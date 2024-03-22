Today in High Prairie: March 23, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 23, 2024

Kinuso Loggers Bonspiel (Day 3 of 4).

1 – 3 p.m. – Easter Celebration at Nampa & District Museum.

1 p.m. – Peace River Figure Skating Club Country Sights and City Lights Ice Carnival.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 23, 2024

1699 – John Bartram, “Father of American Botany”

1887 – Felix Yussupov, Rasputin co-assassin

1902 – Philip Ober, I Dream of Jeannie actor

1905 – Joan Crawford, American actress

1910 – Akira Kurosawa, “Asian of the Century” in the Arts field

1929 – Roger Bannister, First to run 4-minute mile

1947 – Terry Alexander, One Life to Live actor

1949 – Ric Ocasek, The Cars rocker

1953 – Chaka Khan, American singer

1981 – Luciana Carro, Canadian actress

1990 – Eugenie, Princess of York

This Day in Local History – March 23, 2024

March 23, 1914: The population of Grouard reaches 1,418 or more than double the previous year.

March 23, 1915: The Lesser Slave Lake Agricultural Society changes its name to the High Prairie Agricultural Society.

March 23, 1963: The High Prairie Progress reports Slave Lake’s Gunnar Wahlstrom is chosen to carry the Liberal banner in the next provincial election.

March 23, 1969: Glen Quist is named King Trapper and Gail Gibson Trapper’s Festival Queen at the annual High Prairie celebration.

March 23, 1979: Premier Peter Lougheed appoints Larry Shaben as Minister of Utilities and Telephones.

March 23, 1987: Work begins on the $15 million fertilizer plant at Kathleen.

March 23, 1988: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Hospital is one of three in the province to not yet disband its abortion committee.

March 23, 1992: The office of South Peace News’ sister newspaper, the Falher Smoky River Express, burns.

March 23, 2005: South Peace News features High Prairie’s Michelle Sandquist, who went to Sri Lanka to help tsunami victims.

March 23, 2006: High Prairie town council announces a deal between them and H.P. Farm Supply that will pave the way for Extra Foods to build in High Prairie. An Extra Foods official says, however, that specific details have yet to be completed.

March 23, 2008: Mary Basarab, a former long-time resident of High Prairie, dies at the age of 92 years.

March 23, 2008: High Prairie’s Gwen McLachlan dies of cancer at the age of 56 years. The long-time High Prairie resident and manager at Pleasantview Lodge was also an avid supporter of culture and Communities in Bloom.

March 23, 2009: The community of Faust holds a farewell supper for Const. Brent Dobinson and Jason Marsden, who are both selected for the RCMP Musical Ride.

March 23, 2009: Helen Grammer and Elaine Smith open Ma’s Restaurant in the High Prairie Inn.

March 23, 2011: High Prairie town council gives approval for a new gift ship to Erica Stewart. The store eventually opens under the name of A Few of Your Favorite Things.

March 23, 2012: High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce president Gordon Olson writes High Prairie businesses asking them to lobby the M.D. of Big Lakes so they realize the importance of the Seal Lake Road. The road’s poor condition prompted the lobby.

March 23, 2015: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association agrees to donate $12,251.47 each to three community groups after being ordered to disperse money earned from casinos. They include the High Prairie Legion, High Prairie Royal Purple, and High Prairie Fire and Rescue Society.

March 23, 2016: South Peace News publishes the obituary of Ida Janhsen. She was 85 and worked many years at the High Prairie Hospital in the laundry and housekeeping departments.

March 23, 2016: South Peace News features Leo Arcand, a Driftpile man whose art was purchased by the Government of Canada and given as a gift to American President Barack Obama.

March 23, 2016: Peavine’s Wyatt Noskey returns to the settlement with the Ernie Love Trophy, given to the leading scorer in the AJHL. Noskey recorded 29-54-83 points with the Olds Grizzlies.

March 23, 2017: David Shmyr and Lori Chalifoux catch a 33-pound, four-ounce pike at Snipe Lake.

This Day in World History – March 23, 2024

1066 – 18th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1775 – Patrick Henry “Give me liberty or give me death” speech.

1794 – Josiah Pierson patents a “cold-header” [rivet] machine.

1839 – First recorded use of “OK” in Boston Morning Post.

1840 – Draper takes first successful photo of the moon.

1857 – Elisha Otis installs his first elevator in New York City.

1858 – Streetcar is patented.

1877 – War of the Pacific leaves Bolivia a landlocked country.

1880 – Flour rolling mill patented.

1881 – Boers & Britain sign peace accord; ends first Boer war.

1903 – Wright brothers first file a patent for a flying machine.

1919 – Benito Mussolini forms Fascist movement in Milan, Italy.

1933 – German Reichstag grants Adolf Hitler dictatorial powers.

1944 – RAF gunner Nicholas Alkemade falls 5,500 m out of a plane, lives.

1945 – Battle of Okinawa: largest battle of Pacific War in World War II.

1945 – The Swallow Sidecar Company agrees to change name to Jaguar.

1948 – John Cunningham sets world altitude record: 54,492 feet.

1956 – Pakistan proclaimed an Islamic republic in Commonwealth.

1956 – Sudan becomes independent.

1957 – US army sells last homing pigeons.

1966 – First official meeting after 400 years of Catholic & Anglican Church.

1972 – Evel Knievel breaks 93 bones after successfully daredevil stunt.

1983 – US President Ronald Reagan introduces “Star Wars”.

1987 – Soap “Bold & Beautiful” premieres.

1989 – Utah scientists claim they have produced fusion at room temperature.

1994 – Wayne Gretzky sets NHL record with 802 goals scored.

2001 – Russian Mir space station is disposed, breaks up in atmosphere.

2012 – African Union suspends Mali’s membership following a coup.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 23, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – An invitation to a social event could come today, and you probably will not want to go. The people involved may not have anything in common with you, and you will probably feel the event will be tedious and boring. Nonetheless, there may be business factors involved that could have you thinking you should go anyway. How urgent is the business? How important are the contacts? Think about it before you accept or decline.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Are you feeling a little under the weather? You may have been burning the candle at both ends. The obvious tip would be to slow down, but you might feel it is not possible now. Get as much rest as you can and be sure to eat right. Ask for help if urgent work needs to be done. That way it will get done quickly even if your energy level is not up to snuff.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A long-anticipated visit from a close friend or love partner may have to be postponed. This could be rather disheartening. You may fear that the postponement implies that the visit will never happen, but this is not the case. Your friend has probably run into a few snags that need to be straightened out. Be patient and hang in there. All should work out as you want, albeit a bit later!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Career matters may be put on hold today, as important communications you are expecting fail to come on time. As you are anxious to conclude the matters involved, you could make yourself crazy with frustration. Do not do this. Find something else to do while you are waiting and the time will pass more quickly. You will get something done besides. Your primary concern will be resolved, just not when you had hoped. Be patient!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Short trips in your neighbourhood may be rendered nearly impossible today by factors above and beyond your control, such as traffic, construction, or both. If you have errands to run, put them off. If you can, walk or ride a bicycle. If you must go in the car, however, make sure you have your favorite music with you so you can do something while waiting in traffic. Otherwise, you will go crazy with boredom.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This is not the day to take care of paperwork, particularly if it involves money. Your mental processes are slower than usual, and you may find you are easily distracted. Your mood will not be all that great either, so it might be a good idea to wait a few days before tackling tasks like this. If the work is urgent, ask for help. You will be able to stay more focused if you do.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Communication with partners is likely to be poor to nonexistent today. This is not the time to enter into contract negotiations or other discussions that could affect your future in a major way. The prevailing mood is down, so whatever you decide today is apt to reflect that mood. It might be best to wait a few days until everyone is in a more positive frame of mind. Hang in there!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Whatever work you do today could go more slowly than usual, as you are apt to be a bit distracted. You may be preoccupied with the past, especially with feelings and events you thought you would long forgotten that affect your mood in various ways. This might be a good day to concentrate on routine tasks that you can do automatically, if possible. That way you will be as productive as always.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Phone calls and emails between you and your friends may get misplaced or otherwise go astray. A little patience is called for when trying to reach anyone at this time, especially if modern technology is involved. If a matter is urgent, it might be best to do the old-fashioned thing and actually go see the person in question. That is the only way to ensure reaching anyone right now.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Delays and frustrations could plague you throughout the day, especially regarding communications. A young visitor you are expecting at your home today could be delayed in some way and might not be able to call and let you know. Do not waste any time worrying. Your friend is probably safe and will eventually turn up. Congested traffic and other unforeseen annoyances are probably to blame. Hang in there!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If you have been thinking about taking a trip, this is not the day to make plans. Whatever you learn today about airline schedules or hotels may not reflect the situation as it really is. If you wait a few days, things should go far more smoothly. If you already have plans to leave, expect some delays. Do not let them put you in a gloomy state of mind! Make up your mind to have fun!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A letter or phone call regarding money you may be expecting may still not come today. This could put you in a panic and cause you to want to phone those responsible to see what is going on. Do not be surprised if you end up playing phone tag. This just is not a good day for any sort of communication. Your call will come. Just hang in there for a day or two more!