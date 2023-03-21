Today in High Prairie: March 22, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 22, 2023

10 a.m. – CRC Baby & Me in HP at Children’s Resource Centre.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library (3-5 years)

1:30 – 3 p.m. – Smoky River FCSS Free Drop-In Bowling at Smoky River Lanes in Girouxville.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start at 7 p.m.

5:30 p.m. – Joussard Homesteaders Suppers at the Homesteaders Hall.

7 p.m. – Grouard AA meeting at Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall, Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 22, 2023

1799 – F.W.A. Argelander, Cataloguer of 324,188 stars

1887 – Chico Marx, Marx Brothers comedian

1908 – Louis L’Amour, US Western author

1909 – Gabrielle Roy, Tin Flute author

1912 – Karl Malden, Streetcar Named Desire actor

1920 – Werner Klemperer, Hogan’s Heroes actor

1920 – James Brown, Rin Tin Tin actor

1924 – Al Neuharth, USA Today founder

1930 – Pat Robertson, Televangelist

1931 – William Shatner, Star Trek’s Captain Kirk

1948 – Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats composer

1948 – Randy Hobbs, McCoys musician

1948 – Wolf Blitzer, US television journalist

1952 – Bob Costas, US sportscaster

1972 – Elvis Stojko, Canadian figure skater

1976 – Kellie Williams, Family Matters actress

1976 – Reese Witherspoon, Legally Blonde actress

2233 – James T. Kirk, USS Enterprise captain

This Day in Local History – March 22, 2023

March 22, 1938: Jasper Moore is the first postmaster as the Salt Prairie post office opens.

March 22, 1968: Dennis Knutson is elected president at the first meeting of the High Prairie Fish and Game Association.

March 22, 1969: A boxing card is held in the Grouard School gym. Boxers from Peace River, Valleyview and Grande Prairie attend.

March 22, 1970: The Lesser Slave Development Association meets in Faust to discuss how to spend $20 million in an industrial incentive program. The Slave Lake, Whitecourt and McLennan areas were said to have the highest rate of unemployment in Canada.

March 22, 1972: High Prairie town council goes into camera to discuss the possibility of a rapeseed crushing plant locating in town.

March 22, 1975: Barry’s Corner Shell gas station celebrates its grand opening. It’s owned by Barry Harris and was formerly called Jim’s Shell, owned by Jim Kozie.

March 22, 1975: An autopsy is ordered after Myron John Duban, 19, dies in a fight at Nipisi Corner, about 20 miles north of Slave Lake.

March 22, 1975: E.W. Pratt teams win the senior high basketball titles at the High Prairie School Division and East Smoky tournament. The women defeat Slave Lake 40-26 in the final while the men defeat Slave Lake 53-40.

March 22, 1979: Marshall Wells hardware store re-opens in High Prairie.

March 22, 1987: About 90 snowmobile machines turn out for the Pro-Am Snow Drag held in Faust.

March 22, 1991: Canada Post closes its post office in Faust after 61 years of service.

March 22, 1996: A fire destroys the Kinuso Central gas station.

March 22, 2000: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to purchase new fire truck valued at about $229,947.09 to house in High Prairie. The bitter and personal debate passes 5-4.

March 22, 2003: John Hiscox is awarded the Stan Kozie Memorial Conservation Award posthumously at the annual Ducks Unlimited Banquet. Profits from the banquet are estimated at $20,000.

March 22, 2006: Grouard Councillor Fern Welch tells the M.D. of Big Lakes council that Northern Lakes College is considering demolishing Moosehorn Lodge.

March 22, 2010: Alberta Health Minister Gene Zwozdesky comes to High Prairie and hears concerns from residents about health care and the proposed new hospital. Zwozdesky says he is concerned about the issues and doing his best to address them.

March 22, 2010: Trying to get the No Frills store in High Prairie is officially taken off economic development officer Brian Holmberg’s “to do list” by the economic development committee.

March 22, 2012: Thieves break into Hebert Enterprises and The Source and steal several Smartphones.

March 22, 2013: Students from Peerless Lake School attend a Youth Forum in Ottawa.

March 22, 2014: Margaret Boytinck passes away in St. Albert at the age of 100 years. Margaret and her husband, Carl, built and operated the Boyt Store in High Prairie.

March 22, 2015: The High Prairie Peewee Blades win the Alberta Peewee C Provincial title after winning four straight games in Tofield. They defeat Westlock in the final 3-2.

March 22, 2016: Hamlet paving in Big Lakes County is cut $1 million as the county strives to offset a reduction in assessment revenue.

March 22-23, 2018: PRJH students Brayley Emter and Amara Drefs win Best in Fair at the Peace Country Regional Science Fair in Peace River for their project 3R–Value. The award earns the girls a trip to the National Science Fair in Ottawa.

March 22, 2018: Marczyk Stake and Lath is awarded the 2018 Metis Nation of Alberta Entrepreneur-of-the-Year award for Region 5.

March 22-25, 2018: The High Prairie Midget Legionnaires win gold medals at the Alberta Midget B Provincials in Wetaskiwin. The club wins six straight games to win the title, including a 4-2 win over Barrhead in the final.

March 22, 2019: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre marks its 40th anniversary. Founders Rosemarie and Wilf Willier, and one of the centre’s first employees, Rita Badger, cut the cake. A fashion show highlights the ceremony featuring traditional Indigenous dress.

March 22, 2019: The High Prairie Museum is notified it received accreditation from 2019-24. In part, the Alberta Museums Association recognizes the local museum adheres to the strongest stewardship of its collection of artifacts.

This Day in World History – March 22, 2023

1778 – Captain James Cook sights Cape Flattery, now in Washington state.

1784 – The Emerald Buddha is moved to its current place in Thailand.

1829 – Britain, France and Russia establish the borders of Greece.

1895 – Auguste & Louis Lumiere show their first movie to an invited audience.

1896 – Charilaos Vasilakos of Greece wins first modern marathon in 3:18.

1903 – Niagara Falls runs out of water because of a drought.

1917 – USA is the first nation to recognize the new government of Russia.

1941 – Grand Coulee Dam in Washington goes into operation.

1954 – World’s largest shopping mall opens in Michigan.

1960 – First patent for lasers is granted.

1965 – US confirms its troops used chemical warfare against the Vietcong.

1975 – Walt Disney World Shopping Village opens.

1977 – Indira Gandhi resigns as PM of India.

1979 – NHL votes to accept Oilers, Jets, Nordiques & Whalers.

1986 – Canadian Trevor Berbick wins heavyweight boxing title .

1990 – Anchorage jury finds Capt. Hazelwood not guilty of Valdez oil spill.

1997 – Comet Hale-Bopp’s closest approach to Earth [1.315 AU].

2006 – BC Ferries’ M/V Queen of the North runs aground and sinks.

2009 – Mount Redoubt, a volcano in Alaska, begins erupting.

2014 – Guinea confirms Ebola outbreak has already killed 59 people.

2017 – Arctic records its lowest ever winter ice cover.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 22, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Inner transformation is likely to make a big difference in your communications right now. Your relationships could improve because you are more open and honest without being too blunt. You seem to have a greater understanding of the needs and desires of those closest to you. Unfortunately, this process could also involve leaving some old friends behind. Do not fight it.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Increased enthusiasm for your favourite project may take you in a new direction. You could even decide to change careers in order to devote yourself more fully to doing what you have discovered you love the most. Your physical, emotional, and spiritual health should be very good right now. Your quality of life is likely to be improving. Go with the flow.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If you are in a committed relationship, expect to feel a new sense of mutual purpose and make some new friends. If you are not involved, love could come into your life today. You may just think it is about time, but changes in you are attracting interesting people. Children who come into your life now might prove to be natural gurus who help you in your spiritual quest.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Positive emotions like love, enthusiasm, or optimism that have been repressed for years could surface today, bringing a new sense of joy and anticipation for the future. This could involve activities that you enjoyed as a child. Do not feel silly if you want to ride a merry-go-round or go to the circus. You should indulge your inner child from time to time. Have fun!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Group activities like rallies or festivals could take place in your neighbourhood today. You may attend, and you could learn some new concepts that give impetus to your spiritual growth. You may run into some old friends you have not seen for a while. Talking with others could start your mind in a new direction. Take a walk before you go to bed tonight or you might not be able to sleep.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The development of a talent you have neglected could have surprising results. You could find it is just what you need in order to expand your horizons and catapult you into whatever situation you want to be in. This could lead to an increased income. You are changing inside, and these changes are mostly positive. They may also be reflected in your outer life.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A period of great inner transformation and powerful upheaval in your outer life is coming upon you now. A part of you wants to welcome it and charge ahead, while another part holds back, possibly out of fear or lack of self-confidence. While resistance can delay the change, it can not stop it. It might be best to continue forward in spite of misgivings. Hang in there!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your intuition should be growing by leaps and bounds. Today you may get psychic messages from everywhere, both personal and universal. This can be a bit overwhelming, particularly if you are not used to it, but do not fight it. It is a symptom of your inner growth. It should be a very positive development in the long run. It can help turn your dearest dreams into reality.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – A number of new and exciting relationships could appear in your life now, some of them showing promise of becoming close. Old ones seem to be fading. This can make you a little sad, but it is a process you can not stop. As you change inside, so your relationships change. You might attract friends who share new interests. Go with the flow.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Rewards from hard work and dedication could finally be in the offing. You experience the warm feeling that comes from deep satisfaction and knowing you deserve everything wonderful that is happening. You will want to bask in your happiness with your loved ones. Plan a celebration and share your good fortune with the people who have supported you.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Educational or spiritual growth on your part is likely to attract new friends who could become close companions. There could even be a new romantic partner in the bunch. This comes from the expansion of your mind. The new people should share your interests and turn into companions on your quest for enlightenment. Accept their friendship and move ahead. Do not look back – you can not go back.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – An increase in your financial status could lead to changes in your household. You might choose to redecorate or purchase new furniture or move to a better place. A household member might move out. Although it seems illogical, the changes in your surroundings reflect the transformations taking place within you. Do not let fear or inertia hold you back. Go with the flow.