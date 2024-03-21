Today in High Prairie: March 22, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 22, 2024

Kinuso Loggers Bonspiel (Day 2 of 4).

10 a.m. – Prayer Shawl knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church Parish Hall. Everyone welcome!

10 a.m. – Kinuso Seniors Coffee Time at Kinuso Seniors Centre. Ne members welcome.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 22, 2024

1799 – F.W.A. Argelander, Cataloguer of 324,188 stars

1887 – Chico Marx, Marx Brothers comedian

1908 – Louis L’Amour, US Western author

1909 – Gabrielle Roy, Tin Flute author

1912 – Karl Malden, Streetcar Named Desire actor

1920 – Werner Klemperer, Hogan’s Heroes actor

1920 – James Brown, Rin Tin Tin actor

1924 – Al Neuharth, USA Today founder

1930 – Pat Robertson, Televangelist

1931 – William Shatner, Star Trek’s Captain Kirk

1948 – Andrew Lloyd Webber, Cats composer

1948 – Randy Hobbs, McCoys musician

1948 – Wolf Blitzer, US television journalist

1952 – Bob Costas, US sportscaster

1972 – Elvis Stojko, Canadian figure skater

1976 – Kellie Williams, Family Matters actress

1976 – Reese Witherspoon, Legally Blonde actress

2233 – James T. Kirk, USS Enterprise captain

This Day in Local History – March 22, 2024

March 22, 1938: Jasper Moore is the first postmaster as the Salt Prairie post office opens.

March 22, 1968: Dennis Knutson is elected president at the first meeting of the High Prairie Fish and Game Association.

March 22, 1969: A boxing card is held in the Grouard School gym. Boxers from Peace River, Valleyview and Grande Prairie attend.

March 22, 1970: The Lesser Slave Development Association meets in Faust to discuss how to spend $20 million in an industrial incentive program. The Slave Lake, Whitecourt and McLennan areas were said to have the highest rate of unemployment in Canada.

March 22, 1972: High Prairie town council goes into camera to discuss the possibility of a rapeseed crushing plant locating in town.

March 22, 1975: Barry’s Corner Shell gas station celebrates its grand opening. It’s owned by Barry Harris and was formerly called Jim’s Shell, owned by Jim Kozie.

March 22, 1975: An autopsy is ordered after Myron John Duban, 19, dies in a fight at Nipisi Corner, about 20 miles north of Slave Lake.

March 22, 1975: E.W. Pratt teams win the senior high basketball titles at the High Prairie School Division and East Smoky tournament. The women defeat Slave Lake 40-26 in the final while the men defeat Slave Lake 53-40.

March 22, 1979: Marshall Wells hardware store re-opens in High Prairie.

March 22, 1987: About 90 snowmobile machines turn out for the Pro-Am Snow Drag held in Faust.

March 22, 1991: Canada Post closes its post office in Faust after 61 years of service.

March 22, 1996: A fire destroys the Kinuso Central gas station.

March 22, 2000: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to purchase new fire truck valued at about $229,947.09 to house in High Prairie. The bitter and personal debate passes 5-4.

March 22, 2003: John Hiscox is awarded the Stan Kozie Memorial Conservation Award posthumously at the annual Ducks Unlimited Banquet. Profits from the banquet are estimated at $20,000.

March 22, 2006: Grouard Councillor Fern Welch tells the M.D. of Big Lakes council that Northern Lakes College is considering demolishing Moosehorn Lodge.

March 22, 2010: Alberta Health Minister Gene Zwozdesky comes to High Prairie and hears concerns from residents about health care and the proposed new hospital. Zwozdesky says he is concerned about the issues and doing his best to address them.

March 22, 2010: Trying to get the No Frills store in High Prairie is officially taken off economic development officer Brian Holmberg’s “to do list” by the economic development committee.

March 22, 2012: Thieves break into Hebert Enterprises and The Source and steal several Smartphones.

March 22, 2013: Students from Peerless Lake School attend a Youth Forum in Ottawa.

March 22, 2014: Margaret Boytinck passes away in St. Albert at the age of 100 years. Margaret and her husband, Carl, built and operated the Boyt Store in High Prairie.

March 22, 2015: The High Prairie Peewee Blades win the Alberta Peewee C Provincial title after winning four straight games in Tofield. They defeat Westlock in the final 3-2.

March 22, 2016: Hamlet paving in Big Lakes County is cut $1 million as the county strives to offset a reduction in assessment revenue.

March 22-23, 2018: PRJH students Brayley Emter and Amara Drefs win Best in Fair at the Peace Country Regional Science Fair in Peace River for their project 3R–Value. The award earns the girls a trip to the National Science Fair in Ottawa.

March 22, 2018: Marczyk Stake and Lath is awarded the 2018 Metis Nation of Alberta Entrepreneur-of-the-Year award for Region 5.

March 22-25, 2018: The High Prairie Midget Legionnaires win gold medals at the Alberta Midget B Provincials in Wetaskiwin. The club wins six straight games to win the title, including a 4-2 win over Barrhead in the final.

March 22, 2019: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre marks its 40th anniversary. Founders Rosemarie and Wilf Willier, and one of the centre’s first employees, Rita Badger, cut the cake. A fashion show highlights the ceremony featuring traditional Indigenous dress.

March 22, 2019: The High Prairie Museum is notified it received accreditation from 2019-24. In part, the Alberta Museums Association recognizes the local museum adheres to the strongest stewardship of its collection of artifacts.

This Day in World History – March 22, 2024

1778 – Captain James Cook sights Cape Flattery, now in Washington state.

1784 – The Emerald Buddha is moved to its current place in Thailand.

1829 – Britain, France and Russia establish the borders of Greece.

1895 – Auguste & Louis Lumiere show their first movie to an invited audience.

1896 – Charilaos Vasilakos of Greece wins first modern marathon in 3:18.

1903 – Niagara Falls runs out of water because of a drought.

1917 – USA is the first nation to recognize the new government of Russia.

1941 – Grand Coulee Dam in Washington goes into operation.

1954 – World’s largest shopping mall opens in Michigan.

1960 – First patent for lasers is granted.

1965 – US confirms its troops used chemical warfare against the Vietcong.

1975 – Walt Disney World Shopping Village opens.

1977 – Indira Gandhi resigns as PM of India.

1979 – NHL votes to accept Oilers, Jets, Nordiques & Whalers.

1986 – Canadian Trevor Berbick wins heavyweight boxing title .

1990 – Anchorage jury finds Capt. Hazelwood not guilty of Valdez oil spill.

1997 – Comet Hale-Bopp’s closest approach to Earth [1.315 AU].

2006 – BC Ferries’ M/V Queen of the North runs aground and sinks.

2009 – Mount Redoubt, a volcano in Alaska, begins erupting.

2014 – Guinea confirms Ebola outbreak has already killed 59 people.

2017 – Arctic records its lowest ever winter ice cover.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 22, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You could have some paperwork to do today, which could make a big difference to your financial future. This could be a contract, settlement, or agreement of some kind. Whatever it is, you may need to seek some assistance before you execute it. The language might be difficult to understand, and some of the clauses might not feel right to you. This can be frustrating, but it is important to do it today.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The study of psychology might be especially appealing today. Some new discoveries you may have heard about in the media could have piqued your interest and might propel you to the library to find books on the subject. This is a good time to pursue this. Your mind is in the right space to understand it, and it could shed a lot of light on those around you, including you!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Occult sciences, such as alchemy, phrenology, and astrology, could be singing their siren song to you. You like to think of yourself as down to Earth and realistic, but today you could find so-called unrealistic fields of knowledge irresistible. You will also have a special gift for them right now. Read up on the subject and give it a try. You might be surprised at what you discover.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A group activity could lead to discussions of famous unsolved mysteries. Jack the Ripper, the Black Dahlia, the truth about O.J. Simpson, and other intriguing problems might capture the interest of everyone present, and might lead to some animated debates over possible solutions. You might want to make mental notes of the ideas everyone comes up with. Each possible solution could tell you a lot about the person proposing it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A young colleague could leave your place of employment under strange circumstances, and this could come as a shock to you. You may have been quite fond of this person, and find yourself wondering about the truth behind the departure. Gossip may buzz, but do not pay any attention to it. Chances are it is a health problem, but no one, including your colleague, feels comfortable discussing it.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Spiritual occurrences could lead to a very powerful healing experience. Repressed past traumas could come to the surface and be processed and released. This could leave you feeling rather dazed, as this purging could open a gap in your psyche. Do not worry; eventually it will fill with new knowledge and insights instead of psychic garbage! For now, take a walk. It will clear your head and help you deal with it all.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Do you like detective stories? If so, you may find them useful today as you play the role of Sherlock Holmes. A missing object, intellectual problem, or mystery of some kind could have you curious enough to search for the truth. This is a good way to train your powers of observation, although intuition will probably play a strong role in your success. Go to it, and have fun!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A business or romantic partner may seem a bit preoccupied with some very serious matters today, and not be likely to share them with you. Asking to talk about it will not work, so you will probably end up depending on your intuition. Your friend is probably concerned with the health of a family member who may need surgery. Do not feel excluded. Your friend will talk when the time is right. Be patient!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Some rather extensive and annoying paperwork might need to be dealt with. It will probably require all your attention, so if you can, take care of it first thing in the morning when you are still fresh. This might be a contract or it could be an insurance policy or something else full of unintelligible jargon. Do not be afraid to ask someone familiar with it to explain the language to you.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A fascinating article you read in the newspaper could inspire you to try to create a mystery story of your own. Today your mind is perfectly suited to devising plot twists and interesting but complex characters. You could tell the story to children, or you might even decide to turn it into a novel. Jot down your ideas and look at them again tomorrow. If you want to continue, then go for it!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – An important lost object, perhaps a paper of some kind, could command the attention of your entire household. This could prove frustrating at first, because you will know it has to be somewhere in the house, but you can not find it anywhere! The item may reappear just as you have given up on it, in a place you never would have imagined! Tip: it is probably hidden among other objects.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Someone or something has disappeared! Gossip could spread like wildfire as everyone imagines the worst. Listening to rumours probably does not appeal to your sense of fairness; nonetheless, you are wondering, too. Your comrades will probably experience a mixture of relief and disappointment when this person/thing turns up. Mystery (mostly) solved!