosemarie and Wilf Willier, and one of the centre’s first employees, Rita Badger, cut the cake. A fashion show highlights the ceremony featuring traditional Indigenous dress.

March 22, 2019: The High Prairie Museum is notified it received accreditation from 2019-24. In part, the Alberta Museums Association recognizes the local museum adheres to the strongest stewardship of its collection of artifacts.

This Day in World History – March 22, 2022

1778 – Captain James Cook sights Cape Flattery, now in Washington state.

1784 – The Emerald Buddha is moved to its current place in Thailand.

1829 – Britain, France and Russia establish the borders of Greece.

1895 – Auguste & Louis Lumiere show their first movie to an invited audience.

1896 – Charilaos Vasilakos of Greece wins first modern marathon in 3:18.

1903 – Niagara Falls runs out of water because of a drought.

1917 – USA is the first nation to recognize the new government of Russia.

1941 – Grand Coulee Dam in Washington goes into operation.

1954 – World’s largest shopping mall opens in Michigan.

1960 – First patent for lasers is granted.

1965 – US confirms its troops used chemical warfare against the Vietcong.

1975 – Walt Disney World Shopping Village opens.

1977 – Indira Gandhi resigns as PM of India.

1979 – NHL votes to accept Oilers, Jets, Nordiques & Whalers.

1986 – Canadian Trevor Berbick wins heavyweight boxing title .

1990 – Anchorage jury finds Capt. Hazelwood not guilty of Valdez oil spill.

1997 – Comet Hale-Bopp’s closest approach to Earth [1.315 AU].

2006 – BC Ferries’ M/V Queen of the North runs aground and sinks.

2009 – Mount Redoubt, a volcano in Alaska, begins erupting.

2014 – Guinea confirms Ebola outbreak has already killed 59 people.

2017 – Arctic records its lowest ever winter ice cover.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 22, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Long-term investments, especially those involving real estate, could pay off now. If you have been thinking of buying or selling a home, this is the time to do it. All signs indicate your patience is likely to bear fruit, so at least one of your longtime goals should bring success right now. Also, if you have been considering investing some money in your house, such as remodeling or building an addition, start planning today.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Kicking ideas around with colleagues today could lead to planning social events and bringing important people together in order to ensure cooperation on ambitious projects. You might find yourself in a number of meetings, or spending considerable time on the phone. Your mind is especially business oriented today, so you will be operating very efficiently. However, remember the niceties. Express polite interest in those around you even if you do not feel it.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A lot of paperwork, perhaps involving contracts, could lead to financial gain on the job. You could make or save some money for your employer, which could prove important. Expect some sort of acknowledgement or recognition for your efforts from superiors, which could lead to advancement or a possible raise. However, there may be some delay with regard to the latter. Do not expect it right away!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you might want to put your innate business sense into making a success of a pet project of your own. This is a good idea, because all signs indicate whatever you begin today, whether it is for your employer or yourself, could well lead to success. You could, however, find yourself spending a little more money than you would normally care to. Do not hold yourself back, but be careful!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – New discoveries that capture your imagination could find you spending most of your day sequestered in your home and learning as much as you can. All indications are you are not going to want to do much else, but it is important to remember to take breaks and get a little exercise throughout the day. Moving the body and shaking out the kinks in your muscles can get your mind going as well.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may have plans to get together with friends, and you are probably looking forward to it. However, delays could get in the way, although you are not likely to let them stop you. Your concentration and perseverance are both higher than usual, so it is not likely you will give up on anything you start today. Therefore, this is a good day to either begin or continue projects that mean a lot to you.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your hard work on the job may appear to be finally paying off, as all signs indicate that a raise, promotion, or other form of advancement is coming your way. Your ambition and concentration have led and will continue to lead to significant accomplishment, which is not likely to escape the notice of those above you in the hierarchy. Draw satisfaction from your achievements and continue as you are.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Studying in solitude may appeal to you today. A new interest has captured your imagination, so you may decide to sequester yourself at home or in the library to learn about it. Your concentration is high, as is your perseverance, so anything you begin today is likely to succeed. The downside is you might strain your eyes or give yourself headaches trying to accomplish too much at once. Pace yourself!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Memories welling up today could trigger a desire to get in touch with old friends, or relatives you have not seen in a long time. Some of these recollections could be bittersweet, bringing pain experienced in the past to the surface once more. Do not hang on to these ancient grievances. Work them out in your mind and then let them go. You might experience a deep-seated relief. You could even feel a little lightheaded.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Business-oriented social events could take up a lot of your time today. You could either be planning or attending them. If the latter, however, it could well be more than one. You are feeling especially outgoing at this time, so you should make a good impression and possibly even make a few new friends. However, it is also important to remember to take some time for yourself!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your innate charm and good manners have brought you good relationships with both co-workers and superiors, and today you might find this has served you well. Authority figures may seem a little intimidating, but hang on to your self-confidence. Hard work and dedication have also brought you some corporate kudos. Therefore, it is quite possible you might hear of forthcoming career advancement. Onward and upward!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Work on your own projects may be very much on your mind today. They could involve studies of some kind or the arts. It is possible you may be considering innovative ways of earning extra money. All signs indicate any enterprise begun or continued today is likely to succeed, so go to it. However, it is important to give whatever you are working on a lot of thought before presenting it to others.