Today in High Prairie: March 24, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – March 24, 2022

9:30 a.m. – AHS Managing Stress [Part 2] Workshop by Zoom. Call [1-800] 349-5711 to register.

10 a.m. – Joussard sewing group meets at Homesteaders Hall. Bring a project & lunch!

1 p.m. – AHS Heart & Stroke Part 1 Workshop by Zoom. Call [1-877] 349-5711 to register.

3:30-5 p.m. – Faust Youth Program meets at Fire Hall [12-17 years].

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 24, 2022

1733 – Joseph Priestley, Discovered oxygen

1874 – Harry Houdini, Famous escape artist

1887 – “Fatty” Arbuckle, Keystone comedies actor

1890 – John Rock, Developed first birth control pill

1906 – John Swayze, Hindenburg newscaster

1909 – Clyde Barrow, Bank robber: Bonnie’s partner

1910 – Richard Conte, The Godfather actor

1911 – Joseph Barbera, Flintstones co-creator

1915 – Gorgeous George, American pro wrestler

1923 – Murray Hamilton, Rich Man Poor Man actor

1924 – Norman Fell, Three’s Company actor [Mr. Roper]

1930 – Kenneth Nelson, Aldrich Family actor

1930 – Steve McQueen, The Great Escape actor

1936 – David Suzuki, Canadian environmentalist

1946 – Lee Oskar, War rocker

1946 – Kitty O’Neil, Bionic Woman stuntwoman

1949 – Steve Lang, April Wine rocker

1951 – Dougie Thompson, Supertramp rocker

1951 – Tommy Hilfiger, US fashion designer

1960 – Kelly LeBrock, Weird Science actress

1965 – The Undertaker, US pro wrestler

1973 – Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory actor

1984 – Chris Bosh, Toronto Raptor

This Day in Local History – March 24, 2022

March 24, 1963: The William Card Ltd. Garage at Kinuso is destroyed by fire. The fire is believed to have started from a spark from a welding torch.

March 24, 1966: A TV booster is installed at Grouard improving TV reception.

March 24, 1970: The gym at St. Bruno Mission is sold to the Joussard Sports Association for $1.

March 24, 1970: A meeting to organize all hockey in town is held and a group called Hockey High Prairie is formed.

March 24, 1970: Joyce Poloz and Joe Killeen win the High Prairie 4-H District Speakoffs.

March 24, 1971: South Peace News reports that Dave Neville is elected as the first president of the Smoky River Ski Club. Fees are set at $18 for family, $10 for singles, youth under 18 years $7. Non-members are charged $1 per day.

March 24, 1979: The Prairie River Raiders win the High Prairie School Division basketball championship by defeating St. Andrew’s 26-21 in the final.

March 24, 1982: South Peace News reports Grandee Construction of Grande Prairie is awarded the $2.558 million tender for the new Prairie River Junior High School.

March 24, 1984: A Bellanca Citabria airplane burns at the High Prairie Airport after it was being heated with a propane torch and caught fire.

March 24, 1985: A team from Hokkaido, Japan defeats the High Prairie Regals 8-2 in an exhibition game.

March 24, 1985: The High Prairie Peewees finish in third place at provincials in Okotoks.

March 24, 1990: Terry Houlder scores three goals as the hometown Grimshaw Huskies defeat the High Prairie Regals 7-6 to take a 2-0 lead in the NPHL final.

March 24, 1991: The Sucker Creek Bantam Capitals win the Native Provincials after winning five straight games and outscoring their opposition 59-7.

March 24, 1991: Lac la Biche defeats the E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers volleyball team 14-16, 15-9, 16-14 in the Alberta Midget Women’s Playdowns held in High Prairie.

March 24, 1991: Vic Shapka’s rink wins the annual High Prairie Mixed Bonspiel.

March 24, 1991: The Peace River R. Angus Midgets defeat High Prairie 7-6 thus sweeping the league final in two straight games.

March 24, 1993: South Peace News reports a shigellosis outbreak occurs at Peerless Lake. Several children are hospitalized.

March 24, 1994: Mike Tookey scores in double overtime to give the visiting Peace River Stampeders a 7-6 win over the High Prairie Regals to tie the NPHL final at three games apiece.

March 24, 1995: About 40 hospital employees, residents and band councillors from Sucker Creek picket the hospital protesting health care cutbacks.

March 24, 1999: South Peace News reports Ashton Mining finds more diamonds north of Red Earth Creek.

March 24, 1999: South Peace News reports on the near completion of a breakwater at Joussard.

March 24, 2001: The High Prairie Devils Petite ringette team loses three straight games at provincials in Devon.

March 24, 2011: The Kisemanito Centre in Grouard is destroyed by fire. The accidental fire starts in the chimney.

March 24, 2011: Kay Savill’s rink wins the High Prairie Curling Club Ladies League title after defeating Maureen Butterfield 7-5. Marilyn Stevens wins the B Event and Jocelyn Heyde the C Event.

March 24, 2002: Laine Gray’s double overtime goal lifts the High Prairie Legionnaires to the Alberta Midget B hockey title in Sedgewick. Gray’s goal gave High Prairie a 4-3 win over Athabasca and completed a perfect 5-0 tournament run.

March 24, 2003: KIX 106 in Peace River announces they will be operating a booster feeder in High Prairie later in the year.

March 24, 2004: The Alberta government announces all communities in Alberta under 5,000 population will not pay for policing. The news ends a long fight for the Town of High Prairie and saves them over $500,000 a year in policing costs.

March 24, 2004: Peace Country Health announces it has a $15 million shortfall in its 2004-05 budget.

March 24, 2004: East Prairie Metis Settlement CAO Alberta Quinn writes a letter to the M.D. of Big Lakes telling them it is “fair” they charge tolls for using their roads.

March 24, 2004: Bernie Poloz’s rink wins its fifth straight High Prairie Curling Club Mixed League title.

March 24, 2004: Two teams from Prairie River Junior High School win medals at the Peace Regional Science Fair in Fairview. Talon Olansky and Geoff Beaudry win as do Reva Ehman and Amanda Prosser.

March 24, 2005: Former NHL hockey player Gino Odjick speaks to area children at the High Prairie Agriplex.

March 24, 2005: Bernie Poloz’s rink wins its sixth straight Mixed Curling League championship after defeating Bob Heyde 5-1 in the final. Dale Senft wins the B Event and Hugh Anderson the Event.

March 24, 2005: Lisa Zabolotniuk’s rink wins the Ladies Curling League championship after defeating Jocelyn Heyde 9-6 in the final. Jen Cross wins the B Event, Marilyn Stevens the C Event and Paula Cowell the D Event.

March 24, 2005: The visiting Horse Lake Thunder win their second straight NPHL title by blasting the High Prairie Regals 13-2. The game ties for the second most lopsided loss in NPHL finals history.

March 24, 2009: Bernie Poloz wins his fourth straight High Prairie Men’s Curling Club title with a 5-3 win over David Marx in the final.

March 24, 2010: Bernie Poloz’s rink wins its eighth High Prairie Curling Club Mixed League title in 10 years after defeating Bob Heyde 12-1 in the final. Al Butterfield wins the B Event and Gary Adams the C Event.

March 24, 2010: The Grande Prairie Athletics win their first NPHL title after defeating the Lakeland Eagles 6-3 in the fifth and deciding game in Grande Prairie.

March 24, 2010: Peavine rallies to raise money for cancer patient Clifford Carifelle Sr. The shaving of heads, a Toonie toss and cake auction are a few of the events held.

March 24, 2012: The High Prairie Elks and Royal Purple celebrate the 102nd anniversary of the Elks, the 100th anniversary of the Royal Purple, the 75th anniversary of the High Prairie Elks and the 70th anniversary of the High Prairie Royal Purple.

March 24, 2012: High Prairie figure skaters Alie Dumont, Kelsey Keay, Lindsey Keay, Kennedi Strebchuk, Braelynn Walker and Maddison Winterburn all win medals at the Peace Country Open Skating Competition in Grande Prairie.

March 24, 2013: The High Prairie Timberwolves win silver medals at the Female B Provincials in Viking after losing to Camrose 6-3 in the final. High Prairie defeated the Calgary Spartans 5-3 and Vauxhall Rebels 4-0, and tied Irma 4-4 and Olds 2-2 in round-robin play before defeating Fort McMurray 5-4 in the semi-final.

March 24, 2013: Bernie Poloz wins his fourth straight High Prairie Curling Club Mixed Bonspiel after defeating Jim Zabolotniouk 5-4 in the A Event final. Bob Heyde wins the B Event and Rob Levy the C Event.

March 24, 2013: A team called Mawey’s wins the first recreational hockey tournament at the Peavine Arena.

March 24, 2014: Mark “Nibs” Cuthbert passes away at the age of 89 years. A long-time farmer, he also worked at the Sports Palace for many years and was a long-time Royal Canadian Legion member.

March 24, 2015: Marguerite Moore passes away at the age of 91. In the 1960s she and her husbands operated a store at Red Earth Creek.

March 24, 2015: John Rose’s rink wins the High Prairie Men’s Curling League final 7-3 over Bob Heyde. Bernie Poloz wins the B Event and Mark Zahacy the C Event.

March 24, 2016: Kay Savill’s rink wins the High Prairie Women’s Curling League title after defeating Marilyn Stevens 5-4 in an extra end in the final. Brenda Anderson wins the B Event and Rose Decorby the C Event.

March 24, 2016: PRJH Grade 8 students Eve Keay, Sarah Cairns and Adam Cardinal all win medals at the Peace Region Science Fair in Peace River.

March 24, 2017: Margaret Ruth Pratt passes away at the age of 88 years at the High Prairie Health Complex. She was long-time community booster and long-time Royal Purple member, Women’s Institute member, and High Prairie Figure Skating Club.

March 24, 2019: High Prairie’s Rhonda Bruder lands a 103-cm long jackfish at a mini-fishing tournament at Joussard.

This Day in World History – March 24, 2022

1603 – English and Scottish crowns joined.

1882 – Tubercle bacillus which causes tuberculosis discovered.

1924 – Greece becomes a republic.

1930 – First religious services telecast in US occurs.

1936 – Detroit beats Montreal 1-0 in NHL’s longest game: 176 minutes.

1944 – 76 Allied officers escape Stalag Luft 3: “The Great Escape”.

1945 – Operation Varsity: largest one-day airborne operation of all time.

1952 – Great demonstrations against apartheid in South Africa.

1955 – First seagoing oil drill rig placed in service.

1958 – Elvis Presley joins the army.

1962 – Welterweight boxing title fight: first use of TV slow motion replay.

1965 – US Ranger 9 strikes moon, 10 miles NE of crater Alphonsus.

1972 – Great Britain imposes direct rule over Northern Ireland.

1976 – Argentine President Isabel Perón is deposed in a military coup.

1981 – “Nightline with Ted Koppel” premieres on ABC.

1989 – Worst US oil spill, Exxon Valdez spills 11.3 million gallons off Alaska.

1999 – Kosovo War: NATO commences air bombardment against Yugoslavia.

2008 – Bhutan officially becomes a democracy; first general election held.

2016 – Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadži found guilty of genocide.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 24, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A letter or phone call regarding money you may be expecting may still not come today. This could put you in a panic and cause you to want to phone those responsible to see what is going on. Do not be surprised if you end up playing phone tag. This just is not a good day for any sort of communication. Your call will come. Just hang in there for a day or two more!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – An invitation to a social event could come today, and you probably will not want to go. The people involved may not have anything in common with you, and you will probably feel the event will be tedious and boring. Nonetheless, there may be business factors involved that could have you thinking you should go anyway. How urgent is the business? How important are the contacts? Think about it before you accept or decline!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Are you feeling a little under the weather? You may have been burning the candle at both ends. The obvious tip would be to slow down, but you might feel it is not possible now. Get as much rest as you can and be sure to eat right. Ask for help if urgent work needs to be done. That way it will get done quickly even if your energy level is not up to snuff!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A long-anticipated visit from a close friend or love partner may have to be postponed. This could be rather disheartening. You may fear the postponement implies the visit will never happen, but this is not the case. Your friend has probably run into a few snags that need to be straightened out. Be patient and hang in there. All should work out as you want, albeit a bit later!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Career matters may be put on hold today, as important communications you are expecting fail to come on time. As you are anxious to conclude the matters involved, you could make yourself crazy with frustration. Do not do this. Find something else to do while you are waiting and the time will pass more quickly. You will get something done besides. Your primary concern will be resolved, just not when you had hoped. Be patient!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Short trips in your neighbourhood may be rendered nearly impossible today by factors above and beyond your control, such as traffic, construction, or both. If you have errands to run, put them off. If you can, walk or ride a bicycle. If you must go in the car, however, make sure you have your favourite music with you so you can do something while waiting in traffic. Otherwise, you will go crazy with boredom!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is not the day to take care of paperwork, particularly if it involves money. Your mental processes are slower than usual, and you may find you are easily distracted. Your mood will not be all that great either, so it might be a good idea to wait a few days before tackling tasks like this. If the work is urgent, ask for help. You will be able to stay more focused if you do!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Communication with partners is likely to be poor to nonexistent today. This is not the time to enter into contract negotiations or other discussions that could affect your future in a major way. The prevailing mood is down, so whatever you decide today is apt to reflect that mood. It might be best to wait a few days until everyone is in a more positive frame of mind. Hang in there!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Whatever work you do today could go more slowly than usual, as you are apt to be a bit distracted. You may be preoccupied with the past, especially with feelings and events you thought you had long forgotten that affect your mood in various ways. This might be a good day to concentrate on routine tasks you can do automatically, if possible. That way you will be as productive as always!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Phone calls and emails between you and your friends may get misplaced or otherwise go astray. A little patience is called for when trying to reach anyone at this time, especially if modern technology is involved. If a matter is urgent, it might be best to do the old-fashioned thing and actually go see the person in question. That is the only way to ensure reaching anyone right now!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Delays and frustrations could plague you throughout the day, especially regarding communications. A young visitor you are expecting at your home today could be delayed in some way and might not be able to call and let you know. Do not waste any time worrying. Your friend is probably safe and will eventually turn up. Congested traffic and other unforeseen annoyances are probably to blame. Hang in there!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – If you have been thinking about taking a trip, this is not the day to make plans. Whatever you learn today about airline schedules or hotels may not reflect the situation as it really is. If you wait a few days, things should go far more smoothly. If you already have plans to leave, expect some delays. Do not let them put you in a gloomy state of mind! Make up your mind to have fun!