Today in High Prairie: March 23, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 23, 2023

10 a.m. – Joussard Sewing Group meets at Homesteader’s Hall, Bring your lunch and your project.

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Smoky River FCSS Parents & Tots at Falher Library.

1 p.m. – CRC Bright Beginnings in HP at Children’s Resource Centre.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall, Come out and enjoy the fun!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 23, 2023

1699 – John Bartram, “Father of American Botany”

1887 – Felix Yussupov, Rasputin co-assassin

1902 – Philip Ober, I Dream of Jeannie actor

1905 – Joan Crawford, American actress

1910 – Akira Kurosawa, “Asian of the Century” in the Arts field

1929 – Roger Bannister, First to run 4-minute mile

1947 – Terry Alexander, One Life to Live actor

1949 – Ric Ocasek, The Cars rocker

1953 – Chaka Khan, American singer

1981 – Luciana Carro, Canadian actress

1990 – Eugenie, Princess of York

This Day in Local History – March 23, 2023

March 23, 1914: The population of Grouard reaches 1,418 or more than double the previous year.

March 23, 1915: The Lesser Slave Lake Agricultural Society changes its name to the High Prairie Agricultural Society.

March 23, 1963: The High Prairie Progress reports Slave Lake’s Gunnar Wahlstrom is chosen to carry the Liberal banner in the next provincial election.

March 23, 1969: Glen Quist is named King Trapper and Gail Gibson Trapper’s Festival Queen at the annual High Prairie celebration.

March 23, 1979: Premier Peter Lougheed appoints Larry Shaben as Minister of Utilities and Telephones.

March 23, 1987: Work begins on the $15 million fertilizer plant at Kathleen.

March 23, 1988: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Hospital is one of three in the province to not yet disband its abortion committee.

March 23, 1992: The office of South Peace News’ sister newspaper, the Falher Smoky River Express, burns.

March 23, 2005: South Peace News features High Prairie’s Michelle Sandquist, who went to Sri Lanka to help tsunami victims.

March 23, 2006: High Prairie town council announces a deal between them and H.P. Farm Supply that will pave the way for Extra Foods to build in High Prairie. An Extra Foods official says, however, that specific details have yet to be completed.

March 23, 2008: Mary Basarab, a former long-time resident of High Prairie, dies at the age of 92 years.

March 23, 2008: High Prairie’s Gwen McLachlan dies of cancer at the age of 56 years. The long-time High Prairie resident and manager at Pleasantview Lodge was also an avid supporter of culture and Communities in Bloom.

March 23, 2009: The community of Faust holds a farewell supper for Const. Brent Dobinson and Jason Marsden, who are both selected for the RCMP Musical Ride.

March 23, 2009: Helen Grammer and Elaine Smith open Ma’s Restaurant in the High Prairie Inn.

March 23, 2011: High Prairie town council gives approval for a new gift ship to Erica Stewart. The store eventually opens under the name of A Few of Your Favorite Things.

March 23, 2012: High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce president Gordon Olson writes High Prairie businesses asking them to lobby the M.D. of Big Lakes so they realize the importance of the Seal Lake Road. The road’s poor condition prompted the lobby.

March 23, 2015: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association agrees to donate $12,251.47 each to three community groups after being ordered to disperse money earned from casinos. They include the High Prairie Legion, High Prairie Royal Purple, and High Prairie Fire and Rescue Society.

March 23, 2016: South Peace News publishes the obituary of Ida Janhsen. She was 85 and worked many years at the High Prairie Hospital in the laundry and housekeeping departments.

March 23, 2016: South Peace News features Leo Arcand, a Driftpile man whose art was purchased by the Government of Canada and given as a gift to American President Barack Obama.

March 23, 2016: Peavine’s Wyatt Noskey returns to the settlement with the Ernie Love Trophy, given to the leading scorer in the AJHL. Noskey recorded 29-54-83 points with the Olds Grizzlies.

March 23, 2017: David Shmyr and Lori Chalifoux catch a 33-pound, four-ounce pike at Snipe Lake.

This Day in World History – March 23, 2023

1066 – 18th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1775 – Patrick Henry “Give me liberty or give me death” speech.

1794 – Josiah Pierson patents a “cold-header” [rivet] machine.

1839 – First recorded use of “OK” in Boston Morning Post.

1840 – Draper takes first successful photo of the moon.

1857 – Elisha Otis installs his first elevator in New York City.

1858 – Streetcar is patented.

1877 – War of the Pacific leaves Bolivia a landlocked country.

1880 – Flour rolling mill patented.

1881 – Boers & Britain sign peace accord; ends first Boer war.

1903 – Wright brothers first file a patent for a flying machine.

1919 – Benito Mussolini forms Fascist movement in Milan, Italy.

1933 – German Reichstag grants Adolf Hitler dictatorial powers.

1944 – RAF gunner Nicholas Alkemade falls 5,500 m out of a plane, lives.

1945 – Battle of Okinawa: largest battle of Pacific War in World War II.

1945 – The Swallow Sidecar Company agrees to change name to Jaguar.

1948 – John Cunningham sets world altitude record: 54,492 feet.

1956 – Pakistan proclaimed an Islamic republic in Commonwealth.

1956 – Sudan becomes independent.

1957 – US army sells last homing pigeons.

1966 – First official meeting after 400 years of Catholic & Anglican Church.

1972 – Evel Knievel breaks 93 bones after successfully daredevil stunt.

1983 – US President Ronald Reagan introduces “Star Wars”.

1987 – Soap “Bold & Beautiful” premieres.

1989 – Utah scientists claim they have produced fusion at room temperature.

1994 – Wayne Gretzky sets NHL record with 802 goals scored.

2001 – Russian Mir space station is disposed, breaks up in atmosphere.

2012 – African Union suspends Mali’s membership following a coup.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 23, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today may have some crazy emotional ups and downs. There seems to be an intense cloud seeping into every part of your day. Do not try to fool people. They will see right through you. Bursts of positive energy will pop out of nowhere to remind you of your more important purpose. Try not to get so bogged down in the heaviness of the day that you fail to spot opportunities that arise.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This day will be filled with many exciting surprises for you. Approach it with gratitude and you will be amazed at the number of things that just naturally seem to flow your way. Your generous heart will be rewarded in unexpected ways. Old friends are likely to show up. Open yourself up to conversations. Act spontaneously and with a great deal of passion.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – There is a larger trend operating in your life. It is asking you to break the rules and enter a new realm – a new mindset or way of living. Today that trend comes into focus, as emotional outbursts call attention to the changes. Your heart may want to go one way while your brain wants to go another. Take deep breaths and infuse a wave of calm into the situation before you proceed.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Pour yourself a comforting cup of tea today. Take a hot shower or a long bath. In short, pamper yourself. You may be picking up on the extra tension of the people around you. Be conscious of this and make a mental note to strip away the garbage that others dump on you. You are a sensitive individual. Pat yourself on the back and look out for sudden moves from others.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It may be that people are a bit upset by some of your recent actions or words. The offhand remark you made a couple weeks ago is catching up to you. What you may consider friendly, light-hearted sparring may actual do a bit of damage to someone’s sensitive emotions, especially today. Think before you speak. Others might not have as tough a skin as they seem to have.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This is an exciting day for you. You can accomplish quite a bit. Your intuition is especially acute and your sensitivity is strong. Computers might irritate you today. It is possible to get all worked up if your laptop crashes. Save your work often. Keep in mind it is just a machine. Do not let it get the better of you.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You might be a bit jittery, even without caffeine. Sudden actions may cause people to freak out, since people will be on edge in general today anyway. Save the surprises for another time. If you need to tell your boss you are going on vacation for a little while, now is not the time. There is a rough edge to the astral energy. Relax to soothe your soul.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Things may be coming at you from all angles today. Sooner or later you will be forced to take action. It may seem like the walls of the room are slowly caving in. The pressure is building and the air is getting stagnant. Go out for a run. Exercise will help you release some of that pressure you feel.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may be excited about an idea today, but unfortunately no one else may be. You spring up with enthusiasm only to smack into a brick wall. One side of you may be communicative and witty while the other is confused. The two sides are not really connecting well, so perhaps you should just lay low. Hold on to your ideas, and save their presentation for a later day.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Much of today will be a continuation of yesterday, but with perhaps a bit more intensity for you. There is an added buzz in the air, like static on a radio. This background noise may not provide the best environment to work in, but you should be able to navigate with no problem. Tune out the chatter and move on.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today is one of those days when you might feel like four people have a hold of each of your limbs. The people are tugging and you are getting stretched in every direction. Someone wants you to go there, someone wants you to come here. Take some time out for yourself and clearly state your needs to others. Make it known what the best situation for you would be.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – There is an emotional intensity inside you today that is squirming to find a way out. Sudden outbursts are likely, so take care to hold your temper in check. Surround yourself with good friends who can support your erratic feelings. Do not be clingy. Seek friends who are thoughtful listeners, not permanent crutches. They may be feeling the same strong tension and do not need an extra burden.