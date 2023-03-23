Today in High Prairie: March 24, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – March 24, 2023

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

10 a.m. – noon – Free Play in HP at Children’s Resource Centre.

1 – 3 p.m. – Craft Time in HP at Children’s Resource Centre.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7 – p.m. – Club Alouette AGM at 101 Main Street, Falher.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 24, 2023

1733 – Joseph Priestley, Discovered oxygen

1874 – Harry Houdini, Famous escape artist

1887 – “Fatty” Arbuckle, Keystone comedies actor

1890 – John Rock, Developed first birth control pill

1906 – John Swayze, Hindenburg newscaster

1909 – Clyde Barrow, Bank robber: Bonnie’s partner

1910 – Richard Conte, The Godfather actor

1911 – Joseph Barbera, Flintstones co-creator

1915 – Gorgeous George, American pro wrestler

1923 – Murray Hamilton, Rich Man Poor Man actor

1924 – Norman Fell, Three’s Company actor [Mr. Roper]

1930 – Kenneth Nelson, Aldrich Family actor

1930 – Steve McQueen, The Great Escape actor

1936 – David Suzuki, Canadian environmentalist

1946 – Lee Oskar, War rocker

1946 – Kitty O’Neil, Bionic Woman stuntwoman

1949 – Steve Lang, April Wine rocker

1951 – Dougie Thompson, Supertramp rocker

1951 – Tommy Hilfiger, US fashion designer

1960 – Kelly LeBrock, Weird Science actress

1965 – The Undertaker, US pro wrestler

1973 – Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory actor

1984 – Chris Bosh, Toronto Raptor

This Day in Local History – March 24, 2023

March 24, 1963: The William Card Ltd. Garage at Kinuso is destroyed by fire. The fire is believed to have started from a spark from a welding torch.

March 24, 1966: A TV booster is installed at Grouard improving TV reception.

March 24, 1970: The gym at St. Bruno Mission is sold to the Joussard Sports Association for $1.

March 24, 1970: A meeting to organize all hockey in town is held and a group called Hockey High Prairie is formed.

March 24, 1971: South Peace News reports that Dave Neville is elected as the first president of the Smoky River Ski Club. Fees are set at $18 for family, $10 for singles, youth under 18 years $7. Non-members are charged $1 per day.

March 24, 1982: South Peace News reports Grandee Construction of Grande Prairie is awarded the $2.558 million tender for the new Prairie River Junior High School.

March 24, 1984: A Bellanca Citabria airplane burns at the High Prairie Airport after it was being heated with a propane torch and caught fire.

March 24, 1985: A team from Hokkaido, Japan defeats the High Prairie Regals 8-2 in an exhibition game.

March 24, 1991: The Sucker Creek Bantam Capitals win the Native Provincials after winning five straight games and outscoring their opposition 59-7.

March 24, 1993: South Peace News reports a shigellosis outbreak occurs at Peerless Lake. Several children are hospitalized.

March 24, 1995: About 40 hospital employees, residents and band councillors from Sucker Creek picket the hospital protesting health care cutbacks.

March 24, 1999: South Peace News reports Ashton Mining finds more diamonds north of Red Earth Creek.

March 24, 1999: South Peace News reports on the near completion of a breakwater at Joussard.

March 24, 2011: The Kisemanito Centre in Grouard is destroyed by fire. The accidental fire starts in the chimney.

March 24, 2002: Laine Gray’s double overtime goal lifts the High Prairie Legionnaires to the Alberta Midget B hockey title in Sedgewick. Gray’s goal gave High Prairie a 4-3 win over Athabasca and completed a perfect 5-0 tournament run.

March 24, 2004: The Alberta government announces all communities in Alberta under 5,000 population will not pay for policing. The news ends a long fight for the Town of High Prairie and saves them over $500,000 a year in policing costs.

March 24, 2004: East Prairie Metis Settlement CAO Alberta Quinn writes a letter to the M.D. of Big Lakes telling them it is “fair” they charge tolls for using their roads.

March 24, 2005: Former NHL hockey player Gino Odjick speaks to area children at the High Prairie Agriplex.

March 24, 2005: The visiting Horse Lake Thunder win their second straight NPHL title by blasting the High Prairie Regals 13-2. The game ties for the second most lopsided loss in NPHL finals history.

March 24, 2012: High Prairie figure skaters Alie Dumont, Kelsey Keay, Lindsey Keay, Kennedi Strebchuk, Braelynn Walker and Maddison Winterburn all win medals at the Peace Country Open Skating Competition in Grande Prairie.

March 24, 2014: Mark “Nibs” Cuthbert passes away at the age of 89 years. A long-time farmer, he also worked at the Sports Palace for many years and was a long-time Royal Canadian Legion member.

March 24, 2017: Margaret Ruth Pratt passes away at the age of 88 years at the High Prairie Health Complex. She was long-time community booster and long-time Royal Purple member, Women’s Institute member, and High Prairie Figure Skating Club member.

March 24, 2019: High Prairie’s Rhonda Bruder lands a 103-cm long jackfish at a mini-fishing tournament at Joussard.

This Day in World History – March 24, 2023

1603 – English and Scottish crowns joined.

1882 – Tubercle bacillus which causes tuberculosis discovered.

1924 – Greece becomes a republic.

1930 – First religious services telecast in US occurs.

1936 – Detroit beats Montreal 1-0 in NHL’s longest game: 176 minutes.

1944 – 76 Allied officers escape Stalag Luft 3: “The Great Escape”.

1945 – Operation Varsity: largest one-day airborne operation of all time.

1952 – Great demonstrations against apartheid in South Africa.

1955 – First seagoing oil drill rig placed in service.

1958 – Elvis Presley joins the army.

1962 – Welterweight boxing title fight: first use of TV slow motion replay.

1965 – US Ranger 9 strikes moon, 10 miles NE of crater Alphonsus.

1972 – Great Britain imposes direct rule over Northern Ireland.

1976 – Argentine President Isabel Perón is deposed in a military coup.

1981 – “Nightline with Ted Koppel” premieres on ABC.

1989 – Worst US oil spill, Exxon Valdez spills 11.3 million gallons off Alaska.

1999 – Kosovo War: NATO commences air bombardment against Yugoslavia.

2008 – Bhutan officially becomes a democracy; first general election held.

2016 – Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadži found guilty of genocide.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 24, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may run into a great deal of opposition from just about every quarter. The most frustrating part about this is even the people you turn to for help will transform the situation into an even bigger mess. Instead of finding relief, you may find more complications and misunderstandings. Perhaps you need to take the situation into your own hands and deal with it yourself.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You are becoming much more perceptive. At the same time, your psyche and unconscious knowing are also more acute. You may find you know more about the way someone feels than that person does. More than likely, this sort of perspective is causing you to want to take aggressive action in order to shake people up and help them open their own eyes to the situation at hand.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You are likely to act with great immediacy. You will instantly know what to do in a situation, especially a crisis. You are likely to be thinking at top speed and moving with efficiency and courage. You should feel strong knowing there is a terrific support system surrounding you in case things go awry. Go out on a limb and take a chance that you might not have considered before.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If someone tries to criticize you, do not be afraid to defend yourself. Other people are not going to be afraid to speak their minds, and you shouldn’t either. You may feel like someone is prodding you with a stick. They probably just want to get some sort of reaction out of you. Be honest about how you feel and explain your statements instead of just being curt.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Be a friend to someone new and lend a hand to a greater cause than just your own advancement. Ally with people by offering your support instead of asking for it. Give more of yourself and you will find that in the long run you will receive a great deal more than you ever would have asked for. Be generous to the people around you and form collective goals that will benefit everyone.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The gas is on! One spark can cause an explosive fireball. There is a tremendous amount of potential energy to the day just waiting to be unleashed. Know what you are getting into before you light that match. The effects of your actions will ripple for some time. That said, go ahead and set the situation on fire. Perhaps there is an issue brewing that can no longer be ignored.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is truly a day of new beginnings. You can start a fresh cycle of emotions and understanding that can help you develop the quality and depth of your relationships. Note that all levels of your relationships will be affected in some way. Take time to consider the fact you are at the starting line. Focus and align yourself with your goals and the people who can help you meet them.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Stop dwelling on old projects and routines based on situations that have long since expired. Note the changes that have occurred around you and adjust your plans. This is a good time to honestly examine your situation. Being aggressive in your approach toward improvement and change means letting go of what no longer serves you. Move forward with courage instead of hesitation.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You are apt to feel stronger within, helping you to connect the inner and outer sides of your personality. You may feel like you have all your troops united on a common front and are making tremendous progress toward reaching your goals. Do not stop. Your momentum is strong. Things you set in motion now will have a tremendous effect that will continue to increase over time.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – There is an explosive quality about the day. You may walk along, minding your own business, when someone accidentally bumps into you. Your first reaction may be to push that person back. Carelessness on the part of others may cause you to get worked up into fits of rage. Do your best to keep these tendencies under control, especially when driving.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You have a tremendous amount of drive and enthusiasm to help you move forward in your projects. Be careful you do not act hastily or impulsively. Be careful of starting out on a new path without having a good idea about where it is going. Rash decisions may lead to dangerous situations, so know what direction to go in before you start the car. Be safe!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A relationship with a close partner may get a bit confused. You could react quickly to a situation without really thinking before speaking. There may be some confusion in your mind about whether to stay silent or take a more aggressive route and blurt out everything you feel. It is important that you find an equal balance of both.